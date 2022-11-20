- Home
Visani Italian Steakhouse and Comedy Theater
No reviews yet
2400 Kings HWY
Port Charlotte, FL 33980
Order Again
Hot Appetizers
Mozzarella Marinara
Fresh Mozzarella sliced, panko breaded fried to perfection and served with a side of our marinara sauce.
Soup Du Jour
Chef's home made soup is prepared from scratch daily. Please ask your server for today's specialty.
Fried Calamari
Freshly prepared tender calamari breaded with corn flour and then fried. Served with a side of our home made marinara sauce.
Mussels Amalfitana
One pound of Canadian black mussels sautéed in garlic butter with fresh garlic marinated tomatoes and fresh basil. Served with a garlic crustini.
Bada-bang Shrimp
Scallops
Cold Appetizers
Buratta
A creamier form of fresh mozzarella. Served with pesto, aioli and marinated tomatoes. Garnished with aruquld and a balsamic reduction.
Shrimp Cocktail
6 peeled chilled shrimp served with our delicious cocktail sauce.
Mozzarella Salad
Fresh mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, prosciutto, fresh basil over mixed greens. Topped with julienned sweet roasted red peppers. Drizzled with balsamic vinegar reduction and virgin olive oil.
Bruschette A La Visani
Four garlic rubbed crostinis, garlic & basil marinated tomatoes, diced roasted red peppers, drizzled with balsamic reduction and shredded parmesean.
Steak & Arugula Salad
Fresh sirloin grilled to temperature then thinly sliced. Served with mixed greens, arugula, red onion, candied pecans, sliced radish, and parmigiano-reggiano cheese. Finished with a dijon mustard citrus vinaigrette.
Blackened Caesar Salad
Chef blackens your choice of salmon, shrimp or chicken to order then serves it on a bed of romaine lettuce with our homemade Caesar dressing.
Side Cesar
Side House Salad
Cesar Salad
House Salad
Sides
Side of Pasta
Full Pasta
Vegetable Du Jour
Sautéed Mushrooms
Sautéed Onions
2 Meatballs w/ Marinara
Italian Fennel Sausage
Grilled Chicken Breast
Baked Potato
Loaded Baked Potato
Rice Pilaf
Mashed Potato
Potato Wedges
4 Grilled Shrimp
Loaded Mash
3 Grilled Scallops
SD Salmon
Server Sauce
Entrees
Clams Veniciana
One pound of little neck clams in their shells, sautéed in extra virgin olive oil, garlic, basil, parsley and marinated tomatoes. Tossed with linguine pasta.
Chicken Ala Visani
Lightly breaded chicken breast topped with ham and mozzarella, baked to perfection then served over linquine pasta, finished with our home made creamy white cheese sauce and marinated tomatoes.
Seafood Fra Diav
Skirt Steak Chimi
Steak
Dessert
Kid's Menu
EV Dessert
EV Appetizer
Drinks
Vodka
Well Vodka
Absolut
Absolut Elyx
Belvedere
Blueberry Vodka
Chopin
Citrus Vodka
Cucumber Vodka
GreyGoose
Ketel One
Lime Vodka
Mandarin Vodka
Mango Vodka
Pear Vodka
Raspberry Vodka
Smirnoff
Stoli
Stoli Elite
Titos
Vanilla Vodka
Watermelon Vodka
DBL Well Vodka
DBL Absolut
DBL Belvedere
DBL Chopin
DBL GreyGoose
DBL Ketel One
DBL Absolut Elyx
DBL Mandarin Vodka
DBL Blueberry Vodka
DBL Citrus Vodka
DBL Cucumber Vodka
DBL Lime Vodka
DBL Mango Vodka
DBL Pear Vodka
DBL Raspberry Vodka
DBL Smirnoff
DBL Stoli
DBL Stoli Elite
DBL Titos
DBL Vanilla Vodka
DBL Watermelon Vodka
Gin
Rum
Well Rum
Bacardi
Bicardi Spiced
Captain Morgan
Captain Silver
Goslings
Malibu
Montego Coconut
Mount Gay
Myers
Passion Fruit
Sailor Jerry
DBL Well Rum
DBL Sailor Jerry
DBL Bacardi
DBL Captain Silver
DBL Captain Morgan
DBL Goslings
DBL Myers
DBL Montego Coconut
DBL Mount Gay
DBL Malibu
DBL Bacardi Spiced
Tequila
Well Tequila
Avion Reserva
Casamigos
Don Julio 1942
Don Julio Silver
Jose Cuervo
Milagro
Milagro Reposado
Milagro Select
Patron Cafe
Patron Silver
Teremana
Teremana Reposado
DBL Well Tequila
DBL Avion Reserva
DBL Casamigos
DBL Don Julio 1942
DBL Don Julio Silver
DBL Jose Cuervo
DBL Milagro
DBL Milagro Reposado
DBL Milagro Select
DBL Patron Silver
DBL Teremana
DBL Teremana Reposado
Whiskey/Bourbon
Well Whiskey
Basil Hayden
Bulliet
Bushmills
Canadian Club
Crown Royal
Fireball
Gentleman Jack
Jack Daniels
Jack Daniels Fire
Jack Daniels Honey
Jameson
Jameson Orange
Jeffersons
Jeffersons Reserve
Jim Beam
Knobb Creek
Makers Mark
Rabbit Hole
Rabbit Hole Rye
Seagrams 7
Seagrams VO
Southern Comfort
TX
Wild Turkey
Woodford Reserve
DBL Well Whiskey
DBL Basil Hayden
DBL Bulliet
DBL Bushmills
DBL Canadian Club
DBL Crown Royal
DBL Fireball
DBL Gentleman Jack
DBL Jack Daniels
DBL Jack Daniels Fire
DBL Jack Daniels Honey
DBL Jameson
DBL Jameson Orange
DBL Jeffersons
DBL Jeffersons Reserve
DBL Jim Beam
DBL Knobb Creek
DBL Makers Mark
DBL Rabbit Hole
DBL Rabbit Hole Rye
DBL Seagrams 7
DBL Seagrams VO
DBL Southern Comfort
DBL TX
DBL Well Bourbon
DBL Wild Turkey
DBL Woodford Reserve
Scotch
Well Scotch
Chivas Regal 12
Chivas Regal 13
Dewars
Dewars 12Yr
Dubliner
Glenlivet 12
Glenlevit 14
Glenmorangie
J & B
Johnny Walker Black
Johnny Walker Red
Johnny Walker Green
Shackleton
DBL Well Scotch
DBL Chivas Regal 12
DBL Chivas Regal 13
DBL Dewars
DBL Dewars 12Yr
DBL Dubliner
DBL Glenlivet 12
DBL Glenlevit 14
DBL Glenmorangie
DBL J & B
DBL Johnny Walker Black
DBL Johnny Walker Red
DBL Johnny Walker Green
Brandy/Cognac
Liqueurs/Cordials
Amaretto
Anisette
Aperol
Apricot Brandy
B&B
Baileys
Banana
Blackberry Brandy
Blue Curacao
Butterscotch
Campari
Chambord
Chartreuse, Green
Cointreau
Creme de Coco
Creme de Menth
Disaronno
Drambuie
Dry Vermouth
Elderflower
Frangelico
Grand Marnier
Hypnotiq
Jagermeister
Kahlua
Kamora
Lemoncello
Liquor 43
Melon
Midori
Pama
Razzmatazz
RumChata
Sambucca Black
Sambucca White
Sour Apple
Sweet Vermouth
Tia Maria
Triple Sec
Tuaca
Watermelon
Speciality Cocktails
Alicia's Envy
White Sangria
Skinny Organic Margarita
Sangria
Pomegranate Martini
Pear Martini
Moscow Mule
Mango Martini
Italian Lemon Drop
Irish Mule
Hurricane Charley
Green Long Island
Espresso Martini
Coffee With Booze in it
Coconut Margarita
Bourbon Smash
Liquid Icecream
Bottled Beer
Canned Beer
Hop Gun IPA
Big Boca
Reef Donkey
Ace Pineapple Cider
V-twin Lager
Coconut Coffee Porter
American Triple
Beach Blonde Ale
Ultra Selt Cucumber Lime
Ultra Selt Tangerine
Ultra Selt Peach Pear
Ultra Selt Spicy Pineapple
Bud Selt Black Cherry
Bud Selt Watermelon
Red Wine
GLS Amarone
GLS Baby Amarone
GLS Rubio Blend
GLS Barolo
GLS Brunello
GLS Cab Drumheller
GLS Cab Katherine
GLS CAB Rockaway
GLS Chianti
GLS Malbec
GLS Hyatt Merlot
GLS Grenache
GLS GSM
GLS Primitivo
GLS Pinot Noir
GLS Montepulciano
GLS Petit Verdot
GLS Red Pannonica
GLS Penny Black
GLS Farmhouse
GLS Red Conundrum
GLS Blueish Black
GLS Tour De Luche
GLS Sasyr Super Tuscan
GLS Silk And Spice
GLS House Cab
GLS House Merlot
BTL Amarone
BTL Baby Amarone
BTL Rubio Blend
BTL Barolo
BTL Brunello
BTL Cab Drumheller
BTL Cab Katherine
BTL CAB Rockaway
BTL Chianti
BTL Malbec
BTL Hyatt Merlot
BTL Grenache
BTL Primitivo
BTL Pinot Noir
BTL Montepulciano
BTL Petit Verdot
BTL Red Pannonica
BTL Penny Black
BTL Farmhouse
BTL Red Conundrum
BTL Blueish Black
BTL Tour De Luche
BTL Sasyr Super Tuscan
BTL Silk And Spice
BTL GSM
1/2 BTL Amarone
1/2 BTL Baby Amarone
1/2 BTL Rubio Blend
1/2 BTL Barolo
1/2 BTL Brunello
1/2 BTL Drumheller
1/2 BTL Katherine
1/2 BTL CAB Rockaway
1/2 BTL Chianti
1/2 BTL Malbec
1/2 BTL Hyatt Merlot
1/2 BTL Grenache
1/2 BTL Primitivo
1/2 BTL Pinot Noir
1/2 BTL Montepulciano
1/2 BTL Petit Verdot
1/2 BTL Red Pannonica
1/2 BTLPenny Black
1/2 BTL Farmhouse
1/2 BTL Red Conundrum
1/2 BTL Blueish Black
1/2 BTL Tour De Luche
1/2 BTL Sasyr Super Tuscan
1/2 BTL Silk and Spice
1/2 BTL GSM
White Wine
GLS Les Volets
GLS Folie a Deux
GLS Moscato
GLS Borgo Pinot Grigio
GLS Pinot Grigio, Rosé
GLS Reisling
GLS Rose
GLS Sauv Rooiberg
GLS Sauv Echo Bay
GLS White Pannonica
GLS White Bordeaux
GLS White Conundrum
GLS House Chardonnay
GLS House Pinot Grigio
GLS House White Zin
GLS Prosecco Val D'oca
GLS Prosecco Bellussi
BTL Les Volets
BTL Folie a Deux
BTL Moscato
BTL Borgo Pinot Grigio
BTL Piniot Grigio Rosé
BTL Reisling
BTL Rose
BTL Sauv Rooiberg
BTL Sauv Echo Bay
BTL White Pannonica
BTL White Bordeaux
BTL White Conundrum
BTL Prosecco Bellussi
1/2 BTL Les Volets
1/2 BTL Folie a Deux
1/2 BTL Moscato
1/2 BTL Borgo Pinot Grigio
1/2 BTL Pinot Grigio Rosé
1/2 BTL Reisling
1/2 BTL Rose
1/2 BTL Sauv Rooiberg
1/2 BTL Sauv Echo Bay
1/2 BTL White Pannonica
1/2 BTL White Bordeaux
1/2 BTL White Conundrum
NA Beverages
Acqua Pana
Cappacino
Chai Tea
Club Soda
Coffee
Coke
Cranberry
Decaf Cappacino
Decaf Coffee
Diet Coke
Double Espresso
Espresso
Gingerale
Hot Tea
Iced Tea
Lemonade
Mango Puree
Milk
OJ
Pineapple
Redbull
Rootbeer
San Pell
Sprite
Strawberry Puree
Tonic
Visani Punch
Water
|Sunday
|3:30 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|3:30 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|3:30 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:30 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:30 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|3:30 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|3:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Come for the Food.... Stay for the Laughs!
2400 Kings HWY, Port Charlotte, FL 33980