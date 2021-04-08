Restaurant header imageView gallery

Vito Ristorante Italiano

review star

No reviews yet

10249 York Rd

Cockeysville, MD 21030

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

APPETIZER

ANTIPASTO

$15.00

Assortment of cured meats, pecorino, olives and grilled vegetables

BRUSCHETTA

$10.00

Toasted baguette slices with vine ripe tomatoes and Parmigiano Reggiano shavings

BURRATA

BURRATA

$14.00

Fresh mozzarella filled with cream and served with prosciutto and fig marmalade

CLAMS CASINO

$14.00

Clams baked with fresh herbs, peppers and bacon

FRIED CALAMARI

$14.00

Fried calamari, prawns and zucchini served with horseradish sauce

MEATBALL APP

$13.00

Fresh ricotta, parmigiano, tomato sauce and fresh basil

MUSSELS SAUSAGE

$14.00

Sauteed with sweet peppers and a touch of brandy

OCTOPUS

$14.00

Extra virgin olive oil, freshly squeezed lemon on top of fior di latte ricotta

SALMON BURRATA

$15.00

SCALLOPS

$13.00

Wrapped in bacon with soy aioli and black pepper

SHRIMP GARLIC

$13.00

Shrimp sauteed with fresh herbs, garlic and white wine sauce over crispy toasted bread

SALAD

ARUGULA Salad

$12.00

Arugula, vine rip tomatoes, toasted pine nuts, Parmigiano Reggiano shavings, e.v.o.o. and imported red wine vinegar

CAESAR Salad

$12.00

Romaine lettuce and croutons tossed with our homemade Caesar dressing, topped with anchovies

CAPRESE Salad

$12.00

Tomatoes, mozzarella, roasted sweet peppers and fresh basil over grilled pita

GREEK Salad

$13.00

Romaine, tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, kalamata olives, green peppers, topped with feta cheese

INSALATA MISTA

$12.00

Baby field greens, tomatoes, grapes, Gorgonzola and walnuts - balsamic dressing

RED BEET Salad

$12.00

Tender baby spinach, red beets, goat cheese and crispy bacon vinaigrette dressing

STRAWBERRY Salad

$12.00

Fresh strawberries, baby spinach, goat cheese and bacomn

HOUSE Salad

$11.00

SOUP

MD CRAB

$15.00

Jumbo Lump Crab

TORTELINI Soup

$8.00

Meat filled pasta in chicken broth

PIZZA

ARUGOLA PIZZA

$25.00

mozzarella, fresh arugula, prosciutto and parmigiano shavings

CAPRICCIO PIZZA

$25.00

Tomato Sauce, mozzarella, prosciutto, artichoke, mushrooms, roasted peppers and black olives

CHESAPEAK PIZZA

$40.00

Fresh Tomatoes, mozzarella, lighlty seasoned Jumbo Lump crabmeat

DIAVOLA PIZZA

$25.00

Tomato Sauce, mozzarella , sliced hot cherry peppers and grilled chicken

MARGHERITA PIZZA

$17.00

Tomato sauce and mozzarella

MEDITERAN PIZZA

$25.00

Tomato Sauce, mozzarella, artichokes, capers, calamata olives and anchovies

ORIGINAL PIZZA

$18.00

Fresh Mozzarella and Fresh basil

PORTOBELLO PIZZA

$25.00

Grilled portobellos, fresh tomatoes, mozzarella and goat cheese

PRIMAVERA PIZZA

$25.00

Tomato Sauce, mozzarella, broccoli, artichokes and tomatoes

PROSCIUTO PIZZA

$25.00

Tomato Sauce, mozzarella and prosciutto

SALMON PIZZA

$25.00

Salmon, goat cheese, onions and capers

TARTUFO PIZZA

$25.00

BUrrata, truffle oil and grilled asparagus

W BROCCOLI PIZZA

$25.00

Spinach or Brocolli, fresh garlic, olive oil, mozzarella, ricotta, parmigiano and fresh tomatoes

W SPINACH PIZZA

$25.00

Spinach or Brocolli, fresh garlic, olive oil, mozzarella, ricotta, parmigiano and fresh tomatoes

B.Y.O.B.

$30.00

PASTA

BAKED PASTA

$25.00

CAPELLINI & CRAB

$30.00

Jumbo Lump crabmeat sauteed ina light fresh tomato sauce

EGGPLANT PARM

$28.00

FETTUCCINE NORCINA

$25.00

Ground Veal and wild mushrooms simmered with San Marzano tomatoes

FETTUCINE ALFREDO

$22.00

FETTUCINE BOLOGNES

$22.00

LASAGNA

$25.00

Homemade

LINGUINE SEAFOOD

$30.00

LINGUINI RED CLAM

$27.00

LINGUINI WHIT CLAM

$27.00

PAPARDELLE BISON

$29.00

Virginia Bison, slow braised in our homemade marinara

RAVIOLI PORTOBELLO

$25.00

Sun-dried tomatoes, portobello, goat cheese in a white wine sauce and Demi-glace

RAVIOLI TOMATO

$19.00

RIGATONI VODKA

$22.00

SPAG MEAT SAUCE

$22.00

SPAGHETTI MARINARA

$22.00

SPAGHETTI MEATBAL

$25.00

Handmade with 100% Veal

SPAGHETTI TOMATO

$19.00

TAGLIOL CALAMARI

$28.00

Calamari in a savory marinara sauce

TAGLIOLINI SPINACH

$27.00

Fresh homemade pasta, clams white wine sauce, finished with fresh baby spinach

TORTELLONI PORCINI

$25.00

Stuffed with braised veal, sauteed with porcini mushrooms, in a creamsauce and touch of demi glace

SEAFOOD

BRANZINO

$35.00

butterflied and roasted with capers, fresh squeezed lemon and e.v.o.o with broccolini and oven baked tomatoes

CHILEAN SEABASS

$45.00

Seared and served over sauteed Jumbo Lump crabmeat, grape tomatoes in a white wine sauce and fresh ricotta cheese

CIOPPINO

$38.00

Fish of The Day in a tomato sauce with clams, mussels, shrimp and calamari

COD FRANCESE

$40.00

Over asparagus, in a lemon white wine sauce topped with olives

DOVER SOLE

$65.00

Fileted table side served with asparagus and grape tomatoes in a lemon, butter and toasted almond sauce

SALMON LEMON

$30.00

SALMON PUNTTANESCA

$30.00

Capers, calamata olives and grape tomatos

SCAMPI

$30.00

SHRIMP FRA DIOVOLO

$30.00

TUNA

$38.00

Herb Crusted and Grilled tomato concasse, capers, e.v.o.o. and fresh squeezed lemon

MEAT

NEW YORK

$45.00

demi glace of brandy, soft peppercorns and cream sauce served over roasted potatoes

RACK OF LAMB

$45.00

oven roasted with wild mushrooms

V ROLLATINI

$35.00

Stuffed with mortadella and fresh mozzarella in a light marinara sauce

V SALTIMBOCCA

$30.00

Veal medallions lighly seasoned with sage, topped with prosciutto served in a delicate brown sauce

V SORRENTINA

$32.00

Veal medallions layered with prosciutto, fresh mozzarella and eggplant, simmered n tomato sauce

V VALDOSTANA

$32.00

Veal topped with Prosciutto and Swiss in our homemade mushroom brown sauce over spinach

V MILANESE ARUGULA

$35.00

V PARM W EGGPLANT

$40.00

VEAL OSCAR

$40.00

Sauteed veal medallions topped with Jumbo Lump crabmeat and asparagus, glazed in our royal sauce

VEAL CHOP

VEAL CHOP

$50.00

Pennsylvania Farm raised veal, grilled and served over roasted potatoes

VEAL FRANCESE

$30.00

Veal medallions lightly dusted in flour, dipped in eggs and sauteed in a lemon white wine sauce

VEAL MARSALA

$30.00

Veal medallions sauteed in marsala wine sauce and mushrooms

VEAL MILANESE

$30.00

VEAL PARM

$30.00

VEAL PICCATA

$30.00

VEAL PIZZAIOLA

$30.00

CHICKEN

CHIK BOLONGNESE

$25.00

CHIK CACCIATORE

$25.00

CHIK FRANCESE

$25.00

CHIK GRILL

$25.00

CHIK MARSALA

$25.00

CHIK MILAN ARUGULA

$35.00

CHIK OSCAR

$40.00

CHIK PARM

$28.00

CHIK PEPPERS

$25.00

CHIK PICCATA

$25.00

CHIK SALTIMOBOCA

$25.00

CHIK SORRENTINA

$25.00

CHIK SPECIAL

$25.00

CHIK TOSCANA

$25.00

CHIK VALDOSTANA

$30.00

chicken breast topped with prosciutto and swiss cheese, in our homemade mushroom brown sauce over spinach

SIDES

Asparagus G&oil

$9.00

Olive oil and garlic

Asparagus Plain

$9.00

Broccolini G&oil

$9.00

Olive oil and garlic

Broccolini Plain

$9.00

French Fries

$10.00

Meatball

$3.00

Mushroom Saute

$9.00

Potatoes

$9.00

SIDE Pasta

$4.00

Spinach G&oil

$9.00

Olive oil and garlic

Spinach Plain

$9.00

Truffle Fries

$13.00

Olive oil and garlic

KIDS MENU

Kids SPAG MB

$15.00

Kids PENNE BUTTER

$15.00

Kids PENNE MB

$15.00

Kids PENNE TOMAT0

$15.00

Kids RAVIOLI BUTTER

$15.00

Kids RAVIOLI TOM

$15.00

Kids SPAG BUTTER

$15.00

Kids SPAG TOMATO

$15.00

Kids TENDER FRIES

$15.00

DESSERTS

A Cork Charge Per Bottle

$25.00

BISCOTTI

$11.00

BOMBA

$12.00

Cake Charge Per Plate

$3.00

CANNOLI

$10.00

CHEESECAKE

$10.00

COPPA CAFFE

$10.00

COPPA PISTACIO

$10.00

CREAM BRULEE

$10.00

GELATO

LAVA CAKE

$12.00

PEACH SORBET

$12.00

POACH PEAR

$12.00

SPECIAL DESSERT

$12.00

Split Charge

$10.00

TIRAMISU

$12.00

ZABAIONE

$11.00

PROFITEROLE

$10.00

TARTUFO

$10.00

LIMONCELLO FLUTE

$10.00

TORTA AL CIOCOLATO

$10.00

LEMON SORBET

$10.00

AFFOGATO

$10.00

BEVERAGE

Aqua Panna

$7.00

1 Liter Natural Spring Water

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Caffe Latte

$6.00

Cappucino

$6.00

Regular

Coffee

$4.00

Regular

Decaf Cappuccino

$6.00

Decaf Coffee

$4.00

Decaf Double

$5.00

Decaf Espresso

$4.00

Decaf Latte

$6.00

Decaf Macchiato

$4.00

Double Espresso

$5.00

Espresso

$4.00

Espresso Macchiato

$4.00

Espresso Panna

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Juice

$4.00

Latte

$5.00

Regualr

Lemonade

$4.00

Milk

$3.00

Raspberry Ice Tea

$4.00

San Pellegrino

$7.00

1 Liter Mineral Water

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Soda

$4.00

Coke, SPrite, Diet

$$ EXTRA $$

$ Cheese

$3.00

$ Chicken

$7.00

$ crab meat

$8.00

$ Mushrooms

$3.00

$ Proscuitini

$3.00

$ Salmon

$12.00

$ Shrimp

$3.00

$ Whole Baguette

$4.00

$ WINE CORK $

$25.00

$ SPLIT $

$10.00

Lunch Salad

ASIAN salad

$18.00

CEASER Salad

$12.00

Chicken Salad Plater

$13.00

House made chicken salad with red seedless grapes and walnuts served with toast

MESC MIX Salad

$12.00

PORTOBELLO Salad

$13.00

WATERMELON Sal

$20.00

STRAWBERRY Salad

$12.00

WEDGE Salad

$13.00

GREEK Salad

$13.00

Lunch Entree

Branzino Filet

$18.00

over wild black risotto, and burre blanc sauce

Brodetto di Pesce

$20.00

Shrimp, calamari, clams, museels and catch of the day in tomato seafood broth rustic toasted bread

Chicken Francese

$16.00

Chicken Cutlet, lightly dusted in flour, dipped in egg and sauteed in white wine lemon sauce

Chicken marsala

$17.00

Chicken Parmesan

$18.00

Chicken Piccata

$16.00

Chicken Portobello

$17.00

Chicken Primavera

$17.00

broccoli, peppers, grape tomatoes, white wine sauce

Chicken Saltimboca

$17.00

topped with fresh mozzarella

Chicken Toscana

$17.00

Chicken Valdostana

$17.00

Cod Francese

$18.00

with asparagus

Crab Cake Platter

$20.00

Eggplant Parm

$18.00

Fettucine Bolognese

$17.00

Gamberi Amalfitana

$16.00

Shrimp, mussels, olives and capers in a savory marinara sauce

Grill Salmon Spinach

$18.00

Linguin Fresh Tomat

$17.00

Sauteed in e.v.o.o. , roasted garlic and basil

Lunch Fish Special

$20.00

Paccheri al Pesto

$18.00

Papardel Bolognese

$17.00

WIde fresh pasta sauteed in house made meat sauce with a touch of cream

Ravioli Portobello

$17.00

Ravioli special

$18.00

Ravioli Tomato

$16.00

Rigatoni Sausage

$17.00

Local Sausage, marinara and pecorino toscano

Shrimp Fra Diavolo

$20.00

Shrimp Scampi

$20.00

Shrimp sauteed in garlic white wine lemon sauce and lemon

Spaghet with Clams

$20.00

White wine and fresh herbs

Spaghetti Meatball

$19.00

Spaghetti Tomato

$15.00

Tagliolini Clams

$20.00

CLams & Spinach

Tortelloni Porcini

$17.00

Stuffed with braised veal and sauteed porcini mushrooms

Veal Francese

$17.00

Veal Cutlet, lighly dusted in flour, dipped in egg and sauteed in white wine lemon sauce

Veal Marsala

$17.00

Sauteed in marsala wine and mushrooms

Veal Parmigiana

$20.00

Breaded and fried veal cutlets

Veal Rollatini

$17.00

Stuffed with fresh mozzarella, mortadella in a savory marinara sauce

Veal Saltimbocca

$20.00

Lunch Sandwiches

Caesar WRAP

$13.00

Grilled Chicken Breast, Caesar salad and Parmigiano

Chick Caesar WRAP

$13.00

Chick Salad Sandw

$11.00

Home made all white breast chicken salad lettuce, tomato on toasted white

Crab Cake Sandwich

$20.00

Cubano

$15.00

Roasted pork, ham, swiss cheese, pickles, mayo and mustard

Fiorentina Panino

$13.00

Grilled Chicken with pesto, mesculin mix, tomatoes and balsamic

Fish Sandwich

$15.00

Letttuce, tomato and mayo on kaiser roll

Import tuna Panino

$15.00

Italian Cold Cut

$13.00

Prosciuttini, mortadella, salami, provolone, lettuce, tomato, hots, onions and house dressing

Italian Tuna WRAP

$15.00

Tuna in olive oil, provolone, mesculin mix, tomatoes, hots and balsamic

Mort & Buratta Pan

$13.00

crumbled pistachio nuts and truffle oil

Portobello Panino

$11.00

Mushrooms, goat cheese, mesculin mix and vine ripe tomatoes

Prosciutto Panino

$13.00

Prosciutto, mozzarella, vine rip tomatoes and fresh basil

Salmon BLT

$13.00

Atlantic Salmon, bacon, lettue and tomato on kaiser rolls

Turkey Club

$15.00

American cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo on toasted white bread

Vegetable Panino

$13.00

Mixed field greens, mozzarella, tomato, roasted peppers, grilled eggplant and basil

Lunch Subs

Cheese Steak SUB

$13.00

Provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo

Chick Ches Steak SUB

$13.00

Provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo

Italian Ches Steak SUB

$13.00

Provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo and marinara

Eggplant Parm SUB

$13.00

Chicken Parm SUB

$13.00

Meatball SUB

$13.00

MISC ADDS

Bread Loaf

$4.00

Extra Dressing

$3.00

Parm Cheese

$3.00

QT Bolognese

$35.00

QT Marinara

$25.00

QT Meat Sauce

$35.00

QT Tomatos

$25.00

QT Vodka

$35.00

3 LITER OIL CAN

$81.00

RED BOTTLE

1. CORK CHARGE

$25.00

AGLIANICO BTL

$60.00

AMARONE Bertani BTL

$200.00

AMARONE Giaretta BTL

$130.00

AMARONE Zenato BTL

$160.00

ARCADUM BTL

$130.00

BARBARESCO Ceretto BTL

$140.00

BARBARESCO Gaja BTL

$275.00

BARBARESCO Neive BTL

$165.00

BAROLO Broccardo BTL

$95.00

BAROLO Ceretto BTL

$150.00

BAROLO Luigi Baudana BTL

$150.00

BAROLO Marchesi BTL

$135.00

BAROLO Schiavenza BTL

$100.00

BORDEAUX Chateau Belgrave BTL

$175.00

BRUNELLO Antorini BTL

$165.00

BRUNELLO Montalcino BTL

$150.00

BRUNELLO NEW BTL

Out of stock

CAB BR Cohn BTL

$50.00

CAB DAN Cohn BTL

$50.00

CAB EARTHQUAKE BTL

$50.00

CAB Louis M. Martini BTL

$90.00

CAB Shafer Hillside Select BTL

$475.00

CAB Stags Leap BTL

$120.00

CAYMUS BTL

$160.00

Chateau de Beaucastel BTL

$175.00

CHIANTI MODUS BTL

$70.00

CHIANTI ORO BTL

$90.00

CHIANTI Riserva Marchesi Antorini BTL

$110.00

CHIANTI Ruffino Ducale BTL

$55.00

D0LCETTO Marchesi BTL

$48.00

INFERI BTL

$65.00

MALBEC Cuvelier Los Andes BTL

$48.00

Masca del Tacco BTL - Susumaniello

$60.00

MERLOT Textbook BTL

$50.00

MERLOT WIlliam Hill BTL

$39.00

MONT VALLE REALE BTL

$45.00

MONTEPULCIANO Fontefico BTL

$60.00

OPALIA BTL

$45.00

PAPALE BTL

$65.00

PINOT NOIR GALLO

$95.00

PINOT NOIR La Crema BTL

$50.00

PINOT NOIR Trisaetum BTL

$60.00

PRIMITIVO Masseria Altemura BTL

$35.00

RIPASSO Farina BTL

$50.00

SASSICAIA BTL

$375.00

SHIRAZ Penfolds BIN 28 BTL

$60.00

SHIRAZ Stags Leap BTL

$100.00

SYRAH J. LOHR TOWER ROAD

$60.00

TIGNANELLO Antinori BTL

$200.00

BOTTLE BEER

BLUE MOON

$7.00

BUCKLER

$6.00

COORS LIGHT

$6.00

CORONA

$7.00

DOGFISH HEAD

$8.00

HEINEKEN

$7.00

MeNABREA - Bionda - Blonde

$8.00

MENABREA - Ambrata - Amber

$8.00

MICHELOB ULTRA

$6.00

MORETTI

$7.00

MORETTI ROSA

$7.00

PERONI

$7.00

STELLA

$8.00

YUENGLING

$6.00

EXTRA'S

ICE BALL

ROCKS

COFFEE DRINKS

BAILY & COFFEE

$13.00

DOUBLE VISIONE

$13.00

IRISH COFFEE

$13.00

JAMAICAN COFFEE

$12.00

NUTTY IRISHMAN

$12.00

SPANISH COFFEE

$12.00

MARTINI

APPLE MARTINI

$16.00

CHOCOLLATE MARTINI

$16.00

ESPRESSO MARTINI

$16.00

FRENCH MARTINI

$16.00

LEMON MARTINI

$16.00

VESPER MARTINI

$16.00

RED WINE GLS

CABERNET GLS

$15.00

MALBEC GLS

$16.00

MERLOT GLS

$12.00

PAPALE GLS

$17.00

PINOT NOIR GLS

$10.00

PINOT TRISAETUM GLS

$17.00

PRIMITIVO GLS

$11.00

RIPASSO GLS

$15.00

RUFFINO GLS

$16.00

VALLE REALE GLS

$13.00

WHITE WINE GLS

CA MONTINI GLS

$12.00

CHARD ITALIAN GLS

$16.00

JERMAN GLS

$16.00

MOSCATO GLS

$9.00

PROSECCO GLS

$10.00

REISLING GLS

$10.00

ROSE GLS

$13.00

SAVIGNON GLS

$11.00

SONOMA GLS

$15.00

ST. MICHELLE GLS

$12.00

TREBBIANO GLS

$10.00

W.ZIFANDEL GLS

$9.00

SPARKLING GLS

MOSCATO GLS

$8.00

PROSECCO SPLIT

$10.00

ROSE GLS

$13.00

W. ZINFANDEL GLS

$9.00

WHITE BOTTLE

CHARDONNAY ITALIAN BTL

$60.00

CHARDONNAY ROMBAUER BTL

$90.00

CHARDONNAY SHAFER BTL

$100.00

CHATEAU ST MICHELLE BTL

$38.00

GRECO DI TUFO BTL

$70.00

PINOT BIANCO EICHORN BTL

$85.00

PINOT BIANCO TERLAN BTL

$46.00

PINOT GRIGIO CA MONTINI BTL

$38.00

PINOT GRIGIO JERMANN BTL

$60.00

PINOT GRIGIO SANTA MARGHERITA BTL

$55.00

PINOT GRIGIO SPLIT

$29.00

PINOT GRIGIO TERLAN BTL

$46.00

REISLING BTL

$35.00

SAUVIGNON BLANC BTL

$38.00

SONOMA BTL

$50.00

TREBBIANO BTL

$33.00

VERDICCHIO BTL

$40.00

SPARKLING BOTTLE

DOM PERIGNON

$285.00

LAURENT PERIER

$120.00

LOUISE ROEDERER

$100.00

MOET & CHANDON

$140.00

MOSCATO BTL

$26.00

PROSECCO BTL

$30.00

ROSE BTL

$42.00

SPUMANTE BTL

$30.00

ZINFANDEL BERINGER BTL

$30.00

CANARD DUCHENE BRUT

$90.00

SPLIT PROSECCO RUFFINO

$10.00

SPLIT PROSECCO ROSE

$13.00

SPLIT P GRIGIO

$29.00

SPLIT CHAMPAGNE

$80.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

30 Years of high quality Italian cuisine. Specializing in fresh hand cut veal, seafood, pasta and traditional Italian classics.

Location

10249 York Rd, Cockeysville, MD 21030

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

All About Lunch
orange starNo Reviews
10150 York Rd, Suite 202 Cockeysville, MD 21030
View restaurantnext
Bad Axe
orange starNo Reviews
22 W Padonia Rd Lutherville, MD 21093
View restaurantnext
Bruno's Pizza
orange star4.7 • 281
10709 York Road Cockeysville, MD 21030
View restaurantnext
Roma's Cafe
orange star4.7 • 968
10515 York Rd Cockeysville Hun, MD 21030
View restaurantnext
Italian Gardens Express Cockeysville
orange starNo Reviews
10709 York Road Cockeysville, MD 21030
View restaurantnext
Pizza Palace - Cockeysville
orange star3.9 • 70
9801 York Road Cockeysville, MD 21030
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Cockeysville

Roma's Cafe
orange star4.7 • 968
10515 York Rd Cockeysville Hun, MD 21030
View restaurantnext
Bruno's Pizza
orange star4.7 • 281
10709 York Road Cockeysville, MD 21030
View restaurantnext
The Butler Cabin
orange star4.8 • 21
14436 Falls Rd Cockeysville, MD 21030
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Cockeysville
Lutherville Timonium
review star
Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)
Towson
review star
Avg 4.1 (24 restaurants)
Pikesville
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Parkville
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Owings Mills
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Reisterstown
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Nottingham
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Randallstown
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Fallston
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston