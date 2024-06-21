This restaurant does not have any images
Vito's Italian Kitchen
1468 East US Highway 377
Granbury, TX 76048
Food Menu
Appetizers
- Bruschetta
Brushcetta with thinly sliced prosciutto served with fresh crostini's.$13.00
- Calamari
Cut in house & lightly fried, served with our homemade red sauce$13.00
- Dipping Oil
Vito's Special Blend of Spices$3.00
- Italian Nachos
Fried wontons topped with mozzarella, pepperoncini's, jalapeno's, diced tomatoes, and black olives and topped with our homemade Alfredo. Choice of chicken, sausage or Combo. Shrimp can be added or substituted for an additional charge.$14.00
House Pastas
- Angel Hair w/Artichoke
Artichokes, Diced Toms, Capers, Garlic, Fresh Basil, Black Olives & Parm served over a bed of Angel Hair Pasta - ADD CHICKEN OR SHRIMP$17.00
- Spaghetti with Red Sauce$14.00
- Spaghetti with Red Sauce and Fresh Barratta$17.00
- Spaghetti with Meat Balls$15.00
- Totellini Michaelangelo
Spinach, Garlic, Mushrooms, Green Onions in our Homemade Alfredo Sauce. ADD CHICKEN OR SHRIMP $2$17.00
- Baked Tortellini w/Pink Sauce
Covered in mozzarella then melted with our homemade pink sauce - ADD CHICKEN OR SHRIMP $2$17.00
- Fettuccine Alfredo
Homemade Alfredo with Fettuccine pasta!$17.00
- Cheese Ravioli
Ricotta, parmesan and fontina cheese filled ravioli's topped with our red sauce$16.00
- SKILITINI'S
Choice of Chicken, Sausage, or Shrimp served with Marinated Onions and Peppers over a Bed of Spaghetti and Spicy Red Sauce$16.00
Seafood Pastas
- Spicy Shrimp & Chicken
Shrimp, Chicken, Mushrooms, Sundried Tomatoes & Green Onions served over a bed of Penne w/a spicy cream sauce$19.00
- Lobster Ravioli
Lobster Ravioli served with a Lobster Cream Sauce$20.00
- Salmon & Vegetables
Salmon over Vegetables w/a lemon francese sauce$20.00
- Shrimp Fettuccine Alfredo$19.00
Chicken Specialties
- *Chicken Pasta Primavera
Sliced Grilled Chicken, Olive Oil, Brocolli, Diced Toms, Mushrooms, Crushed Red Pepper over a bed of Gluten Free Spaghetti$17.00
- Chicken Diavolo
Grilled Chicken Diavolo-Served over a bed of Spaghetti with Spicy Red Sauce$16.00
- Chicken Fettucini Alfredo
Homemade Alfredo with your Choice of Crispy or Grilled Chicken$18.00
- Chicken Marsala
Sliced Chicken tossed in Marsala Sauce and Served over choice of Fettucine or Mashed Potatoes$17.00OUT OF STOCK
- Chicken Parmesan
Chicken Parmesan-Served over a bed of Spaghetti w/Red Sauce$17.00
- Chicken Penne Gorgonzola$17.00
- Lemon Rosemary Chicken$17.00
Meat Specialties
Salads
Pizza
- Chicken Parmesan Sub$14.00
- Meatball Sub$14.00
- Calzone
Sausage, Ricotta & Mozzarella Cheese$15.00
- Alfredo Pizza
Homemade Alfredo - Don't forget to add Chicken or Shrimp to make it extra delicioso!$17.00
- Cheese Pizza
additional toppings $2 each$13.00
- Margherita Pizza
Olive Oil, Garlic, Basil, Roma Tomatoes & Fresh Mozzarella$17.00
- Meatlovers Pizza
Pepperoni, Sausage, Hamburger, Bacon$17.00
- Lotsa Pepperoni Pizza
Lotsa Pepperoni$17.00
- Supreme Pizza
Pepperoni, Sausage, Hamburger, Bacon, Bell Peppers, Onions, Black Olives & Mushrooms$17.00
Desserts
A La Cart Sides
NA Beverage Menu
N/A Bev
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
1468 East US Highway 377, Granbury, TX 76048