Vitali's Nosh 3630 Phillips Parkway

Wraps

Portobello Style Wrap

$14.00

Baked mushrooms, baked zucchini, carrots, onion, mozzarella cheese and homemade pesto sauce.

Falafel Wrap

$14.00

Home made baked falafel, baked zucchini, carrots, onion and homemade hummus, dressed with homemade pesto sauce.

Tuna Melt Wrap

$14.00

Homemade tuna salad and mozzarella cheese.

Eggplant Melt

$14.00

Homemade wrap with grilled eggplant veggie medley and mozzarella cheese.

Salmon and Veggie Wrap

$15.00

Baked salmon, baked zucchini, carrots, onion, mozzarella cheese and a homemade olive oil and herb sauce.

Breakfast Burrito

$13.00

Cheese omelet, zucchini, carrots and onions.

Soft Shell Fish Taco

$15.00

Homemade wrap with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, peppers, one onion, avocado, feta cheese, and chunks of baked salmon filet.

Pancake

$2.00

Pancakes

$3.00

Pancakes Stack (3)

$5.00

Egg salad wrap

$10.00

Salads

Garden Salad

$10.00+

Romaine lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, bell peppers, onion, homemade garlic and herbs, served with house dressing on the side.

Greek Salad

$12.00+

Romaine lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, bell peppers, onion, olives and feta cheese, served with homemade pesto dressing on the side.

Tomato Avocado Salad

$12.00+

Avocado, tomatoes and onion with homemade pesto dressing on the side.

Tuna Salad

$15.00

HomemadeTuna Salad

Chevre Salad

$12.00+

Romaine lettuce, shredded apple red peppers & onions with 3 scoops of Chevre goat cheese. Dressing - Garlic and herbs vinaigrette.

Israeli Salad

$10.00+

Diced tomatoes, cucumbers, red peppers, and onion dressed with olive oil and lemon juice.

Crepes

Mixed Berries Crepe

$10.00

Lightly sweetened pureed strawberries, blackberries, blueberries and raspberries.

Chocolate Crepe

$10.00

Homemade chocolate ganache.

Nutella Crepe

$10.00

Homemade hazelnut chocolate spread.

Apple and Feta

$10.00

Shredded Apple Honey and Sheep Feta Cheese

Greek Style Crepe

$13.00

Sliced baked eggplant, olives, feta cheese, baked zucchini, carrots and onion, dressed with homemade pesto sauce.

Lox & Cream Cheese Crepe

$13.00

Smoked salmon, whole milk cream cheese, baby capers and an olive oil and herb house dressing.

Salmon & Veggie Crepe

$13.00

Baked salmon, baked zucchini, carrots and onion, mozzarella cheese and a homemade olive oil and herb sauce.

Pizza Style Crepe

$13.00

Homemade margherita pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese.

Falafel Crepe

$13.00

Homemade baked falafel, baked zucchini, carrots and onion, homemade hummus and dressed with homemade pesto sauce.

Portobello Style Crepe

$13.00

Baked mushrooms, baked zucchini, carrots and onion, mozzarella cheese and homemade pesto sauce.

Tuna Melt Style Crepe

$13.00

Homemade tuna salad and mozzarella cheese.

Soups

Split pea

$5.00

Soup of the day

$5.00+

Breakfast

Bagel and Lox

$15.00

Egg Omlet

$10.00

Pancake

$5.00

Lunch/Dinner

Falafel Platter

$22.00

Salmon Dinner

$18.00

Falafel

$3.50

Salmon & Veggie

$3.50

Portobello

$3.50

Greek Style

$3.50

Breakfast Burrito

$3.50

Pastries

Apple Cinnaman

$3.00

Cheesecake Style

$3.00

Cheese Walnut

$3.00

Cherry Cheese

$3.00

Brownie

$1.50

Drinks

Espresso

$3.50

Macchiato

$4.50

Coffee of the Day

$3.50+

Americano

$3.50+

Latte

$4.50+

Cappuccino

$4.50+

Mocha

$4.50+

Hot Chocolate

$4.50+

Chai Latte

$4.50+

Turmeric Chai Latte

$4.50+

Assorted Teas

$4.50

Smoothies

Mixed Berry

$8.00+
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:30 am - 9:30 am, 10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 9:30 am, 10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 9:30 am, 10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 9:30 am, 10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 9:30 am, 10:00 am - 7:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
