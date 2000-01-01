- Home
- /
- Alexandria
- /
- Old Town Alexandria
- /
- Bars & Lounges
- /
- Virtue Feed & Grain - 106 South Union St
Bars & Lounges
American
Virtue Feed & Grain 106 South Union St
7,118 Reviews
$$
106 South Union St
Alexandria, VA 22314
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Cocktails
Bee's Knees
$14.00
Bloody Mary
$12.00
Buffalo Float
$13.00
Classic Dark & Stormy
$12.00
Espresso Martini
$14.00
Fresh Margarita
$14.00
Fuzzy Peach Mimosa
$9.00
Gold Rush
$17.00
Hawaiian Mimosa
$9.00
Hot Apple Cider
$8.00
House Made Hot Apple Cider. Served with Murlarkey Cinnamon Whiskey and Butterscotch Schnapps ($2 Upcharge)
Irish Car Bomb
$12.00
La Vie en Rose
$10.00
Lemon Mimosa
$9.00
Long Island Iced Tea
$12.00
Mimosa
$8.00
Mocktail
$6.00
Old Dominion Old Fashioned
$16.00
Red Sangria
$8.00
Spicy Margarita
$14.00
Ghost Pepper Tequila, Lime Juice, Agave Syrup, Triple Sec, Touch of OJ
Stardust
$14.00
Strawberry Kiss Mimosa
$9.00
Virtue Irish Coffee
$13.00
Virtue Martini
$14.00
Father of Bourbon Old Fashion
$16.00
Beer
Bear Chase, Oktoberfest
$9.00
Blue Mountain Kolsch 16oz
$8.00
Biggie S’mores 10oz
$9.00
Cigar City Jai Alai 16oz
$9.00
Devil's Backbone Vienna Lager 16oz
$8.00
Dogfish, Crimson Red Ale 16,oz
$9.00
Downeast Cider Blackberry 16oz
$8.00
Evolution Lot #6 DIPA 16oz
$9.00
Golden Road Mango Cart Wheat Ale 16oz
$8.00
Guinness Irish Stout 20oz
$11.00
Hardywood Richmond Lager 16oz
$8.00
Midnight Rockville Red Ale 16oz
$8.00
New Realm Hazy Like a Fox IPA 16oz
$9.00
Port City Optimal Wit 16oz
$8.00
Sloop Juicy IPA 16oz
$9.00
Smart Mouth Safety Dance Pilsner 16oz
$9.00
Stella Artios 16oz
$8.00
Sweetwater IPA 16oz
$8.00
Three Notch'd Minute Man IPA 16oz
$8.00
BTL Angry Orchard
$7.00
BTL Blue Moon Belgian White
$8.00
BTL Bud Light
$7.00
BTL Coors Light
$7.00
BTL Corona
$8.00
BTL Heineken
$8.00
BTL Lagunitas Lil Sumpin Sumpin Pale Wheat
$8.00
BTL Maine Lunch
$15.00
BTL Matilda
$10.00
BTL Michelob Ultra
$7.00
BTL Miller Lite
$7.00
BTL NA Heineken
$8.00
BTL Sofie
$10.00
BTL Space Dust
$8.00
BTL Stacy's Mom
$8.00
BTL Yuengling Lager
$7.00
Boarding Flight IPA
$15.00
Middle Seat Flight
$15.00
First Class Flight
$15.00