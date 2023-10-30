Vistro 180 E 1st St, Reno, NV 89501
No reviews yet
180 East 1st Street
Reno, NV 89501
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Super Smashed Burgs Menu
Smashed Sliders
Super Smashed Burgs
2 smashed patties with all of the good stuff .
Old school smashed burger cooked grilled cheese style.
2 smashed patties with pepper jack, guac and chipotle mayo.
2 smashed patties with all of the good stuff plus jalapeños and hot sauce.
3 smashed patties with all of the good stuff plus freshly cooked bacon.
2 smashed patties, pineapple, teriyaki sauce, & provolone cheese reversed style. Mahalo.
2 smashed patties with our house melted shredded cheddar cheese blend, onion rings, and bacon.
2 smashed patties on a buttered brioche bun with onions, pickles, and house sauce.
Pepper Jack cheese, jalapeños, tangler onion rings, sticky brain sauce, & guacamole. Available until 10.31
Hawt Chick Chicken Menu
Sammys
A big hand-breaded thick chick covered in sweet honey, spicy sriracha, & topped with bacon. *THIS IS LEGAL DRUGS*
Roscoe called...he wants the recipe! A big hand-breaded thick chick drizzled in syrup and sandwiched between two healthy-sized waffles. Cheers!
The chick with a kick! A big hand-breaded thick chick covered in our hawt sauce.
Can you imagine hitting the Jack Tent and then coming home and enjoying a Rodeo Chick?! A big hand-breaded thick chick covered in house-made BBQ sauce topped with cheese and bacon. Yeehaw!
The Betty White of chicken sammies. We love & miss you, Betty! A big hand-breaded thick chick with mayo, lettuce, and pickles.
Calidas Menu
Build Your Own Bowl
Burritos
The Birria Burrito. Rice, beans, red onion, cilantro, guacamole, sour cream, & Bitchin' Birria.
Seasoned shredded chicken, black beans, rice, bell peppers, onions, cilantro, and salsa. Add some extras to make it your way!
Some call this the best California Burrito in all of Reno. Refried beans, french fries, cheese, red onions, sour cream, guacamole, cheese, & chipotle aioli.
Sour cream, guacamole, chipotle mayo, rice, carne asada, refried beans, shredded cheese all wrapped in a flour tortilla for a super duper good time!
Tacos
2 Birria tacos with Consome
Street style tri-tip tacos
2 Chicken Tacos with seasoned shredded chicken, lettuce, shredded cheese & house chipotle sauce on flour tortillas.
2 fish tacos with cilantro lime coleslaw on flour tortillas.
Quesadillas
Sticky Fingers Menu
Sticky Bowls
House-made mac-n-cheese with sliced crispy chicken, onion rings, BBQ sauce, green onions. OH YEAH!
House-made mac-n-cheese with sliced crispy chicken, Sticky Fingers Sauce, Hot Cheeto dust, and green onions. Kaaaa-chowww!
House-made mac-n-cheese with sliced crispy chicken, ranch, buffalo sauce, and green onions. Talk about straight fire!