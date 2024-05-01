Restaurant info

VITALIST, a new global cuisine concept on Lake Minnetonka by celebrity Chef and Founder Sarah Ann Haugen, is now open in Spring Park, replacing the former VANN restaurant. VITALIST’s organic, gluten-free elevated nutritional cuisine menu will feature a coffee program, haute and chilled superfood drinks, unique soups, salads, sweets, and hand foods. VITALIST Superfood branded drinks can be found in Kowalski’s on Lyndale and Excelsior, French Meadow locations and variety of coffee shops around the twin cities. Plans include a grand opening late spring when Chef Sarah H will launch a flavorful Cal-Mediterranean wine and dine evening menu and dock service. Look out for the unicorn!

