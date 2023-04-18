Restaurant header imageView gallery

Vita Cane (Fountain Valley, CA)

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

18902 Brookhurst Street

Fountain Valley, CA 92840

ACAI

Acai Bowls

Acai Bowl (Small)

Acai Bowl (Small)

$9.95

Build your own Açaí Bowl with UNLIMITED toppings!

Acai Bowl (Regular)

Acai Bowl (Regular)

$11.95

Build your own Açaí Bowl with UNLIMITED toppings!

DRINKS

Create Your Own Drinks

Sugarcane Juice 24oz

Sugarcane Juice 24oz

$5.99

Organic fresh-pressed sugarcane juice

Sugarcane Juice 24oz (NO ICE)

Sugarcane Juice 24oz (NO ICE)

$8.00

Organic fresh-pressed sugarcane juice NO ICE

Sugarcane Juice 32oz

Sugarcane Juice 32oz

$6.99

Organic fresh-pressed sugarcane juice

Sugarcane Juice 32oz (NO ICE)

Sugarcane Juice 32oz (NO ICE)

$11.00

Organic fresh-pressed sugarcane juice NO ICE

Premium Drinks

50/50 with Durian 32oz

50/50 with Durian 32oz

$8.95

Durian, Fresh Coconut Juice, Coco Bits, Sugarcane

50/50 with Passion Fruit 32oz

50/50 with Passion Fruit 32oz

$8.95

Passion Fruit, Fresh Coconut Juice, Coco Bits, Sugarcane

Super Berry Berry 32oz

Super Berry Berry 32oz

$8.95

Strawberry, Blueberry, Raspberry, Cherry, Sugarcane

Twisted Mango 32oz

Twisted Mango 32oz

$8.95

Mango, Passion Fruit, Sugarcane

Signature Mixology

Vita Cane's 50/50 24oz

Vita Cane's 50/50 24oz

$7.25

Fresh Coconut Juice, Coco Bits, Sugarcane

Vita Cane's 50/50 32oz

Vita Cane's 50/50 32oz

$8.25

Fresh Coconut Juice, Coco Bits, Sugarcane

Aloha Sunrise 24oz

Aloha Sunrise 24oz

$7.25

Pineapple, Fresh Coconut Juice, Sugarcane

Aloha Sunrise 32oz

Aloha Sunrise 32oz

$8.25

Pineapple, Fresh Coconut Juice, Sugarcane

Cane Gone Bananas 24oz

Cane Gone Bananas 24oz

$7.25

Banana, Sugarcane

Cane Gone Bananas 32oz

Cane Gone Bananas 32oz

$8.25

Banana, Sugarcane

Coco Melon Cane 24oz

Coco Melon Cane 24oz

$7.25

Watermelon, Fresh Coconut Juice, Coco Bits, Sugarcane

Coco Melon Cane 32oz

Coco Melon Cane 32oz

$8.25

Watermelon, Fresh Coconut Juice, Coco Bits, Sugarcane

Fire Dragon 24oz

Fire Dragon 24oz

$7.25

Purple Dragon Fruit, Strawberry, Sugarcane

Fire Dragon 32oz

Fire Dragon 32oz

$8.25

Purple Dragon Fruit, Strawberry, Sugarcane

Kiwi Berry Breeze 24oz

Kiwi Berry Breeze 24oz

$7.25

Kiwi, Strawberry, Blueberry, Sugarcane

Kiwi Berry Breeze 32oz

Kiwi Berry Breeze 32oz

$8.25

Kiwi, Strawberry, Blueberry, Sugarcane

Lemon Berry Berry Cane 24oz

Lemon Berry Berry Cane 24oz

$7.25

Lemon, Blueberry, Strawberry, Sugarcane

Lemon Berry Berry Cane 32oz

Lemon Berry Berry Cane 32oz

$8.25

Lemon, Blueberry, Strawberry, Sugarcane

Limojito 24oz

Limojito 24oz

$7.25

Lime , Fresh Mint, Sugarcane

Limojito 32oz

Limojito 32oz

$8.25

Lime , Fresh Mint, Sugarcane

LL Cool Cane 24oz

LL Cool Cane 24oz

$7.25

Lemon, Lime, Sugarcane

LL Cool Cane 32oz

LL Cool Cane 32oz

$8.25

Lemon, Lime, Sugarcane

Mango Madness 24oz

Mango Madness 24oz

$7.25

Sweet Mango, Sugarcane

Mango Madness 32oz

Mango Madness 32oz

$8.25

Sweet Mango, Sugarcane

Mojito Orange Bang 24oz

Mojito Orange Bang 24oz

$7.25

Kumquat, Lemon, Fresh Mint, Sugarcane

Mojito Orange Bang 32oz

Mojito Orange Bang 32oz

$8.25

Kumquat, Lemon, Fresh Mint, Sugarcane

Passion Fruit Cane 24oz

Passion Fruit Cane 24oz

$7.25

Passion Fruit with Seeds, Sugarcane

Passion Fruit Cane 32oz

Passion Fruit Cane 32oz

$8.25

Passion Fruit with Seeds, Sugarcane

Raspberry Limojito 24oz

Raspberry Limojito 24oz

$7.25

Raspberry, Lime, Fresh Mint, Sugarcane

Raspberry Limojito 32oz

Raspberry Limojito 32oz

$8.25

Raspberry, Lime, Fresh Mint, Sugarcane

So Matcha Love 24oz

So Matcha Love 24oz

$7.25

Strawberry, Matcha, Sugarcane

So Matcha Love 32oz

So Matcha Love 32oz

$8.25

Strawberry, Matcha, Sugarcane

Strawberry Peach Blast 24oz

Strawberry Peach Blast 24oz

$7.25

Strawberry, Peach, Sugarcane

Strawberry Peach Blast 32oz

Strawberry Peach Blast 32oz

$8.25

Strawberry, Peach, Sugarcane

The Green Machine 24oz

The Green Machine 24oz

$7.25

Pennywort, Fresh Coconut Juice, Coco Bits, Sugarcane

The Green Machine 32oz

The Green Machine 32oz

$8.25

Pennywort, Fresh Coconut Juice, Coco Bits, Sugarcane

The Stink Bomb 24oz

The Stink Bomb 24oz

$7.25

Musang King Durian, Sugarcane

The Stink Bomb 32oz

The Stink Bomb 32oz

$8.25

Musang King Durian, Sugarcane

Tropical Fire 24oz

Tropical Fire 24oz

$7.25

Strawberry, Beet, Watermelon, Sugarcane

Tropical Fire 32oz

Tropical Fire 32oz

$8.25

Strawberry, Beet, Watermelon, Sugarcane

Just Juices

Just Coconut Juice w/ Bits 24oz

Just Coconut Juice w/ Bits 24oz

$6.50

Fresh Coconut Juice, Coco Bits

Just Coconut Juice w/ Bits 32oz

Just Coconut Juice w/ Bits 32oz

$7.50

Fresh Coconut Juice, Coco Bits

Just Pennywort 24oz

Just Pennywort 24oz

$4.99

Pennywort Juice Only

Just Pennywort 32oz

Just Pennywort 32oz

$5.99

Pennywort Juice Only

Just Watermelon 24oz

Just Watermelon 24oz

$4.99

Watermelon Juice Only

Just Watermelon 32oz

Just Watermelon 32oz

$5.99

Watermelon Juice Only

Gallons

1/2 Gallon (Juice Only No Ice)

1/2 Gallon (Juice Only No Ice)

$22.00

1/2 Gallon Fresh Pressed Sugarcane (Juice Only No Ice), can select 1 Juice Infusion

1 Gallon (Juice Only No Ice)

1 Gallon (Juice Only No Ice)

$38.00

1 Gallon Fresh Pressed Sugarcane (Juice Only No Ice), can select 1 Juice Infusion

GRAB-N-GO

Zindrew Chili

OG Batch

OG Batch

$9.00

Zindrew Chili OG is very mild in spice. Perfect for someone that doesn't want too much heat and wants to get all that delicious flavor. Contains: Wheat, Soy

X Batch

X Batch

$11.00

Zindrew Chili X Batch is for the daring and who loves spicy. Huge jump in spice level from the OG Batch, but the heat is so addicting you just can't stop until you sweat! Contains: Wheat, Soy

EXTRAS

EXTRA ITEMS

24oz Ice Water

$1.50

24oz Cup of Ice

$1.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:59 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:59 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:59 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:59 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:59 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:59 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:59 pm
Sugarcane Juicery & Acai Bar

Location

18902 Brookhurst Street, Fountain Valley, CA 92840

