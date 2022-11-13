Restaurant header imageView gallery
Southern
Barbeque
Caterers

Vision BBQ

4 Reviews

$$

249 Ridge McIntire Rd

Charlottesville, VA 22963

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Family Meal
6oz Brisket Plate with Two Sides
Nanny's Corn Muffins

Ribs

Full Rack Of Ribs

Full Rack Of Ribs

$25.00Out of stock

Dry Rubbed Baby Back Ribs

1\2 Rack Ribs

1\2 Rack Ribs

$13.00

Dry Rubbed Baby Back Ribs

Sandwiches

All of our Sandwiches are served on Toasted breads from Local Bakeries. Please let us know if you have any allergies. Add up to two Sides to any Sandwich for $3 each. For Side descriptions, please go to Sides.
6oz Little Piggy Pork Sandwich

6oz Little Piggy Pork Sandwich

$7.00

6oz of House Smoked Pork Butt, Pulled to Order on a Toasted Potato Roll

8oz Big Pig Pork BBQ Sandwich

8oz Big Pig Pork BBQ Sandwich

$9.00

8oz of House Smoked Pork Butt, Pulled to Order on a Toasted Potato Roll

6oz Brisket Sandwich

6oz Brisket Sandwich

$9.00

6oz of House Smoked Brisket, Sliced to Order served on a Toasted Potato Roll

8oz Big Beef Brisket Sandwich

8oz Big Beef Brisket Sandwich

$11.00

8oz of House Smoked Brisket, Sliced to Order served on a Toasted Potato Roll

6oz Smoked Chicken Sandwich

6oz Smoked Chicken Sandwich

$7.00

6oz of House Smoked Chicken on a Toasted Potato Roll

8oz Big Hen Smoked Chicken Sandwich

8oz Big Hen Smoked Chicken Sandwich

$9.00

8oz of House Smoked Chicken on a Toasted Potato Roll

THE HOT MESS

THE HOT MESS

$13.00

10oz of Smoked Meat-Brisket, Chicken & Pork topped with Pickled Onions, Pickled Jalapeno, House Cheese Sauce, Pimento Cheese, Smoked Poblano Pepper Sauce. Served on a Toasted 8inch Carter's Sub Roll.

The Vegetarian Option (Pimento Cheese Sandwich)

The Vegetarian Option (Pimento Cheese Sandwich)

$6.00

Pimento Cheese, Pickled Red Onions, Pickle Chips, Jalapenos, Poblano Pepper Sauce on a Toasted Potato Roll

The ILLY Cheese Steak (No Modifications)

The ILLY Cheese Steak (No Modifications)

$13.00

Pile of Wet Brisket, Onions, Poblano Peppers, Provolone Cheese & Duke's Mayo on a Toasted Carter's Sub Roll. We are unable to offer modifications on the ILLY

The Pastrami Reuben

The Pastrami Reuben

$15.00Out of stock

A Pile of House Cured Smoked Brisket Pastrami on Toasted Marble Rye, Topped with Special Slaw and 10,000 Island Dressing, no modifications.

Plates

Meat and two sides, sauce on the side
The Feed Pail

The Feed Pail

$10.00

A Pound of food in this Order- Mac & Cheese on the Bottom, Beans, Pork BBQ, Cheese Sauce, Slaw, Poblano Cream, Pickled Red Onions in a resealable reusable 16oz container. No Subs.

6oz Pork BBQ Plate with Two Sides

$12.00

6oz of House Smoked Pork Butt, Pulled to Order, served with two sides

6oz Brisket Plate with Two Sides

$13.00

6oz of House Smoked Brisket, Sliced to Order served with two sides

6oz Chicken Plate with Two Sides

$12.00

6oz of Smoked Chicken with two sides

9oz Three Meat Plate with Two Sides

$16.00

3oz of Three Meats of your Choice with two sides.

6oz Two Meat Plate with Two Sides

$13.00

Choose Two Meats and Two Sides (Add $ For Brisket & Burnt Ends)

Brisket Burnt End Plate with Two Sides

Brisket Burnt End Plate with Two Sides

$14.00

Cubes of brisket Point Slow cooked in our Red Sauce to perfection

Rib Plate

Rib Plate

$19.00Out of stock

1/2 Rack of Dry Rubbed Baby Back Ribs served with two sides

Family Meals

Need to feed your whole Crew? The Family Meal has One and a Half Pounds of Meat, Brisket, Pork or Chicken. Chose Two of the Following One Pound Sides, Mac & Cheese, Beans, Collards, or Potato Salad. Served with a Half Pound of Slaw, Side of Dill Pickles and 4 Buns. Need to feed More Than Four? No Problem, add Pounds of Meat at a discount.
Family Meal

Family Meal

$40.00

Family Meal- Pound and a Half of Meat. Two One Pound Sides, Choose from Mac & Cheese, Beans, Greens, or Potato Salad. Half Pound of Slaw, Four Buns, side of Pickles, and Sauce of your Choice. Add $8 for Brisket, up to two extra pounds of meat at a discount.

The ILLY Cheese Steak Family Meal

The ILLY Cheese Steak Family Meal

$60.00

We are going to Pack Up 4 ILLY's, Each Sando is 1/2 LB of Brisket plus Cheese, so Two Pounds Total, for You and Your Crew, along with Two One Pound Sides, a Half Pound of Slaw and a Side of Pickles

Meat By The Pound

1/2 Pound Pork BBQ

$7.00

1/2 Pound of House Smoked Pork BBQ Pulled to Order, choice of sauce

1 Pound Pork BBQ

$13.00

1 Pound of House Smoked Pork BBQ Pulled to Order, choice of sauce

1/2 Pound Brisket

$10.00

1/2 Pound of House Smoked Brisket Sliced to Order, choice of sauce

1 Pound Brisket

$19.00

1 Pound of House Smoked Brisket Sliced to Order, choice of sauce

1/2 Pound Chicken

$7.00

1/2 Pound of House Smoked Chicken, choice of sauce

1 Pound Chicken

$13.00

1 Pound of House Smoked Chicken, choice of sauce

1/2 Pound Burnt Ends

1/2 Pound Burnt Ends

$12.00

1/2 Pound of Brisket Points (the fatty side) Smoked, Cubed, Sauced, then Smoked again until they are Melt in your Mouth Perfection.

1 Pound Burnt Ends

1 Pound Burnt Ends

$23.00

1 Pound of Brisket Points (the fatty side) Smoked, Cubed, Sauced, then Smoked again until they are melt in your mouth perfection.

Sides

All Sides are Scratch Made in House. Mac 'N Cheese and Corn Muffins Contain Gluten.

1 Pound Mac 'N Cheese

$9.00

Extra Sharp Cheddar Cheese, Baked to Perfection. (Contains Gluten)

Mac 'N Cheese Side

$4.00

Extra Sharp Cheddar Cheese, Baked to Perfection. (Contains Gluten)

1 Pound Baked Beans

$9.00

Slow Cooked Pinto Beans, Red Sauce, Onions, Peppers, Vegan

Baked Beans Side

$4.00

Slow Cooked Pinto Beans, Red Sauce, Onions, Peppers, Vegan

1 Pound Cole Slaw

$9.00

Traditional Shredded Cabbage and Carrots, Special Sauce

Cole Slaw Side

$4.00

Traditional Shredded Cabbage and Carrots, Special Sauce

1 Pound Collard Greens

$9.00

Slow Cooked with Pork, Red Onions, Apple Cider Vinegar

Collard Greens Side

$4.00

Slow Cooked with Pork, Red Onions, Apple Cider Vinegar

1 Pound Pimento Cheese

$11.00

Smoked Red Peppers, Extra Sharp Cheddar, Duke's Mayo

Pimento Cheese Side

$5.00

Smoked Red Peppers, Extra Sharp Cheddar, Duke's Mayo

1 Pound Spicy Chipotle Pimento Cheese

$11.00

Smoked Red Peppers, Smoked Jalapeno Peppers, Extra Sharp Cheddar, Duke's Mayo

Spicy Chipotle Pimento Cheese Side

$5.00

Smoked Red Peppers, Smoked Jalapeno Peppers, Extra Sharp Cheddar, Duke's Mayo

Quart of Dill Pickles

$10.00

Hand Cut House Dill Pickles

Dill Pickles Side

$4.00

Hand Cut House Dill Pickles

Quart of Jalapenos

$14.00

Hand Cut, House Picked Jalapenos

Jalapenos Side

$4.00

Hand Cut, House Pickled Jalapenos

Nanny's Corn Muffins

$4.00

Nanny's Secret Recipe, Contains Gluten

Pickled Red Onion Side

$4.00

Hand Cut House Pickled Red Onions

Buns, 8 Pack Potato Rolls

$6.00

Bun Single, Toasted

$1.25

Sauce Sampler

$1.25

Sauce Boss

$7.00

6 oz of each sauce!

Quart Red Onions

$14.00

Potato Salad Side

$4.00

Red Potatoes, Duke's Mayo, Celery, Red Onions, Mustard Seed, Garlic, Parsley

1 Pound Potato Salad

$9.00

Tee Shirts & Stickers

Coolest Tee in Town
Tee Shirts

Tee Shirts

$15.00

High Quality all Cotton Tee Shirts in a Variety of Sizes

Sticker

Sticker

$1.00

High Quality Sticker!

Drinks

Bottle Water 16oz Aquafina

$1.50

Bubbly

$1.00

Cheerwine 12oz Can

$1.00

Country Time Lemonade 12oz Can

$1.00

Diet Mt. Dew 12oz Can

$1.00

Diet Pepsi 12oz Can

$1.00

Dr Pepper 12oz Can

$1.00

Mt Dew 12oz can

$1.00

Mug Root Beer 12oz Can

$1.00

Pepsi 12oz Can

$1.00

Sierra Mist 12oz can

$1.00

Orange Crush 12oz

$1.00

Grape Crush 12oz

$1.00

Gatorade Lemon-Lime 20oz

$2.00

Gatorade Fruit Punch 20oz

$2.00

It's Red!

Gatorade Orange 20oz

$2.00

Brisk Iced Tea Lemon 12oz Can

$1.00

Stewart's Orange 12oz

$2.50Out of stock

Stewart's Root Beer

$2.50Out of stock

Pure Leaf Sweet Tea

$2.50

Extra Sweet!

Celsius Sparkling Watermellon

$3.00

watermelon flavored energy drink

Cookies

Homemade Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.00

Homemade Chocolate Chip Cookie!

Do You Need Silverware?

Yes I need Silverware

Plates

No Silverware!!

Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markWi-Fi
check markParking
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Real Deal BBQ, everything scratch made in house, (Except the Buns!) Meats are slow smoked over Oak! Lots of Parking. Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

249 Ridge McIntire Rd, Charlottesville, VA 22963

Directions

