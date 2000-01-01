Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

Virtue Feed & Grain 106 South Union St

7,118 Reviews

$$

106 South Union St

Alexandria, VA 22314

Popular Items

Virtue Burger
Southwest Caesar - V
Short Ribs

Cocktails

Bee's Knees

$14.00

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Buffalo Float

$13.00

Classic Dark & Stormy

$12.00

Espresso Martini

$14.00

Fresh Margarita

$14.00

Fuzzy Peach Mimosa

$9.00

Gold Rush

$17.00

Hawaiian Mimosa

$9.00

Hot Apple Cider

$8.00

House Made Hot Apple Cider. Served with Murlarkey Cinnamon Whiskey and Butterscotch Schnapps ($2 Upcharge)

Irish Car Bomb

$12.00

La Vie en Rose

$10.00

Lemon Mimosa

$9.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$12.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Mocktail

$6.00

Old Dominion Old Fashioned

$16.00

Red Sangria

$8.00

Spicy Margarita

$14.00

Ghost Pepper Tequila, Lime Juice, Agave Syrup, Triple Sec, Touch of OJ

Stardust

$14.00

Strawberry Kiss Mimosa

$9.00

Virtue Irish Coffee

$13.00

Virtue Martini

$14.00

Father of Bourbon Old Fashion

$16.00

Beer

Bear Chase, Oktoberfest

$9.00

Blue Mountain Kolsch 16oz

$8.00

Biggie S’mores 10oz

$9.00

Cigar City Jai Alai 16oz

$9.00

Devil's Backbone Vienna Lager 16oz

$8.00

Dogfish, Crimson Red Ale 16,oz

$9.00

Downeast Cider Blackberry 16oz

$8.00

Evolution Lot #6 DIPA 16oz

$9.00

Golden Road Mango Cart Wheat Ale 16oz

$8.00

Guinness Irish Stout 20oz

$11.00

Hardywood Richmond Lager 16oz

$8.00

Midnight Rockville Red Ale 16oz

$8.00

New Realm Hazy Like a Fox IPA 16oz

$9.00

Port City Optimal Wit 16oz

$8.00

Sloop Juicy IPA 16oz

$9.00

Smart Mouth Safety Dance Pilsner 16oz

$9.00

Stella Artios 16oz

$8.00

Sweetwater IPA 16oz

$8.00

Three Notch'd Minute Man IPA 16oz

$8.00

BTL Angry Orchard

$7.00

BTL Blue Moon Belgian White

$8.00

BTL Bud Light

$7.00

BTL Coors Light

$7.00

BTL Corona

$8.00

BTL Heineken

$8.00

BTL Lagunitas Lil Sumpin Sumpin Pale Wheat

$8.00

BTL Maine Lunch

$15.00

BTL Matilda

$10.00

BTL Michelob Ultra

$7.00

BTL Miller Lite

$7.00

BTL NA Heineken

$8.00

BTL Sofie

$10.00

BTL Space Dust

$8.00

BTL Stacy's Mom

$8.00

BTL Yuengling Lager

$7.00

Boarding Flight IPA

$15.00

Middle Seat Flight

$15.00

First Class Flight

$15.00

Liquor

Absolut

$8.00

Absolut Citron

$8.00

Absolut Mandarin

$8.00

Absolut Peppar

$8.00

Absolut Vanilla

$8.00

Aristocrat

$7.00

Belvedere

$10.00

Blue Ridge

$8.00

Blue Ridge Ghost Vodka

$8.00

BR Ghost Pepper Vodka

$9.00

Cirrus Vodka

$8.00