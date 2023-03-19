Vito’s Italian Market imageView gallery
Italian
Pizza

Vito’s Italian Market 1047 Port Republic Rd

No reviews yet

1047 Port Republic Rd

Harrisonburg, VA 22801

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

The Caprese
The Italiano
The Spicy Burrata

Deli

Deli Sandwiches

The Fichi

$13.00

The Semplice

$12.00

The Tacchino

$12.00

The Buonissimo

$13.00

The Spicy Burrata

$13.00

The Caprese

$11.00

The Italiano

$13.00

Build Your Own

$13.00

Child Nutella Slider

$1.50

Child Prosciutto Slider

$2.00

Regular Baguette

$5.00

Salumi (Meats) by the LB

Hot Capicola .5 LB

$5.00

Hot Capicola 1 LB

$10.00

Hot Sopressata .5 LB

$8.25

Hot Sopressata 1 LB

$16.50

Mortadella Citterio .5 LB

$4.50

Mortadella Citterio 1 LB

$9.00

Mortadella Imported .5 LB

$6.25

Mortadella Imported 1 LB

$12.50

Oven Roasted Turkey .5 LB

$6.75

Oven Roasted Turkey 1 LB

$13.50

Pancetta .5 LB

$7.75

Pancetta 1 LB

$15.50

Piancone Prosciutto di Parma DOP .5 LB

$9.00

Piancone Prosciutto di Parma DOP 1 LB

$18.00

Prosciutto Cotto .5 LB

$7.25

Prosciutto Cotto 1 LB

$14.50

Prosciutto di Parma Boneless Riserva .5 LB

$11.25

Prosciutto di Parma Boneless Riserva 1 LB

$22.50

Salame Finocchiona .5 LB

$10.75

Salame Finocchiona 1 LB

$21.50

Salame Genoa Citterio .5 LB

$4.75

Salame Genoa Citterio 1 LB

$9.50

Salame Genoa Natural .5 LB

$6.75

Salame Genoa Natural 1 LB

$13.50

Smoked Black Forest Ham .5 LB

$6.50

Smoked Black Forest Ham 1 LB

$13.00

Smoked Turkey .5 LB

$7.00

Smoked Turkey 1 LB

$14.00

Speck .5 LB

$10.50

Speck 1 LB

$21.00

Sweet Sopressata .5 LB

$8.25

Sweet Sopressata 1 LB

$16.50

Bresaola 1 Lb

$35.00

Bresaola .5 LB

$17.00

Porchetta Leoncini 1lb

$20.00

Porchetta leoncini .5lb

$10.00

Guanciale .5lb

$10.00

Guanciale .1lb

$20.00

Formaggi (Cheeses) by the LB

American .5 LB

$2.50

American 1 LB

$5.00

Asiago Fresco .5 LB

$8.25

Asiago Fresco 1 LB

$16.50

Blu di Bufala .5 LB

$17.25

Blu di Bufala 1 LB

$34.50

Burrata per 4oz Ball

$4.00

Cacio di Roma .5 LB

$9.50

Cacio di Roma 1 LB

$19.00

Caciocavallo Silano Whole Cheese

$45.00

Cheddar, Yellow .5 LB

$3.50

Cheddar Yellow 1 LB

$7.00

Marscarpone 16 Oz Roma

$13.00

Fontina .5 LB

$7.50

Fontina 1 LB

$15.00

Fresh Mozzarella 4oz Ball

$2.50

Gorgonzola Blue Dolce .5 LB

$8.00

Gorgonzola Blue Dolce 1 LB

$16.00

Grana Padano .5 LB

$8.25

Grana Padano 1 LB

$16.50

Havarti With Dill .5 LB

$7.75

Havarti with Dill 1 LB

$15.50

Mini Provolone Giovane

$30.00

Mozzarella di Bufala per 7oz Ball

$10.00

Parmigiano Reggiano .5 LB

$11.50

Parmigiano Reggiano 1 LB

$23.00

Provolone Classico .5 LB

$2.75

Provolone Classico 1 LB

$5.50

Provolone Piccante .5 LB

$9.75

Provolone Piccante 1 LB

$19.50

Ricotta Salata .5 LB

$5.00

Ricotta Salata 1 LB

$10.00

Pecorino D'Abruzzo .5lb

$9.00

Pecorino D'Abruzzo 1 Lb

$18.00

Smoked Gouda .5 LB

$4.50

Smoked Gouda 1 LB

$9.00

Swiss .5 LB

$5.00

Swiss 1 LB

$10.00

Taleggio .5 LB

$12.25

Taleggio 1 LB

$24.50

Ubriaco di Nero d'Avola .5 LB

$15.75

Ubriaco di Nero d'Avola 1 LB

$31.50

Primo Sale Siciliano Vero 1 LB

$15.00

Primo Sale Siciliano Vero .5 LB

$7.50

Smoked Prov Whole

$69.00

Fontina Sartori Classic .5 LB

$9.00

Fontina Sartori Classic 1 LB

$18.00

Blk Truffle Butter

$11.00

Prepared Meals

Refrigerated

Lasagna Ind.

$7.50

Lasagna Family

$22.00

Stuffed Shells Ind.

$7.50

Stuffed Shells Family

$22.00

Cannelloni Ind.

$7.50

Cannelloni Family

$22.00

Chicken Parmesan Ind.

$8.50

Chicken Parmesan Family

$25.00

House Salad

$7.50

Caprese Salad

$9.00

Greek Salad

$9.00

Meatballs

$18.00

Valentine Special

$75.00

Vineyard Plate

$15.00

Sides & Sauces

Tomato Sauce

$5.00

Marinara Sauce 16oz

$5.00

Vodka Sauce

$5.00

Meat Sauce 16oz

$5.00

Pizza Kit, Regular

$15.00

Cauliflower Crust Pizza Kit

$17.00

Garlic Bread Ready to Bake

$5.50

House Italian Dressing 16oz

$5.00

Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing 16oz

$5.00

Pizza Dough

$5.00

Tomato Basil Soup 16 Oz

$5.00

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Tea/Juice

Florida's Natural Apple Juice

$3.00

Lemon San Benedetto Tea

$3.00

Orangina Sparkling

$3.50

Peach San Benedetto Tea

$3.00

Sanpellegrino Aranciata

$3.00

Stappi 6 pack

$6.00

Tropicana Orange Juice

$2.50Out of stock

Sanpellegrino Aranciata Rossa

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.50

Galvanina Iced Peach Tea

$4.00

Galvanina Sample Flavors

$2.50

Chips & Crackers

Chips

Route 11 Lightly Salted Chips

$1.50

Route 11 Salt & Vinegar Chips

$1.50

Route 11 BBQ Chips

$1.50

Route 11 Sour Cream & Chive Chips

$1.50
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

The market offers a variety of authentic Italian products and specialty items including deli cases full of Italian meats and cheeses, loads of olives and marinated artichokes, red peppers and more. We have signature deli sandwiches made to order and coolers full of Vito’s Italian Kitchen’s most favorite pastas and entrees, sauces, and garlic bread for easy take-and-bake-at-home options. Graze boards and boxes are available with advance order for your celebrations and our freezer is beautifully overflowing with high end Italian desserts. This Holiday season stop by the market for all your gift giving needs: from wine and Panettone to wrapped gift baskets stuffed with fresh pasta, pesto, EVOO, balsamic vinegar and gift cards.

Location

1047 Port Republic Rd, Harrisonburg, VA 22801

Directions

Vito’s Italian Market image

