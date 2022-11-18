- Home
Vito's
No reviews yet
3751 HIGHWAY 95
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ 86442
Pizza & Calzones
Small Cheese Pizza
Choose your toppings
Small Taco Pizza
Salsa, onions, black olives, ground beef, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and taco chips
Small Buffalo Ranch Chicken Pizza
Buffalo sauce, ranch dressing, chicken, onions and mozzarella cheese
Small BBQ Chicken Pizza
BBQ sauce, chicken, onions and mozzarella cheese
Small White Pizza
Olive oil, parmesan cheese, tomatoes and mozzarella cheese
Small Vito's Special
Pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage, bacon, mushrooms, onions, green bell peppers and black olives
Medium Cheese Pizza
Choose your toppings
Medium Taco Pizza
Salsa, onions, black olives, ground beef, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and taco chips
Medium Buffalo Ranch Chicken Pizza
Buffalo sauce, ranch dressing, chicken, onions and mozzarella cheese
Medium BBQ Chicken Pizza
BBQ sauce, chicken, onions and mozzarella cheese
Medium White Pizza
Olive oil, parmesan cheese, tomatoes and mozzarella cheese
Medium Vito's Special
Pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage, bacon, mushrooms, onions, green bell peppers and black olives
Large Cheese Pizza
Choose your toppings
Large Taco Pizza
Salsa, onions, black olives, ground beef, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and taco chips
Large Buffalo Ranch Chicken Pizza
Buffalo sauce, ranch dressing, chicken, onions and mozzarella cheese
Large BBQ Chicken Pizza
BBQ sauce, chicken, onions and mozzarella cheese
Large White Pizza
Olive oil, parmesan cheese, tomatoes and mozzarella cheese
Large Vito's Special
Pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage, bacon, mushrooms, onions, green bell peppers and black olives
Cheese Calzone
Choose your toppings
Buffalo Chicken Calzone
Buffalo sauce, ranch dressing, chicken, onions and mozzarella
Specials
Large 1 Topping
2 Large Unlimited Topping Pizzas ( max 8 toppings )
2 Large 4 Topping Pizzas & 10 Wings
Medium 1 Topping Pizza
Large Unlimited Topping Pizza ( max 8 toppings)
Full Rack BBQ Ribs, Large Potato Salad, Large Coleslaw
2 Large 1 Topping Pizzas
2 Medium 4 Topping Pizzas
2 Large 5 topping Pizzas
2 Medium 2 Toppings
Large 2 Topping and 10 wings
Large Taco Pizza
Appetizers
Appetizer Platter
A tempting variety of mozzarella sticks, zucchini, jalapeno poppers, breaded mushrooms, onion rings, and fries pickles
Chicken Strips
Deep fried breaded chicken strips served with ranch dressing
Bread Sticks
Six garlic and butter bread sticks served with Vito's meat sauce
Cheesy Bread Sticks
Six bread sticks smothered with mozzarella cheese served with Vito's meat sauce
Mozzarella Sticks
Eight deep fried mozzarella sticks served with Vito's meat sauce
Breaded Mushrooms
Deep fried mushrooms served with ranch dressing
Jalapeno Poppers
Eight poppers served with ranch dressing
Zucchini
Deep fried zucchini served with ranch dressing
Onion Rings
Deep fried onion rings served with ranch dressing
Traditional Wings
10 wings, served either mild, medium, hot, extra hot or BBQ with ranch dressing
Fried Pickles
Deep fried pickles served with ranch dressing
Soup & Salads
Antipasta Salad
Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, hard salami, pepperoni, olives, mozzarella cheese and pepperoncini
Chef Salad
Iceberg lettuce, ham, turkey, black olives, hard boiled eggs, cucumbers, mozzarella cheese and tomatoes
Grilled Chicken Salad
Iceberg lettuce, grilled chicken, cucumbers, mozzarella cheese and tomatoes
Breaded Buffalo Chicken Salad
Iceberg lettuce, breaded buffalo chicken, cucumbers, mozzarella cheese and tomatoes
Crispy Chicken Salad
Iceberg lettuce, breaded chicken, cucumbers, mozzarella cheese and tomatoes
Bowl Of Soup
Dinner Salad
Iceberg lettuce, cucumbers, mozzarella cheese and tomatoes
Sandwiches
Spicy Chicken Sandwich
Breaded buffalo chicken sandwich with lettuce, tomoato, and mayo
Pastrami Sandwich
Pastrami on rye bread with Swiss cheese, mustard and pickles
Breaded Chicken Breast Sandwich
Breaded chicken breast with mayo, lettuce and tomato
Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast with mayo, lettuce and tomato
BLT Sandwich
Bacon, lettuce, tomoato on sourdough bread with mayo
Reuben
Tender Pastrami with sauerkraut, 1000 island dressing and Swiss cheese on rye bread
Tuna Melt
Tuna grilled with American cheese and tomatoes on sourdough bread
Grilled Ham And Cheese
Grilled ham with American cheese on sourdough bread
Fish Sandwich
Batter dipped cod served with Vito's homemade tartar sauce
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
American cheese melted on sourdough bread
Triple Decker Club Sandwich
Burgers
Burger
Half pound tender juicy hand formed all beef patty
Western Bacon Cheeseburger
Half pound burger with American cheese, BBQ sauce, topped with an onion ring on a toasted bun
Pastrami Burger
Half pound burger with Swiss cheese topped with pastrami on a toasted bun
Mushroom Swiss Burger
Half pound burger with grilled mushrooms and Swiss cheese served on a toasted bun
Jalapeno Swiss Burger
Half pound burger with grilled jalapenos and Swiss cheese served on a toasted bun
Patty Melt
Half pound burger with grilled onions and Swiss cheese served on rye bread
Turkey Burger
Tender juicy turkey burger served with Swiss cheese on a toasted bun
Submarine
12" Club Sub
Bacon, ham, turkey, Swiss and American cheese, mayo, lettuce and tomoato
12" French Dip
Thinly sliced roast beef on a toasted sub roll served with au jus
12'' Italian Sub
Hard salami, ham, onions, jalapenos, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and italian dressing
12'' Steak Sub
Thinly sliced steak with grilled onions and green peppers topped with Swiss cheese
12'' Meatball Sub
Meatballs smothered in Vito's homemade meat sauce covered with mozzarella cheese
12" Roast Beef Sub
Thinly sliced roast beef and Swiss cheese with mayo, lettuce and tomoato
12" Vegetarian Sub
Onions, mushrooms, black olives, green peppers, Swiss cheese, mayo, lettuce and tomato
12" Turkey Sub
Roasted turkey breast with mayo, lettuce and tomaoto
12" Chicken Parmesan Sub
Breaded chicken smothered in Vito's homemade meat sauce and covered with mozzarella cheese
12" BLT Sub
Bacon with mayo, lettuce and tomato
12" Chicken Melt Sub
Diced chicken served with grilled onions and green peppers topped with Swiss cheese
12'' Ham and Cheese Sub
Ham and Swiss cheese with mayo, lettuce, and tomato
12" Pastrami Sub
Thinly sliced pastrami with Swiss cheese, mustard and pickles
12" Italian Sausage Sub
Mild Italian sausage smothered with Vito's homemade meat sauce and mozzarella cheese
6" Club Sub
Bacon, ham, turkey, Swiss and American cheese, mayo, lettuce and tomoato
6" French Dip
Thinly sliced roast beef on a toasted sub roll served with au jus
6" Italian Sub
Hard salami, ham, onions, jalapenos, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and italian dressing
6" Steak Sub
Thinly sliced steak with grilled onions and green peppers topped with Swiss cheese
6" Meatball Sub
Meatballs smothered in Vito's homemade meat sauce covered with mozzarella cheese
6" Roast Beef Sub
Thinly sliced roast beef and Swiss cheese with mayo, lettuce and tomoato
6" Vegetarian Sub
Onions, mushrooms, black olives, green peppers, Swiss cheese, mayo, lettuce and tomato
6" Turkey Sub
Roasted turkey breast with mayo, lettuce and tomaoto
6" Chicken Parmesan Sub
Breaded chicken smothered in Vito's homemade meat sauce and covered with mozzarella cheese
6" BLT Sub
Bacon with mayo, lettuce and tomato
6" Chicken Melt Sub
Diced chicken served with grilled onions and green peppers topped with Swiss cheese
6" Ham and Cheese Sub
Ham and Swiss cheese with mayo, lettuce, and tomato
6" Pastrami Sub
Thinly sliced pastrami with Swiss cheese, mustard and pickles
6" Italian Sausage Sub
Mild Italian sausage smothered with Vito's homemade meat sauce and mozzarella cheese
Basket
BBQ Rib Basket
Fallin' off the bone tender baby back pork ribs cooked in BBQ sauce
Chicken Strip Basket
Four deep fried chicken strips served with ranch dressing
Shrimp Basket
Breaded shrimp served with cocktail sauce
Fish Basket
Two pieces of batter dipped cod with Vito's tartar sauce
Pastas
Spaghetti
A tender bed of spaghetti topped with Vito's homemade meat sauce
Baked Spaghetti
Our wonderful spaghetti topped with Vito's meat sauce, mounds of mozzarella cheese and baked to perfection
Chicken Alfredo
Penne noodles and grilled chicken served with Aflredo sauce
Pasta Alfredo
Penne noodles served with Alfredo sauce
Lasagna
Vito's homemade lasagna topped with mozzarella cheese
Ravioli
Meat ravioli topped with Vito's homemade meat sauce
Chicken Parmesan
Breaded chicken breast topped with Vito's meat sauce then covered with mozzarella cheese and served with spaghetti
Side Of Meatballs
Italian Sausage
Vito's Classic BBQ Ribs
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
3751 HIGHWAY 95, BULLHEAD CITY, AZ 86442