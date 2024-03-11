- Home
- /
- Vito's Wings & Pizza - 56 B Lakeshore Road East
Vito's Wings & Pizza 56 B Lakeshore Road East
No reviews yet
56 Lakeshore Road East
Unit B
Mississauga, CN L5G 1E1
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Desi Pizza
Desi - Small
- Small Raja Vitoori$19.99
Tandoori chicken, red onion, garlic, green chili, green peppers, and mozzarella
- Small Butterlicious$19.99
Butter chicken, red onion, green peppers, and mozzarella
- Small Bollywood Superstar$19.99
Chicken tikka, red onion, garlic, fresh cilantro, and mozzarella
- Small Meet Mr. Tikka$19.99
Paneer tikka, mozzarella, green chili, ginger, red onion, tomatoes, and green peppers
- Small Veggie Tigress$19.99
Mushroom, green olives, tomatoes, green peppers, red onion, fresh garlic, and mozzarella
Desi - Medium
- Medium Raja Vitoori$27.99
Tandoori chicken, red onion, garlic, green chili, green peppers, and mozzarella
- Medium Butterlicious$27.99
Butter chicken, red onion, green peppers, and mozzarella
- Medium Bollywood Superstar$27.99
Chicken tikka, red onion, garlic, fresh cilantro, and mozzarella
- Medium Meet Mr. Tikka$27.99
Paneer tikka, mozzarella, green chili, ginger, red onion, tomatoes, and green peppers
- Medium Veggie Tigress$27.99
Mushroom, green olives, tomatoes, green peppers, red onion, fresh garlic, and mozzarella
Desi - Large
- Large Raja Vitoori$29.99
Tandoori chicken, red onion, garlic, green chili, green peppers, and mozzarella
- Large Butterlicious$29.99
Butter chicken, red onion, green peppers, and mozzarella
- Large Bollywood Superstar$29.99
Chicken tikka, red onion, garlic, fresh cilantro, and mozzarella
- Large Meet Mr. Tikka$29.99
Paneer tikka, mozzarella, green chili, ginger, red onion, tomatoes, and green peppers
- Large Veggie Tigress$29.99
Mushroom, green olives, tomatoes, green peppers, red onion, fresh garlic, and mozzarella
Desi - Extra Large
- Extra Large Raja Vitoori$35.99
Tandoori chicken, red onion, garlic, green chili, green peppers, and mozzarella
- Extra Large Butterlicious$35.99
Butter chicken, red onion, green peppers, and mozzarella
- Extra Large Bollywood Superstar$35.99
Chicken tikka, red onion, garlic, fresh cilantro, and mozzarella
- Extra Large Meet Mr. Tikka$35.99
Paneer tikka, mozzarella, green chili, ginger, red onion, tomatoes, and green peppers
- Extra Large Veggie Tigress$35.99
Mushroom, green olives, tomatoes, green peppers, red onion, fresh garlic, and mozzarella
- Extra Large Desi Margherita$30.99
Fresh basil, green chili, garlic, and hand cut mozzarella, one size-x-large 16" extra thin crust
- Extra Large Desi Brooklyn$30.99
Double pepperoni, green chili, garlic, and hand cut mozzarella, one size-x-large 16" extra thin crust
Desi - Jumbo
- Jumbo Raja Vitoori$49.99
Tandoori chicken, red onion, garlic, green chili, green peppers, and mozzarella
- Jumbo Butterlicious$49.99
Butter chicken, red onion, green peppers, and mozzarella
- Jumbo Bollywood Superstar$49.99
Chicken tikka, red onion, garlic, fresh cilantro, and mozzarella
- Jumbo Meet Mr. Tikka$49.99
Paneer tikka, mozzarella, green chili, ginger, red onion, tomatoes, and green peppers
- Jumbo Veggie Tigress$49.99
Mushroom, green olives, tomatoes, green peppers, red onion, fresh garlic, and mozzarella
Traditional Pizza
Trad - Small
- Small La Bruschett$19.99
Mozzarella, fresh tomatoes, fresh herbs, red onion, and fresh garlic
- Small Pizza Yiayia$19.99
Mozzarella, green & black olives, sun-dried tomatoes, feta, and red onion
- Small The Beast$19.99
Mozzarella, pepperoni, ham, bacon, Italian sausage, and ground beef
- Small Maui Waui$19.99
Double mozzarella, ham, pineapple, and bacon crumble
- Small The Hickory$19.99
Mozzarella, garlic spread, feta, spinach, and red peppers
- Small The Canuck$19.99
Mozzarella, pepperoni, mushrooms, green peppers, bacon, and red onion
Trad - Medium
- Medium La Bruschett$27.99
Mozzarella, fresh tomatoes, fresh herbs, red onion, and fresh garlic
- Medium Pizza Yiayia$27.99
Mozzarella, green & black olives, sun dried tomatoes, feta, and red onion
- Medium The Beast$27.99
Mozzarella, pepperoni, ham, bacon, Italian sausage, and ground beef
- Medium Maui Waui$27.99
Double mozzarella, ham, pineapple, and bacon crumble
- Medium The Hickory$27.99
Mozzarella, garlic spread, feta, spinach, and red peppers
- Medium The Canuck$27.99
Mozzarella, pepperoni, mushrooms, green peppers, bacon, and red onion
Trad - Large
- Large La Bruschett$29.99
Mozzarella, fresh tomatoes, fresh herbs, red onion, and fresh garlic
- Large Pizza Yiayia$29.99
Mozzarella, green & black olives, sun dried tomatoes, feta, and red onion
- Large The Beast$29.99
Mozzarella, pepperoni, ham, bacon, Italian sausage, and ground beef
- Large Maui Waui$29.99
Double mozzarella, ham, pineapple, and bacon crumble
- Large The Hickory$29.99
Mozzarella, garlic spread, feta, spinach, and red peppers
- Large The Canuck$29.99
Mozzarella, pepperoni, mushrooms, green peppers, bacon, and red onion
Trad - Extra Large
- Extra Large La Bruschett$35.99
Mozzarella, fresh tomatoes, fresh herbs, red onion, and fresh garlic
- Extra Large Pizza Yiayia$35.99
Mozzarella, green & black olives, sun dried tomatoes, feta, and red onion
- Extra Large The Beast$35.99
Mozzarella, pepperoni, ham, bacon, Italian sausage, and ground beef
- Extra Large Maui Waui$35.99
Double mozzarella, ham, pineapple, and bacon crumble
- Extra Large The Hickory$35.99
Mozzarella, garlic spread, feta, spinach, and red peppers
- Extra Large The Canuck$35.99
Mozzarella, pepperoni, mushrooms, green peppers, bacon, and red onion
Trad - Jumbo
- Jumbo La Bruschett$49.99
Mozzarella, fresh tomatoes, fresh herbs, red onion, and fresh garlic
- Jumbo Pizza Yiayia$49.99
Mozzarella, green & black olives, sun dried tomatoes, feta, and red onion
- Jumbo The Beast$49.99
Mozzarella, pepperoni, ham, bacon, Italian sausage, and ground beef
- Jumbo Maui Waui$49.99
Double mozzarella, ham, pineapple, and bacon crumble
- Jumbo The Hickory$49.99
Mozzarella, garlic spread, feta, spinach, and red peppers
- Jumbo The Canuck$49.99
Mozzarella, pepperoni, mushrooms, green peppers, bacon, and red onion
Wings
- 2lbs Wings$22.50
2lbs approx. 15 Best of all our wings are oven-baked. That means they're crispy, tender, delicious and simply better.
- 4lbs Wings$45.00
4lbs approx. 30 wings Best of all our wings are oven-baked. That means they're crispy, tender, delicious and simply better.
- 6lbs Wings$67.50
6 lbs approx. 45 Best of all our wings are oven-baked. That means they're crispy, tender, delicious and simply better.
- 2lbs Wings MonTue Special$22.50
2lbs approx. 15 Best of all our wings are oven-baked. That means they're crispy, tender, delicious and simply better.
HICKORY HEAT
Sandwhiches
Other
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
56 Lakeshore Road East, Unit B, Mississauga, CN L5G 1E1