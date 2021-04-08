- Home
- /
- Cockeysville
- /
- Vito Ristorante Italiano
Vito Ristorante Italiano
No reviews yet
10249 York Rd
Cockeysville, MD 21030
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
APPETIZER
ANTIPASTO
Assortment of cured meats, pecorino, olives and grilled vegetables
BRUSCHETTA
Toasted baguette slices with vine ripe tomatoes and Parmigiano Reggiano shavings
BURRATA
Fresh mozzarella filled with cream and served with prosciutto and fig marmalade
CLAMS CASINO
Clams baked with fresh herbs, peppers and bacon
FRIED CALAMARI
Fried calamari, prawns and zucchini served with horseradish sauce
MEATBALL APP
Fresh ricotta, parmigiano, tomato sauce and fresh basil
MUSSELS SAUSAGE
Sauteed with sweet peppers and a touch of brandy
OCTOPUS
Extra virgin olive oil, freshly squeezed lemon on top of fior di latte ricotta
SALMON BURRATA
SCALLOPS
Wrapped in bacon with soy aioli and black pepper
SHRIMP GARLIC
Shrimp sauteed with fresh herbs, garlic and white wine sauce over crispy toasted bread
SALAD
ARUGULA Salad
Arugula, vine rip tomatoes, toasted pine nuts, Parmigiano Reggiano shavings, e.v.o.o. and imported red wine vinegar
CAESAR Salad
Romaine lettuce and croutons tossed with our homemade Caesar dressing, topped with anchovies
CAPRESE Salad
Tomatoes, mozzarella, roasted sweet peppers and fresh basil over grilled pita
GREEK Salad
Romaine, tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, kalamata olives, green peppers, topped with feta cheese
INSALATA MISTA
Baby field greens, tomatoes, grapes, Gorgonzola and walnuts - balsamic dressing
RED BEET Salad
Tender baby spinach, red beets, goat cheese and crispy bacon vinaigrette dressing
STRAWBERRY Salad
Fresh strawberries, baby spinach, goat cheese and bacomn
HOUSE Salad
PIZZA
ARUGOLA PIZZA
mozzarella, fresh arugula, prosciutto and parmigiano shavings
CAPRICCIO PIZZA
Tomato Sauce, mozzarella, prosciutto, artichoke, mushrooms, roasted peppers and black olives
CHESAPEAK PIZZA
Fresh Tomatoes, mozzarella, lighlty seasoned Jumbo Lump crabmeat
DIAVOLA PIZZA
Tomato Sauce, mozzarella , sliced hot cherry peppers and grilled chicken
MARGHERITA PIZZA
Tomato sauce and mozzarella
MEDITERAN PIZZA
Tomato Sauce, mozzarella, artichokes, capers, calamata olives and anchovies
ORIGINAL PIZZA
Fresh Mozzarella and Fresh basil
PORTOBELLO PIZZA
Grilled portobellos, fresh tomatoes, mozzarella and goat cheese
PRIMAVERA PIZZA
Tomato Sauce, mozzarella, broccoli, artichokes and tomatoes
PROSCIUTO PIZZA
Tomato Sauce, mozzarella and prosciutto
SALMON PIZZA
Salmon, goat cheese, onions and capers
TARTUFO PIZZA
BUrrata, truffle oil and grilled asparagus
W BROCCOLI PIZZA
Spinach or Brocolli, fresh garlic, olive oil, mozzarella, ricotta, parmigiano and fresh tomatoes
W SPINACH PIZZA
Spinach or Brocolli, fresh garlic, olive oil, mozzarella, ricotta, parmigiano and fresh tomatoes
B.Y.O.B.
PASTA
BAKED PASTA
CAPELLINI & CRAB
Jumbo Lump crabmeat sauteed ina light fresh tomato sauce
EGGPLANT PARM
FETTUCCINE NORCINA
Ground Veal and wild mushrooms simmered with San Marzano tomatoes
FETTUCINE ALFREDO
FETTUCINE BOLOGNES
LASAGNA
Homemade
LINGUINE SEAFOOD
LINGUINI RED CLAM
LINGUINI WHIT CLAM
PAPARDELLE BISON
Virginia Bison, slow braised in our homemade marinara
RAVIOLI PORTOBELLO
Sun-dried tomatoes, portobello, goat cheese in a white wine sauce and Demi-glace
RAVIOLI TOMATO
RIGATONI VODKA
SPAG MEAT SAUCE
SPAGHETTI MARINARA
SPAGHETTI MEATBAL
Handmade with 100% Veal
SPAGHETTI TOMATO
TAGLIOL CALAMARI
Calamari in a savory marinara sauce
TAGLIOLINI SPINACH
Fresh homemade pasta, clams white wine sauce, finished with fresh baby spinach
TORTELLONI PORCINI
Stuffed with braised veal, sauteed with porcini mushrooms, in a creamsauce and touch of demi glace
SEAFOOD
BRANZINO
butterflied and roasted with capers, fresh squeezed lemon and e.v.o.o with broccolini and oven baked tomatoes
CHILEAN SEABASS
Seared and served over sauteed Jumbo Lump crabmeat, grape tomatoes in a white wine sauce and fresh ricotta cheese
CIOPPINO
Fish of The Day in a tomato sauce with clams, mussels, shrimp and calamari
COD FRANCESE
Over asparagus, in a lemon white wine sauce topped with olives
DOVER SOLE
Fileted table side served with asparagus and grape tomatoes in a lemon, butter and toasted almond sauce
SALMON LEMON
SALMON PUNTTANESCA
Capers, calamata olives and grape tomatos
SCAMPI
SHRIMP FRA DIOVOLO
TUNA
Herb Crusted and Grilled tomato concasse, capers, e.v.o.o. and fresh squeezed lemon
MEAT
NEW YORK
demi glace of brandy, soft peppercorns and cream sauce served over roasted potatoes
RACK OF LAMB
oven roasted with wild mushrooms
V ROLLATINI
Stuffed with mortadella and fresh mozzarella in a light marinara sauce
V SALTIMBOCCA
Veal medallions lighly seasoned with sage, topped with prosciutto served in a delicate brown sauce
V SORRENTINA
Veal medallions layered with prosciutto, fresh mozzarella and eggplant, simmered n tomato sauce
V VALDOSTANA
Veal topped with Prosciutto and Swiss in our homemade mushroom brown sauce over spinach
V MILANESE ARUGULA
V PARM W EGGPLANT
VEAL OSCAR
Sauteed veal medallions topped with Jumbo Lump crabmeat and asparagus, glazed in our royal sauce
VEAL CHOP
Pennsylvania Farm raised veal, grilled and served over roasted potatoes
VEAL FRANCESE
Veal medallions lightly dusted in flour, dipped in eggs and sauteed in a lemon white wine sauce
VEAL MARSALA
Veal medallions sauteed in marsala wine sauce and mushrooms
VEAL MILANESE
VEAL PARM
VEAL PICCATA
VEAL PIZZAIOLA
CHICKEN
CHIK BOLONGNESE
CHIK CACCIATORE
CHIK FRANCESE
CHIK GRILL
CHIK MARSALA
CHIK MILAN ARUGULA
CHIK OSCAR
CHIK PARM
CHIK PEPPERS
CHIK PICCATA
CHIK SALTIMOBOCA
CHIK SORRENTINA
CHIK SPECIAL
CHIK TOSCANA
CHIK VALDOSTANA
chicken breast topped with prosciutto and swiss cheese, in our homemade mushroom brown sauce over spinach
SIDES
KIDS MENU
DESSERTS
A Cork Charge Per Bottle
BISCOTTI
BOMBA
Cake Charge Per Plate
CANNOLI
CHEESECAKE
COPPA CAFFE
COPPA PISTACIO
CREAM BRULEE
GELATO
LAVA CAKE
PEACH SORBET
POACH PEAR
SPECIAL DESSERT
Split Charge
TIRAMISU
ZABAIONE
PROFITEROLE
TARTUFO
LIMONCELLO FLUTE
TORTA AL CIOCOLATO
LEMON SORBET
AFFOGATO
BEVERAGE
Aqua Panna
1 Liter Natural Spring Water
Arnold Palmer
Caffe Latte
Cappucino
Regular
Coffee
Regular
Decaf Cappuccino
Decaf Coffee
Decaf Double
Decaf Espresso
Decaf Latte
Decaf Macchiato
Double Espresso
Espresso
Espresso Macchiato
Espresso Panna
Hot Chocolate
Hot Tea
Iced Tea
Juice
Latte
Regualr
Lemonade
Milk
Raspberry Ice Tea
San Pellegrino
1 Liter Mineral Water
Shirley Temple
Soda
Coke, SPrite, Diet
$$ EXTRA $$
Lunch Salad
Lunch Entree
Branzino Filet
over wild black risotto, and burre blanc sauce
Brodetto di Pesce
Shrimp, calamari, clams, museels and catch of the day in tomato seafood broth rustic toasted bread
Chicken Francese
Chicken Cutlet, lightly dusted in flour, dipped in egg and sauteed in white wine lemon sauce
Chicken marsala
Chicken Parmesan
Chicken Piccata
Chicken Portobello
Chicken Primavera
broccoli, peppers, grape tomatoes, white wine sauce
Chicken Saltimboca
topped with fresh mozzarella
Chicken Toscana
Chicken Valdostana
Cod Francese
with asparagus
Crab Cake Platter
Eggplant Parm
Fettucine Bolognese
Gamberi Amalfitana
Shrimp, mussels, olives and capers in a savory marinara sauce
Grill Salmon Spinach
Linguin Fresh Tomat
Sauteed in e.v.o.o. , roasted garlic and basil
Lunch Fish Special
Paccheri al Pesto
Papardel Bolognese
WIde fresh pasta sauteed in house made meat sauce with a touch of cream
Ravioli Portobello
Ravioli special
Ravioli Tomato
Rigatoni Sausage
Local Sausage, marinara and pecorino toscano
Shrimp Fra Diavolo
Shrimp Scampi
Shrimp sauteed in garlic white wine lemon sauce and lemon
Spaghet with Clams
White wine and fresh herbs
Spaghetti Meatball
Spaghetti Tomato
Tagliolini Clams
CLams & Spinach
Tortelloni Porcini
Stuffed with braised veal and sauteed porcini mushrooms
Veal Francese
Veal Cutlet, lighly dusted in flour, dipped in egg and sauteed in white wine lemon sauce
Veal Marsala
Sauteed in marsala wine and mushrooms
Veal Parmigiana
Breaded and fried veal cutlets
Veal Rollatini
Stuffed with fresh mozzarella, mortadella in a savory marinara sauce
Veal Saltimbocca
Lunch Sandwiches
Caesar WRAP
Grilled Chicken Breast, Caesar salad and Parmigiano
Chick Caesar WRAP
Chick Salad Sandw
Home made all white breast chicken salad lettuce, tomato on toasted white
Crab Cake Sandwich
Cubano
Roasted pork, ham, swiss cheese, pickles, mayo and mustard
Fiorentina Panino
Grilled Chicken with pesto, mesculin mix, tomatoes and balsamic
Fish Sandwich
Letttuce, tomato and mayo on kaiser roll
Import tuna Panino
Italian Cold Cut
Prosciuttini, mortadella, salami, provolone, lettuce, tomato, hots, onions and house dressing
Italian Tuna WRAP
Tuna in olive oil, provolone, mesculin mix, tomatoes, hots and balsamic
Mort & Buratta Pan
crumbled pistachio nuts and truffle oil
Portobello Panino
Mushrooms, goat cheese, mesculin mix and vine ripe tomatoes
Prosciutto Panino
Prosciutto, mozzarella, vine rip tomatoes and fresh basil
Salmon BLT
Atlantic Salmon, bacon, lettue and tomato on kaiser rolls
Turkey Club
American cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo on toasted white bread
Vegetable Panino
Mixed field greens, mozzarella, tomato, roasted peppers, grilled eggplant and basil
Lunch Subs
RED BOTTLE
1. CORK CHARGE
AGLIANICO BTL
AMARONE Bertani BTL
AMARONE Giaretta BTL
AMARONE Zenato BTL
ARCADUM BTL
BARBARESCO Ceretto BTL
BARBARESCO Gaja BTL
BARBARESCO Neive BTL
BAROLO Broccardo BTL
BAROLO Ceretto BTL
BAROLO Luigi Baudana BTL
BAROLO Marchesi BTL
BAROLO Schiavenza BTL
BORDEAUX Chateau Belgrave BTL
BRUNELLO Antorini BTL
BRUNELLO Montalcino BTL
BRUNELLO NEW BTL
CAB BR Cohn BTL
CAB DAN Cohn BTL
CAB EARTHQUAKE BTL
CAB Louis M. Martini BTL
CAB Shafer Hillside Select BTL
CAB Stags Leap BTL
CAYMUS BTL
Chateau de Beaucastel BTL
CHIANTI MODUS BTL
CHIANTI ORO BTL
CHIANTI Riserva Marchesi Antorini BTL
CHIANTI Ruffino Ducale BTL
D0LCETTO Marchesi BTL
INFERI BTL
MALBEC Cuvelier Los Andes BTL
Masca del Tacco BTL - Susumaniello
MERLOT Textbook BTL
MERLOT WIlliam Hill BTL
MONT VALLE REALE BTL
MONTEPULCIANO Fontefico BTL
OPALIA BTL
PAPALE BTL
PINOT NOIR GALLO
PINOT NOIR La Crema BTL
PINOT NOIR Trisaetum BTL
PRIMITIVO Masseria Altemura BTL
RIPASSO Farina BTL
SASSICAIA BTL
SHIRAZ Penfolds BIN 28 BTL
SHIRAZ Stags Leap BTL
SYRAH J. LOHR TOWER ROAD
TIGNANELLO Antinori BTL
BOTTLE BEER
COFFEE DRINKS
MARTINI
RED WINE GLS
WHITE WINE GLS
WHITE BOTTLE
CHARDONNAY ITALIAN BTL
CHARDONNAY ROMBAUER BTL
CHARDONNAY SHAFER BTL
CHATEAU ST MICHELLE BTL
GRECO DI TUFO BTL
PINOT BIANCO EICHORN BTL
PINOT BIANCO TERLAN BTL
PINOT GRIGIO CA MONTINI BTL
PINOT GRIGIO JERMANN BTL
PINOT GRIGIO SANTA MARGHERITA BTL
PINOT GRIGIO SPLIT
PINOT GRIGIO TERLAN BTL
REISLING BTL
SAUVIGNON BLANC BTL
SONOMA BTL
TREBBIANO BTL
VERDICCHIO BTL
SPARKLING BOTTLE
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
30 Years of high quality Italian cuisine. Specializing in fresh hand cut veal, seafood, pasta and traditional Italian classics.
10249 York Rd, Cockeysville, MD 21030