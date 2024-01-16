This restaurant does not have any images
Vito's Vault 5901 W Lawrence
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Roaring twenties speakeasy/dinner theatre. Step back in time; Chicago 1929. Give the password at the door, and you're in. You'll be wined and dined by the gangsters and the flappers, then enjoy an authentic 1920s musical review.
Location
5901 W Lawrence, Chicago, IL 60630