Restaurant header imageView gallery
Southern
American

Virtue

review star

No reviews yet

1462 E 53rd Street

Chicago, IL 60615

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Restaurant Week 2023

RW Green Tomatoes

RW Kale Salad

RW Jambalaya

RW Shrimp & Crawfish

RW Red Velvet

RW Millie’s Pudding

Restaurant Week Menu

$59.00

Fire Now

T-Shirts

Original T-Shirt

Original T-Shirt

$33.00

Homage Book - Autographed

$40.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1462 E 53rd Street, Chicago, IL 60615

Directions

Gallery
Virtue image
Virtue image

Similar restaurants in your area

Peach's Restaurant on 47th Street
orange star4.3 • 866
4652 S King Dr Chicago, IL 60653
View restaurantnext
Soul Veg City - 201-209 East 75th St.
orange starNo Reviews
201-209 East 75th St. Chicago, IL 60619
View restaurantnext
Mustard Seed Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
49 E Cermak Rd Chicago, IL 60616
View restaurantnext
Marz Community Brewing Company
orange star4.8 • 295
3630 South Iron Street Chicago, IL 60609
View restaurantnext
Simone's Bar
orange starNo Reviews
960 W 18th St Chicago, IL 60608
View restaurantnext
Azul 18 Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
1236 w 18th st Chicago, IL 60608
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Chicago

Can't Believe It's Not Meat - Hyde Park
orange star4.5 • 2,014
1368 e 53rd chicago, IL 60615
View restaurantnext
The Sit Down Cafe & Sushi Bar
orange star4.4 • 1,877
1312 East 53rd Street Chicago, IL 60615
View restaurantnext
Strings Ramen - Hyde Park
orange star4.7 • 477
1453 E 53rd st Chicago, IL 60615
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Chicago
Jefferson Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Bridgeport
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Andersonville
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Chinatown
review star
Avg 4 (5 restaurants)
Roscoe Village
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Garfield Ridge
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
South Loop
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
North Center
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
DePaul
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston