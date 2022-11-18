Vito's imageView gallery
Vito's

3751 HIGHWAY 95

BULLHEAD CITY, AZ 86442

Popular Items

Large Unlimited Topping Pizza ( max 8 toppings)
Traditional Wings
Large Cheese Pizza

Pizza & Calzones

Small Cheese Pizza

$9.99

Choose your toppings

Small Taco Pizza

$14.99

Salsa, onions, black olives, ground beef, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and taco chips

Small Buffalo Ranch Chicken Pizza

$14.99

Buffalo sauce, ranch dressing, chicken, onions and mozzarella cheese

Small BBQ Chicken Pizza

$14.99

BBQ sauce, chicken, onions and mozzarella cheese

Small White Pizza

$14.99

Olive oil, parmesan cheese, tomatoes and mozzarella cheese

Small Vito's Special

$14.99

Pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage, bacon, mushrooms, onions, green bell peppers and black olives

Medium Cheese Pizza

$10.99

Choose your toppings

Medium Taco Pizza

$16.99

Salsa, onions, black olives, ground beef, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and taco chips

Medium Buffalo Ranch Chicken Pizza

$16.99

Buffalo sauce, ranch dressing, chicken, onions and mozzarella cheese

Medium BBQ Chicken Pizza

$16.99

BBQ sauce, chicken, onions and mozzarella cheese

Medium White Pizza

$16.99

Olive oil, parmesan cheese, tomatoes and mozzarella cheese

Medium Vito's Special

$16.99

Pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage, bacon, mushrooms, onions, green bell peppers and black olives

Large Cheese Pizza

$11.99

Choose your toppings

Large Taco Pizza

$19.99

Salsa, onions, black olives, ground beef, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and taco chips

Large Buffalo Ranch Chicken Pizza

$19.99

Buffalo sauce, ranch dressing, chicken, onions and mozzarella cheese

Large BBQ Chicken Pizza

$19.99

BBQ sauce, chicken, onions and mozzarella cheese

Large White Pizza

$19.99

Olive oil, parmesan cheese, tomatoes and mozzarella cheese

Large Vito's Special

$19.99

Pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage, bacon, mushrooms, onions, green bell peppers and black olives

Cheese Calzone

$9.99

Choose your toppings

Buffalo Chicken Calzone

$13.99

Buffalo sauce, ranch dressing, chicken, onions and mozzarella

Specials

Large 1 Topping

$11.99

2 Large Unlimited Topping Pizzas ( max 8 toppings )

$29.99

2 Large 4 Topping Pizzas & 10 Wings

$40.99

Medium 1 Topping Pizza

$8.99

Large Unlimited Topping Pizza ( max 8 toppings)

$15.99

Full Rack BBQ Ribs, Large Potato Salad, Large Coleslaw

$24.99

2 Large 1 Topping Pizzas

$23.99

2 Medium 4 Topping Pizzas

$24.99

2 Large 5 topping Pizzas

$27.99

2 Medium 2 Toppings

$20.99

Large 2 Topping and 10 wings

$24.99

Large Taco Pizza

$16.99

Appetizers

Appetizer Platter

$13.99

A tempting variety of mozzarella sticks, zucchini, jalapeno poppers, breaded mushrooms, onion rings, and fries pickles

Chicken Strips

$10.99

Deep fried breaded chicken strips served with ranch dressing

Bread Sticks

$8.99

Six garlic and butter bread sticks served with Vito's meat sauce

Cheesy Bread Sticks

$10.99

Six bread sticks smothered with mozzarella cheese served with Vito's meat sauce

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.99

Eight deep fried mozzarella sticks served with Vito's meat sauce

Breaded Mushrooms

$9.99

Deep fried mushrooms served with ranch dressing

Jalapeno Poppers

$10.99

Eight poppers served with ranch dressing

Zucchini

$9.99

Deep fried zucchini served with ranch dressing

Onion Rings

$8.99

Deep fried onion rings served with ranch dressing

Traditional Wings

$13.99

10 wings, served either mild, medium, hot, extra hot or BBQ with ranch dressing

Fried Pickles

$9.99

Deep fried pickles served with ranch dressing

Soup & Salads

Antipasta Salad

$10.99

Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, hard salami, pepperoni, olives, mozzarella cheese and pepperoncini

Chef Salad

$10.99

Iceberg lettuce, ham, turkey, black olives, hard boiled eggs, cucumbers, mozzarella cheese and tomatoes

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.99

Iceberg lettuce, grilled chicken, cucumbers, mozzarella cheese and tomatoes

Breaded Buffalo Chicken Salad

$10.99

Iceberg lettuce, breaded buffalo chicken, cucumbers, mozzarella cheese and tomatoes

Crispy Chicken Salad

$10.99

Iceberg lettuce, breaded chicken, cucumbers, mozzarella cheese and tomatoes

Bowl Of Soup

$4.99

Dinner Salad

$5.99

Iceberg lettuce, cucumbers, mozzarella cheese and tomatoes

Sandwiches

Bacon, Ham, Turkey, Swiss Cheese, American Cheese, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato on Sourdough Bread

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Breaded buffalo chicken sandwich with lettuce, tomoato, and mayo

Pastrami Sandwich

$13.99

Pastrami on rye bread with Swiss cheese, mustard and pickles

Breaded Chicken Breast Sandwich

$10.99

Breaded chicken breast with mayo, lettuce and tomato

Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich

$10.99

Grilled chicken breast with mayo, lettuce and tomato

BLT Sandwich

$10.99

Bacon, lettuce, tomoato on sourdough bread with mayo

Reuben

$13.99

Tender Pastrami with sauerkraut, 1000 island dressing and Swiss cheese on rye bread

Tuna Melt

$10.99

Tuna grilled with American cheese and tomatoes on sourdough bread

Grilled Ham And Cheese

$10.99

Grilled ham with American cheese on sourdough bread

Fish Sandwich

$10.99

Batter dipped cod served with Vito's homemade tartar sauce

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$7.99

American cheese melted on sourdough bread

Triple Decker Club Sandwich

$13.99

Burgers

Burger

$10.99

Half pound tender juicy hand formed all beef patty

Western Bacon Cheeseburger

$12.99

Half pound burger with American cheese, BBQ sauce, topped with an onion ring on a toasted bun

Pastrami Burger

$13.99

Half pound burger with Swiss cheese topped with pastrami on a toasted bun

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$12.99

Half pound burger with grilled mushrooms and Swiss cheese served on a toasted bun

Jalapeno Swiss Burger

$12.99

Half pound burger with grilled jalapenos and Swiss cheese served on a toasted bun

Patty Melt

$12.99

Half pound burger with grilled onions and Swiss cheese served on rye bread

Turkey Burger

$11.99

Tender juicy turkey burger served with Swiss cheese on a toasted bun

Submarine

12" Club Sub

$13.99

Bacon, ham, turkey, Swiss and American cheese, mayo, lettuce and tomoato

12" French Dip

$13.99

Thinly sliced roast beef on a toasted sub roll served with au jus

12'' Italian Sub

$13.99

Hard salami, ham, onions, jalapenos, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and italian dressing

12'' Steak Sub

$13.99

Thinly sliced steak with grilled onions and green peppers topped with Swiss cheese

12'' Meatball Sub

$13.99

Meatballs smothered in Vito's homemade meat sauce covered with mozzarella cheese

12" Roast Beef Sub

$13.99

Thinly sliced roast beef and Swiss cheese with mayo, lettuce and tomoato

12" Vegetarian Sub

$13.99

Onions, mushrooms, black olives, green peppers, Swiss cheese, mayo, lettuce and tomato

12" Turkey Sub

$13.99

Roasted turkey breast with mayo, lettuce and tomaoto

12" Chicken Parmesan Sub

$13.99

Breaded chicken smothered in Vito's homemade meat sauce and covered with mozzarella cheese

12" BLT Sub

$13.99

Bacon with mayo, lettuce and tomato

12" Chicken Melt Sub

$13.99

Diced chicken served with grilled onions and green peppers topped with Swiss cheese

12'' Ham and Cheese Sub

$13.99

Ham and Swiss cheese with mayo, lettuce, and tomato

12" Pastrami Sub

$16.99

Thinly sliced pastrami with Swiss cheese, mustard and pickles

12" Italian Sausage Sub

$13.99

Mild Italian sausage smothered with Vito's homemade meat sauce and mozzarella cheese

6" Club Sub

$10.99

Bacon, ham, turkey, Swiss and American cheese, mayo, lettuce and tomoato

6" French Dip

$10.99

Thinly sliced roast beef on a toasted sub roll served with au jus

6" Italian Sub

$10.99

Hard salami, ham, onions, jalapenos, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and italian dressing

6" Steak Sub

$10.99

Thinly sliced steak with grilled onions and green peppers topped with Swiss cheese

6" Meatball Sub

$10.99

Meatballs smothered in Vito's homemade meat sauce covered with mozzarella cheese

6" Roast Beef Sub

$10.99

Thinly sliced roast beef and Swiss cheese with mayo, lettuce and tomoato

6" Vegetarian Sub

$10.99

Onions, mushrooms, black olives, green peppers, Swiss cheese, mayo, lettuce and tomato

6" Turkey Sub

$10.99

Roasted turkey breast with mayo, lettuce and tomaoto

6" Chicken Parmesan Sub

$10.99

Breaded chicken smothered in Vito's homemade meat sauce and covered with mozzarella cheese

6" BLT Sub

$10.99

Bacon with mayo, lettuce and tomato

6" Chicken Melt Sub

$10.99

Diced chicken served with grilled onions and green peppers topped with Swiss cheese

6" Ham and Cheese Sub

$10.99

Ham and Swiss cheese with mayo, lettuce, and tomato

6" Pastrami Sub

$13.99

Thinly sliced pastrami with Swiss cheese, mustard and pickles

6" Italian Sausage Sub

$10.99

Mild Italian sausage smothered with Vito's homemade meat sauce and mozzarella cheese

Basket

BBQ Rib Basket

$13.99

Fallin' off the bone tender baby back pork ribs cooked in BBQ sauce

Chicken Strip Basket

$10.99

Four deep fried chicken strips served with ranch dressing

Shrimp Basket

$10.99

Breaded shrimp served with cocktail sauce

Fish Basket

$12.99

Two pieces of batter dipped cod with Vito's tartar sauce

Pastas

Spaghetti

$12.99

A tender bed of spaghetti topped with Vito's homemade meat sauce

Baked Spaghetti

$15.99

Our wonderful spaghetti topped with Vito's meat sauce, mounds of mozzarella cheese and baked to perfection

Chicken Alfredo

$19.99

Penne noodles and grilled chicken served with Aflredo sauce

Pasta Alfredo

$16.99

Penne noodles served with Alfredo sauce

Lasagna

$16.99

Vito's homemade lasagna topped with mozzarella cheese

Ravioli

$14.99

Meat ravioli topped with Vito's homemade meat sauce

Chicken Parmesan

$15.99

Breaded chicken breast topped with Vito's meat sauce then covered with mozzarella cheese and served with spaghetti

Side Of Meatballs

$3.99

Italian Sausage

$3.99

Vito's Classic BBQ Ribs

Full Rack

$24.99

Fallin' off the bone tender baby back pork ribs cooked in BBQ sauce

Half Rack

$19.99

Fallin' off the bone tender baby back pork ribs cooked in BBQ sauce

Seafood Selections

Fish Dinner

$17.99

Three generous pieces of batter dipped cod deep fried until golden brown served with Vito's tartar sauce

Shrimp Dinner

$18.99

Seven large breaded shrimp deep fried until golden brown served with Vito's cocktail sauce

Kid's Menu

Kid's Burger

$6.99

Kid's Corndog

$6.99

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Kids Chicken Finger

$6.99

Kid's Spaghetti and Bread

$6.99

Kid's Personal Pizza

$6.99

A La Carte

French Fries

$3.99

Steak Fries

$3.99

Tator Tots

$3.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.99

Coleslaw

$3.99

Cottage Cheese

$3.99

Potato Salad

$3.99

Baked Potato

$3.99

Peaches

$3.99

Extra Ranch

$0.50

Grilled Chkn Breast

$5.00

Extra Blu Cheese

$0.50

Extra Italian

$0.50

1000 Island

$0.50

Dessert

Peach Cobbler

$5.99

Vito's homemade peach cobbler

Cannoli

$5.99

Sicilian pastry brimming with a sweet chocolate chip and creamy ricotta cheese filling

Cheesecake

$5.99

Raspberry white chocolate cheesecake

To-Go Beverages

2 Liter

$3.99
24oz Fountain Drink

$2.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

3751 HIGHWAY 95, BULLHEAD CITY, AZ 86442

Directions

