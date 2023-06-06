Restaurant header imageView gallery

Vitale’s Pizza Kitchen 18243 Forest Road

18243 Forest Road

Lynchburg, VA 24502

Food

Appetizers

Luli's Cheese Bread

$9.00

Dough, Garlic Butter, Mozzarella & Cheddar.

Mozzie Stix

$9.00

Homemade Breaded Mozzarella

Tuscan Chicken Lettuce Wraps

$11.00

Chicken, Tomato, Basil, EVOO, Balsamic Glaze

Caprese Salad

$11.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Basil, Evoo, Balsamic Glaze

VPK Wings 6ct

$10.00

VPK Wings 12ct

$15.00

VPK Wing 18ct

$20.00

Salads

House Salad Sm

$5.50

Tomato, Cucumber, Onion, Banana Pepper, Crouton

House Salad Lg

$8.50

Tomato, Cucumber, Onion, Banana Pepper, Crouton

Caesar Salad Sm

$5.50

Romaine, Shaved Parm, Croutons

Caesar Salad Lg

$8.50

Romaine, Shaved Parm, Croutons

Chef Salad Sm

$8.00

Ham, Turkey, Egg, Bacon, Cheese

Chef Salad Lg

$12.50

Ham, Turkey, Egg, Bacon, Cheese

Bistro Steak Salad Sm

$9.50

Filet Tips, Blue Cheese, Tomato, Cucumber, Onion, Banana Peppers

Bistro Steak Salad Sm

$14.00

Filet Tips, Blue Cheese, Tomato, Cucumber, Onion, Banana Peppers

Southwest Chx Salad Sm

$8.50

Fried Chx, Tomato, Onion, Jalapeno, Cheese

Southwest Chx Salad Lg

$13.00

fried Chx, Tomato, Onion, Jalapeno, Cheese

Subs

Adult Chicken Tenders

$13.00

Served with Fries

Philly Steak

$10.50

Sliced Ribeye, grilled onions, Lettuce, Tomato, American Cheese

Philly Chicken

$10.50

Marinated Chicken, Grilled Onion, Mushrooms, American Cheese

Chicken Diablo

$12.50

Chicken, Diablo Sauce, Ranch, Am. Cheese, Cheddar

Veggie Sub

$8.50

Spinach, Red Pepper, Onion, Mushroom, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, House Dressing

Italian Hero

$11.00

Ham, Salami, Cappicola, Lettuce, Tomato, onion, provolone, House Dressing

Meatball Parm Hero

$11.00

Homemade Meatballs, Marinara, Mozzarella,

VPK Club Sub

$10.50

Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Am. Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo on Sub Roll

Muffaletta

$12.00

Ham, Salami, Prosciutto, Provolone, Mozzarella, Olive Tapenade on Ciabatta

Sicilian Burger

$12.00

1/2 lb Angus Beef & Italian Sausage Blend, Pesto Aioli, Fresh Mozzarella, Arugula, Tomato. On Ciabatta.

Panini

Chx Caprese Panini

$12.50

Chicken, Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Basil, Pesto, Balsamic Glaze

Brooklyn Rueben Panini

$11.50

Turkey, Sauerkraut, 1000 island, Am. Cheese on Panini Bread

Pasta

Build Your Own Pasta Creation

$14.00

Choice of Pasta, Sauce, Add your Favorite toppings.

Ravioli Ruffino

$13.00

Cheese Ravioli, Vodka Sauce

Stuffed Shells

$13.00

Jumbo Shells, Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella

Lasagna

$14.00

Layers of Pasta, Meatsauce, Italian Cheeses, Marinara Sauce

Pasta Primavera

$15.00

Zucchini, Mushrooms, Tomato, Broccoli, Alfredo

Entree

Nonna's Scampi

$18.00

Chicken, Shrimp, Sun Dried Tomato, Capers, Scampi Wine Sauce

Shrimp Parmigiano

$19.00

Shrimp, Vodka Sauce, Mozzarella over Pasta

Chicken Parmigiano

$15.00

Breaded Chicken, Marinara, Mozzarella over Pasta

Chicken Arturo

$15.00

Chicken Medallions, Mushrooms, in Lemon Butter Wine Sauce

Pizza

12" NY Cheese

$12.50

NY Style Cheese Pizza 12"

16" NY Cheese

$14.50

NY Style Cheese Pizza 16"

Hill City Pan Style 12"x17"

$16.50

HC Pan Style

10" Gluten Free Pizza

$12.50

10" GF Cheese

12" Gluten Free Pizza

$14.50

12" GF Cheese

12" Pizza Bianca

$15.00

Spinach, Garlic, Olive Oil, Mozzarella, Ricotta,Basil

16" Pizza Bianca

$17.00

Spinach, Garlic, Olive Oil, Mozzarella, Ricotta, Basil

12" Hawaiian

$17.00

Ham, Bacon, Pineapple, Pizzaiola Sauce, Mozzarella

16" Hawaiian

$19.00

Ham, Bacon, Pineapple, Pizzaiola Sauce, Mozzarella

12 Four Seasons

$17.00

Red Onion, Mushroom, Broccoli, Tomato, Artichoke

16" Four Seasons

$19.00

Red Onion, Mushroom, Broccoli, Tomato, Artichoke

12" Chicken Diablo

$19.00

Chicken, Diablo Sauce, Ranch, Mozzarella, Cheddar

16" Chicken Diablo

$21.00

Chicken, Diablo Sauce, Ranch, Mozzarella, Cheddar

12" Beefeater

$19.00

Pepperoni, Sausage, Beef, Bacon, Ham, Meatball

16" Beefeater

$21.00

Pepperoni, Sausage, Beef, Bacon, Ham, Meatball

12" Godfather

$19.00

Pepperoni, Sausage, Beef, Onion, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Black Olives

16" Godfather

$21.00

Pepperoni, Sausage, Beef, Onion, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Black Olives

12" Margherita

$16.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Pizzaiola Sauce, Olive Oil

16" Margherita

$18.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Pizzaiola Sauce, Olive Oil

12" Rustica

$16.00

Olive Oil, Garlic, Feta, Proscuitto, Mozzarella, Arugula, Balsamic Glaze

16" Rustica

$18.00

Olive Oil, Garlic, Feta, Proscuitto, Mozzarella, Arugula, Balsamic Glaze

12" Di Mare

$19.00

Spicy Marinara, Shrimp, Clams, Mushrooms, Mozzarella

16" Di Mare

$21.00

Spicy Marinara, Shrimp, Clams, Mushrooms, Mozzarella

Grandma Pie 16"x16" Square

$19.00

Tomato Pie, Mozzarella, Pizzaiola Sauce, Basil, Shaved Parm

Dessert

NY Cheesecake

$9.00

Zeppoli & Gelato

$8.00

Cannoli

$7.00

Choice of Chocolate or Plain

Tiramisu

$8.00

Apple Tart

$7.00

Scoop of Gelato

$4.00

Scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream

Kids

Kid's Spaghetti

$7.50

Kid's Lasagna

$8.00

Kid's Ravioli

$8.00

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Kid's Chx Tenders

$8.00

Beverages

20oz Soda

$2.50

2 Liter Soda

$4.50

Bottled Water

$2.50

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

18243 Forest Road, Lynchburg, VA 24502

Directions

