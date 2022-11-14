Restaurant header imageView gallery

Vita Cane (Grand Prairie, TX)

No reviews yet

2615 West Pioneer Parkway

Grand Prairie, TX 75051

Acai Bowls

Acai Bowl (Small)

$9.95

Build your own Açaí Bowl with UNLIMITED toppings!

Acai Bowl (Regular)

$11.95

Build your own Açaí Bowl with UNLIMITED toppings!

Create Your Own Drinks

Sugarcane Juice 24oz

$5.99

Organic fresh-pressed sugarcane juice

Sugarcane Juice 24oz (NO ICE)

$8.00

Organic fresh-pressed sugarcane juice NO ICE

Sugarcane Juice 32oz

$6.99

Organic fresh-pressed sugarcane juice

Sugarcane Juice 32oz (NO ICE)

$11.00

Organic fresh-pressed sugarcane juice NO ICE

Premium Drinks

50/50 with Durian 32oz

$8.95

Durian, Fresh Coconut Juice, Coco Bits, Sugarcane

50/50 with Passion Fruit 32oz

$8.95

Passion Fruit, Fresh Coconut Juice, Coco Bits, Sugarcane

Super Berry Berry 32oz

$8.95

Strawberry, Blueberry, Raspberry, Cherry, Sugarcane

Twisted Mango 32oz

$8.95

Mango, Passion Fruit, Sugarcane

Signature Mixology

Vita Cane's 50/50 24oz

$6.99

Fresh Coconut Juice, Coco Bits, Sugarcane

Vita Cane's 50/50 32oz

$7.99

Fresh Coconut Juice, Coco Bits, Sugarcane

Aloha Sunrise 24oz

$6.99

Pineapple, Fresh Coconut Juice, Sugarcane

Aloha Sunrise 32oz

$7.99

Pineapple, Fresh Coconut Juice, Sugarcane

Cane Gone Bananas 24oz

$6.99

Banana, Sugarcane

Cane Gone Bananas 32oz

$7.99

Banana, Sugarcane

Coco Melon Cane 24oz

$6.99

Watermelon, Fresh Coconut Juice, Coco Bits, Sugarcane

Coco Melon Cane 32oz

$7.99

Watermelon, Fresh Coconut Juice, Coco Bits, Sugarcane

Fire Dragon 24oz

$6.99

Purple Dragon Fruit, Strawberry, Sugarcane

Fire Dragon 32oz

$7.99

Purple Dragon Fruit, Strawberry, Sugarcane

Kiwi Berry Breeze 24oz

$6.99

Kiwi, Strawberry, Blueberry, Sugarcane

Kiwi Berry Breeze 32oz

$7.99

Kiwi, Strawberry, Blueberry, Sugarcane

Lemon Berry Berry Cane 24oz

$6.99

Lemon, Blueberry, Strawberry, Sugarcane

Lemon Berry Berry Cane 32oz

$7.99

Lemon, Blueberry, Strawberry, Sugarcane

Limojito 24oz

$6.99

Lime , Fresh Mint, Sugarcane

Limojito 32oz

$7.99

Lime , Fresh Mint, Sugarcane

LL Cool Cane 24oz

$6.99

Lemon, Lime, Sugarcane

LL Cool Cane 32oz

$7.99

Lemon, Lime, Sugarcane

Mango Madness 24oz

$6.99

Sweet Mango, Sugarcane

Mango Madness 32oz

$7.99

Sweet Mango, Sugarcane

Mojito Orange Bang 24oz

$6.99

Kumquat, Lemon, Fresh Mint, Sugarcane

Mojito Orange Bang 32oz

$7.99

Kumquat, Lemon, Fresh Mint, Sugarcane

Passion Fruit Cane 24oz

$6.99

Passion Fruit with Seeds, Sugarcane

Passion Fruit Cane 32oz

$7.99

Passion Fruit with Seeds, Sugarcane

Raspberry Limojito 24oz

$6.99

Raspberry, Lime, Fresh Mint, Sugarcane

Raspberry Limojito 32oz

$7.99

Raspberry, Lime, Fresh Mint, Sugarcane

So Matcha Love 24oz

$6.99

Strawberry, Matcha, Sugarcane

So Matcha Love 32oz

$7.99

Strawberry, Matcha, Sugarcane

Strawberry Peach Blast 24oz

$6.99

Strawberry, Peach, Sugarcane

Strawberry Peach Blast 32oz

$7.99

Strawberry, Peach, Sugarcane

The Green Machine 24oz

$6.99

Pennywort, Fresh Coconut Juice, Coco Bits, Sugarcane

The Green Machine 32oz

$7.99

Pennywort, Fresh Coconut Juice, Coco Bits, Sugarcane

The Stink Bomb 24oz

$6.99

Musang King Durian, Sugarcane

The Stink Bomb 32oz

$7.99

Musang King Durian, Sugarcane

Tropical Fire 24oz

$6.99

Strawberry, Beet, Watermelon, Sugarcane

Tropical Fire 32oz

$7.99

Strawberry, Beet, Watermelon, Sugarcane

Just Juices

Just Coconut Juice w/ Bits 24oz

$6.50

Fresh Coconut Juice, Coco Bits

Just Coconut Juice w/ Bits 32oz

$7.50

Fresh Coconut Juice, Coco Bits

Just Pennywort 24oz

$4.99

Pennywort Juice Only

Just Pennywort 32oz

$5.99

Pennywort Juice Only

Just Watermelon 24oz

$4.99

Watermelon Juice Only

Just Watermelon 32oz

$5.99

Watermelon Juice Only

Gallons

1/2 Gallon (Juice Only No Ice)

$22.00

1/2 Gallon Fresh Pressed Sugarcane (Juice Only No Ice), can select 1 Juice Infusion

1 Gallon (Juice Only No Ice)

$38.00

1 Gallon Fresh Pressed Sugarcane (Juice Only No Ice), can select 1 Juice Infusion

Irvins Chips

Salted Egg Salmon Skin (3.7oz)

$9.99

Ingredients Salmon skin, vegetable oil (palm and canola oil), salted duck egg yolk (egg yolk, salt), buttery spread (vegetable oil (palm and canola oil), salt, soy lecithin, vitamin A acetate, vitamin D3, alpha-tocopherol acetate, thiamin hydrochloride, riboflavin, niacinamide, pyridoxine hydrochloride, folic acid, vitamin B12, BHT (preservative), BHA (preservative), beta carotene color, artificial flavor), flavored seasoning (dry whole milk, salt, monosodium glutamate, sodium guanylate, sodium inosinate, cornstarch, sugar, maltodextrin, palm fat, natural flavors, soy sauce (soybean, wheat, salt), spice), curry leaves, bird’s eye chili. Allergens Contains fish (salmon skin), egg, milk, soybean, and wheat. Produced in a factory where crustacean and tree nuts products are handled.

Salted Egg Crunchy Roll (4.2oz)

$9.99

Ingredients Crunchy roll (wheat, flour, water, coconut oil, salt), salted egg, milk, sugar, margarine (vegetable oil, salt, soy lecithin, vitamins, antioxidants BHT and BHA, permitted coloring, permitted flavoring), flavored seasoning [salt, flavor enhancer(e621, e635), cornstarch, sugar, maltodextrin, palm fat, flavorings (eggs, wheat, lactose, canola seeds), soy sauce (soybean, wheat, salt), spices], curry leaves, chili padi. Allergens Contains egg, milk, soy, and wheat. Produced in a factory where fish products are also handled.

Salted Egg Potato Chips (3.7oz)

$8.99

Ingredients Potato, vegetable oil, salted egg, milk, sugar, margarine (vegetable oil, salt, soy lecithin, vitamins, antioxidants BHT and BHA, permitted coloring, permitted flavoring), flavored seasoning [salt, flavor enhancer(e621, e635), cornstarch, sugar, maltodextrin, palm fat, flavorings (eggs, wheat, lactose, canola seeds), soy sauce (soybean, wheat, salt), spices], curry leaves, chili padi. Allergens Contains egg, milk, soy, and wheat. Produced in a factory where fish products are also handled.

Spicy Salted Egg Cassava Chips (3.7oz)

$8.99

Ingredients Cassava, vegetable oil, salted egg, milk, sugar, margarine (vegetable oil, salt, soy lecithin, vitamins, antioxidants BHT and BHA, permitted coloring, permitted flavoring), chili powder [sugar, salt, chili, pepper, flavor enhancer (e621, e635), paprika oleoresin, maltodextrin, citric acid, hydrolyzed soy protein, vinegar powder, aspartame, anti-caking], flavored seasoning [salt, flavor enhancer (e621, e635), corn starch, sugar, maltodextrin, palm fat, egg, wheat, lactose, canola seed, soy sauce (soybean, wheat, salt), spices], curry leaves, garlic. Allergens Contains egg, milk, soy, and wheat. Produced in a factory where fish products are also handled.

Spicy Salted Egg Potato Chips (3.7oz)

$8.99

Ingredients Potato, vegetable oil, salted egg, milk, sugar, margarine (vegetable oil, salt, soy lecithin, vitamins, antioxidants BHT and BHA, permitted coloring, permitted flavoring), chili powder [sugar, salt, chili, pepper, flavor enhancer (e621, e635), paprika oleoresin, maltodextrin, citric acid, hydrolyzed soy protein, vinegar powder, aspartame, anti-caking], flavored seasoning [salt, flavor enhancer (e621, e635), corn starch, sugar, maltodextrin, palm fat, egg, wheat, lactose, canola seed, soy sauce (soybean, wheat, salt), spices], curry leaves, garlic. allergens contains egg, milk, soy, and wheat. Produced in a factory where fish products are also handled.

Zindrew Chili

OG Batch

$9.00

Zindrew Chili OG is very mild in spice. Perfect for someone that doesn't want too much heat and wants to get all that delicious flavor. Contains: Wheat, Soy

X Batch

$11.00

Zindrew Chili X Batch is for the daring and who loves spicy. Huge jump in spice level from the OG Batch, but the heat is so addicting you just can't stop until you sweat! Contains: Wheat, Soy

EXTRA ITEMS

32oz Ice Water

$1.00

32oz Cup of Ice

$1.00
Sunday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Sugarcane Juicery & Acai Bar

2615 West Pioneer Parkway, Grand Prairie, TX 75051

