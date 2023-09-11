Vita Bella - Wichita
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Thanks for coming to enjoy our relaxed atmosphere and healthy drinks! We feature drinks infused with health promoting ingredients for your "Beautiful Life".
Location
9310 W Central Ave, Wichita, KS 67212
Gallery
