Vito's Pizzeria West Hollywood 846 N LaCienega Blvd

Popular Items

18"Cheese Pie
18"Peperoni Pie
18" Half Pizza

18" Pizza

18"Cheese Pie

$23.95

Red Sauce, Mozzarella cheese.

18"Peperoni Pie

$26.95

Red Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, pepperoni

18"Veggie Pie

$33.95

No red Sauce, Mozzarella cheese, Marinated garlic spinach, broccoli, tomato & ricotta cheese

18"Arturo's Wild Mushroom Pie

$35.95

Red sauce, mozzarella cheese, organic wild mushrooms marinated in garlic & olive oil

18"Cheri O Chi Chi Pie

$35.95

No red sauce, mozzarella cheese, gorgonzola cheese, arugula, toasted pine nuts, & prosciutto di parma

18"Francis Pie

$35.95

Red sauce, Mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, tomato, fresh mozzarella, & basil

18"Terra Ferma Pie

$35.95

Red sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, mushroom, sausage, onion, black olive & bell pepper

18"Red Meat Pie

$35.95

Red sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, salami, sausage & meatball

18"Margherita Pie

$26.95

Red sauce, mozzarella cheese, tomato & basil

18"White Pie

$32.95

No red sauce, mozzarella cheese & ricotta cheese

18"Senza Formaggio Pie

$27.95

*only red sauce, NO cheese, tomato, kalamata olive, basil & drizzled olive oil

18"Fresh Mozzarella Pie

$39.95

Red sauce, fresh mozzarella, tomato & basil

18"Theresa Serrano Pie

$33.95

No red sauce, mozzarella cheese, sautéed onion, tomato, Serrano sauce, & your choice of Chicken or Meatball

18"Garibaldi Pie

$32.95

Red sauce, mozzarella cheese, tomato, jalapeños, & meatballs

18"Sophia Loren Pie

$33.95

No red sauce, mozzarella cheese, caramelized onions, goat cheese, arugula, & pine nuts

18" Half Pizza

Choose your own half & half Specialty pizza

18"Pizza

18"White Pesto Pie

$33.95

No red sauce, mozzarella cheese, ricotta & pesto sauce

Gluten Free Pizza

GF Crust Ingredients: Rice Flour, Rice Starch, Potato Flour, Potato Starch, Tapioca starch, Sugar, Canola/Olive Oil Blend, Yeast and cultured brown rice.

12" Gluten Free Pie

$14.95

Half/Half Speciality GF pies

Specialty GF Pies

Slices

Cheese Slice

$4.00

Red sauce & mozzarella cheese

Peperoni Slice

$4.75

Red sauce, mozzarella cheese & pepperoni

Pesto Slice

$5.75

No red sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, ricotta & pesto sauce

Veggie slice

$6.00

No red sauce, Mozzarella cheese, marinated garlic oil spinach, tomato, broccoli & ricotta cheese

Arturo's Wild Mushroom slice

$6.25

Red sauce, Mozzarella cheese, Wild mushrooms marinated in a garlic oil

Cheri O CHI CHI slice

$7.65

No red sauce, Mozzarella cheese, gorgonzola cheese, toasted pine nuts, arugula, & prosciutto di parma

Francis Slice

$6.75

Red sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, tomato, fresh mozzarella & basil

Terra Ferma Slice

$6.75

Red sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, mushroom, sausage, onions, black olives & bell peppers

Red Meat slice

$6.50

Red sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, salami, sausage & meatball

Margherita Slice

$5.25

Red sauce, mozzarella cheese, tomato & basil

White Slice

$5.50

No red sauce, Mozzarella cheese & ricotta cheese

Senza Formaggio Slice

$4.50

Only Red sauce, tomato, kalamata olives & basil

Fresh Mozzarella Slice

$6.25

Red sauce, fresh mozzarella, tomato & basil

Serrano CHICKEN Slice

$6.00

No red sauce, Mozzarella cheese, sautéed grilled onions, tomato, Serrano sauce & your choice of grilled onions or meatballs

Garibaldi Slice

$6.00

Red sauce, mozzarella cheese, meatball, tomato & jalapeños

Sophia Loren slice

$6.25

No red sauce, just mozzarella cheese, carmelized onions, goat cheese, arugula & toasted pine nuts.

Serrano MEATBALL slice

$6.00

Salads

Mini Caesar Salad

$6.25

Romaine Lettuce, House baked croutons, Parmesan cheese & Vito's Famous Caesar Dressing that does have anchovy in the dressing, but you can't taste it. You'll love it : )

Single Caesar Salad

$12.95

Romaine Lettuce, House baked croutons, Parmesan Cheese & Vito's Famous Caesar Dressing that does have anchovy in the dressing, but you can't taste it. You'll love it : ) Single Serving comes with 1 dressing on the side The Single size feeds about 1-2 people.

Doppio Caesar Salad

$19.95

Romaine Lettuce, House baked croutons, Parmesan Cheese & Vito's Famous Caesar Dressing that does have anchovy in the dressing, but you can't taste it. You'll love it : ) Doppio Serving is 2 single size salads. 1 dressing per salad. Doppio Feeds about 3-4 people

Mini Mediterranean Salad

$6.25

Romaine lettuce, Tomato, cucumber, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, onion, feta cheese, Vito's Balsamic Vinaigrette dressing. Comes with 1 dressing on the side.

Single Mediterranean Salad

$12.95

Romaine lettuce, Tomato, cucumber, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, onion, feta cheese, Vito's Balsamic Vinaigrette dressing. Comes with 1 dressing on the side. Single size feeds about 1-2 people

Doppio Mediterranean Salad

$19.95

Romaine lettuce, Tomato, cucumber, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, onion, feta cheese, Vito's Balsamic Vinaigrette dressing. Comes with 1 dressing on the side. Doppio size Feeds about 3-4 people

Mini House Salad

$4.95

Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Black Olives, Onion, Vito's Balsamic Vinaigrette Comes with 1 dressing on the side

Single House Salad

$10.95

Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Black Olives, Onion, Vito's Balsamic Vinaigrette Comes with 1 dressing on the side Single Size Feeds about 1-2 people

Doppio House Salad

$17.95

Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Black Olives, Onion, Vito's Balsamic Vinaigrette Doppio size is 2 single salads. 1 dressing per salad. The doppio size feeds about 3-4 people

Single Mt Vesuvius Salad

$16.95

Mediterranean Salad topped with your choice of Crushed Meatballs, or Grilled Chicken. With Grilled onions, plus Marinara sauce and Serrano Sauce on the side.

Single Antipasto Salad

$12.95

Romaine Lettuce, Black Olive, Tomato, Onion, Salami, Capicola, Provolone Cheese, and Vito's Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing Comes with 1 dressing on the side Single size feeds 1-2 people

Doppio Antipasto Salad

$19.95

Romaine Lettuce, Black Olive, Tomato, Onion, Salami, Capicola, Provolone Cheese, and Vito's Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing Doppio Serving is 2 Single Salads. Comes with 1 dressing per salad. Doppio Serving feeds 3-4 people

Single Arugula Salad

$13.95

Fresh Arugula, Goat Cheese, Red Onion, Cherry Tomato, pine nuts with Vito's Lemon Garlic Dressing. Comes with 1 dressing on the side Single Serving feeds 1-2 people

Caprese Salad

$13.95

Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato slices, Basil, with Vito's Balsamic Vinaigrette dressing. Comes with 1 dressing on the side Single size feeds about 1-2 people

Appetizer

Eggplant parmesan appetizer

$9.95

Lightly Breaded Fresh Cut Eggplant filled with Ricotta cheese

Breadsticks (5 in an order)

$7.50

Vito's Famous Breadsticks come with 5 in an order. Comes with 1 side of Garlic Oil.

Side OF meatballs

$5.25

Side of Italian Sausage

$6.95

Side of Broccoli

$4.95

Calzone

Mio Fratello Calzone

$16.95

Meatball, Spinach, Garlic, tomato, mozzarella cheese & ricotta cheese. Comes with 2 sides of Marinara ** WE DO NOT DO SUBSTITUTIONS ON CALZONES, IF YOU WANT TO BUILD YOUR OWN, GO TO MIMI CALZONE-CHOOSE 4 TOPPINGS**

Maria Mangia Calzone

$16.95

Bell pepper, Onion, mushroom, Sausage, Black olive, tomato, broccoli, pepperoni, spinach, Mozzarella & Ricotta Cheese ** WE DO NOT DO SUBSTITUTIONS ON CALZONES, IF YOU WANT TO BUILD YOUR OWN, GO TO MIMI CALZONE-CHOOSE 4 TOPPINGS**

Mimi Calzone

$16.95

Choose your 4 toppings

Entrees (Side house salad included)

Pasta Marinara

$11.95

Your choice of Pasta with Vito's Famous Marinara Sauce topped with Parmesan Cheese and Parsley

Pasta Marinara with Meatballs

$15.95

Your choice of Pasta with Vito's Famous Marinara Sauce topped with Parmesan Cheese and Parsley. Comes with 2 Beef Meatballs

Pesto Pasta

$14.95

Choice of Pasta, Vito's Pesto sauce (basil, Pine nuts, Olive oil & parmesan cheese)

Veggie Lasagna

$18.95

Lasagna noodles, Mushroom, onions, sautéed spinach and ricotta in Vito's Marinara sauce

Balboni Bolgnese

$18.95

Choice of Pasta, Vito's Homemade Bolognese meat sauce that has carrots & mushroom inside the sauce.

The Sol

$16.95

Choice of Pasta, Sausage, peppers & onions with Vito's Homemade marinara sauce

The Sonja

$16.95

Choice of Pasta, Grilled Chicken, Peppers and onions with Vito's homemade Marinara Sauce

Baked Ziti

$15.95

Vito's Famous Baked Ziti comes with Penne Pasta, Ricotta cheese, Mozzarella cheese in a marinara sauce Baked in the oven to perfection.

Baked Ziti with meat

$18.95

Vito's Famous Baked Ziti comes with Penne Pasta, Ricotta cheese, Mozzarella cheese and crushed Beef Meatballs in a marinara sauce Baked in the oven to perfection.

Sunny's Tortellini Alfredo

$16.95

Cheese filled Tortellini, Sautéed onions, and broccoli in a homemade Alfredo Sauce

Ravioli Marinara

$13.95

Ricotta Cheese filled Ravioli with Vito's homemade Marinara Sauce.

Gatti Meat Lasagna

$18.95

Lasagna noodles with meat, ricotta cheese in Vito's Homemade marinara sauce

Chicken Parmesan with Pasta

$18.95

Breaded Chicken Cutlet, Your choice of Pasta, topped with Mozzarella cheese and Vito's Homemade Marinara sauce

Eggplant Parmesan dinner

$16.95

Lightly Breaded Eggplant filled with ricotta cheese topped with Vito's Homemade Marinara sauce. Your choice of pasta

Hot Sandwiches

The Romeo sandwich

$12.95

Italian Sausage and Meatball with Mozzarella cheese and Vito's Marinara Sauce served on an Italian roll.

Eggplant Parmesan sandwich

$12.95

Lightly Breaded Eggplant with Ricotta cheese and Vito's Marinara Sauce served on an Italian roll

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$13.95

Grilled Chicken, Provolone Cheese, Tomato and Vito's Serrano sauce served on an Italian roll

Meatball Parmesan Sandwich

$12.95

Beef Meatballs, Mozzarella Cheese and Vito's Marinara Sauce served on an Italian roll.

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$14.95

Breaded Chicken Cutlet, Mozzarella Cheese, Parmesan Cheese with Vito's Marinara Sauce served on an Italian roll.

Buddy's Ball Buster Sandwich

$12.95

Beef Meatballs, with Vito's Serrano Sauce & Parmesan Cheese served on an Italian roll.

Nicolai the tank sandwich

$13.95

Salami, Capicola, Provolone Cheese, with Sautéed Peppers & Onions and Vito's Marinara sauce served on an Italian roll

The Vito Sandwich

$12.95

Italian Sausage, Sautéed Peppers & Onions with Vito's Marinara Sauce served on an Italian roll.

Cold Sanwiches

Turkey, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, mustard, mayo, vinegar & olive oil served on an Italian roll

Amazing Grace cold sandwich

$13.95

Capicola, Prosciutto, Genoa Salami, Ham, Provolone cheese, Tomato, Red onion, Herbs, Vinegar & Olive oil served On an Italian roll.

Big Dom cold sandwich

$12.95

Turkey, Swiss cheese, tomato, mustard, mayo, vinegar & olive oil served on an Italian roll

The Paolo Caprese sandwich

$12.95

Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Basil, Vinegar & Olive oil served on an Italian roll

Paolo Caprese with prosciuttio sandwich

$16.95

Fresh Mozzarella, Prosciutto Di Parma, Tomato, Basil, Vinegar & Olive oil served on an Italian roll

Dessert

Cannoli

$6.95

Profiterol

$6.95

Chocolate Mousse

$6.95

Tiramisu

$6.95

2 oz Sauce Sides

Ranch

$0.50

Marinara

$0.50

Caesar Dressing

$0.50

Lemon Garlic

$0.50

Serrano Sauce

$1.50

Pesto Sauce

$1.50

Balsamic Viniagrette

$0.50

Jalapeños

$0.50

Garlic OIL

$0.50

Pepperoncinis side

$0.50

CATERING MENU

Breadsticks

$30.00+

House Salad

$45.00+

Mediterranean Salad

$50.00+

Caesar salad

$50.00+

Antipasto Salad

$55.00+

Arugula Salad

$50.00+

Caprese Salad

$50.00+

GRILLED CHICKEN SIDE (add on for salads etc)

$45.00+

Meatballs with marinara sauce

$55.00+

Drinks

Can sprite

$2.25

Can Root beer

$2.25

Can diet coke

$2.25

Can Coke

$2.25

Fountain Coke

$2.95

Fountain Diet Coke

$2.95

Fountain Sprite

$2.95

Fountain Rootbeer

$2.95

Fountain Lemonade

$2.95

Fountain Fanta

$2.95

Fountain Unsweetened Tea

$2.95

Fountain Raspberry Tea

$2.95

Acqua Panna

$3.50

San Pellegrino

$3.50

Sparkling Martinelli Apple Juice

$2.95

Flat Martinelli Apple Juice

$2.95

Bottle OF ARROWHEAD

$2.50

750ml bottle Pellegrino

$4.50

Coffee

Espresso

$3.50

Cappuccino

$5.00

Caffe Latte

$5.00

Americano

$4.50

Beer

Peroni

$7.00

Stella

$7.00

Sam Adams

$7.00

Hoegaarden

$7.00

Becks light

$7.00

Lagunitas IPA

$7.00

Budweiser

$7.00

Bass

$7.00

Wine

Sangiovese glass

$12.00

Merlot glass

$11.00

Pinot Noir glass

$11.00

Rose glass

$11.00

Pinot grigio glass

$11.00

Chardonnay glass

$11.00

Chandon Champagne bottle

$13.00

Cabernet Sauvignon bottle

$44.00

Chianti Bottle

$44.00

Sangiovese Bottle

$48.00

Merlot Bottle

$44.00

Pinot Noir Bottle

$44.00

Rose Bottle

$44.00

Pinot grigio Bottle

$44.00

Chardonnay Bottle

$44.00

Corkage Fee

Corkage Fee for BYOB

$10.00
All hours
Sunday10:01 am - 3:59 am
Monday10:01 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday10:01 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday10:01 am - 3:59 am
Thursday10:01 am - 3:59 am
Friday10:01 am - 3:59 am
Saturday10:01 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

846 N LaCienega Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90069

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

