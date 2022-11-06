A map showing the location of Vitos Italian Eatery 2234 W Park Row DrView gallery
Italian
Pizza

Vitos Italian Eatery 2234 W Park Row Dr

No reviews yet

2234 W Park Row Dr

Arlington, TX 76013

Appetizers

Mozzarella Sticks (8)

$8.00

Bruchetta

$8.00

Garlic Bread with cheese

$6.00

Wings (6)

$13.00

Salads

Vito's Dinner Salad

$8.00

House Salad

Pastas

Fettuchini Alfredo

$14.00

Pasta Primavera

$15.00

Lasagna al Forno

$15.00

Ravioli

$13.00

Fettuccine Carbonara

$15.00

Spaghetti

$14.00

Chicken

Chicken Parmigiana

$16.00

Chicken Marsala

$16.00

Chicken Piccata

$16.00

Dama Bianca

$16.00

Chicken Siciliana

$16.00

Chicken Florentine

$16.00

Lightly breaded served over a bed of mushroom and spinach sauteed with white wine and creamy sauce.

Shrimp

Linguini with shrimp & clam sauce

$18.00

Shrimp Scampi

$18.00

Specialties

Calzone

$11.00

Stromboli

$11.00

Meatball Sandwich

$11.00

Quesadillas

$16.00

Veg Quesadilla

$13.00

Special of the month

$21.00

Dessert

Cheesecake

$5.00

Chocolate Cake

$5.00

Tiramisu

$5.00

Sides

3pcs Meatballs

$5.00

Shrimp

$6.00

Veggie

$5.00

Chicken

$4.00

12" Pizzas

12" Cheese

$12.00

12" Pepperoni

$13.00

12" Hamburger

$13.00

12" Margherita

$14.00

12" Garden Veg

$14.00

12" Vito's Supreme

$15.00

12" Meat Lovers

$15.00

12" Piggy Pie

$15.00

14" Pizzas

14" Cheese

$14.00

14" Pepperoni

$15.00

14" Hamburger

$15.00

14" Margherita

$16.00

14" Garden Veg

$16.00

14" Vito's Supreme

$17.00

14" Meat Lovers

$17.00

14" Piggy Pie

$17.00

16" Pizzas

16" Cheese

$16.00

16" Pepperoni

$17.00

16" Hamburger

$17.00

16" Margherita

$18.00

16" Garden Veg

$18.00

16" Vito's Supreme

$19.00

16" Meat Lovers

$19.00

16" Piggy Pie

$19.00

Personal Pizzas

8" Personal Pizza

$8.00

8" Cheese Pizza

$8.00

8" Pepperoni Pizza

$8.00

N/A BEVERAGES

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Iced tea

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Diet D Pepper

$2.50

Rootbeer

$2.50
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Come be our guest and dine with us in our pizzeria and Italian restaurant.

2234 W Park Row Dr, Arlington, TX 76013

