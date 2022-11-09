Vish Hollywood imageView gallery
Mediterranean

Vish Hollywood 2893 Stirling rd

review star

No reviews yet

2893 Stirling rd

Hollywood, FL 33312

Order Again

Popular Items

VIsh Vegan Shawarma Pocket
Falafel Pocket
Chopped Salad

Hummus Dishes

OG Vish Bowl

OG Vish Bowl

$12.95

Hummus, Chickpeas, Tahini, Cumin, Sweet paprika, Olive oil, Parsley

Vish Vegan Shawarma Bowl

Vish Vegan Shawarma Bowl

$15.95

Hummus, Vegan shawarma, Cumin, Sweet paprika, Olive oil, Parsley

Mashuasha Bowl

Mashuasha Bowl

$13.95

Hummus, Chickpeas, Tahini, Schug, Garlic, Cumin, Sweet paprika, Fresh squeezed lemon, Olive oil, Parsley

Complete Vish Bowl

Complete Vish Bowl

$14.95

Hummus, Chickpeas, Tahini, Fava beans, Hard- boiled egg, Cumin, Sweet paprika, Olive oil, Parsley

Vish Mushrooms Bowl

Vish Mushrooms Bowl

$14.95

Hummus, Mushrooms, Cumin, Sweet paprika, Olive oil, Parsley

Vish Sabich Bowl

Vish Sabich Bowl

$14.95

Hummus, Eggplant, Tahini, Hard boiled egg, Cumin, Sweet paprika, Olive oil, Parsley

Vishuka Bowl

Vishuka Bowl

$14.95

Hummus, Poached egg, Moroccan sweet red pepper and spicy tomato sauce, olive oil, parsley

Hummus On Fire Bowl

$14.95

Hummus, Babaganoush, Hot peppers, Cumin, Sweet paprika, Olive oil, Parsley

Vish Impossible

$15.95

Hummus, tahini, Impossible, sweet paprika, cumin, parsley, olive oil.

OG Vish Pocket

$10.95

Hummus, Chickpeas, Tahini, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Parsley

Mashuasha Pocket

$11.95

Hummus, Tahini, Chickpeas, Schug, Garlic, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Parsley

VIsh Vegan Shawarma Pocket

$13.95

Hummus, Tahini, Vegan shawarma, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Parsley

Complete VIsh Pocket

$11.95

Hummus, Tahini, Fava beans, Chickpeas, Hard boiled egg, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Parsley

VIsh Mushrooms Pocket

$11.95

Hummus, Tahini, Mushrooms, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Parsley

Vish Sabich Pocket

$12.95

Hummus, Tahini, Eggplant, Hard boiled egg, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Parsley

Falafel Pocket

Falafel Pocket

$13.95

Hummus, Falafel, Tahini, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Red onions, Parsley

Hummus On Fire Pita

$12.95

Hummus, Babaganoush, Hot peppers, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Red onion, Parsley

Vish Impossible pocket

$13.95

Hummus, Tahini, Impossible, cucumbers, tomato, red onion, parsley

Specials

Combo - OG VISH

Combo - OG VISH

$17.95

OG vish bowl and small chopped salad

Combo - Mashausha

Combo - Mashausha

$17.95

Mashausha bowl and small chopped salad.

Classic Shakshuka

Classic Shakshuka

$14.95

Moroccan sweet red pepper and spicy tomato sauce, 2 poached eggs, Olive oil, Parsley

Vish Breakfast

Vish Breakfast

$19.95

Moroccan sweet red pepper and spicy tomato sauce, 2 poached eggs, Small chopped salad, Hummus dip, Tahini dip

Salads

Chopped Salad

Chopped Salad

$11.95

Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Red onion, Mixed nuts, Fresh squeezed lemon, Olive oil, Parsley.

The Queen Salad

The Queen Salad

$11.95+

Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Red onion, Chickpeas, Tahini, Hard boiled egg, Mixed nuts, Fresh squeezed lemon, Olive oil, Parsley.

Mini Chopped Salad

Mini Chopped Salad

$6.95

Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Red onion, Mixed nuts, Fresh squeezed lemon, Olive oil, Parsley.

Shawarma salad

$12.95+

cucumbers, tomato, red onion, shawarma, raw tahini, parsley, olive oil, fresh squeezed lemon, mix nuts.

Extras & Sides

Falafel

Falafel

$4.95
French Fries

French Fries

$4.95

Sweet potato fries

$6.45
Chickpeas

Chickpeas

$1.95
Tahini

Tahini

$3.95
Fava Beans

Fava Beans

$1.95

Vegan Shawarma

$5.95
Mushrooms

Mushrooms

$3.65

Eggplant

$3.65

Hard Boiled Egg

$1.15

Extra Hot Spices

$0.50

Side hummus

$3.95
Mini Chopped Salad

Mini Chopped Salad

$6.95

Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Red onion, Mixed nuts, Fresh squeezed lemon, Olive oil, Parsley.

Extra Pickles

$0.50

Extra Garlic - Lemon Sauce

$0.50

Side Tahini

$3.95

Side Fava Beans

$1.95

Side Amba

$0.50

Babaganoush

$3.65

Hot Pepper

$3.65

Vish Grocery

Raw Tahini Jar

$10.95

Vanilla Halva

$7.55

Chocolate Vanilla Halva

$7.55

Pita Bread

$1.25

Coffee 1 kg

$23.50

Turkish Salad 1/2 Lb

$8.95

Turkish Salad 1lb

$12.95

Hummus 0.5 LB

$7.95

Hummus 1 LB

$10.95

Hummus 2 LB

$15.95

Mashausha 0.5 LB

$7.95

Mashausha 1 LB

$10.95

Mashausha 2 LB

$15.95

Tahini 0.5 LB

$7.95

Tahini 1 LB

$10.95

Tahini 2 LB

$15.95

Fava Beans 0.5 LB

$5.95

Fava Beans 1 LB

$7.95

Chickpeas 0.5 LB

$3.95

Chickpeas 1 LB

$5.95

Mushrooms 0.5 LB

$7.95

Mushrooms 1 LB

$11.95

Fried Eggplant 0.5 LB

$4.95

Fried Eggplant 1 LB

$8.95

Shakshuka 0.5 LB

$5.95

Shakshuka 1 LB

$10.95

Hot Chili Peppers 0.5 LB

$5.95

Hot Chili Peppers 1 LB

$10.95

Babaganoush 0.5 LB

$5.95

Babaganoush 1 LB

$10.95

Pickles 0.5 LB

$3.95

Pickles 1 LB

$5.95

Olives 0.5 LB

$5.95

Olives 1 LB

$7.95

Garlic Lemon Sauce 0.5 LB

$7.95

Garlic Lemon Sauce 1 LB

$11.95

Schug - Middle Eastern Spicy Paste 0.5 LB

$7.95

Schug - Middle Eastern Spicy Paste 1 LB

$11.95

Water Bottle

Shakes

Power Shake 1

$8.95+

Vish tahini, Papaya, Avocado, Kiwi, Banana, Date, Anise, Chili, Mint, Orange & lemon juice

The Red Shake 2

$8.95+

Vish tahini, Strawberry, Blueberry, Shredded cocoa beans, Banana, Date, Maca powder, Almond milk

Omega Shake 3

$8.95+Out of stock

Vish tahini, Pineapple, Date, Papaya, Mango, Goji berry, Flaxseed, Coconut, Ginger, Coconut water

Memory Shake 4

$8.95+

Vish tahini, Banana, Date, Cocoa beans, Peanut butter, Cashew, Almond milk

Fiber Boost 5

$8.95+Out of stock

Vish tahini, Acai, Blueberry, Blackberry, Strawberry, Walnut, Chia, Pomegranate juice.

Matcha Detox 6

$8.95+

Vish tahini, Matcha, Banana, Date, Spinach, Mint, Apple, Chia, Almond milk

Mellow Shake 7

$8.95+Out of stock

Vish tahini, Banana, Oatmeal, Mango, Melon, Cinnamon, Date, Almond milk

Water Bottle

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Location

2893 Stirling rd, Hollywood, FL 33312

Directions

Vish Hollywood image

