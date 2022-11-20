Restaurant header imageView gallery

Visani Italian Steakhouse and Comedy Theater

2400 Kings HWY

Port Charlotte, FL 33980

Hot Appetizers

Mozzarella Marinara

$10.99

Fresh Mozzarella sliced, panko breaded fried to perfection and served with a side of our marinara sauce.

Soup Du Jour

$7.99

Chef's home made soup is prepared from scratch daily. Please ask your server for today's specialty.

Fried Calamari

$11.99

Freshly prepared tender calamari breaded with corn flour and then fried. Served with a side of our home made marinara sauce.

Mussels Amalfitana

$11.99

One pound of Canadian black mussels sautéed in garlic butter with fresh garlic marinated tomatoes and fresh basil. Served with a garlic crustini.

Bada-bang Shrimp

$10.99

Scallops

$14.95Out of stock

Cold Appetizers

Buratta

$10.99

A creamier form of fresh mozzarella. Served with pesto, aioli and marinated tomatoes. Garnished with aruquld and a balsamic reduction.

Shrimp Cocktail

$10.99

6 peeled chilled shrimp served with our delicious cocktail sauce.

Mozzarella Salad

$9.99

Fresh mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, prosciutto, fresh basil over mixed greens. Topped with julienned sweet roasted red peppers. Drizzled with balsamic vinegar reduction and virgin olive oil.

Bruschette A La Visani

$8.99

Four garlic rubbed crostinis, garlic & basil marinated tomatoes, diced roasted red peppers, drizzled with balsamic reduction and shredded parmesean.

Steak & Arugula Salad

$18.99

Fresh sirloin grilled to temperature then thinly sliced. Served with mixed greens, arugula, red onion, candied pecans, sliced radish, and parmigiano-reggiano cheese. Finished with a dijon mustard citrus vinaigrette.

Blackened Caesar Salad

Chef blackens your choice of salmon, shrimp or chicken to order then serves it on a bed of romaine lettuce with our homemade Caesar dressing.

Side Cesar

$2.99

Side House Salad

$2.99

Cesar Salad

$4.95

House Salad

$4.95

Sides

Side of Pasta

Full Pasta

Vegetable Du Jour

$2.99

Sautéed Mushrooms

$2.99

Sautéed Onions

$2.59

2 Meatballs w/ Marinara

$5.99

Italian Fennel Sausage

$3.59

Grilled Chicken Breast

$5.49

Baked Potato

$2.99

Loaded Baked Potato

$5.99

Rice Pilaf

$2.99

Mashed Potato

$2.99

Potato Wedges

$2.99

4 Grilled Shrimp

$5.49

Loaded Mash

$5.99

3 Grilled Scallops

$11.99

SD Salmon

$7.00

Server Sauce

$1.59

Entrees

Clams Veniciana

$19.99

One pound of little neck clams in their shells, sautéed in extra virgin olive oil, garlic, basil, parsley and marinated tomatoes. Tossed with linguine pasta.

Chicken Ala Visani

$19.99

Lightly breaded chicken breast topped with ham and mozzarella, baked to perfection then served over linquine pasta, finished with our home made creamy white cheese sauce and marinated tomatoes.

Seafood Fra Diav

$24.95

Skirt Steak Chimi

$29.99

Steak

ALL STEAKS AT VISANI ARE UPPER CHOICE BLACK ANGUS STEAKS. ALL STEAKS ARE HAND CUT FRESH DAILY AND GRILLED OVER OUR HICKORY WOOD GRILL. LOOK OUT FOR OUR WAGYU STEAK SPECIALS!

10oz Strip

$29.95

16oz Strip

$39.95

12oz Rib Eye

$34.95

18oz Rib Eye

$44.95

8 Oz Filet

$37.95

10 Oz Gorgo

$33.45

16 Oz Gorgo

$42.45

12 Oz Gorgo

$40.45

18 Oz Gorgo

$49.45

Filet Gorgo

$42.95

Dessert

Biscotti Plate 4

$4.00

Biscotti Single

$1.25

Brownie

$3.95

Budino

$6.95

Cannoil

$7.95

Choc Lover's Sundae

$6.95

Choc Mousse

$6.96

Creme Brulee

$6.95

Ice Cream

$4.95

Italian Cinn Rolls

$7.95

Italian Finish

$9.50

Rice Pudding

$5.99

Sorbet Double

$4.95

Sorbet Single

$2.95

Tiramisu

$7.99

Zeppole

$5.95

Kid's Menu

Kids Cheese Pizza

$6.49

Kids Fettuccine Alfredo

$6.49

Kids Manicotti

$6.49

Kids Spaghetti and Meatballs

$6.49

EV Dessert

EV Dessert

EV Appetizer

EV House Salad

Drinks

NA Beverage

Vodka

Well Vodka

$7.00

Absolut

$8.95

Absolut Elyx

$13.95

Belvedere

$8.95

Blueberry Vodka

$8.95

Chopin

$9.95

Citrus Vodka

$8.95

Cucumber Vodka

$7.95

GreyGoose

$9.95

Ketel One

$9.95

Lime Vodka

$6.95

Mandarin Vodka

$8.95

Mango Vodka

$8.95

Pear Vodka

$8.95

Raspberry Vodka

$8.95

Smirnoff

$7.95

Stoli

$8.95

Stoli Elite

$13.95

Titos

$8.95

Vanilla Vodka

$8.95

Watermelon Vodka

$8.95

DBL Well Vodka

$12.00

DBL Absolut

$13.95

DBL Belvedere

$13.95

DBL Chopin

$14.95

DBL GreyGoose

$14.95

DBL Ketel One

$14.95

DBL Absolut Elyx

$18.95

DBL Mandarin Vodka

$13.95

DBL Blueberry Vodka

$13.95

DBL Citrus Vodka

$13.95

DBL Cucumber Vodka

$12.95

DBL Lime Vodka

$11.95

DBL Mango Vodka

$13.95

DBL Pear Vodka

$13.95

DBL Raspberry Vodka

$13.95

DBL Smirnoff

$12.95

DBL Stoli

$13.95

DBL Stoli Elite

$18.95

DBL Titos

$13.95

DBL Vanilla Vodka

$13.95

DBL Watermelon Vodka

$13.95

Gin

Well Gin

$7.00

Beefeater

$8.95

Bombay Saphire

$9.95

Hendricks

$11.95

Ophir

$9.95

Tanqueray

$9.95

DBL Well Gin

$12.00

DBL Beefeater

$13.95

DBL Bombay Saphire

$14.95

DBL Ophir

$14.95

DBL Hendricks

$16.95

DBL Tanqueray

$14.95

Rum

Well Rum

$7.00

Bacardi

$7.95

Bicardi Spiced

$7.95

Captain Morgan

$7.95

Captain Silver

$7.95

Goslings

$7.95

Malibu

$7.95

Montego Coconut

$7.61

Mount Gay

$8.95

Myers

$7.95

Passion Fruit

$8.95

Sailor Jerry

$7.95

DBL Well Rum

$12.00

DBL Sailor Jerry

$12.95

DBL Bacardi

$12.95

DBL Captain Silver

$12.95

DBL Captain Morgan

$12.95

DBL Goslings

DBL Myers

$12.95

DBL Montego Coconut

$12.61

DBL Mount Gay

$13.95

DBL Malibu

$12.95

DBL Bacardi Spiced

$12.95

Tequila

Well Tequila

$7.00

Avion Reserva

$24.95

Casamigos

$11.95

Don Julio 1942

$26.95

Don Julio Silver

$10.95

Jose Cuervo

$7.95

Milagro

$9.95

Milagro Reposado

$10.95

Milagro Select

$11.95

Patron Cafe

$11.95

Patron Silver

$11.95

Teremana

$10.95

Teremana Reposado

$11.95

DBL Well Tequila

$12.00

DBL Avion Reserva

$29.95

DBL Casamigos

$16.95

DBL Don Julio 1942

$53.90

DBL Don Julio Silver

$21.90

DBL Jose Cuervo

$12.95

DBL Milagro

$14.95

DBL Milagro Reposado

$15.95

DBL Milagro Select

$16.95

DBL Patron Silver

$16.95

DBL Teremana

$15.95

DBL Teremana Reposado

$16.95

Whiskey/Bourbon

Well Whiskey

$7.00

Basil Hayden

$11.95

Bulliet

$8.95

Bushmills

$7.50

Canadian Club

$6.95

Crown Royal

$9.95

Fireball

$7.95

Gentleman Jack

$7.95

Jack Daniels

$7.95

Jack Daniels Fire

$7.95

Jack Daniels Honey

$7.95

Jameson

$8.95

Jameson Orange

$8.95

Jeffersons

$9.95

Jeffersons Reserve

$12.95

Jim Beam

$7.95

Knobb Creek

$9.95

Makers Mark

$9.95

Rabbit Hole

$14.00Out of stock

Rabbit Hole Rye

$14.00Out of stock

Seagrams 7

$7.95

Seagrams VO

$7.95

Southern Comfort

$7.95

TX

$8.95

Wild Turkey

$7.95

Woodford Reserve

$9.95Out of stock

DBL Well Whiskey

$12.00

DBL Basil Hayden

$16.94

DBL Bulliet

$13.95

DBL Bushmills

$12.50

DBL Canadian Club

$11.95

DBL Crown Royal

$14.95

DBL Fireball

$12.95

DBL Gentleman Jack

$12.95

DBL Jack Daniels

$12.95

DBL Jack Daniels Fire

$12.95

DBL Jack Daniels Honey

$12.95

DBL Jameson

$13.95

DBL Jameson Orange

$13.95

DBL Jeffersons

$14.95

DBL Jeffersons Reserve

$17.95

DBL Jim Beam

$12.95

DBL Knobb Creek

$14.95

DBL Makers Mark

$14.95

DBL Rabbit Hole

$19.00

DBL Rabbit Hole Rye

$19.00

DBL Seagrams 7

$12.95

DBL Seagrams VO

$12.95

DBL Southern Comfort

$12.95

DBL TX

$13.95

DBL Well Bourbon

$11.00

DBL Wild Turkey

$12.95

DBL Woodford Reserve

$14.95

Scotch

Well Scotch

$7.00

Chivas Regal 12

$8.95

Chivas Regal 13

$11.95

Dewars

$8.95

Dewars 12Yr

$9.95

Dubliner

$9.95

Glenlivet 12

$13.95

Glenlevit 14

$15.95

Glenmorangie

$9.95

J & B

$8.95

Johnny Walker Black

$10.95

Johnny Walker Red

$9.95

Johnny Walker Green

$15.95

Shackleton

$7.95

DBL Well Scotch

$12.00

DBL Chivas Regal 12

$13.95

DBL Chivas Regal 13

DBL Dewars

$13.95

DBL Dewars 12Yr

$14.95

DBL Dubliner

DBL Glenlivet 12

$18.95

DBL Glenlevit 14

$20.95

DBL Glenmorangie

$14.95

DBL J & B

$13.95

DBL Johnny Walker Black

$15.95

DBL Johnny Walker Red

$14.95

DBL Johnny Walker Green

$20.95

Brandy/Cognac

Courvoisier

$10.95

Gran Marnier

$9.95

Hennessey

$12.95

Martell

$9.95

Remy Martin

$11.95

Well Brandy

$7.00

DBL Courvoisier

$16.95

DBL Gran Marnier

$15.95

DBL Hennessy

$18.95

DBL Martell

$16.95

DBL Remy Martin

$17.95

DBL Well Brandy

$13.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Amaretto

$6.25

Anisette

$6.91

Aperol

$6.25

Apricot Brandy

$5.91

B&B

$7.95

Baileys

$6.95

Banana

$6.25

Blackberry Brandy

$6.25

Blue Curacao

$6.25

Butterscotch

$6.25

Campari

$6.95

Chambord

$7.95

Chartreuse, Green

$7.95

Cointreau

$7.95

Creme de Coco

$6.25

Creme de Menth

$5.91

Disaronno

$7.50

Drambuie

$7.50Out of stock

Dry Vermouth

$6.95

Elderflower

$5.91

Frangelico

$7.50

Grand Marnier

$9.95

Hypnotiq

$6.95

Jagermeister

$6.95

Kahlua

$7.95

Kamora

$6.49

Lemoncello

$7.95

Liquor 43

$8.95

Melon

$6.25

Midori

$6.95

Pama

$6.95

Razzmatazz

$8.50

RumChata

$8.95

Sambucca Black

$9.95

Sambucca White

$9.95

Sour Apple

$6.25

Sweet Vermouth

$6.95

Tia Maria

$7.95

Triple Sec

$6.25

Tuaca

$7.95

Watermelon

$6.25

Speciality Cocktails

Alicia's Envy

$11.00

White Sangria

$11.00

Skinny Organic Margarita

$11.00

Sangria

$11.00

Pomegranate Martini

$10.95

Pear Martini

$11.00

Moscow Mule

$11.00

Mango Martini

$11.00

Italian Lemon Drop

$11.00

Irish Mule

$11.00

Hurricane Charley

$11.00

Green Long Island

$11.00

Espresso Martini

$11.00

Coffee With Booze in it

$11.00

Coconut Margarita

$11.00

Bourbon Smash

$11.00

Liquid Icecream

$8.00

Bottled Beer

Bud Light

$4.50

Michelob Ultra

$4.50

Budweiser

$4.50

Stella Artois

$4.95

Shock Top

$4.95

Corona

$4.95

Budweiser Zero

$5.50

Stella Cidre

$4.95

Odouls

$5.50

Canned Beer

Hop Gun IPA

$4.75

Big Boca

$4.50

Reef Donkey

$6.50

Ace Pineapple Cider

$4.95

V-twin Lager

$4.95

Coconut Coffee Porter

$6.95

American Triple

$5.50

Beach Blonde Ale

$4.50

Ultra Selt Cucumber Lime

$5.95

Ultra Selt Tangerine

$5.95

Ultra Selt Peach Pear

$5.95

Ultra Selt Spicy Pineapple

$5.95

Bud Selt Black Cherry

$5.95

Bud Selt Watermelon

$5.95

Red Wine

GLS Amarone

$33.00

GLS Baby Amarone

$13.00

GLS Rubio Blend

$12.00

GLS Barolo

$40.00

GLS Brunello

$35.00

GLS Cab Drumheller

$10.00

GLS Cab Katherine

$14.00

GLS CAB Rockaway

$58.00

GLS Chianti

$15.00

GLS Malbec

$10.00

GLS Hyatt Merlot

$10.00

GLS Grenache

$10.00

GLS GSM

$9.50

GLS Primitivo

$10.00

GLS Pinot Noir

$10.00

GLS Montepulciano

$11.00

GLS Petit Verdot

$15.00

GLS Red Pannonica

$10.00

GLS Penny Black

$18.00

GLS Farmhouse

$10.00

GLS Red Conundrum

$11.00

GLS Blueish Black

$11.00

GLS Tour De Luche

$10.00

GLS Sasyr Super Tuscan

$10.00

GLS Silk And Spice

$10.00

GLS House Cab

$7.00

GLS House Merlot

$7.00

BTL Amarone

$90.00

BTL Baby Amarone

$47.00

BTL Rubio Blend

$43.00

BTL Barolo

$114.00

BTL Brunello

$105.00

BTL Cab Drumheller

$35.00

BTL Cab Katherine

$52.00

BTL CAB Rockaway

$180.00

BTL Chianti

$55.00

BTL Malbec

$35.00

BTL Hyatt Merlot

$35.00

BTL Grenache

$35.00

BTL Primitivo

$35.00

BTL Pinot Noir

$35.00

BTL Montepulciano

$39.00

BTL Petit Verdot

$55.00

BTL Red Pannonica

$35.00

BTL Penny Black

$67.00

BTL Farmhouse

$35.00

BTL Red Conundrum

$39.00

BTL Blueish Black

$39.00

BTL Tour De Luche

$35.00

BTL Sasyr Super Tuscan

$35.00

BTL Silk And Spice

$35.00

BTL GSM

$33.00

1/2 BTL Amarone

$60.00

1/2 BTL Baby Amarone

$24.00

1/2 BTL Rubio Blend

$22.00

1/2 BTL Barolo

$70.00

1/2 BTL Brunello

$64.00

1/2 BTL Drumheller

$18.00

1/2 BTL Katherine

$26.00

1/2 BTL CAB Rockaway

$100.00

1/2 BTL Chianti

$28.00

1/2 BTL Malbec

$18.00

1/2 BTL Hyatt Merlot

$18.00

1/2 BTL Grenache

$18.00

1/2 BTL Primitivo

$18.00

1/2 BTL Pinot Noir

$18.00

1/2 BTL Montepulciano

$20.00

1/2 BTL Petit Verdot

$28.00

1/2 BTL Red Pannonica

$18.00

1/2 BTLPenny Black

$34.00

1/2 BTL Farmhouse

$18.00

1/2 BTL Red Conundrum

$20.00

1/2 BTL Blueish Black

$20.00

1/2 BTL Tour De Luche

$18.00

1/2 BTL Sasyr Super Tuscan

$18.00

1/2 BTL Silk and Spice

$18.00

1/2 BTL GSM

$17.00

White Wine

GLS Les Volets

$10.00

GLS Folie a Deux

$13.00

GLS Moscato

$9.50

GLS Borgo Pinot Grigio

$9.50

GLS Pinot Grigio, Rosé

$10.00

GLS Reisling

$9.50

GLS Rose

$9.50

GLS Sauv Rooiberg

$9.50

GLS Sauv Echo Bay

$10.00

GLS White Pannonica

$9.50

GLS White Bordeaux

$10.00

GLS White Conundrum

$10.00

GLS House Chardonnay

$7.00

GLS House Pinot Grigio

$7.00

GLS House White Zin

$7.00

GLS Prosecco Val D'oca

$9.00

GLS Prosecco Bellussi

$10.00

BTL Les Volets

$35.00

BTL Folie a Deux

$47.00

BTL Moscato

$33.00

BTL Borgo Pinot Grigio

$33.00

BTL Piniot Grigio Rosé

$35.00

BTL Reisling

$33.00

BTL Rose

$33.00

BTL Sauv Rooiberg

$33.00

BTL Sauv Echo Bay

$35.00

BTL White Pannonica

$33.00

BTL White Bordeaux

$35.00

BTL White Conundrum

$35.00

BTL Prosecco Bellussi

$35.00

1/2 BTL Les Volets

$18.00

1/2 BTL Folie a Deux

$24.00

1/2 BTL Moscato

$17.00

1/2 BTL Borgo Pinot Grigio

$17.00

1/2 BTL Pinot Grigio Rosé

$18.00

1/2 BTL Reisling

$17.00

1/2 BTL Rose

$17.00

1/2 BTL Sauv Rooiberg

$17.00

1/2 BTL Sauv Echo Bay

$18.00

1/2 BTL White Pannonica

$17.00

1/2 BTL White Bordeaux

$18.00

1/2 BTL White Conundrum

$18.00

NA Beverages

Acqua Pana

$3.95

Cappacino

$4.99

Chai Tea

$4.99

Club Soda

$2.75

Coffee

$3.79

Coke

$2.75

Cranberry

$2.75

Decaf Cappacino

$4.99

Decaf Coffee

$3.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Double Espresso

$7.98

Espresso

$3.99

Gingerale

$2.75

Hot Tea

$3.49

Iced Tea

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Mango Puree

$1.50

Milk

$2.99

OJ

$2.99

Pineapple

$2.99

Redbull

$4.99

Rootbeer

$2.75

San Pell

$3.79

Sprite

$2.75

Strawberry Puree

$1.50

Tonic

$2.75

Visani Punch

$4.95

Water

All hours
Sunday3:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday3:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday3:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday3:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday3:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday3:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday3:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Come for the Food.... Stay for the Laughs!

Website

Location

2400 Kings HWY, Port Charlotte, FL 33980

Directions

