Vito Marcello's Italian Bistro

2,823 Reviews

$$

45 seavey st

North Conway, NH 03860

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Parmigiana
Build Your Pasta Dish
Italian Bread Basket

APPETIZERS

Toasted Ravioli

$12.00

Cheese-filled Ravioli, Mozzarella with our housemade marinara.

Calamari Fritti

$14.00

Banana pepper rings, Marinara

Antipasto Classico

$16.00

Capicola, Prosciutto, Sopressata, Mortadella, Cerignola Olives, Marinated Artichoke Hearts, Grana Padano, Sharp Provolone.

Burrata

$14.00

A fresh mozzarella ball stuffed with fresh ricotta served with cherry tomatoes, olives, prosciutto di parma and drizzled with EVOO and balsamic vinegar reduction

Meatballs

$14.00

(2) all-natural housemade meatballs with marinara, topped with freshly grated pecorino romano cheese

Italian Bread Basket

$4.00

8 slices of Italian bread served with EVOO & freshly grated pecorino romano cheese

Arancini Ala Vodka

$15.00

Breaded herbed risotto stuffed with sweet Italian sausage, ground beef, san marzano tomatoes, peas, fresh mozzarella topped with Vodka sauce

Mozzarella Marinara

$12.00

Breaded Mozzarella, Lightly Sauteed, served with Marinara sauce

Shrimp Cocktail

$16.00

4 Gulf shrimp, Spiked Tequilla Cocktail sauce

Soups & Salads

Lobster Bisque

$14.00

Maine lobster, sherry, cream

House salad

$10.00

Romaine, tomatoes, red cabbage, carrots, chef Vito's famous house dressing

Demi House Salad

$6.00

Romaine, tomatoes, red cabbage, carrots, chef Vito's famous house dressing

Caesar salad

$10.00

Anchovy. Garlic, EVOO, Pecorino Romano Cheese, Garlic croutons

Demi Caesar salad

$6.00

Anchovy. Garlic, EVOO, Pecorino Romano Cheese, Garlic croutons

Minestrone Soup

$14.00

Seasonal Vegetables, Cannellini beans, Garden Herbs

Entrees- Served with house salad & Italian Bread

Chicken Parmigiana

$26.00

Classic Parm, lightly breaded, blend of Italian cheeses, Marinara over penne pasta

Eggplant Parmigiana

$22.00

Classic Parm, lightly breaded, blend of Italian cheeses, Marinara over penne pasta

Chicken Marsala

$27.00

Prime white mushrooms, sweet marsala sauce, over penne pasta

Chicken Picatta

$28.00

Artichoke hearts, sun-dried tomatoes, lemon, white wine, capers, over penne pasta

Baked Haddock

$19.00

Lemon white wine sauce, Italian bread crumbs,

Veal Parmigiana

$29.00

Lightly breaded, blend of Italian Cheeses, Marinara sauce over Penne pasta

Veal Marsala

$29.00

Prime white mushrooms, sweet marsala sauce, over penne pasta

Veal Picatta

$29.00

Artichoke hearts, sun-dried tomatoes, lemon, white wine, capers, over penne pasta

Chicken Florentine

$28.00

Chicken Cutlet, Spinach, Roma Tomatoes, Blend of Italian cheeses, Baked in a light cream sauce, served over penne pasta

Eggplant Florentine

$26.00

Breaded & Baked Eggplant with Marinara sauce and blend of Italian Cheeses served with Penne pasta, topped with a blend of Herbed ricotta cheese & spinach.

Pasta

Ghili Marcello

$23.00

Tuscan Lily Pasta, Prosciutto, Vine-ripe Roma tomatoes, basil, chili pepper flakes, pink vodka sauce

Build Your Pasta Dish

$16.00

Build Your Own Pasta Dish

Fettuccine Prosciutto, Spinach & Mushroom

$23.00

Light Cream Sauce

Penne Broccoli & Chicken

$23.00

Light Cream Sauce

Manicotti Marinara

$19.00

Homemade pasta sheets filled with herbed ricotta, topped with melted mozzarella

Spaghetti Carbonara

$23.00

Caramelized Onions, Egg, Pecorino Romano, Pancetta, Peas, Light Cream Sauce

Spaghetti Bolognese

$24.00

Ground Italian Sausage & Beef, Vegetables, Slow Roasted, Marinara, Hint Of Cream

Ravioli Bolognese

$24.00

Cheese & Herb Filled Ravioli, Bolognese Sauce, Grated Pecorino Romano

Spaghetti with Clam Sauce

$23.00

Chopped Clams, Caramelized Onions

Orecchiette Broccoli Rabe

$23.00

Italian Chicken Sausage, Hot cherry peppers, Pecorino Romano, Parmesan, roasted garlic

Gnocchi Alla Vodka

$19.00

Potato Pasta, Pink Vodka Cream Sauce, Fresh Basil

Fettuccine Primavera

$21.00

Broccoli, Tomato, Carrots, Mushrooms, Spinach, Peas, Caramelized Onions, Olive Oil & Garlic Sauce.

Fettuccine Chicken Pesto

$23.00

Basil. Garlic, Pecorino Romano, EVOO

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Fingers & Fries

$12.00

Kids Penne

$10.00

Kids Fettuccine Alfredo

$10.00

Kids Cheese Ravioli

$10.00

Cheese Ravioli

Meatball (1)

$7.00

Meatball with Marinara

Sides & Extras

Meatballs (2)

$14.00

Marinara, Grated Pecorino Romano

Broccoli, Spinach or Broccoli Rabe

$7.00

Fresh Bolognese Sauce (Pint)

$12.00

Fresh Marinara sauce (Pint)

$7.00

Fresh Fra Diavolo (Pint)

$10.00

Fresh Alfredo Sauce (Pint)

$10.00

Fresh Vodka sauce (Pint)

$10.00

Fresh Lemon wedge wrapped

$0.25

Grated Percorino Romano Cheese

$1.00

Hot Pepper Flakes

$1.00

Grilled Chicken Breast

$9.00

Breaded Chicken Cutlet

$16.00

Seasonal Garden Vegetables

$7.00

Sautéed in olive oil & Garlic

Breaded Veal Cutlet

$18.00

Pounded Breaded veal cutlet, No Sauce

Desserts

Tiramisu

$10.00

Cannoli

$9.00

Cheesecake With Raspberry Coulis

$9.00

Triple Layer Chocolate Cake

$9.00
Vito's Cannoli Cake (Slice)

$12.00

Bottled Wines To-Go

Vitiano Rosso, Red Blend

$38.00

Red Blend, Italy

Frescobaldi Castiglone, Chianti

$37.00

Chianti, Firenze, Italy

Drumheller, Cabernet Sauvignon

$34.00

Cabernet Sauvignon, Columbia Valley, WA

Columbia Crest H3, Merlot

$34.00

Merlot, WA

Chateau Ste Michelle, Chardonnay

$36.00

Chardonnay, Columbia Valley, WA

Banfi Centine, Rosé

$34.00

Tuscany, Italy

Ferrari-Carano, Sauvignon Blanc

$34.00

Sonoma CA

Sauce To-Go

Tomato Basil Sauce

$6.00
Vodka sauce

$6.00
Fra Diavolo Sauce

$6.00

Spicy Sauce

Sunday Sauce

$6.00

Meat sauce

House Dressing

$6.00

Our famous Creamy Italian House Dressing

Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

We're happy you found us!

Location

45 seavey st, North Conway, NH 03860

Directions

