Pizza
Italian

Vito's Pizzeria & Ristorante

No reviews yet

3515 Lindell Blvd

Saint Louis, MO 63103

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

FOOD ONLINE

Pizza Custom

Create Your Own Pizza

$12.00

Pizza Specialty

BBQ Chicken

$17.60

BLT

$16.50

CAPRICIOSA

$18.70

Prosciutto, basil, tomato, portobello mushrooms, fresh mozzarella

Chicken Pesto

$17.60

Basil pesto, tomato, mozzarella, chicken

Classic Veggi

$16.50

Tomato, mushroom, spinach, green peppers, red onion, black olives

Diavola

$16.50

Salami piccante, calabrese peppers, mozzarella

La Spinach

$16.50

Sauteed spinach, tomato, mushroom, feta crumble

Margherita

$13.20

Tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil

Meatball

$16.50

House made meatballs, Italian Parsley

Ortolana (vegetarian)

$18.70

Artichoke, portobello mushrooms, sauteed spinach, feta crumbles, roasted red peppers, mozzarella

Pappy's Pie

$17.60

Pappy’s original bbq sauce, pulled pork, mozzarella

Prosciutto & Arugula

$16.50

Crust with olive oil, mozzarella, prosciutto, arugula

Quatro Formaggi (4 Cheese)

$16.50

Mozzarella, asiago, fontanella, parmigiana

Sassiza

$18.70

Italian sausage, peppadew peppers, caramelized onion, mozzarella

Tropicale

$16.50

Pineapple, ham, jalapeno, mozzarella

Tutto Carne (All Meat)

$19.80

Italian sausage, pepperoni, bacon, ham, mozzarella

Vito's Super

$19.80

Italian sausage, pepperoni, black olives, green peppers, red onion, tomato, mushrooms, ham

Pizza Sicilian

Old School Sicilian

$14.00

Sicilian Pizza Sauce-Filet of tomato, mozzarella, parmigiano cheese with Mediterranean oregano

IL Vacaro

$19.80

Thick! Please allow longer bake times for our Sicilian style pizzas. *Mozzarella cheese baked in a filet of tomato Sicilian pizza sauceItalian fennel sausage, spinach & fresh ricotta cheese...along with Mediterranean oregano and parmigiano cheese...

IL Piesano

$19.80

Thick! Please allow longer bake times for our Sicilian style pizzas. *Mozzarella cheese baked in a filet of tomato Sicilian pizza sauce w/ prosciutto, portobello mushroom & fresh ricotta cheese...along with Mediterranean oregano and parmigiano cheese...

Appetizers

Arancini

Arancini

$13.20

three risotto balls made in marinara bolognese w/ peas & stuffed with melted mozzarella cheese

Bruschetta

$8.80

Tomato concasse w/ fresh basil, olive tapinade, fresh garlic EVOO, & balsamic glaze

Calamari Friti

$12.10

Flash Fried Squid served with Mama Sugo's Marinara & lemon aoli

Eggplant Parmigiana

$12.10

Garlic Cheese Bread

$7.70

Mama's Meatball Appetizer

$13.20

Three house-made beef meatballs drizzled in Mama Sugo's marinara

Toasted Ravioli

$11.00

Beef stuffed ravioli breaded & deep fried. Served w/ a side of Mama Sugo's marinara

Salads

House

$7.70

Green leaf lettuce, mozzarella cheese, red onion, black olives, red balsamic vinegar dressing.

Caesar

$7.70

Romaine, croutons, parmigiano, homemade dressing.

Caprese

$7.70

Tomato, mozzarella, basil, balsamic glaze.

Panzanella

$9.90

Mixed greens, red onion, tomato, olives, cucumber, mozzarella, croutons, white balsamic.

Catering- Small Salad Tray

$33.00

Catering- Large Salad Tray

$66.00

Side Ceasr

$4.40

Antipasto Salad

$8.80

Dinner Pastas

Basil Pesto Penne

$18.70

Fresh basil pesto cream sauce w/ Pine Nuts ADD Grilled Chicken 5 Gulf Shrimp 7

Bowtie Salmon

$20.90

Cuts of salmon in a rich cream sauce with capers & sun dried tomato.

FETTUCINI ALFREDO

$19.80

Grilled chicken over fettuccine noodle topped with Alfredo sauce

Lasagna

$19.80

Homemade lasagna served fresh

Linguini Tutto Mare (all seafood)

$23.10

All seafood. Mussels, clams, shrimp & scallops sauteed with tomato, mushrooms & garlic, in a white wine seafood broth.

Mama's Spaghetti & Meatballs

$17.60

Spaghetti topped in our homemade meatballs.

Rigatoni Broccoli

$17.60

Rich garlic parmigiana cream sauce with steamed broccoli & tomato.

RIGATONNI NORMA

$17.60

Rigatoni in a marinara pesto sauce with fresh garlic, tomato, eggplant & ricotta.

Seafood Ravioli

$23.10

Lobster, scallop & shrimp stuffed ravioli in a sun dried tomato sherry wine cream sauce.

Tortellini

$19.80

Beef & pork tortellini, in a Parmigiano cream sauce with peas & prosciutto.

Entrees-Dinner

Atlantic Salmon

$26.40

Grilled filet of salmon with sun dried tomato butter with risotto milenese and seasonal vegetables

Chicken Parmigiana

$24.20

Breaded and sauteed , topped with eggplant, marinara, melted mozzarella w/ rigatoni marinara

Chicken Piccata

$24.20

Lightly floured and sauteed in white wine, lemon, capers, mushrooms with fettuccini alfredo

Calzones

Create Your Own Calzone

$13.20

Spin Port Rico Calzone

$15.40

Four Cheese Calzone

$15.40

Sausage Red Pepper Onion Calzone

$15.40

Dessert

Cannoli

$7.70

Cheesecake

$7.70

Tiramisu

$7.70

Casata

$7.70

M

$4.13

Lunch Pasta/Salad Combo

Basil Pesto Penne

$14.30

Basil pesto cream sauce

Fettuccini Alfredo

$16.50

Fettucini pasta, parmigiano sauce, grilled chicken

Rigatoni Broccoli

$15.40

Garlic Parmigiano cream sauce, stead broccoli florets, & tomato

Seafod Ravioli

$17.60

Lobster, scallop, & shrimp stuffed ravioli, sun-dried tomato sherry cream sauce

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$15.40

Al dente spaghetti, one beef meatball, Mama Sugo marinara, parmigiano

Tortellini

$15.40

Beef & pork tortellini, cream sauce, peas & proscuttio

Lunch Pizza/Salad Combo

Capricciosa

$18.70

Prosciutto, basil, tomato, portobello mushrooms, fresh mozzarella

Chicken Pesto

$17.60

Basil pesto, tomato, mozzarella, chicken

Diavola

$16.50

Salami piccante, calabrese peppers, mozzarella

La Spinach

$16.50

Sauteed spinach, tomato, mushroom, feta crumble

Margherita

$14.30

Tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil

Meatball

$16.50

House made meatballs, italian parsley

ONE TOPPING

$13.20

Create your own

Ortolana (veg)

$18.70

Artichoke, portobello mushrooms, sauteed spinach, feta crumbles, roasted red peppers, mozzarella

Pappy's Pie

$17.60

Pappy’s original bbq sauce, pulled pork, mozzarella

Prosciutto & Arugula

$16.50

Crust with olive oil, mozzarella, prosciutto, arugula

Quatro Formaggi (4 Cheese)

$16.50

Mozzarella, asiago, fontanella, parmigiana

Sassiza

$18.70

Italian sausage, peppadew peppers, caramelized onion, mozzarella

Traditional Veggie

$17.60

Tomato, mushroom, spinach, green peppers, red onion, black olives

Tropicale

$16.50

Pineapple, ham, jalapeno, mozzarella

Tutto Carne (All Meat)

$19.80

Italian sausage, pepperoni, bacon, ham, mozzarella

Vito's Super

$19.80

Italian sausage, pepperoni, black olives, green peppers, red onion, tomato, mushrooms, ham

Lunch Panini & Fries

Chicken Bocca

$12.10

Tender breast, honey dijon lemon sauce, melted mozz, spinach, prosciutto

Chicken Parm Panini

$13.20

Tender breast, light Italian breading, marinara, melted mozz

Italian Beef

$13.20

Thin sliced sirloin, spicy giardinera, mozz, side of au ju

Meatball Sub

$13.20

Homemade meatballs, marinara, melted mozz

Muffuleta

$13.20

Salami, mortadella, tomato, Sicilian green, olive tapinade

Turkey, Bacon Club

$13.20

Thin sliced breast, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mozz

LUNCH CATERING

PREMIUM LUNCH BUFFET

$17.60

Indv Toasted Ravioli

$0.83

Indv Caprese Sticks

$0.83

Catering Salad Per Person

$3.30

Panzanella Catering

$5.50

Pasta & Salad

$17.60

Catering Package

$18.70

BEER

BOTTLED AND CANNED BEER

Blue Moon Belgium

$6.00

Boulevard WHEAT

$6.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Bud Select

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Busch

$4.00

CIDER-Stella Cidre

$6.00

City Wide

$6.00

Civil Life Brown Ale

$6.00

Corona

$6.00

Divided Sky Rye IPA

$6.00

Goose Island

$6.00

Guiness

$6.00

Heineken

$6.00

Menabrea

$6.00

Mich Ultra

$4.00

O'Douls

$5.00

Paulaner Hefeweizen

$6.00

Peroni

$6.00

Schlafly Pale Ale

$6.00

Space Dust

$7.00

Stella Artois

$6.00

Tank 7-Boulevard

$8.00

Urban Chestnut ZWICKEL

$6.00

$3.50 PERONI CAN

$3.50

$2.50 AB BOTTLE

$2.50

WINE

WINE BY THE BOTTLE

Oblivion Chardonnay BOTTLE

$34.00

Arsonist Chardonnay BOTTLE

$46.00

Rombauer Chardonnay Bottle

$62.00

Cinta PG Bottle

$34.00

Sweet Simplicity Moscato BOTTLE

$34.00

Manu Sav Blanc Bottle

$34.00

Selbach Reisling BOTTLE

$34.00

Malbec Infinto BOTTLE

$38.00

Musita Cabernet BOTTLE

$34.00

Block Nine Pinot Noir Bottle

$38.00

Ciacci Super Tuscan BOTTLE

$42.00

Villa Vasari Chianti BOTTLE

$38.00

Villa Tonino Nero D' Avola BOTTLE

$30.00

A to Z PN BOTTLE

$46.00

Decoy Cabernet BOTTLE

$52.00

Sidus Tuscan BOTTLE

$36.00

Nebbiolo Langhe BOTTLE

$44.00

Aldegheri Valpo BOTTLE

$49.00

Albe Barolo BOTTLE

$68.00

MAMA'S SUGO

Mama's Sugo Large Jar

Mama's Sugo Large Jar

$10.99

Mama's Sugo Small Jar

Mama's Sugo Small Jar

$6.99
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Vito's Sicilian Pizzeria & Ristorante image

