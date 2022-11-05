Restaurant header imageView gallery

Vitos Pizza and Grill

2821 N Broad St

Philadelphia, PA 19107

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Pizzas

Small pizza

$6.95

Our famous hand tossed pizza with daily made fresh dough and signature pizza sauce.

Medium pizza

$10.49

Our famous hand tossed pizza with daily made fresh dough and signature pizza sauce.

Large pizza

$13.49

Our famous hand tossed pizza with daily made fresh dough and signature pizza sauce.

Jumbo pizza

$17.49

Our famous hand tossed pizza with daily made fresh dough and signature pizza sauce.

Specialty Pizzas

SM Philly Steak Pizza

$11.49

Green peppers, onions and steak

SM Meat Lovers Pizza

$11.49

Peperoni, ground beef, turkey ham and beef bacon

SM BBQ Chicken Pizza

$11.49

Grilled chicken breast topped with BBQ sauce

SM Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$11.49

Grilled chicken breast topped with Buffalo sauce

SM Chicken Delight Pizza

$11.49

Grilled chiken, green peppers, onions and mushrooms

SM Ranch Chicken Pizza

$11.49

Grilled chicke, beef bacon topped with ranch dressing

SM Vegeterian Delight Pizza

$11.49

Green peppers, onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, black olives, broccoli and spinach

SM Hawaiian Pizza

$11.49

Pineapple, turkey ham and beef bacon

SM White Special Pizza

$11.49

Grilled chicken breast, broccoli, spinach and fresh garlic

SM Vitos's Special Pizza

$11.49

Beef pepperoni, ground beef, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, tomatoes and beef bacon

SM Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza

$11.49

MED Philly Steak Pizza

$15.49

Green peppers, onions and steak

MED Meat Lovers Pizza

$15.49

Peperoni, ground beef, turkey ham and beef bacon

MED BBQ Chicken Pizza

$15.49

Grilled chicken breast topped with BBQ sauce

MED Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$15.49

Grilled chicken breast topped with Buffalo sauce

MED Chicken Delight Pizza

$15.49

Grilled chiken, green peppers, onions and mushrooms

MED Ranch Chicken Pizza

$15.49

Grilled chicke, beef bacon topped with ranch dressing

MED Vegetarian Delight Pizza

$15.49

Green peppers, onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, black olives, broccoli and spinach

MED Hawaiian Pizza

$15.49

Pineapple, turkey ham and beef bacon

MED White Special Pizza

$15.49

Grilled chicken breast, broccoli, spinach and fresh garlic

MED Vitos's Special Pizza

$15.49

Beef pepperoni, ground beef, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, tomatoes and beef bacon

MED Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza

$15.49

LG Philly Steak Pizza

$17.49

Green peppers, onions and steak

LG Meat Lovers Pizza

$17.49

Peperoni, ground beef, turkey ham and beef bacon

LG BBQ Chicken Pizza

$17.49

Grilled chicken breast topped with BBQ sauce

LG Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$17.49

Grilled chicken breast topped with Buffalo sauce

LG Chicken Delight Pizza

$17.49

Grilled chiken, green peppers, onions and mushrooms

LG Ranch Chicken Pizzaa

$17.49

Grilled chicke, beef bacon topped with ranch dressing

LG Vegetarian Delight Pizza

$17.49

Green peppers, onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, black olives, broccoli and spinach

LG Hawaiian Pizza

$17.49

Pineapple, turkey ham and beef bacon

LG White Special Pizza

$17.49

Grilled chicken breast, broccoli, spinach and fresh garlic

LG Vitos's Special Pizza

$17.49

Beef pepperoni, ground beef, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, tomatoes and beef bacon

LG Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza

$17.49

JMB Philly Steak Pizza

$22.49

Green peppers, onions and steak

JMB Meat Lovers Pizza

$22.49

Peperoni, ground beef, turkey ham and beef bacon

JMB BBQ Chicken Pizza

$22.49

Grilled chicken breast topped with BBQ sauce

JMB Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$22.49

Grilled chicken breast topped with Buffalo sauce

JMB Chicken Delight Pizza

$22.49

Grilled chiken, green peppers, onions and mushrooms

JMB Ranch Chicken Pizzaa

$22.49

Grilled chicke, beef bacon topped with ranch dressing

JMB Vegetarian Delight Pizza

$22.49

Green peppers, onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, black olives, broccoli and spinach

JMB Hawaiian Pizza

$22.49

Pineapple, turkey ham and beef bacon

JMB White Special Pizza

$22.49

Grilled chicken breast, broccoli, spinach and fresh garlic

JMB Vitos's Special Pizza

$22.49

Beef pepperoni, ground beef, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, tomatoes and beef bacon

JMB Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza

$22.49

Appetizers

Appetizer sampler

$9.50

4 mozzarella sticks, 6 onion rings, 4 broccoli bites served with marinara sauce

Chicken sampler

$9.50

3 fingers, 3 nuggets, 3 wing dings served with honey mustard or BBQ

French fries

$3.99

Large french fries

$5.99

Cheese fries

$4.99

Large cheese fries

$6.99

Mozzarella cheese fries

$4.99

Pizza fries

$4.99

Peperoni pizza fries

$5.49

Cajun cheese fries

$4.99

Buffalo chicken Cheese fries

$7.50

Chicken, fries and buffalo sauce

Cheesesteak fries

$7.99

Steak, cheese and fries

Harbor fries

$4.99

Old bay, black pepper and american cheese

Curly fries

$4.49

Curly cheese fries

$5.49

Curly cajun cheese fries

$5.49

Mega fries

$5.99

Bacon, mozzarella cheese, american cheese and cheese wiz

Onion rings (10)

$5.49

Cheese onion rings (10)

$6.49

Mozzarella sticks (6)

$5.99

With side of marinara

Broccoli cheese bites (10)

$5.99

With side of ranch

Jalapeno poppers

$5.49

With side of marinara

Garlic bread

$2.49

With side of marinara

Cheese garlic brerad

$2.99

With side of marinara

Garlic knots (6)

$3.99

With side of marinara

Cole slaw

$1.49

Mac n cheese

$4.99

Tater tots

$5.99

Large Tray Of French FRY

$20.00

Strombolis

Plain stromboli

$11.49+

Cheese, green peppers, onions and marinara sause

Steak stromboli

$11.49+

Steak, green peppers, onions, marinara sauce and cheese

Special steak stromboli

$11.49+

Steak, green peppers, onions, beef pepperoni, marinara sauce and cheese

Grilled chicken stromboli

$11.49+

Grilled chicken, green peppers, onions, marinara sauce and cheese

BBQ Chicken stromboli

$11.49+

Grilled chicken, BBQ sauce and cheese

Buffalo Chicken stromboli

$11.49+

Grilled chicken, Buffalo sauce and cheese with side of blue cheese

Chicken delight stromboli

$11.49+

Grilled chicken, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, marinara sauce and cheese

Vegeterian stromboli

$11.49+

Green peppers, onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, broccoli, fresh garlic, marinara sauce and cheese

Meat Lovers stromboli

$11.49+

Beef pepperoni, ground beef, turkey ham, beef bacon, marinara sauce and cheese

Vitos's Special stromboli

$11.49+

Beef pepperoni, ground beef, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, fresh garlic, beef bacon, marinra sauce and cheese

Meatball Delight

$11.49+

Meatball Delight Stromboli

$11.49+

Chicken Specialties

Buffalo wings

$6.49+

Fresh buffalo wings glazed with your choice of our delicious homemade sauce, celery, blue cheese or ranch on the side.

Buffalo wing platter

$9.49+

Fresh buffalo wings glazed with your choice of our delicious homemade sauce, french fries, celery, blue cheese or ranch on the side.

Boneless Buffalo wings

$6.49+

Boneless wings glazed with your choice of our delicious homemade sauce, celery, blue cheese or ranch on the side.

Boneles Buffalo wings platter

$9.49+

Boneless wings glazed with your choice of our delicious homemade sauce, french fries, celery, blue cheese or ranch on the side.

Chicken fingers

$7.99+

Served with your choice of honey mustard, BBQ or Honey BBQ sauce

Chicken fingers platter

$10.49+

Served with your choice of honey mustard, BBQ or Honey BBQ sauce and french fries

Chicken nuggets

$5.99+

Served with your choice of honey mustard, BBQ or Honey BBQ sauce

Chicken nuggets platter

$8.49+

Served with your choice of honey mustard, BBQ or Honey BBQ sauce and french fries

Wing dings

$8.49+

Breaded buffalo wings served with hot sauce, blue cheese or ranch

Wing dings platter

$11.49+

Breaded buffalo wings served with french fries, hot sauce, blue cheese or ranch

Whole wings

$5.99+

Breaded chicken wings served with hot sauce, blue cheese or ranch

Whole wings platter

$8.99+

Breaded chicken wings served with french fries, hot sauce, blue cheese or ranch

Quesadillas

Cheese Quesadillas

$9.95

Stuffed with green peppers and onions. Served with sour cream, salsa and bag of chips on side.

Steak Quesadillas

$10.95

Stuffed with green peppers and onions. Served with sour cream, salsa and bag of chips on side.

Grilled Chicken Quesadilas

$10.95

Stuffed with green peppers and onions. Served with sour cream, salsa and bag of chips on side.

Buffalo Chicken Quesadillas

$10.95

Stuffed with green peppers and onions. Served with sour cream, salsa and bag of chips on side.

BBQ Chicken Quesadillas

$10.95

Stuffed with green peppers and onions. Served with sour cream, salsa and bag of chips on side.

Chicken Broccoli Quesadilas

$10.95

Stuffed with green peppers and onions. Served with sour cream, salsa and bag of chips on side.

Vegeterian Quesadillas

$10.95

Stuffed with green peppers and onions. Served with sour cream, salsa and bag of chips on side.

Shrimp Quesadillas

$11.95

Gyro

Lamb and beef Gyro

$7.99

Served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and tadziki sauce on pita bread.

Chicken Gyro

$7.99

Served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and tadziki sauce on pita bread.

Lamb and beef Gyro Platter

$9.99

Served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and tadziki sauce on pita bread.

Chicken Gyro Platter

$9.99

Served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and tadziki sauce on pita bread.

Clubs

Turkey Club

$10.95

Served with french fries and cole slaw on your choice of white, wheat or rye bread.

Tuna Club

$10.95

Served with french fries and cole slaw on your choice of white, wheat or rye bread.

Grilled Chicken Club

$10.95

Served with french fries and cole slaw on your choice of white, wheat or rye bread.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Club

$10.95

Served with french fries and cole slaw on your choice of white, wheat or rye bread.

Ham Club

$10.95

Served with french fries and cole slaw on your choice of white, wheat or rye bread.

BLT Club

$10.95

Served with french fries and cole slaw on your choice of white, wheat or rye bread.

Roast Beef Club

$10.95

Served with french fries and cole slaw on your choice of white, wheat or rye bread.

Corned Beef Club

$10.95

Served with french fries and cole slaw on your choice of white, wheat or rye bread.

Chicken Salad Club

$10.95

Hoagies

Italian Hoagie

$8.50

Served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cheese and daily cut freshest deli meats

Turkey Hoagie

$8.50

Served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cheese and daily cut freshest deli meats

Tuna Hoagie

$9.50

Served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cheese and daily cut freshest deli meats

Ham Hoagie

$8.50

Served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cheese and daily cut freshest deli meats

Roast Beed Hoagie

$8.50

Served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cheese and daily cut freshest deli meats

Corned Beef Hoagie

$8.50

Served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cheese and daily cut freshest deli meats

Grilled Chicken Hoagie

$8.95

Served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cheese and daily cut freshest deli meats

Chicken Finger Hoagie

$9.50

Served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cheese and daily cut freshest deli meats

Chicken Salad Hoagie

$9.50

Served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cheese and daily cut freshest deli meats

Cheeseburger Hoagie

$9.50

Served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cheese and daily cut freshest deli meats

Flounder Hoagie

$9.50

Served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cheese and daily cut freshest deli meats

Grinders

Meatball Parmigiana

$9.50

Your choice of meat topped with our signature marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese baked in the oven

Chicken Parmigiana

$9.50

Your choice of meat topped with our signature marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese baked in the oven

Wraps

Cheesesteak Wrap

$10.95

Sirloin steak,lettuce, tomatoes and american cheese

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$10.95

Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomatoes and american cheese

Grilled Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$10.95

Grilled chicken, bacon, ranch, lettuce, tomatoes and american cheese

Buffalo Crispy Chicken Wrap

$10.95

Fried chicken, hot sauce, blue cheese and american cheese

Crispy Chicken Wrap

$10.95

Fried chicken, lettuce, tomatoes and american cheese

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.95

Grilled chicken, hot sauce, blue cheese and american cheese

Chicken Ceaser Wrap

$10.95

Grilled chicken, parmesan cheese, romaine lettuce and ceaser dressing

Turkey Bacon Ranch Wrap

$10.95

Turkey, bacon, ranch, lettuce, tomatoes and american cheese

Tuna Wrap

$10.95

Tuna, lettuce, tomatoes and american cheeese

Chicken Salad Wrap

$10.95

Chickenn salad, lettuce, tomatoes and american cheese

Turkey Wrap

$10.95

Turkey, lettuce, tomatoes and american cheese

Breakfast Wrap

$10.95

Eggs, bacon, cheese, lettuce and tomatoes

Burgers

Hamburger

$4.99

6 oz grass fed angus beef pattie on brioche bun with your choice of toppings

Cheeseburger

$5.99

6 oz grass fed angus beef pattie on briochebun with your choice of toppings and cheese

Double Cheeseburger

$7.99

2 x 6 oz grass fed angus beef patties on brioche bun with your choice of toppings and cheese

Pizza Burger

$6.99

6 oz grass fed angus beef pattie with our signature marinara sauce and mozarella cheese baked in the oven

Western Cheeseburger

$6.99

6 oz grass fed angus beef pattie topped with onion rings, bacon, BBQ sauce and american cheese

Firehouse Burger

$6.99

6 oz grass fed angus beef pattie topped with hot peppers, hot sauce, bacon and american cheese

Vitos Burger

$6.99

6 oz grass fed angus beef pattie topped with mushrooms, bacon, sauted onions, lettuce, tomatoes and our signature Vitos sauce.

Turkey Burger

$4.99

Turkey pattie on the brioche bun with your choice of toppings

Turkey Cheeseburger

$5.99

Turkey pattie on the brioche bun with your choice of toppings and cheese

Double Turkey Cheese Burger

$7.99

Double Firehouse Burger

$8.99

Steaks

Plain Steak

$9.50

Freshly sliced extra lean sirloin meat with your choice of toppings

Cheesesteak

$9.75

Freshly sliced extra lean sirloin meat with cheese and your choice of toppings

Pizza Steak

$10.25

Freshly sliced extra lean meat with signature marinara sauce and mozzarela cheese baked in the oven

Cheesesteak hoagie

$10.25

Freshly sliced extra lean sirloin meat with lettuce, tomatoes and your choice of toppings

Vitos Steak

$10.99

Freshly sliced extra lean sirloin meat with mushrooms, peperoni, fried onions, sweet peppers and mozzarella cheese baked in the oven

Mushroom Cheesesteak

$10.25

Chicken Steaks

Chicken Steak

$8.75

Marinated grilled chicken breast with your choice of toppings

Chicken Cheesesteak

$9.25

Marinated grilled chicken breast with your choice of toppings and cheese

Pizza Chicken Cheesesteak

$9.50

Marinated grilled chicken breast with our signature marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese baked in the oven

Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak

$9.50

Marinated grilled chicken breast with buffalo sauce, cheese and your choice of toppings

BBQ Chicken Cheesesteak

$9.50

Marinated grilled chicken breast with BBQ sauce, cheese and your choice of toppings

Teriyaki Chicken Cheesesteak

$9.50

Marinated grilled chicken breast with teriyalki sauce, cheese and your choice of toppings

Chicken Cheesesteak Hoagie

$9.50

Marinated grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese and your choice of toppings

Fresh Seafood

Shrimps in a basket (21)

$10.50

Served with french fries and cole slaw, garlic bread, tartrar or cocktail sauce

Jumbo fried shrimps (6)

$11.50

Served with french fries and cole slaw, garlic bread, tartrar or cocktail sauce

Buffalo fried shrimps (6)

$11.50

Served with french fries and cole slaw, garlic bread, tartrar or cocktail sauce

Scallops (10)

$11.50

Served with french fries and cole slaw, garlic bread, tartrar or cocktail sauce

Fried Flounder (2)

$12.50

Served with french fries and cole slaw, garlic bread, tartrar or cocktail sauce

Crab cakes (2)

$11.50

Served with french fries and cole slaw, garlic bread, tartrar or cocktail sauce

Seafood Combo (1 flounder,1 crab cake, 2 shrimps and 4 scallops)

$13.50

Served with french fries and cole slaw, garlic bread, tartrar or cocktail sauce

Pasta Specialties

Spagetti with marinara

$9.25

Served with small garden salad, choice of dressing and garlic bread

Spagetti with meatballs

$11.50

Served with small garden salad, choice of dressing and garlic bread

Spagetti with chicken parmigiana

$11.50

Served with small garden salad, choice of dressing and garlic bread

Baked ziti

$9.50

Served with small garden salad, choice of dressing and garlic bread

Baked ziti with meatballs

$11.50

Served with small garden salad, choice of dressing and garlic bread

Baked ziti with chicken parmigiana

$11.50

Served with small garden salad, choice of dressing and garlic bread

Fettuccini with chicken and broccoli

$13.99

Served with small garden salad, choice of dressing and garlic bread

Fettuccini with shrimps and broccoli

$13.99

Served with small garden salad, choice of dressing and garlic bread

Fettuccini with chicken and shrimps

$14.99

Served with small garden salad, choice of dressing and garlic bread

Penne with chicken and broccoli

$13.99

Served with small garden salad, choice of dressing and garlic bread

Penne with shrimps and broccoli

$13.99

Served with small garden salad, choice of dressing and garlic bread

Penne with chicken and shrimps

$14.99

Served with small garden salad, choice of dressing and garlic bread

Fettuccini Alfredo

$12.00

Penn Alfredo

$12.00

Salads

Garden salad

$4.75+

Served with lettuce, cherry tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, green peppers, hard boiled egg and garlic bread

Grilled Chicken salad

$6.75+

Served with lettuce, cherry tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, green peppers, hard boiled egg and garlic bread

Chef salad

$6.75+

Served with lettuce, cherry tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, green peppers, hard boiled egg and garlic bread

Antipasto salad

$6.75+

Served with lettuce, cherry tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, green peppers, hard boiled egg and garlic bread

Fried flounder salad

$7.75+

Served with lettuce, cherry tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, green peppers, hard boiled egg and garlic bread

Greek salad

$6.75+

Served with lettuce, cherry tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, green peppers, hard boiled egg and garlic bread

Tuna salad salad

$7.75+

Served with lettuce, cherry tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, green peppers, hard boiled egg and garlic bread

Chicken salad salad

$7.25+

Served with lettuce, cherry tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, green peppers, hard boiled egg and garlic bread

Jumbo shrimps salad

$7.75+

Served with lettuce, cherry tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, green peppers, hard boiled egg and garlic bread

Grilled shimps salad

$7.95+

Served with lettuce, cherry tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, green peppers, hard boiled egg and garlic bread

Buffalo Chicken salad

$6.95+

Served with lettuce, cherry tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, green peppers, hard boiled egg and garlic bread

Chicken Fingers salad

$7.25+

Served with lettuce, cherry tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, green peppers, hard boiled egg and garlic bread

Buffalo Chicken Fingers salad

$7.25+

Served with lettuce, cherry tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, green peppers, hard boiled egg and garlic bread

Turkey & Cheese Salad

$8.75

Caesar Salads

Ceaser salad

$4.50+

Served with romaine lettuce, croutans, oarmesan cheese, hard boiled egg and garlic bread

Grilled Chiken Ceaser salad

$6.25+

Served with romaine lettuce, croutans, oarmesan cheese, hard boiled egg and garlic bread

Grilled Shrimps Ceaser salad

$7.75+

Served with romaine lettuce, croutans, oarmesan cheese, hard boiled egg and garlic bread

Buffalo Grilled Chiken Ceaser salad

$6.50+

Served with romaine lettuce, croutans, oarmesan cheese, hard boiled egg and garlic bread

Chiken Fingers Ceaser salad

$6.75+

Served with romaine lettuce, croutans, oarmesan cheese, hard boiled egg and garlic bread

Buffalo Chiken Fingers Ceaser salad

$6.95+

Served with romaine lettuce, croutans, oarmesan cheese, hard boiled egg and garlic bread

Chicken Finger Ceasar Salad

$9.50

Fried Flounder Ceasar Salad

$11.75

Desserts

Plain cheesecake

$3.99

Cherry cheesecake

$3.99

Oreo cookies cheesecake

$3.99

Chocolate cheesecake

$3.99

Carrot cake

$3.99

Chocolate cake

$3.99

Banana pudding

$3.99

Strawberry Cheese Cake

$3.99

Specialty Sandwiches

Ham and cheese sandwich

$4.99

Flounder tartar sandwich

$5.99

Fried chicken sandwich

$5.99

Spicy fried chciken sandwich

$5.99

BBQ special sandwich

$5.99

Flounder sandwich

$5.99

Buffalo chicken sandwich

$5.99

Grilled chicken sandwich

$5.99

BLT sandwich

$4.99

Breakfast sandwich

$4.99

Corned beef sandwich

$4.99

Roast beef sandwich

$4.99

Chicken salad sandwich

$5.99

Tuna sandwich

$5.99

Turkey sandwich

$4.99

Corned Beef Special

$5.99

Grilled Cheese Sandwhich

$3.00

Chicken Finger Sandwhich

$5.00

Soda

Can soda

$1.25

Can days sodas

$0.75

20 oz sodas

$2.50

24 oz days sodas

$1.50

Snapple tea

$2.50

Gatorade

$2.50

Juices

$2.99

2 L Sodas

$4.50

Bottled water

$1.00

Mexican bottles

$2.50

Milkshakes

Vanilla milkshake

$4.49

Cookies-n-cream milkshake

$4.49

Chocolate milkshake

$4.49

Strawberry milkshake

$4.49

Soda to go

Can to go

$1.00

20 oz to go

$2.00

2L to go

$4.00

Can Days to go

Bottle Days to go

Specials

Medium Cheese, 15 Wings, 2L

$24.99

2 x Medium Pizza, 2L soda

$20.99

2 x Large Plain, 2L

$24.99

Large Cheese, 20 Wings, 2L

$32.99

2 Large Cheese, 30 Wings, 2L

$55.99

10 Wings, 2 Cheesesteak, Large Fry, 2L

$31.99

Medium pizza, 2 Steak or Hoagie, 2L

$29.99

Medium pizz, 10a Wings, 2 Cheesesteak, 2L

$37.99

2 Large pizza, 50 Wings, 2L

$75.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Our famous hand tossed pizza our dough is prepared fresh daily. Our secret ingredient is better quality.

Website

Location

2821 N Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19107

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

