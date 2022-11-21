Main picView gallery

Vito’s Italian Kitchen 1047 Port Republic Road

review star

No reviews yet

1047 port republic road

Harrisonburg, VA 22801

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

16" Cheese
Rigatoni alla Vodka
6 Garlic Knots

Appetizers

Mozzarella Sticks

$11.00

Breaded and fried, served with spicy tomato sauce

Fried Calamari

$13.00

Served seasoned and lightly fried with marinara sauce and spicy aioli

Bruschetta

$9.00

Toasted italian bread topped with olive oil and garlic, chopped tomatoes, fresh basil, and italian herbs, sprinkled with parmesan cheese

Antipasto

$14.00

Hot Capicola, Prosciutto, Genoa Salami, Provolone Piccante, fresh mozzarella, eggplant caponata, roasted peppers, marinated olives, & grissini

Eggplant Fries

$11.00

Strips of eggplant, battered and fried, covered with parmesan and served with spicy tomato sauce

Polpette

$12.00

Meatballs served with tasty tomato sauce, baked with mozzarella and sprinkled with parmesan and fresh basil. Served with toasted italian bread

Hot Honey Whipped Ricotta

$11.00

Ricotta & EVOO whipped until smooth, drizzled with Hot Honey & crushed red pepper, served with toasted Italian bread

Marinated Olives

$7.00

Mediterranean mix of olives marinated in EVOO with a touch of Calabrian chili peppers

Buratta

$11.00

Served with tomatoes, arugula, & EVOO

Bacon Cheese Fries

$9.00

Fries

$3.00

6 Garlic Knots

$5.50

Served with Marinara

12 Garlic Knots

$11.00

Served with Marinara

**Buratta Caprese**

$12.00

Soups & Salads

Soup of the Day

$5.00

Half House Salad

$4.00

Romaine, spinach, carrots, tomato, cucumber, mozzarella, and onion, with your choice of dressing on the side

Full House Salad

$8.00

Romaine, spinach, carrots, tomato, cucumber, mozzarella, and onion, with your choice of dressing on the side

Half Bruschetta Salad

$9.00

Romaine and spinach with grilled chicken, fresh tomato, italian herbs, and mozzarella with balsamic dressing. Served with toasted italian bread

Full Bruschetta Salad

$12.50

Romaine and spinach with grilled chicken, fresh tomato, italian herbs, and mozzarella with balsamic dressing. Served with toasted italian bread

Half Greek Salad

$7.00

Romaine, spinach, carrots, onions, tomato, feta cheese, and kalamata olives, served with greek dressing

Full Greek Salad

$10.00

Romaine, spinach, carrots, onions, tomato, feta cheese, and kalamata olives, served with greek dressing

Half Caesar Salad

$5.50

Romaine lettuce, shaved Parmesan Reggiano, croutons, and creamy caesar dressing

Full Caesar Salad

$8.50

Romaine lettuce, shaved Parmesan Reggiano, croutons, and creamy caesar dressing

Half Parmesan Peppercorn Salad

$7.00

Romaine, spinach, mozzarealla, cheddar, tomatoes and crispy bacon, with parmesan peppercorn dressing on the side

Full Parmesan Peppercorn Salad

$10.00

Romaine, spinach, mozzarealla, cheddar, tomatoes and crispy bacon, with parmesan peppercorn dressing on the side

Half Goat Salad

$7.00

Candied walnuts, goat cheese, and seasonal fruit, on a bed of spinach with balsamic dressing

Full Goat Salad

$10.00

Candied walnuts, goat cheese, and seasonal fruit, on a bed of spinach with balsamic dressing

Half Caprese Salad

$7.00

Layered slices of juicy tomato with fresh mozzarella and basil and drizzled with balsamic glaze

Full Caprese Salad

$10.00

Layered slices of juicy tomato with fresh mozzarella and basil and drizzled with balsamic glaze

Half Coconut And Fruit Salad

$9.00

Romaine and spinach, with almond slivers, carrots, shredded mozzarella, and seasonal fruit, topped with coconut battered crispy chicken, served with Raspberry vinaigrette

Full Coconut and Fruit Salad

$12.50

Romaine and spinach, with almond slivers, carrots, shredded mozzarella, and seasonal fruit, topped with coconut battered crispy chicken, served with Raspberry vinaigrette

Sandwiches

Half Steak and Cheese

$8.50

Steak with American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, and mayo

Full Steak and Cheese

$11.00

Steak with American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, and mayo

Half Paesano

$8.50

Italian deli meats, provolone, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, oil and vinegar

Full Paesano

$11.00

Italian deli meats, provolone, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, oil and vinegar

Half Romano

$8.50

Meatballs in tomato sauce with melted provolone

Full Romano

$11.00

Meatballs in tomato sauce with melted provolone

Half Sicily

$8.50

Prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, arugula, balsamic glaze, and olive oil

Full Sicily

$12.00

Prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, arugula, balsamic glaze, and olive oil

Half Napolitano

$8.50

Breaded chicken breast topped with tomato sauce and melted mozzarella

Full Napolitano

$12.00

Breaded chicken breast topped with tomato sauce and melted mozzarella

Half Gianni Boy

$8.50

Grilled chicken breast topped with juicy tomatoes and fresh mozzarella with EVOO, salt, pepper, oregano, and drizzled with balsamic glaze

Full Gianni Boy

$12.00

Grilled chicken breast topped with juicy tomatoes and fresh mozzarella with EVOO, salt, pepper, oregano, and drizzled with balsamic glaze

Half Katarina

$8.50

Grilled chicken breast, capicola, cheddar cheese, chipotle mayo, lettuce, and tomato

Full Katarina

$12.00

Grilled chicken breast, capicola, cheddar cheese, chipotle mayo, lettuce, and tomato

Wraps

Chicken Chipotle Wrap

$10.00

Grilled chicken, mozzarella, onions, tomatoes, and chipotle mayo, baked in a wrap

Brant Wrap

$10.00

Crispy chicken, mozzarella, tomatoes, lettuce, and honey mustard, served in a wrap

Pasta

Baked Rigatoni

$12.50

Rigatoni baked with tomato sauce and ricotta cheese, topped with melted mozzarella

Pappardelle Alfredo

$14.00

Cream, egg, and parmesan cheese tossed with Pappardelle pasta

Stuffed Shells

$13.00

Jumbo shells stuffed with ricotta, baked in tomato sauce and melted mozzarella

Cannelloni

$14.00

Filled with meat, spinach, and fresh herbs, baked in a creamy blend of tomato and bechamel

Spaghetti

$11.00

With your choice of tomato or marinara

Lasagna

$14.00

Delicious, baked layers of meat, mozzarella, ricotta, tomato sauce, and bechamel

Rigatoni alla Vodka

$14.00

Rigatoni simmered in a pink cream sauce with a splash of vodka

Bucatini Amatriciana

$15.00

Pancetta and bacon, pepperoncino, chunks of fresh tomatoes, basil, and parmesan tossed with bucatini

Rigatoni con Salsiccia

$15.00

Mushrooms and sweet itailan sausage simmered with whole peeled tomatoes, crushed red pepper, and red wine, tossed with rigatoni and parmesan

Chef Giorgio's Gnocchi

$14.50

Smoked gouda blended with roasted red pepper, spicy sausage, olive oil, and parmesan, served over gnocchi

Cinnamon Carbonara

$15.00

Bucatini pasta tossed with bacon, parsley, cream, egg, and a hint of cinnamon

Gluten Free Pasta

$14.00

Entrees

Chicken Marsala

$16.00

Simmered in marsala wine and cream, with fresh cremini mushrooms, served over spaghetti

Veal Marsala

$18.50

Simmered in marsala wine and cream, with fresh cremini mushrooms, served over spaghetti

Chicken Parmigiana

$16.00

Breaded and lightly fried, topped with tomato sauce and melted mozzarella, served over spaghetti

Veal Parmigiana

$18.50

Breaded and lightly fried, topped with tomato sauce and melted mozzarella, served over spaghetti

Eggplant Parmigiana

$14.00

Slices of eggplant, dipped in a golden batter, lightly fried, baked in tomato sauce with melted cheese and bechamel, served over spaghetti

Chicken Picatta

$16.00

Simmered with white wine, lemon, and capers, served over spaghetti

Veal Picatta

$18.50

Simmered with white wine, lemon, and capers, served over spaghetti

Chicken Alla Giuliana

$17.00

Simmered in white wine and cream, topped with roasted red pepper, ham, and melted mozzarella, served over spaghetti.

Shrimp Scampi

$19.00

Shrimp sauteed in white wine with lemon and garlic, served over linguini

Broiled Salmon

$19.00

Salmon broiled with white wine, garlic, and paprika, served over steamed spinach

Seafood Angelica

$19.00

Shrimp and salmon, simmered in white wine with spicy marinara and a splash of cream, served over linguini.

Linguini with White Clam Sauce

$19.00

Clams and linguini tossed in a butter and white wine sauce with garlic, crushed red pepper, and parsley.

*Pesto Tomato Pasta**

$15.00

Sides

Sauteed Vegetables

$4.00

Sauteed Spinach with Garlic

$7.00

Side Spaghetti with Tomato or Marinara

$6.00

Side of 2 Meatballs

$4.00

Desserts

Chocolate Ganache Cheesecake

$7.00

Tiramisu

$7.00Out of stock

Cheesecake Montesora

$7.00

Cannoli

$7.00

Little Bambini

Chicken Fingers and Fries

$6.00

Kids Rigatoni with Meatball

$6.00

Kids Rigatoni

$6.00

Two Meatballs

$2.50

Cucumbers and Tomatoes

$2.50

Kids Ravioli w Tomato

$6.00

B.Y.O. Pizza

8" Cheese

$7.00

12" Cheese

$10.00

16" Cheese

$13.00

12" Gluten Free Cheese

$13.00

Specialty Pizzas

12" Soprano

$15.50

Pepperoni, sausage, green pepper, mushroom, red onions, mozzarella, and red sauce.

16" Soprano

$19.50

Pepperoni, sausage, green pepper, mushroom, red onions, mozzarella, and red sauce.

12" Wicked Hot Carolina

$15.50

Spicy steak, pepperoni, red onion, homemade pesto, whole peeled tomatoes, mozzarella, and hot sauce.

16" Wicked Hot Carolina

$19.50

Spicy steak, pepperoni, red onion, homemade pesto, whole peeled tomatoes, mozzarella, and hot sauce.

12" Godfather

$15.50

Pepperoni, sausage, ham, ground beef, meatball, mozzarella, and red sauce.

16" Godfather

$19.50

Pepperoni, sausage, ham, ground beef, meatball, mozzarella, and red sauce.

12" Mediterranean

$15.50

Feta cheese, kalamata olives, diced tomatoes, fresh basil, olive oil and mozzarella.

16" Mediteranean

$19.50

Feta cheese, kalamata olives, diced tomatoes, fresh basil, olive oil and mozzarella.

12" Verdi

$15.50

Fresh spinach, feta cheese, mozzarella, diced tomatoes, crushed garlic, mushrooms, and homemade pesto sauce.

16" Verdi

$19.50

Fresh spinach, feta cheese, mozzarella, diced tomatoes, crushed garlic, mushrooms, and homemade pesto sauce.

12" Bianca

$15.50

Mozzarella, ricotta, parmesan, fresh spinach, and garlic, topped with italian bacon.

16" Bianca

$19.50

Mozzarella, ricotta, parmesan, fresh spinach, and garlic, topped with italian bacon.

12" Margherita

$15.50

Whole peeled tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, chopped basil, and extra virgin olive oil.

16" Margherita

$19.50

Whole peeled tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, chopped basil, and extra virgin olive oil.

12" Pellerito

$15.50

Olive oil, red sauce, mozzarella, baked and topped with prosciutto, fresh arugula, and shaved parmegiano

16" Pellerito

$19.50

Olive oil, red sauce, mozzarella, baked and topped with prosciutto, fresh arugula, and shaved parmegiano

12" Sweet & Spicy Gabriella

$15.50

White pie with Genoa salami, fresh Mozzarella, Parmeggiano Reggiano & hot honey

16" Sweet & Spicy Gabriella

$19.50

White pie with Genoa salami, fresh Mozzarella, Parmeggiano Reggiano & hot honey

Calzone

$10.00

Stuffed with ricotta, mozzarella cheese and ham, served with marinara.

Stromboli

$12.00

Stuffed with sausage, pepperoni, ham, mushroom, green pepper, and mozzarella, served with marinara.

12" FEAT. PIZZA SPECIAL

$15.50

N/A Bev

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Pibb

$2.50

Pink Lemonade

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Espresso

$3.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1047 port republic road, Harrisonburg, VA 22801

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

El Charro - Bridgewater
orange starNo Reviews
300. Main St. Bridgewater, VA 22812
View restaurantnext
Vito’s Italian Market - 1047 Port Republic Rd
orange starNo Reviews
1047 Port Republic Rd Harrisonburg, VA 22801
View restaurantnext
Pour & Connect
orange starNo Reviews
865 Port Republic Road Harrisonburg, VA 22801
View restaurantnext
Mr.J's Bagels & Deli - Store 1 - 1635 E. MARKET ST.
orange starNo Reviews
1635 East Market Street Harrisonburg, VA 22801
View restaurantnext
Vinny's Italian Grill - Harrisonburg
orange starNo Reviews
225 Burgess Rd Harrisonburg, VA 22801
View restaurantnext
O'Neill's Grill - University Blvd
orange star4.0 • 126
221 University Blvd Harrisonburg, VA 22801
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Harrisonburg

Magpie Diner
orange star4.7 • 300
85 W. Gay Street Harrisonburg, VA 22802
View restaurantnext
Mr. J's Bagels And Deli - Store 3 - 1741 Virginia Ave
orange star4.7 • 185
1741 Virginia Ave Harrisonburg, VA 22802
View restaurantnext
O'Neill's Grill - University Blvd
orange star4.0 • 126
221 University Blvd Harrisonburg, VA 22801
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Harrisonburg
Waynesboro
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Crozet
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Charlottesville
review star
Avg 4.3 (112 restaurants)
Nellysford
review star
Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Culpeper
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Roseland
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Front Royal
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Warrenton
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Winchester
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston