Virtue + Vice 267 Hartz Ave

review star

No reviews yet

267 Hartz Ave

Danville, CA 94526

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

BRUNCH

BLOODY MARY

$12.00

APEROL SPRITZ

$12.00

MIMOSA GLASS

$10.00

BOTTOMLESS MIMOSA

$22.00

SPIKED HORCHATA

$14.00

CAFFEINE FIX

$13.00

STRAWBERRY BELLINI

$15.00

PORT/TAWNY

PENFOLDS TAWNY

$9.00

GRAHAM’S SIX GRAPES

$9.00

GRAHAM’S 10YR TAWNY PORT

$11.00

GRAHAM’S 20YR TAWNY PORT

$15.00

TEAS + COFFEE

BRITISH BLEND BLACK TEA

$4.00

CARDAMOM TEA

$4.00

CHAI

$4.00

GINGER TEA

$4.00

GINGER TULSI TEA

$4.00

EARL GREY TEA

$4.00

GINGER MATCHA

$4.00

BREWED COFFEE

$4.00

BREWED COFFEE FOR 2

$6.00

ESPRESSO SHOT

$2.50

DOUBLE ESPRESSO

$4.00

LATTE

$5.00

CAPPUCCINO

$5.00

HOT CHOCOLATE

$4.50

NON ALCOHOLIC

Orange Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.50

Saratoga - Sparkling Water

$6.00

Saratoga - Still Water

$6.00

Evian Sparkling Water

$6.00

Shirley Temple

$4.50

Mocktail - Generic

$10.00

HOLY SMOKES -MOCKTAIL

$14.00

MINT CONDITION -MOCKTAIL

$14.00

DESSERTS

MOLTEN LAVA CAKE

$13.00

OLIVE OIL CAKE

$13.00

TRIPLE SEC CREME BRULEE

$13.00

TEA-RAMISU

$13.00

DESSERT OTD

$11.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Upscale comfort food in a vibrant setting with an eclectic selection of cocktails and wines.

267 Hartz Ave, Danville, CA 94526

Directions

Main pic

