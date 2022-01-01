Virtue + Vice 267 Hartz Ave
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Upscale comfort food in a vibrant setting with an eclectic selection of cocktails and wines.
Location
267 Hartz Ave, Danville, CA 94526
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Los Panchos Restaurant - Danville
No Reviews
480 San Ramon Valley Blvd. Suite H Danville, CA 94526
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Danville
Melo's Pizza and Pasta - Danville
4.7 • 8,416
664 San Ramon Valley Blvd Danville, CA 94526
View restaurant