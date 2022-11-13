Restaurant header imageView gallery

Vitos Tacos 7380 s eastern ave unit 118

review star

No reviews yet

7380 s eastern ave unit 118

las vegas, NV 89123

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Queso Taco
3 Queso Tacos Combo
Quesadilla

Food

Taco

$3.00

Fresh corn tortilla filled beef or chicken birria, topped with onion and cilantro.

Queso Taco

Queso Taco

$3.75

Rich and flavorful slow cooked beef or chicken birria, yellow corn tortilla, mozzarella cheese, topped with onion & cilantro

Mulita

Mulita

$5.00

Slow cooked beef birria , two corn tortilla, mozzarella cheese, onion & cilantro

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$12.00

Slow cooked beef or chicken, flour tortilla, mozzarella cheese, onion & cilantro

Burrito

Burrito

$12.00

Slow cooked beef or chicken, flour tortilla, cheese, rice, beans, onion & cilantro

Birria Plate Combo

Birria Plate Combo

$13.00

Slow cooked beef or chicken, rice, beans, corn tortillas, onion & cilantro

Birria Ramen

Birria Ramen

$13.00

Slow cooked beef broth, Japanese Udon noodles, slow cooked beef, onion & cilantro.

Birria by the Pound

Birria by the Pound

$22.00

Keto Taco

$5.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.00

3 Queso Tacos Combo

$15.00

3 queso tacos topped with onion and cilantro with a side of rice and beans

3 Tacos Combo

$12.50

3 tacos topped with onion,cilantro and side of rice and beans

Birria Nachos

Birria Nachos

$15.00

yellow corn tortilla chips Topped with out slow cooked beef, special cheese sauce,green salsa ,onion and cilantro

Birria Fries

$14.00

White Truffle Birria Fries

$19.00

Loaded Queso Taco

$5.00

one of the iteams of our secret menu a juicy queso tacos topped with beef cheese and rice, beans inside

Fries

Fries

$6.00

chips and salsa

$3.50

Drinks

Crush

Crush

$3.00
Jarritos

Jarritos

$2.50
Water

Water

$2.00
SQUIRT

SQUIRT

$3.00Out of stock
Fountain Drink

Fountain Drink

$2.00+
Topo Chico

Topo Chico

$2.00

Sides

Rice

Rice

$3.00
Beans

Beans

$3.00
Rice & Beans

Rice & Beans

$5.00

Extra Tortillas

$0.50

Small Consomé

$2.00

Large Consomé

$4.00

Small Consomé with Birria

$4.00

Large Comsomé with Birria

$8.00

Extra Salsa

$0.25

Cheese Sauce

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

7380 s eastern ave unit 118, las vegas, NV 89123

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic

Similar restaurants in your area

L2 Texas BBQ - Warm Springs
orange star4.5 • 228
2250 E. Warm Springs Rd Las Vegas, NV 89119
View restaurantnext
Sunrise Coffee
orange star4.5 • 1,383
3130 E Sunset Rd Las Vegas, NV 89120
View restaurantnext
The Guilt Free Glutton
orange starNo Reviews
955 grier drive Las Vegas, NV 89119
View restaurantnext
Table 34 - 600 E Warm Springs Rd
orange starNo Reviews
600 E Warm Springs Rd Las Vegas, NV 89119
View restaurantnext
Aloha Kitchen and Bar - Windmill
orange starNo Reviews
8150 S MARYLAND PARKWAY SUITE 120 LAS VEGAS, NV 89102
View restaurantnext
Prosecco Fresh Italian Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
8878 South Eastern Avenue suite 104 las vegas, NV 89123
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in las vegas

Firefly* Tapas Kitchen & Bar
orange star4.6 • 5,966
3824 Paradise Rd. Las Vegas, NV 89169
View restaurantnext
Volcano Grille, Japanese Protein House
orange star4.5 • 5,415
7150 S. Durango Drive Las Vegas, NV 89113
View restaurantnext
Dirt Dog - Rainbow Blvd
orange star4.6 • 5,374
8390 S. Rainbow Blvd. #100 Las Vegas, NV 89139
View restaurantnext
PBR Rock Bar & Grill
orange star4.0 • 5,114
3663 S Las Vegas Blvd Las Vegas, NV 89109
View restaurantnext
Tacos & Beer
orange star4.5 • 4,658
3900 Paradise Rd Las Vegas, NV 89169
View restaurantnext
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill - Blue Diamond
orange star4.8 • 3,958
5020 Blue Diamond Rd Las Vegas, NV 89139
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near las vegas
North Las Vegas
review star
Avg 4.2 (24 restaurants)
Henderson
review star
Avg 4.3 (77 restaurants)
Boulder City
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Bullhead City
review star
No reviews yet
Kingman
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Saint George
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
Lake Havasu City
review star
Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)
Colorado City
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Springdale
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston