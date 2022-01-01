Restaurant header imageView gallery
Southern
Bars & Lounges

Vista Vibes Restaurant Vista Vibes Restaurant

291 Reviews

$$

4073 Lavista Road

Tucker, GA 30084

Blackened Salmon (Dinner)
Lamb Chops
Salmon

SALAD

Caesar Salad

$10.00

House Salad

$10.00

Southern Spinach Cobb

$11.00

Shrimp

$8.00

Salmon

$12.00

Chicken

$6.00

None

SOUP

Soup of the Day

$8.00

Appetizers

Deviled Egg

$9.00

Calamari

$9.00

Mussels

$11.00Out of stock

Southern Caprese

$9.00

Smoked Wings

$10.00

Brussel Sprouts App

$10.00

Frog Legs

$11.00Out of stock

Crab Cake App

$15.00

Fries & Blues

$8.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.00

Catfish Strips

$13.00

Mango Habanero Wings

$10.00

Garlic Parmesan Wings

$10.00

Bourbon Wings

$10.00

Hot Wings

$10.00

Mild Wings

$10.00

Lemon Pepper Wings

$10.00

Entrees

Blackened Salmon (Dinner)

$24.00

Meatloaf (Dinner)

$21.00

Lamb Chops

$28.00

Roasted Chicken (Dinner)

$21.00

Roast Beef (Dinner)

$22.00Out of stock

Southern Fried Chicken (Dinner)

$22.00

Southern Fried Catfish (Dinner)

$20.00

Whole Snapper

$27.00

Crab Cake (Dinner)

$27.00

Burgers (Dinner)

Down South Burgers (Dinner)

$13.00

Southern Fried Chicken Sandwiches

$14.00

Shrimp Po' Boy

$15.00

Black Bean Burger

$14.00

Blackened Bleu Chz Bacon Burger

$15.00

Sides

Asparagus (Dinner)

$8.00

Collards

$6.00

Cheese Grits

$7.00

Grits

$5.00

Green Beans

$6.00

Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Rice Pilaf

$6.00

Yams

$6.00

Fries

$7.00

Entrees (No Sides)

Shrimp & Grits (Dinner)

$23.00

Chicken & Waffle (Dinner)

$22.00

Shrimp Basket (Dinner)

$10.00

Chicken Tender Basket (Dinner)

$10.00

Rasta Pasta (Dinner)

$12.00

Vista Appetizers

Deviled Egg

$8.00

Calamari

$9.00

Mussels

$11.00Out of stock

Southern Caprese

$9.00

Wings

$10.00

Brussels Sprouts App

$9.00

Frog Legs

$11.00

Crab Cake App

$15.00

Fries & Blues

$8.00

Side Salmon

$10.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.00

Regular Fries

$5.00

Sandwiches (Lunch)

Down South Burger (Lunch)

$11.00

Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich (Lunch)

$10.00

Shrimp Po Boy (Lunch)

$11.00

Blackened Bleu Cheese Bacon Burger (Lunch)

$13.00

Black Bean Burger (Lunch)

$12.00

LUNCH ENTREES

3 Sides

$12.00

Blackened Salmon (Lunch)

$16.00

Beef Meatloaf (Lunch)

$16.00Out of stock

Roasted Chicken (Lunch)

$16.00

Southern Fried Chicken (Lunch)

$16.00

Sides

Asparagus (Lunch)

$7.00

Collards (Lunch)

$4.00

Cheese Grits (Lunch)

$6.00

Grits (Lunch)

$4.00

Green Beans (Lunch)

$4.00

Mac & Cheese (Lunch)

$6.00

Mashed Potatoes (Lunch)

$4.00

Rice Pilaf (Lunch)

$4.00

Yams (Lunch)

$4.00

Fries (Lunch)

$5.00

Entrees (No Sides)

Shrimp & Grits (Dinner)

$15.00

Chicken & Waffle (Dinner)

$16.00

Shrimp Basket (Dinner)

$15.00

Chicken Tender Basket (Dinner)

$15.00

Rasta Pasta (Dinner)

$8.00

Desserts

Peach Cobbler Vanilla Ice Cream

$8.00Out of stock

Creme Brulee

$8.00

Banana Rum Bread Pudding

$8.00

Red Velvet Cake

$8.00

Oreo Mousse Pie

$8.00Out of stock

BRUNCH

Option 1

$22.00

LUNCH

Prefix Option 1

$26.00

Prefix Option 2

$32.00

DINNER

Prefix Option 1

$45.00

Prefix Option 2

$55.00

New Years Eve 000

Hookah

$35.00

Refill

$20.00

75$

75$

$75.00

45$

10

$10.00

20$ cover

15 cover

$15.00

5$ Cover

$5.00

Valentines. $$

Valentines $$

$55.00

Appetizers

She crab

Salmon croquette

Deviled Egg

Lamb chop

Branzino

Red Velvet

Flourless Chocolate Cake

Peach Cobbler

Caesar

House Salad

Steppers

JERK CHICKEN

$22.00

CHICKEN & WAFFLE

$22.00

JERK CHICKEN SALAD

$18.00

Traditional Wings

$15.00

BLACKBEAN BURGER

$15.00

TENDER BASKET

$15.00

Smoked Wings

$15.00

Down South Burger

$15.00

SHRIMP PO BOY

$15.00

MAC & CHZ

$7.00

CABBAGE

$7.00

FRIES

$7.00

YELLOW RICE

$7.00

Red Velvet

$8.00

PEACH COBBLER

$8.00

SHRIMP & GRITS

$23.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markLive Music
check markKid-Friendly
check markReservations
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come feel the vibes and indulge in handcrafted cocktails, a chef-inspired brunch & dinner menu, all while enjoying the sounds of live musical performances from your tableside.

Website

Location

4073 Lavista Road, Tucker, GA 30084

Directions

