Vito's Pizzeria West Hollywood 846 N LaCienega Blvd
846 N LaCienega Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90069
Popular Items
18" Pizza
18"Cheese Pie
Red Sauce, Mozzarella cheese.
18"Peperoni Pie
Red Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, pepperoni
18"Veggie Pie
No red Sauce, Mozzarella cheese, Marinated garlic spinach, broccoli, tomato & ricotta cheese
18"Arturo's Wild Mushroom Pie
Red sauce, mozzarella cheese, organic wild mushrooms marinated in garlic & olive oil
18"Cheri O Chi Chi Pie
No red sauce, mozzarella cheese, gorgonzola cheese, arugula, toasted pine nuts, & prosciutto di parma
18"Francis Pie
Red sauce, Mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, tomato, fresh mozzarella, & basil
18"Terra Ferma Pie
Red sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, mushroom, sausage, onion, black olive & bell pepper
18"Red Meat Pie
Red sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, salami, sausage & meatball
18"Margherita Pie
Red sauce, mozzarella cheese, tomato & basil
18"White Pie
No red sauce, mozzarella cheese & ricotta cheese
18"Senza Formaggio Pie
*only red sauce, NO cheese, tomato, kalamata olive, basil & drizzled olive oil
18"Fresh Mozzarella Pie
Red sauce, fresh mozzarella, tomato & basil
18"Theresa Serrano Pie
No red sauce, mozzarella cheese, sautéed onion, tomato, Serrano sauce, & your choice of Chicken or Meatball
18"Garibaldi Pie
Red sauce, mozzarella cheese, tomato, jalapeños, & meatballs
18"Sophia Loren Pie
No red sauce, mozzarella cheese, caramelized onions, goat cheese, arugula, & pine nuts
18" Half Pizza
Choose your own half & half Specialty pizza
Gluten Free Pizza
Slices
Cheese Slice
Red sauce & mozzarella cheese
Peperoni Slice
Red sauce, mozzarella cheese & pepperoni
Pesto Slice
No red sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, ricotta & pesto sauce
Veggie slice
No red sauce, Mozzarella cheese, marinated garlic oil spinach, tomato, broccoli & ricotta cheese
Arturo's Wild Mushroom slice
Red sauce, Mozzarella cheese, Wild mushrooms marinated in a garlic oil
Cheri O CHI CHI slice
No red sauce, Mozzarella cheese, gorgonzola cheese, toasted pine nuts, arugula, & prosciutto di parma
Francis Slice
Red sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, tomato, fresh mozzarella & basil
Terra Ferma Slice
Red sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, mushroom, sausage, onions, black olives & bell peppers
Red Meat slice
Red sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, salami, sausage & meatball
Margherita Slice
Red sauce, mozzarella cheese, tomato & basil
White Slice
No red sauce, Mozzarella cheese & ricotta cheese
Senza Formaggio Slice
Only Red sauce, tomato, kalamata olives & basil
Fresh Mozzarella Slice
Red sauce, fresh mozzarella, tomato & basil
Serrano CHICKEN Slice
No red sauce, Mozzarella cheese, sautéed grilled onions, tomato, Serrano sauce & your choice of grilled onions or meatballs
Garibaldi Slice
Red sauce, mozzarella cheese, meatball, tomato & jalapeños
Sophia Loren slice
No red sauce, just mozzarella cheese, carmelized onions, goat cheese, arugula & toasted pine nuts.
Serrano MEATBALL slice
Salads
Mini Caesar Salad
Romaine Lettuce, House baked croutons, Parmesan cheese & Vito's Famous Caesar Dressing that does have anchovy in the dressing, but you can't taste it. You'll love it : )
Single Caesar Salad
Romaine Lettuce, House baked croutons, Parmesan Cheese & Vito's Famous Caesar Dressing that does have anchovy in the dressing, but you can't taste it. You'll love it : ) Single Serving comes with 1 dressing on the side The Single size feeds about 1-2 people.
Doppio Caesar Salad
Romaine Lettuce, House baked croutons, Parmesan Cheese & Vito's Famous Caesar Dressing that does have anchovy in the dressing, but you can't taste it. You'll love it : ) Doppio Serving is 2 single size salads. 1 dressing per salad. Doppio Feeds about 3-4 people
Mini Mediterranean Salad
Romaine lettuce, Tomato, cucumber, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, onion, feta cheese, Vito's Balsamic Vinaigrette dressing. Comes with 1 dressing on the side.
Single Mediterranean Salad
Romaine lettuce, Tomato, cucumber, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, onion, feta cheese, Vito's Balsamic Vinaigrette dressing. Comes with 1 dressing on the side. Single size feeds about 1-2 people
Doppio Mediterranean Salad
Romaine lettuce, Tomato, cucumber, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, onion, feta cheese, Vito's Balsamic Vinaigrette dressing. Comes with 1 dressing on the side. Doppio size Feeds about 3-4 people
Mini House Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Black Olives, Onion, Vito's Balsamic Vinaigrette Comes with 1 dressing on the side
Single House Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Black Olives, Onion, Vito's Balsamic Vinaigrette Comes with 1 dressing on the side Single Size Feeds about 1-2 people
Doppio House Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Black Olives, Onion, Vito's Balsamic Vinaigrette Doppio size is 2 single salads. 1 dressing per salad. The doppio size feeds about 3-4 people
Single Mt Vesuvius Salad
Mediterranean Salad topped with your choice of Crushed Meatballs, or Grilled Chicken. With Grilled onions, plus Marinara sauce and Serrano Sauce on the side.
Single Antipasto Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Black Olive, Tomato, Onion, Salami, Capicola, Provolone Cheese, and Vito's Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing Comes with 1 dressing on the side Single size feeds 1-2 people
Doppio Antipasto Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Black Olive, Tomato, Onion, Salami, Capicola, Provolone Cheese, and Vito's Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing Doppio Serving is 2 Single Salads. Comes with 1 dressing per salad. Doppio Serving feeds 3-4 people
Single Arugula Salad
Fresh Arugula, Goat Cheese, Red Onion, Cherry Tomato, pine nuts with Vito's Lemon Garlic Dressing. Comes with 1 dressing on the side Single Serving feeds 1-2 people
Caprese Salad
Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato slices, Basil, with Vito's Balsamic Vinaigrette dressing. Comes with 1 dressing on the side Single size feeds about 1-2 people
Appetizer
Calzone
Mio Fratello Calzone
Meatball, Spinach, Garlic, tomato, mozzarella cheese & ricotta cheese. Comes with 2 sides of Marinara ** WE DO NOT DO SUBSTITUTIONS ON CALZONES, IF YOU WANT TO BUILD YOUR OWN, GO TO MIMI CALZONE-CHOOSE 4 TOPPINGS**
Maria Mangia Calzone
Bell pepper, Onion, mushroom, Sausage, Black olive, tomato, broccoli, pepperoni, spinach, Mozzarella & Ricotta Cheese ** WE DO NOT DO SUBSTITUTIONS ON CALZONES, IF YOU WANT TO BUILD YOUR OWN, GO TO MIMI CALZONE-CHOOSE 4 TOPPINGS**
Mimi Calzone
Choose your 4 toppings
Entrees (Side house salad included)
Pasta Marinara
Your choice of Pasta with Vito's Famous Marinara Sauce topped with Parmesan Cheese and Parsley
Pasta Marinara with Meatballs
Your choice of Pasta with Vito's Famous Marinara Sauce topped with Parmesan Cheese and Parsley. Comes with 2 Beef Meatballs
Pesto Pasta
Choice of Pasta, Vito's Pesto sauce (basil, Pine nuts, Olive oil & parmesan cheese)
Veggie Lasagna
Lasagna noodles, Mushroom, onions, sautéed spinach and ricotta in Vito's Marinara sauce
Balboni Bolgnese
Choice of Pasta, Vito's Homemade Bolognese meat sauce that has carrots & mushroom inside the sauce.
The Sol
Choice of Pasta, Sausage, peppers & onions with Vito's Homemade marinara sauce
The Sonja
Choice of Pasta, Grilled Chicken, Peppers and onions with Vito's homemade Marinara Sauce
Baked Ziti
Vito's Famous Baked Ziti comes with Penne Pasta, Ricotta cheese, Mozzarella cheese in a marinara sauce Baked in the oven to perfection.
Baked Ziti with meat
Vito's Famous Baked Ziti comes with Penne Pasta, Ricotta cheese, Mozzarella cheese and crushed Beef Meatballs in a marinara sauce Baked in the oven to perfection.
Sunny's Tortellini Alfredo
Cheese filled Tortellini, Sautéed onions, and broccoli in a homemade Alfredo Sauce
Ravioli Marinara
Ricotta Cheese filled Ravioli with Vito's homemade Marinara Sauce.
Gatti Meat Lasagna
Lasagna noodles with meat, ricotta cheese in Vito's Homemade marinara sauce
Chicken Parmesan with Pasta
Breaded Chicken Cutlet, Your choice of Pasta, topped with Mozzarella cheese and Vito's Homemade Marinara sauce
Eggplant Parmesan dinner
Lightly Breaded Eggplant filled with ricotta cheese topped with Vito's Homemade Marinara sauce. Your choice of pasta
Hot Sandwiches
The Romeo sandwich
Italian Sausage and Meatball with Mozzarella cheese and Vito's Marinara Sauce served on an Italian roll.
Eggplant Parmesan sandwich
Lightly Breaded Eggplant with Ricotta cheese and Vito's Marinara Sauce served on an Italian roll
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Chicken, Provolone Cheese, Tomato and Vito's Serrano sauce served on an Italian roll
Meatball Parmesan Sandwich
Beef Meatballs, Mozzarella Cheese and Vito's Marinara Sauce served on an Italian roll.
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
Breaded Chicken Cutlet, Mozzarella Cheese, Parmesan Cheese with Vito's Marinara Sauce served on an Italian roll.
Buddy's Ball Buster Sandwich
Beef Meatballs, with Vito's Serrano Sauce & Parmesan Cheese served on an Italian roll.
Nicolai the tank sandwich
Salami, Capicola, Provolone Cheese, with Sautéed Peppers & Onions and Vito's Marinara sauce served on an Italian roll
The Vito Sandwich
Italian Sausage, Sautéed Peppers & Onions with Vito's Marinara Sauce served on an Italian roll.
Cold Sanwiches
Amazing Grace cold sandwich
Capicola, Prosciutto, Genoa Salami, Ham, Provolone cheese, Tomato, Red onion, Herbs, Vinegar & Olive oil served On an Italian roll.
Big Dom cold sandwich
Turkey, Swiss cheese, tomato, mustard, mayo, vinegar & olive oil served on an Italian roll
The Paolo Caprese sandwich
Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Basil, Vinegar & Olive oil served on an Italian roll
Paolo Caprese with prosciuttio sandwich
Fresh Mozzarella, Prosciutto Di Parma, Tomato, Basil, Vinegar & Olive oil served on an Italian roll
2 oz Sauce Sides
CATERING MENU
Drinks
Can sprite
Can Root beer
Can diet coke
Can Coke
Fountain Coke
Fountain Diet Coke
Fountain Sprite
Fountain Rootbeer
Fountain Lemonade
Fountain Fanta
Fountain Unsweetened Tea
Fountain Raspberry Tea
Acqua Panna
San Pellegrino
Sparkling Martinelli Apple Juice
Flat Martinelli Apple Juice
Bottle OF ARROWHEAD
750ml bottle Pellegrino
Beer
Wine
Sangiovese glass
Merlot glass
Pinot Noir glass
Rose glass
Pinot grigio glass
Chardonnay glass
Chandon Champagne bottle
Cabernet Sauvignon bottle
Chianti Bottle
Sangiovese Bottle
Merlot Bottle
Pinot Noir Bottle
Rose Bottle
Pinot grigio Bottle
Chardonnay Bottle
Corkage Fee
|Sunday
|10:01 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|10:01 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|10:01 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|10:01 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|10:01 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|10:01 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|10:01 am - 3:59 am
846 N LaCienega Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90069
