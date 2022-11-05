- Home
Vitos Pizza and Grill
No reviews yet
2821 N Broad St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
Pizzas
Small pizza
Our famous hand tossed pizza with daily made fresh dough and signature pizza sauce.
Medium pizza
Our famous hand tossed pizza with daily made fresh dough and signature pizza sauce.
Large pizza
Our famous hand tossed pizza with daily made fresh dough and signature pizza sauce.
Jumbo pizza
Our famous hand tossed pizza with daily made fresh dough and signature pizza sauce.
Specialty Pizzas
SM Philly Steak Pizza
Green peppers, onions and steak
SM Meat Lovers Pizza
Peperoni, ground beef, turkey ham and beef bacon
SM BBQ Chicken Pizza
Grilled chicken breast topped with BBQ sauce
SM Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Grilled chicken breast topped with Buffalo sauce
SM Chicken Delight Pizza
Grilled chiken, green peppers, onions and mushrooms
SM Ranch Chicken Pizza
Grilled chicke, beef bacon topped with ranch dressing
SM Vegeterian Delight Pizza
Green peppers, onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, black olives, broccoli and spinach
SM Hawaiian Pizza
Pineapple, turkey ham and beef bacon
SM White Special Pizza
Grilled chicken breast, broccoli, spinach and fresh garlic
SM Vitos's Special Pizza
Beef pepperoni, ground beef, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, tomatoes and beef bacon
SM Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza
MED Philly Steak Pizza
Green peppers, onions and steak
MED Meat Lovers Pizza
Peperoni, ground beef, turkey ham and beef bacon
MED BBQ Chicken Pizza
Grilled chicken breast topped with BBQ sauce
MED Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Grilled chicken breast topped with Buffalo sauce
MED Chicken Delight Pizza
Grilled chiken, green peppers, onions and mushrooms
MED Ranch Chicken Pizza
Grilled chicke, beef bacon topped with ranch dressing
MED Vegetarian Delight Pizza
Green peppers, onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, black olives, broccoli and spinach
MED Hawaiian Pizza
Pineapple, turkey ham and beef bacon
MED White Special Pizza
Grilled chicken breast, broccoli, spinach and fresh garlic
MED Vitos's Special Pizza
Beef pepperoni, ground beef, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, tomatoes and beef bacon
MED Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza
LG Philly Steak Pizza
Green peppers, onions and steak
LG Meat Lovers Pizza
Peperoni, ground beef, turkey ham and beef bacon
LG BBQ Chicken Pizza
Grilled chicken breast topped with BBQ sauce
LG Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Grilled chicken breast topped with Buffalo sauce
LG Chicken Delight Pizza
Grilled chiken, green peppers, onions and mushrooms
LG Ranch Chicken Pizzaa
Grilled chicke, beef bacon topped with ranch dressing
LG Vegetarian Delight Pizza
Green peppers, onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, black olives, broccoli and spinach
LG Hawaiian Pizza
Pineapple, turkey ham and beef bacon
LG White Special Pizza
Grilled chicken breast, broccoli, spinach and fresh garlic
LG Vitos's Special Pizza
Beef pepperoni, ground beef, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, tomatoes and beef bacon
LG Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza
JMB Philly Steak Pizza
Green peppers, onions and steak
JMB Meat Lovers Pizza
Peperoni, ground beef, turkey ham and beef bacon
JMB BBQ Chicken Pizza
Grilled chicken breast topped with BBQ sauce
JMB Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Grilled chicken breast topped with Buffalo sauce
JMB Chicken Delight Pizza
Grilled chiken, green peppers, onions and mushrooms
JMB Ranch Chicken Pizzaa
Grilled chicke, beef bacon topped with ranch dressing
JMB Vegetarian Delight Pizza
Green peppers, onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, black olives, broccoli and spinach
JMB Hawaiian Pizza
Pineapple, turkey ham and beef bacon
JMB White Special Pizza
Grilled chicken breast, broccoli, spinach and fresh garlic
JMB Vitos's Special Pizza
Beef pepperoni, ground beef, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, tomatoes and beef bacon
JMB Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza
Appetizers
Appetizer sampler
4 mozzarella sticks, 6 onion rings, 4 broccoli bites served with marinara sauce
Chicken sampler
3 fingers, 3 nuggets, 3 wing dings served with honey mustard or BBQ
French fries
Large french fries
Cheese fries
Large cheese fries
Mozzarella cheese fries
Pizza fries
Peperoni pizza fries
Cajun cheese fries
Buffalo chicken Cheese fries
Chicken, fries and buffalo sauce
Cheesesteak fries
Steak, cheese and fries
Harbor fries
Old bay, black pepper and american cheese
Curly fries
Curly cheese fries
Curly cajun cheese fries
Mega fries
Bacon, mozzarella cheese, american cheese and cheese wiz
Onion rings (10)
Cheese onion rings (10)
Mozzarella sticks (6)
With side of marinara
Broccoli cheese bites (10)
With side of ranch
Jalapeno poppers
With side of marinara
Garlic bread
With side of marinara
Cheese garlic brerad
With side of marinara
Garlic knots (6)
With side of marinara
Cole slaw
Mac n cheese
Tater tots
Large Tray Of French FRY
Strombolis
Plain stromboli
Cheese, green peppers, onions and marinara sause
Steak stromboli
Steak, green peppers, onions, marinara sauce and cheese
Special steak stromboli
Steak, green peppers, onions, beef pepperoni, marinara sauce and cheese
Grilled chicken stromboli
Grilled chicken, green peppers, onions, marinara sauce and cheese
BBQ Chicken stromboli
Grilled chicken, BBQ sauce and cheese
Buffalo Chicken stromboli
Grilled chicken, Buffalo sauce and cheese with side of blue cheese
Chicken delight stromboli
Grilled chicken, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, marinara sauce and cheese
Vegeterian stromboli
Green peppers, onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, broccoli, fresh garlic, marinara sauce and cheese
Meat Lovers stromboli
Beef pepperoni, ground beef, turkey ham, beef bacon, marinara sauce and cheese
Vitos's Special stromboli
Beef pepperoni, ground beef, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, fresh garlic, beef bacon, marinra sauce and cheese
Meatball Delight
Meatball Delight Stromboli
Chicken Specialties
Buffalo wings
Fresh buffalo wings glazed with your choice of our delicious homemade sauce, celery, blue cheese or ranch on the side.
Buffalo wing platter
Fresh buffalo wings glazed with your choice of our delicious homemade sauce, french fries, celery, blue cheese or ranch on the side.
Boneless Buffalo wings
Boneless wings glazed with your choice of our delicious homemade sauce, celery, blue cheese or ranch on the side.
Boneles Buffalo wings platter
Boneless wings glazed with your choice of our delicious homemade sauce, french fries, celery, blue cheese or ranch on the side.
Chicken fingers
Served with your choice of honey mustard, BBQ or Honey BBQ sauce
Chicken fingers platter
Served with your choice of honey mustard, BBQ or Honey BBQ sauce and french fries
Chicken nuggets
Served with your choice of honey mustard, BBQ or Honey BBQ sauce
Chicken nuggets platter
Served with your choice of honey mustard, BBQ or Honey BBQ sauce and french fries
Wing dings
Breaded buffalo wings served with hot sauce, blue cheese or ranch
Wing dings platter
Breaded buffalo wings served with french fries, hot sauce, blue cheese or ranch
Whole wings
Breaded chicken wings served with hot sauce, blue cheese or ranch
Whole wings platter
Breaded chicken wings served with french fries, hot sauce, blue cheese or ranch
Quesadillas
Cheese Quesadillas
Stuffed with green peppers and onions. Served with sour cream, salsa and bag of chips on side.
Steak Quesadillas
Stuffed with green peppers and onions. Served with sour cream, salsa and bag of chips on side.
Grilled Chicken Quesadilas
Stuffed with green peppers and onions. Served with sour cream, salsa and bag of chips on side.
Buffalo Chicken Quesadillas
Stuffed with green peppers and onions. Served with sour cream, salsa and bag of chips on side.
BBQ Chicken Quesadillas
Stuffed with green peppers and onions. Served with sour cream, salsa and bag of chips on side.
Chicken Broccoli Quesadilas
Stuffed with green peppers and onions. Served with sour cream, salsa and bag of chips on side.
Vegeterian Quesadillas
Stuffed with green peppers and onions. Served with sour cream, salsa and bag of chips on side.
Shrimp Quesadillas
Gyro
Lamb and beef Gyro
Served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and tadziki sauce on pita bread.
Chicken Gyro
Served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and tadziki sauce on pita bread.
Lamb and beef Gyro Platter
Served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and tadziki sauce on pita bread.
Chicken Gyro Platter
Served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and tadziki sauce on pita bread.
Clubs
Turkey Club
Served with french fries and cole slaw on your choice of white, wheat or rye bread.
Tuna Club
Served with french fries and cole slaw on your choice of white, wheat or rye bread.
Grilled Chicken Club
Served with french fries and cole slaw on your choice of white, wheat or rye bread.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Club
Served with french fries and cole slaw on your choice of white, wheat or rye bread.
Ham Club
Served with french fries and cole slaw on your choice of white, wheat or rye bread.
BLT Club
Served with french fries and cole slaw on your choice of white, wheat or rye bread.
Roast Beef Club
Served with french fries and cole slaw on your choice of white, wheat or rye bread.
Corned Beef Club
Served with french fries and cole slaw on your choice of white, wheat or rye bread.
Chicken Salad Club
Hoagies
Italian Hoagie
Served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cheese and daily cut freshest deli meats
Turkey Hoagie
Served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cheese and daily cut freshest deli meats
Tuna Hoagie
Served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cheese and daily cut freshest deli meats
Ham Hoagie
Served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cheese and daily cut freshest deli meats
Roast Beed Hoagie
Served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cheese and daily cut freshest deli meats
Corned Beef Hoagie
Served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cheese and daily cut freshest deli meats
Grilled Chicken Hoagie
Served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cheese and daily cut freshest deli meats
Chicken Finger Hoagie
Served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cheese and daily cut freshest deli meats
Chicken Salad Hoagie
Served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cheese and daily cut freshest deli meats
Cheeseburger Hoagie
Served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cheese and daily cut freshest deli meats
Flounder Hoagie
Served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cheese and daily cut freshest deli meats
Grinders
Wraps
Cheesesteak Wrap
Sirloin steak,lettuce, tomatoes and american cheese
Grilled Chicken Wrap
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomatoes and american cheese
Grilled Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
Grilled chicken, bacon, ranch, lettuce, tomatoes and american cheese
Buffalo Crispy Chicken Wrap
Fried chicken, hot sauce, blue cheese and american cheese
Crispy Chicken Wrap
Fried chicken, lettuce, tomatoes and american cheese
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Grilled chicken, hot sauce, blue cheese and american cheese
Chicken Ceaser Wrap
Grilled chicken, parmesan cheese, romaine lettuce and ceaser dressing
Turkey Bacon Ranch Wrap
Turkey, bacon, ranch, lettuce, tomatoes and american cheese
Tuna Wrap
Tuna, lettuce, tomatoes and american cheeese
Chicken Salad Wrap
Chickenn salad, lettuce, tomatoes and american cheese
Turkey Wrap
Turkey, lettuce, tomatoes and american cheese
Breakfast Wrap
Eggs, bacon, cheese, lettuce and tomatoes
Burgers
Hamburger
6 oz grass fed angus beef pattie on brioche bun with your choice of toppings
Cheeseburger
6 oz grass fed angus beef pattie on briochebun with your choice of toppings and cheese
Double Cheeseburger
2 x 6 oz grass fed angus beef patties on brioche bun with your choice of toppings and cheese
Pizza Burger
6 oz grass fed angus beef pattie with our signature marinara sauce and mozarella cheese baked in the oven
Western Cheeseburger
6 oz grass fed angus beef pattie topped with onion rings, bacon, BBQ sauce and american cheese
Firehouse Burger
6 oz grass fed angus beef pattie topped with hot peppers, hot sauce, bacon and american cheese
Vitos Burger
6 oz grass fed angus beef pattie topped with mushrooms, bacon, sauted onions, lettuce, tomatoes and our signature Vitos sauce.
Turkey Burger
Turkey pattie on the brioche bun with your choice of toppings
Turkey Cheeseburger
Turkey pattie on the brioche bun with your choice of toppings and cheese
Double Turkey Cheese Burger
Double Firehouse Burger
Steaks
Plain Steak
Freshly sliced extra lean sirloin meat with your choice of toppings
Cheesesteak
Freshly sliced extra lean sirloin meat with cheese and your choice of toppings
Pizza Steak
Freshly sliced extra lean meat with signature marinara sauce and mozzarela cheese baked in the oven
Cheesesteak hoagie
Freshly sliced extra lean sirloin meat with lettuce, tomatoes and your choice of toppings
Vitos Steak
Freshly sliced extra lean sirloin meat with mushrooms, peperoni, fried onions, sweet peppers and mozzarella cheese baked in the oven
Mushroom Cheesesteak
Chicken Steaks
Chicken Steak
Marinated grilled chicken breast with your choice of toppings
Chicken Cheesesteak
Marinated grilled chicken breast with your choice of toppings and cheese
Pizza Chicken Cheesesteak
Marinated grilled chicken breast with our signature marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese baked in the oven
Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak
Marinated grilled chicken breast with buffalo sauce, cheese and your choice of toppings
BBQ Chicken Cheesesteak
Marinated grilled chicken breast with BBQ sauce, cheese and your choice of toppings
Teriyaki Chicken Cheesesteak
Marinated grilled chicken breast with teriyalki sauce, cheese and your choice of toppings
Chicken Cheesesteak Hoagie
Marinated grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese and your choice of toppings
Fresh Seafood
Shrimps in a basket (21)
Served with french fries and cole slaw, garlic bread, tartrar or cocktail sauce
Jumbo fried shrimps (6)
Served with french fries and cole slaw, garlic bread, tartrar or cocktail sauce
Buffalo fried shrimps (6)
Served with french fries and cole slaw, garlic bread, tartrar or cocktail sauce
Scallops (10)
Served with french fries and cole slaw, garlic bread, tartrar or cocktail sauce
Fried Flounder (2)
Served with french fries and cole slaw, garlic bread, tartrar or cocktail sauce
Crab cakes (2)
Served with french fries and cole slaw, garlic bread, tartrar or cocktail sauce
Seafood Combo (1 flounder,1 crab cake, 2 shrimps and 4 scallops)
Served with french fries and cole slaw, garlic bread, tartrar or cocktail sauce
Pasta Specialties
Spagetti with marinara
Served with small garden salad, choice of dressing and garlic bread
Spagetti with meatballs
Served with small garden salad, choice of dressing and garlic bread
Spagetti with chicken parmigiana
Served with small garden salad, choice of dressing and garlic bread
Baked ziti
Served with small garden salad, choice of dressing and garlic bread
Baked ziti with meatballs
Served with small garden salad, choice of dressing and garlic bread
Baked ziti with chicken parmigiana
Served with small garden salad, choice of dressing and garlic bread
Fettuccini with chicken and broccoli
Served with small garden salad, choice of dressing and garlic bread
Fettuccini with shrimps and broccoli
Served with small garden salad, choice of dressing and garlic bread
Fettuccini with chicken and shrimps
Served with small garden salad, choice of dressing and garlic bread
Penne with chicken and broccoli
Served with small garden salad, choice of dressing and garlic bread
Penne with shrimps and broccoli
Served with small garden salad, choice of dressing and garlic bread
Penne with chicken and shrimps
Served with small garden salad, choice of dressing and garlic bread
Fettuccini Alfredo
Penn Alfredo
Salads
Garden salad
Served with lettuce, cherry tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, green peppers, hard boiled egg and garlic bread
Grilled Chicken salad
Served with lettuce, cherry tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, green peppers, hard boiled egg and garlic bread
Chef salad
Served with lettuce, cherry tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, green peppers, hard boiled egg and garlic bread
Antipasto salad
Served with lettuce, cherry tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, green peppers, hard boiled egg and garlic bread
Fried flounder salad
Served with lettuce, cherry tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, green peppers, hard boiled egg and garlic bread
Greek salad
Served with lettuce, cherry tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, green peppers, hard boiled egg and garlic bread
Tuna salad salad
Served with lettuce, cherry tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, green peppers, hard boiled egg and garlic bread
Chicken salad salad
Served with lettuce, cherry tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, green peppers, hard boiled egg and garlic bread
Jumbo shrimps salad
Served with lettuce, cherry tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, green peppers, hard boiled egg and garlic bread
Grilled shimps salad
Served with lettuce, cherry tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, green peppers, hard boiled egg and garlic bread
Buffalo Chicken salad
Served with lettuce, cherry tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, green peppers, hard boiled egg and garlic bread
Chicken Fingers salad
Served with lettuce, cherry tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, green peppers, hard boiled egg and garlic bread
Buffalo Chicken Fingers salad
Served with lettuce, cherry tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, green peppers, hard boiled egg and garlic bread
Turkey & Cheese Salad
Caesar Salads
Ceaser salad
Served with romaine lettuce, croutans, oarmesan cheese, hard boiled egg and garlic bread
Grilled Chiken Ceaser salad
Served with romaine lettuce, croutans, oarmesan cheese, hard boiled egg and garlic bread
Grilled Shrimps Ceaser salad
Served with romaine lettuce, croutans, oarmesan cheese, hard boiled egg and garlic bread
Buffalo Grilled Chiken Ceaser salad
Served with romaine lettuce, croutans, oarmesan cheese, hard boiled egg and garlic bread
Chiken Fingers Ceaser salad
Served with romaine lettuce, croutans, oarmesan cheese, hard boiled egg and garlic bread
Buffalo Chiken Fingers Ceaser salad
Served with romaine lettuce, croutans, oarmesan cheese, hard boiled egg and garlic bread
Chicken Finger Ceasar Salad
Fried Flounder Ceasar Salad
Desserts
Specialty Sandwiches
Ham and cheese sandwich
Flounder tartar sandwich
Fried chicken sandwich
Spicy fried chciken sandwich
BBQ special sandwich
Flounder sandwich
Buffalo chicken sandwich
Grilled chicken sandwich
BLT sandwich
Breakfast sandwich
Corned beef sandwich
Roast beef sandwich
Chicken salad sandwich
Tuna sandwich
Turkey sandwich
Corned Beef Special
Grilled Cheese Sandwhich
Chicken Finger Sandwhich
Soda
Milkshakes
Specials
Medium Cheese, 15 Wings, 2L
2 x Medium Pizza, 2L soda
2 x Large Plain, 2L
Large Cheese, 20 Wings, 2L
2 Large Cheese, 30 Wings, 2L
10 Wings, 2 Cheesesteak, Large Fry, 2L
Medium pizza, 2 Steak or Hoagie, 2L
Medium pizz, 10a Wings, 2 Cheesesteak, 2L
2 Large pizza, 50 Wings, 2L
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Our famous hand tossed pizza our dough is prepared fresh daily. Our secret ingredient is better quality.
2821 N Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19107