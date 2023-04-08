Vito's Pizza Bar & Grill Amherst 188 Richmond Highway
188 Richmond Highway
Amherst, VA 24521
Food
Appetizers
6 piece Breaded Wings
Breaded hot chicken wings
12 piece Breaded Wings
Breaded hot chicken wings
24 piece Breaded Wings
Breaded hot chicken wings
6 piece Fresh Wings
Served with buffalo sauce
12 piece Fresh Wings
Served with buffalo sauce
24 piece Fresh Wings
Served with buffalo sauce
French Fries
Sweet Potato Fries
Homemade Potato Chips
Onion Rings
Vito's Fries
Served with bacon, mozzarella and cheddar cheese, with a side of ranch
Spinach & Artichoke Dip
Served with toasted pita bread
Mozzarella Sticks
Fried Mushrooms
Chicken Tenders and Fries
Three pieces of tenderloin chicken served with a side of fries
Toasted Cheese Ravioli
Bruschetta
Fresh tomatoes, garlic and basil, a drizzle of balsamic served on ciabatta bread (4 pieces)
Garlic Breadsticks with Cheese
Sauteed Mussels
Mussels sauteed in a spicy marinara sauce served with toasted pita bread
Fried Calamari
Breaded and deep fried in the house
Fresh Fried Oysters
7oz, Breaded and deep fried in the house
Caprese Salad
Garlic Breadsticks
Soups & Salads
Small Tossed Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers and onions
Large Tossed Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers and onions
Small Vito's Salad
Shredded lettuce, tomatoes, onions, turkey and provolone cheese
Large Vito's Salad
Shredded lettuce, tomatoes, onions, turkey and provolone cheese
Chicken Caesar Salad
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, cheese and croutons
Greek Salad
Pepperoncini, feta cheese and kalamata olives
Jessica Salad
Mixed greens, grilled chicken, tomatoes, cucumbers tossed in our homemade dressing
Chef Salad
Turkey, ham, bacon,eggs,mozzarella and American cheese
Walnut Chicken Salad
Black olives, feta cheese and raspberry vinaigrette dressing
Cobb Salad
Mixed greens, eggs, tomatoes, avocado, ham, black olives, bacon, blue cheese crumbles and mozzarella cheese
Steak Tip Salad
Grilled marinated steak tips, mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, blue cheese crumbles
Small Caesar Salad
Large Caesar Salad
Clam Chowder
Crab & Corn Chowder
Soup of the Day
Antipasto Salad
Seafood
Fried Shrimp Dinner
Eight large shrimps breaded and deep fried
Fish & Chips
Fillet of haddock dipped in a light batter and golden fried.
Lemon Pepper Salmon
Pan-seared, topped with fresh tomatoes in a lemon pepper sauce
Fresh Fried Oysters
Breaded and deep fried in the house
Seafood Platter
Haddock, Fresh Fried Oysters and Fried Shrimp
Seafood Pasta
Shrimp Palermo
Grilled shrimp topped with tomatoes, garlic, basil and melted cheese
Shrimp Scampi
Jumbo shrimp tossed in a delicious white wine and garlic sauce
Seafood Linguini
Mussels, shrimp and clams tossed in a spicy red sauce
Drunken Shrimp
Mushrooms, spinach, roasted red peppers tossed in a vodka sauce
Linguini clams
Baby clams, fresh garlic and parsley tossed in a red or white sauce
Linguini shrimp
Fresh garlic and parsley tossed in a red or white sauce
Entrees
Chicken Marsala
Mushrooms tossed in a Marsala wine sauce, over linguine
Chicken Piccata
Tossed in a lemon, butter, capers and mushrooms sauce, over linguine
Chicken Palermo
Topped with tomatoes, garlic, basil and melted cheese
Chicken Parm Dinner
Breaded, deep fried and topped with tomato sauce and melted cheese
Eggplant Parm Dinner
Breaded, deep fried and topped with tomato sauce and melted cheese
Hamburger Steak
Smothered in gravy and onions
New York Strip
Pasta
Spaghetti Tomato Sauce
Spaghetti Meat Sauce
Spaghetti with Meatballs
Spaghetti with Sausage
Italian Sausage & Peppers
Sauteed sausage and peppers topped with tomato sauce
Cheese Ravioli
Stuffed with ricotta cheese, topped with tomato sauce and melted cheese
Meat Ravioli
Stuffed with beef, topped with meat sauce and melted cheese
Fettuccini Alfredo
Tossed in a creamy Alfredo sauce
Lasagna
Homemade meat lasagna topped with mozzarella cheese and meat sauce
Stuffed Shells
Ricotta cheese stuffed shells topped with meat sauce and melted cheese
Spaghetti alla Vito's
Baked with meat sauce and mozzarella cheese
Rigatoni alla Vito's
Baked with meat sauce and mozzarella cheese
Italian Trio
Meat lasagna, chicken parmesan and fettuccine Alfredo
Baked Manicotti
Stuffed with ricotta cheese and topped with meat sauce and cheese
Rigatoni Primavera
Diced tomatoes, mushrooms and broccoli tossed in a white creamy sauce
Chicken Broccoli Rigatoni
Sauteed chicken,broccoli in a garlic and chicken broth sauce
Hot & Cold Subs
Cheesesteak Works
Green peppers, mushrooms, onions, lettuce and tomatoes
Chicken Cheesesteak Works
Green peppers, mushrooms, onions, lettuce and tomatoes
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Bacon, American cheese, lettuce and tomatoes
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Lettuce, tomato on a delicious Kaiser roll
Blackened Chicken Sandwich
Seasoned with our special spices, bacon, ranch, lettuce and tomatoes
Meatball Parm Sub
Tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese
Eggplant Parm Sub
Breaded eggplant with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese
Chicken Parm Sub
Breaded chicken with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Pickles, lettuce and tomatoes
Fish Filet
Beer battered deep fried cod, lettuce, tomatoes and tartar sauce
Reuben
A delicious pile of pastrami topped with Swiss cheese,sauerkraut on rye bread
Italian Sub
Ham, salami, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and oil & vinegar
Club Sandwich
Turkey, ham, bacon, American cheese, lettuce and tomatoes
Turkey Bacon Avocado
Provolone cheese, lettuce and tomatoes
Cheesesteak
Chicken Cheesesteak
Ham & Cheese Sub
Hot Turkey Sub
BLT
Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Cheese Quesadilla
Chicken Quesadilla
Panini & Burgers
Giardino
Mozzarella, roasted red peppers, eggplant, basil, tomatoes and olive oil on a ciabatta bread
Taormina
Grilled chicken, bacon,asiago cheese, tomatoes, homemade special sauce on a ciabatta bread
Palermo Panini
Grilled chicken, mozzarella, roasted red peppers, tomatoes and pesto on a ciabatta bread
Chicken Caprese Panini
Fresh mozzarella cheese, tomatoes and pesto sauce
Chipotle Avocado Chicken Panini
PepperJack cheese, avocado, tomatoes and chipotle sauce
Bacon Cheese Burger
An 8oz Angus beef burger topped with lettuce and tomatoes, served with chips or fries
Wild Mushrooms Burger
An 8oz Angus beef burger topped with fried mushrooms, onions and mayo, melted Swiss and Fontina cheese. Served with chips or fries
Cheeseburger
An 4oz Angus beef burger with cheese, lettuce and tomatoes
Hamburger
An 4oz Angus beef burger with lettuce and tomatoes
Stromboli & Calzones
Stromboli
Pepperoni, ham and mozzarella cheese
Meatlovers Stromboli
Pepperoni, ham, ground beef, sausage and mozzarella cheese
Supreme Sromboli
Pepperoni, ground beef, sausage, onions, mushrooms, green peppers and mozzarella cheese
Veggie Stromboli
Green peppers, onions, mushrooms, black olives and mozzarella cheese
Calzone
Ham, ricotta and mozzarella cheese
Chicken and Broccoli Calzone
Chicken, broccoli, ricotta and mozzarella
Spinach and Three Cheese Calzone
Chicken Roll
Steak Roll
Pepperoni Roll
Meatball Roll
Mini Specialty Pizzas
Mini Deluxe
Pepperoni, sausage, ground beef, mushrooms, green peppers,
Mini Meat Lovers
Pepperoni, sausage, ground beef, ham and double cheese
Mini Veggie Lovers
Green peppers, mushrooms, onions, black olives and double cheese
Mini Margherita
Original Napolitata with tomato sauce, mozzarella and romano cheese, basil and a drizzle of olive oil
Mini Hawaiian
Pineapple, ham and double cheese
Mini BBQ Chicken
BBQ grilled chicken, jalapenos, fresh basil, red onions, cheddar and mozzarella cheese
Mini Spinach and Three Cheese
Spinach, mozzarella, ricotta and romano cheese
Mini Chicken Bacon Ranch
Grilled chicken, bacon, mozzarella and a drizzle of ranch dressing. NO SAUCE
Mini Spinach and Sausage Bianca
Saute spinach and garlic, sausage, mozzarella and asiago cheese, and a drizzle of olive oil. NO SAUCE
Mini Caprese
Mini Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Small Specialty Pizzas
Small Deluxe
Pepperoni, sausage, ground beef, mushrooms, green peppers,
Small Meat Lovers
Pepperoni, sausage, ground beef, ham and double cheese
Small Pepperoni Lovers
Double pepperoni and double cheese
Small Veggie Lovers
Green peppers, mushrooms, onions, black olives and double cheese
Small White
Mozzarella, ricotta and romano cheese, tomatoes and basil. NO SAUCE
Small Margherita
Original Napolitata with tomato sauce, mozzarella and romano cheese, basil and a drizzle of olive oil
Small Hawaiian
Pineapple, ham and double cheese
Small BBQ Chicken
BBQ grilled chicken, jalapenos, fresh basil, red onions, cheddar and mozzarella cheese
Small Spinach and Three Cheese
Spinach, mozzarella, ricotta and romano cheese
Small Chicken Bacon Ranch
Grilled chicken, bacon, mozzarella and a drizzle of ranch dressing. NO SAUCE
Small Caprese
Fresh mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, basil and a drizzle of balsamic glaze
Small Spinach and Sausage Bianca
Saute spinach and garlic, sausage, mozzarella and asiago cheese, and a drizzle of olive oil. NO SAUCE
Medium Specialty Pizzas
Medium Deluxe
Pepperoni, sausage, ground beef, mushrooms, green peppers,
Medium Meat Lovers
Pepperoni, sausage, ground beef, ham and double cheese
Medium Pepperoni Lovers
Double pepperoni and double cheese
Medium Veggie Lovers
Green peppers, mushrooms, onions, black olives and double cheese
Medium White
Mozzarella, ricotta and romano cheese, tomatoes and basil. NO SAUCE
Medium Margherita
Original Napolitata with tomato sauce, mozzarella and romano cheese, basil and a drizzle of olive oil
Medium Hawaiian
Pineapple, ham and double cheese
Medium BBQ Chicken
BBQ grilled chicken, jalapenos, fresh basil, red onions, cheddar and mozzarella cheese
Medium Spinach and Three Cheese
Spinach, mozzarella, ricotta and romano cheese
Medium Chicken Bacon Ranch
Grilled chicken, bacon, mozzarella and a drizzle of ranch dressing. NO SAUCE
Medium Caprese
Fresh mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, basil and a drizzle of balsamic glaze
Medium Spinach and Sausage Bianca
Saute spinach and garlic, sausage, mozzarella and asiago cheese, and a drizzle of olive oil. NO SAUCE
Large Specialty Pizzas
Large Deluxe
Pepperoni, sausage, ground beef, mushrooms, green peppers,
Large Meat Lovers
Pepperoni, sausage, ground beef, ham and double cheese
Large Pepperoni Lovers
Double pepperoni and double cheese
Large Veggie Lovers
Green peppers, mushrooms, onions, black olives and double cheese
Large White
Mozzarella, ricotta and romano cheese, tomatoes and basil. NO SAUCE
Large Margherita
Original Napolitata with tomato sauce, mozzarella and romano cheese, basil and a drizzle of olive oil
Large Hawaiian
Pineapple, ham and double cheese
Large BBQ Chicken
BBQ grilled chicken, jalapenos, fresh basil, red onions, cheddar and mozzarella cheese
Large Spinach and Three Cheese
Spinach, mozzarella, ricotta and romano cheese
Large Chicken Bacon Ranch
Grilled chicken, bacon, mozzarella and a drizzle of ranch dressing. NO SAUCE
Large Caprese
Fresh mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, basil and a drizzle of balsamic glaze
Large Spinach and Sausage Bianca
Saute spinach and garlic, sausage, mozzarella and asiago cheese, and a drizzle of olive oil. NO SAUCE
Soft Drinks
Sides & Extras
ADD Bacon & Cheese on FF
Bake Potato
Side Spaghetti
Side Meatballs
Side Sausage
ADD 4 Shrimps
ADD Chicken
ADD Steak
Side Mixed Veggies
Extra Dressing
ADD Onion Rings
ADD Bacon
ADD Broccoli
ADD Cheese
16oz Cup of Ranch
ADD 1 Egg
ADD Avocado
Side Mashed Potatoes
Side Alfredo Sauce
Side BBQ Sauce
Side Buffalo Sauce
Side Sweet Chili Sauce
Side General TSO
Garlic Bread w/ Cheese
ADD Homemade Bread
SUB Fresh Mozzarella
ADD Fried Chicken
ADD 4 Steak Tips
SUB Pink Sauce
ADD Gravy
ADD Pita Bread
ADD Roasted Red Peppers
ADD Ham
ADD Turkey
ADD Salami
Desserts
Cannoli
Icecream Scoop
Bomba
Tiramisu
Cheesecake
Carrot Cake
Chocolate Lava
Chocolate Explosion Cake
Peanut Butter & Brownie Cake
Chocolate Mousse
Coconut Cake
Pineapple Cake
Lemon Creme
Strawberry Float Cake
Rainbow Cake
Bindi Berries Cake
Bar
Beer Bottles
Draft Beers
Wines
House Cabernet
House Merlot
Malbec
Chianti
Pinot Noir
Bottle Cabernet
Bottle Chianti
Bottle Malbec
Bottle Merlot
Bottle Pinot Noir
House Chardonnay
House Pinot Grigio
Riesling
White Zinfandel
Moscato
Bottle Chardonnay
Bottle Pinot Grigio
Bottle Riesling
Bottle White Zinfandel
Bottle Moscato
Red Sangria
Prosecco
Cordials
Cocktails
Alabama Slammer
Almost Heaven
Appletini
Bahama Mama
Bay Breeze
Bloody Mary
Blue Moped
Blue Motorcycle
Cosmopolitan
Dirty Bong Water
Espresso Martini
Fuzzy Navel
Gin Smash
Grasshopper
Grateful Dead
Greyhound
Jager Bomb
Jamaican Lizard
James Bomb
Kahlua and Milk
Kentucky Mule
Kickstart
Lemon Drop Martini
Liquid Marijuana
Long Beach Tea
Long Island Iced Tea
Lucy Goosie
Mai Tai
Manhattan
Margarita
Margarita
Martini Gin
Martini Vodka
Mimosa
Mojito
Mule
Nuts n' Berries
Old Fashioned
Pain Killer
Raspberry Daiquiri
Raspberry Martini
Rum Runner
Rusty Nail
Screwdriver
Sea Breeze
Sex on the Beach
Singapore Sling
Sour Apple Martini
Strawberry Daiquiri
Tequilla Sunrise
Tequilla Sunset
Trash Can
Tropical Popsicle
Vodka Red Bull
White Russian
Shooters
Bourbon
Vodka
Tequila
Scotch
Lunch
Lunch Menu
Lunch Spaghetti alla Vito's
Lunch Rigatoni alla Vito's
Lunch Rigatoni Primavera
Lunch Stuffed Shells
Lunch Cheese Ravioli
Lunch Meat Ravioli
Lunch Spaghetti Tomato sauce
Lunch Spaghetti Meat sauce
Lunch Spaghetti with 1 meatball
Lunch Fettuccine Alfredo
Lunch Lasagna
Italian / American
188 Richmond Highway, Amherst, VA 24521