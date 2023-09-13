Vitoria 1265 Stuyvesant Ave
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|7:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Good coffee and great food. Vitoria is your all in one stop. Come in work on your computer, read a coffee book or come in the weekends for a up tempo brunch! Bringing Union something they never seen before
Location
1265 Stuyvesant Ave, Union, NJ 07083
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Glendale Pizzeria - 1367 Stuyvesant Avenue
No Reviews
1367 Stuyvesant Avenue Union, NJ 07083
View restaurant
Cioffi's Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria
No Reviews
929 Stuyvesant Avenue Union, NJ 07083
View restaurant
Abuja International Restaurant - 1784 Burnett Ave
No Reviews
1784 Burnett Ave Union, NJ 07083
View restaurant