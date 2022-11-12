A map showing the location of Vitagliano VineyardsView gallery

Vitagliano Vineyards

36101 Glenoaks Rd.

Temecula, CA 92592

Popular Items

Wine Pairing for two
Chocolate Torte (G.F.)
California Roll

Wine Pairing for 2

This “Self-guided Charcuterie board tasting” offers an assortment of gourmet cheeses such as: Drunken Goat, Manchego, Fontina, Smoked Gouda, among others. This wine and food pairing is an elegant and educational experience for any level wine enthusiast.

Wine Pairing for two

$110.00

This "Self-Guided" Charcuterie board tasting offers an assortment of gourmet cheeses and fine Italian meats. This wine and food pairing is an elegant experience for any level wine enthusiast.

FOOD

Charcuterie Box

Charcuterie Box

$25.00
Vitagliano Pastrami Sandwich

Vitagliano Pastrami Sandwich

$16.00

Pastrami, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Herb Garlic Aioli Spread on Sourdough - Served with Chips

Chocolate Torte (G.F.)

$10.00

Chocolate Torte (G.F.)

$10.00
Fruit Tart

Fruit Tart

$10.00Out of stock
Vitagliano Ham Sandwich

Vitagliano Ham Sandwich

$16.00

Ham, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Herb Garlic Aioli Spread on Sourdough - Served with Chips

Vitagliano Turkey Avocado Sandwich

Vitagliano Turkey Avocado Sandwich

$16.00

Turkey, Avocado, Swiss cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Herb Garlic Aioli Spread on Wheat - Served with Chips

California Roll

California Roll

$12.00

California Roll - served with Fresh Ginger and Wasabi

Spicy Tuna Roll

Spicy Tuna Roll

$14.00

Spicy Tuna Roll

Spicy Tuna Nigiri

Spicy Tuna Nigiri

$14.00

Spicy Tuna Nigiri

Vodka Infused Watermelon Chunks

Vodka Infused Watermelon Chunks

$8.00

Fresh watermelon served with Vodka filled Pipettes and Tajin

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday2:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

36101 Glenoaks Rd., Temecula, CA 92592

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

