- Vitos Tacos - Blue Diamond 5095 Blue Diamond Road
5095 Blue Diamond Road
Enterprise, NV 89139
Online menu
Food
- Taco
Fresh corn tortilla filled with beef or chicken birria, topped with onion and cilantro.$3.35
- Queso Taco
Rich and flavorful slow cooked beef or chicken birria, yellow corn tortilla, mozzarella cheese, topped with onion & cilantro$4.10
- Mulita
Slow cooked beef birria, two corn tortillas, mozzarella cheese, onion & cilantro$6.50
- Quesadilla
Slow cooked beef or chicken, flour tortilla, mozzarella cheese, onion & cilantro$13.50
- Burrito
Slow cooked beef or chicken, flour tortilla, cheese, rice, beans, onion & cilantro$13.00
- Birria Plate Combo
Slow cooked beef or chicken, rice, beans, corn tortillas, onion & cilantro, and a soft drink$15.55
- Birria Ramen
Slow cooked beef broth, Japanese Udon noodles, slow cooked beef, onion & cilantro.$15.10
- Birria by the Pound
Tender, succulent beef birria by the pound, slow-cooked to perfection for an authentic, flavorful experience. Perfect for crafting your own delicious creations with Vitos Tacos birria at home. Comes with 10 corn tortillas.$22.00
- Keto Taco
Mozzarella cheese shell taco filled with birria, onion, and cilantro. Keto diet friendly and gluten free.$5.00
- Cheese Quesadilla
Grilled flour tortilla with melted mozzarella cheese.$7.00
- 3 Queso Tacos Combo
3 Queso Tacos topped with onion and cilantro, with a side of rice, a side of beans topped with mozzarella cheese, and a fountain drink.$17.60
- 3 Tacos Combo
3 tacos topped with onion,cilantro and side of rice, beans and a soft drink$14.95
- Birria Nachos
Crispy yellow corn tortilla chips topped with our slow cooked beef birria, our house made cheese sauce, green salsa, onion and cilantro.$14.60
- Birria Fries
Golden french fries crowned with juicy beef or chicken, our special house made cheese sauce, green salsa, onion & cilantro.$16.40
- White Truffle Birria Fries
Golden french fries with slow cooked beef or chicken birria, white truffle oil, green salsa, cilantro and onion.$20.55
- Loaded Queso Taco
A juicy queso tacos topped with beef, cheese, rice, and beans. Psst... this is one of the items from our secret menu. You won't find it on the menu at our restaurants or food trucks but can order it there anyways. There are more secret menu items to be found on our social media.$5.00
- Fries
Golden and crunchy on the outside, soft and fluffy on the inside.$5.00
- Chips and salsa
Crunchy, golden corn tortilla chips served with salsa. Perfect appetizer or snack.$3.50
- Veggie Taco
Yellow corn tortilla filled with beans, rice, mozzarella cheese, and topped with onion and cilantro.$3.00
- Veggie burrito
Beans, rice, melted mozzarella cheese, fresh onion, and aromatic cilantro, all wrapped in a warm flour tortilla.$7.00
- Egg Rolls
Two crispy egg rolls filled with birria and mozzarella cheese, comes with a side of consommé, fresh onion, cilantro, and salsa on the side.$8.50
- Party Tray
50 Queso Tacos and 2 large Consomés.$180.00
Drinks
- Crush
Quench your thirst with the bold and vibrant flavors of Crush soda.$3.00
- Jarritos
arritos Soda: Experience a burst of authentic Mexican flavors with our Jarritos soda selection. Made with real cane sugar, each sip delivers a refreshing and fizzy sensation that perfectly complements your meal. Choose from a variety of vibrant flavors like fruity tamarind, zesty lime, or classic mandarin. Flavor selection may vary by restaurant and availability.$3.00
- Water (still)
Our very own Vitos Tacos still water.$2.50
- Squirt
Experience the authentic taste of Squirt soda imported from Mexico. With its distinct blend of citrus flavors and crisp bubbles, Mexican Squirt offers a refreshing twist on the classic favorite.$3.00
- Topo Chico Sparkling Water
Topo Chico mineral water. Sourced from the natural springs of Monterrey, Mexico.$3.00
- Mexican Coca-Cola
Savor the nostalgic taste of Coca-Cola imported from Mexico, crafted with real cane sugar for a uniquely rich and authentic flavor. With its iconic glass bottle and distinct sweetness, Mexican Coca-Cola offers a delightful twist on the classic cola experience. Enjoy it chilled and refreshing alongside your favorite dishes.$3.65
Sides
- Small Side of Rice
Yellow Mexican rice.$3.00
- Small Side of Beans
Beans topped with grated mozzarella cheese.$3.00
- Side of Rice & Beans
Mexican yellow rice and beans topped with sprinkles of grated mozzarella cheese.$5.00
- Extra Tortillas$0.25
- Small Consomé
Our savory beef consomé, infused with aromatic spices and flavors from slow-cooked beef, served as the perfect dipping companion.$2.10
- Large Consomé
Our savory beef consomé, infused with aromatic spices and flavors from slow-cooked beef, served as the perfect dipping companion.$4.15
- Small Consomé with Birria
Our savory beef consomé with birria meat, infused with aromatic spices and flavors from slow-cooked beef, served as the perfect dipping companion.$4.00
- Large Comsomé with Birria
Our savory beef consomé with birria meat, infused with aromatic spices and flavors from slow-cooked beef, served as the perfect dipping companion.$8.00
- Extra Salsa
Choose between red and green salsa.$0.25
- Homemade cheese sauce
Our homemade cheese sauce is made from a blend of different cheeses and spices.$3.00
- Large Side of Beans
Beans topped with sprinkles of grated mozzarella cheese.$5.00
- Large Side of Rice
Yellow Mexican rice.$5.00
- Tray Of Beans
Beans sprinkled with mozzarella cheese, feeds 8-10 people.$22.00
- Tray Of Rice
Yellow Mexican rice, feeds 8-10 people.$22.00
Merch
- Hoodie
Get cozy in our VITOS TACOS Hoodie! It's loose-fitting and totally unisex, so everyone can rock it. We've got our logo big and bold on the back, with a smaller one on the chest. Perfect for showing off your love for VITOS TACOS wherever you go.$45.00
- Hat
Keep it cool and casual with our VITOS TACOS Hat. With our logo proudly displayed in vibrant embroidery, you'll be spreading taco love wherever you go.$25.00
- Jacket
With our logo on the back and one on the chest, you'll be repping VITOS TACOS in style no matter the weather. The hoodie jacket is unisex.$45.00
- Shirt
It's comfy, it's unisex. Rock it with pride, VITOS TACOS foodies!$15.00
- Socks
Keep your feet happy and your style on point with our VITOS TACOS Socks! They're unisex and designed to fit most feet perfectly. Slide into these comfy socks and let the world know you're a proud member of the VITOS TACOS fan club. Whether you're chilling at home or rocking your day, these socks are sure to add a tasty touch to any outfit.$12.00
- Rug
Step into taco paradise every time you cross the threshold with our VITOS TACOS Rug! Plush and inviting, it's perfect for greeting guests or treating your toes to a little extra comfort. Whether you're coming or going, this rug is here to remind you that the deliciousness of VITOS TACOS is always just a step away.$25.00
- Keychain
Take a piece of VITOS TACOS with you wherever you go with our VITOS TACOS Keychain! It's made from sturdy rubber and it’s not just for keys. Attach it to your bag or wherever you want to show off your taco love.$3.00
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
5095 Blue Diamond Road, Enterprise, NV 89139