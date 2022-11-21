- Home
Vito’s Italian Kitchen 1047 Port Republic Road
1047 port republic road
Harrisonburg, VA 22801
Popular Items
Appetizers
Mozzarella Sticks
Breaded and fried, served with spicy tomato sauce
Fried Calamari
Served seasoned and lightly fried with marinara sauce and spicy aioli
Bruschetta
Toasted italian bread topped with olive oil and garlic, chopped tomatoes, fresh basil, and italian herbs, sprinkled with parmesan cheese
Antipasto
Hot Capicola, Prosciutto, Genoa Salami, Provolone Piccante, fresh mozzarella, eggplant caponata, roasted peppers, marinated olives, & grissini
Eggplant Fries
Strips of eggplant, battered and fried, covered with parmesan and served with spicy tomato sauce
Polpette
Meatballs served with tasty tomato sauce, baked with mozzarella and sprinkled with parmesan and fresh basil. Served with toasted italian bread
Hot Honey Whipped Ricotta
Ricotta & EVOO whipped until smooth, drizzled with Hot Honey & crushed red pepper, served with toasted Italian bread
Marinated Olives
Mediterranean mix of olives marinated in EVOO with a touch of Calabrian chili peppers
Buratta
Served with tomatoes, arugula, & EVOO
Bacon Cheese Fries
Fries
6 Garlic Knots
Served with Marinara
12 Garlic Knots
Served with Marinara
**Buratta Caprese**
Soups & Salads
Soup of the Day
Half House Salad
Romaine, spinach, carrots, tomato, cucumber, mozzarella, and onion, with your choice of dressing on the side
Full House Salad
Romaine, spinach, carrots, tomato, cucumber, mozzarella, and onion, with your choice of dressing on the side
Half Bruschetta Salad
Romaine and spinach with grilled chicken, fresh tomato, italian herbs, and mozzarella with balsamic dressing. Served with toasted italian bread
Full Bruschetta Salad
Romaine and spinach with grilled chicken, fresh tomato, italian herbs, and mozzarella with balsamic dressing. Served with toasted italian bread
Half Greek Salad
Romaine, spinach, carrots, onions, tomato, feta cheese, and kalamata olives, served with greek dressing
Full Greek Salad
Romaine, spinach, carrots, onions, tomato, feta cheese, and kalamata olives, served with greek dressing
Half Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, shaved Parmesan Reggiano, croutons, and creamy caesar dressing
Full Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, shaved Parmesan Reggiano, croutons, and creamy caesar dressing
Half Parmesan Peppercorn Salad
Romaine, spinach, mozzarealla, cheddar, tomatoes and crispy bacon, with parmesan peppercorn dressing on the side
Full Parmesan Peppercorn Salad
Romaine, spinach, mozzarealla, cheddar, tomatoes and crispy bacon, with parmesan peppercorn dressing on the side
Half Goat Salad
Candied walnuts, goat cheese, and seasonal fruit, on a bed of spinach with balsamic dressing
Full Goat Salad
Candied walnuts, goat cheese, and seasonal fruit, on a bed of spinach with balsamic dressing
Half Caprese Salad
Layered slices of juicy tomato with fresh mozzarella and basil and drizzled with balsamic glaze
Full Caprese Salad
Layered slices of juicy tomato with fresh mozzarella and basil and drizzled with balsamic glaze
Half Coconut And Fruit Salad
Romaine and spinach, with almond slivers, carrots, shredded mozzarella, and seasonal fruit, topped with coconut battered crispy chicken, served with Raspberry vinaigrette
Full Coconut and Fruit Salad
Romaine and spinach, with almond slivers, carrots, shredded mozzarella, and seasonal fruit, topped with coconut battered crispy chicken, served with Raspberry vinaigrette
Sandwiches
Half Steak and Cheese
Steak with American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, and mayo
Full Steak and Cheese
Steak with American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, and mayo
Half Paesano
Italian deli meats, provolone, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, oil and vinegar
Full Paesano
Italian deli meats, provolone, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, oil and vinegar
Half Romano
Meatballs in tomato sauce with melted provolone
Full Romano
Meatballs in tomato sauce with melted provolone
Half Sicily
Prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, arugula, balsamic glaze, and olive oil
Full Sicily
Prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, arugula, balsamic glaze, and olive oil
Half Napolitano
Breaded chicken breast topped with tomato sauce and melted mozzarella
Full Napolitano
Breaded chicken breast topped with tomato sauce and melted mozzarella
Half Gianni Boy
Grilled chicken breast topped with juicy tomatoes and fresh mozzarella with EVOO, salt, pepper, oregano, and drizzled with balsamic glaze
Full Gianni Boy
Grilled chicken breast topped with juicy tomatoes and fresh mozzarella with EVOO, salt, pepper, oregano, and drizzled with balsamic glaze
Half Katarina
Grilled chicken breast, capicola, cheddar cheese, chipotle mayo, lettuce, and tomato
Full Katarina
Grilled chicken breast, capicola, cheddar cheese, chipotle mayo, lettuce, and tomato
Wraps
Pasta
Baked Rigatoni
Rigatoni baked with tomato sauce and ricotta cheese, topped with melted mozzarella
Pappardelle Alfredo
Cream, egg, and parmesan cheese tossed with Pappardelle pasta
Stuffed Shells
Jumbo shells stuffed with ricotta, baked in tomato sauce and melted mozzarella
Cannelloni
Filled with meat, spinach, and fresh herbs, baked in a creamy blend of tomato and bechamel
Spaghetti
With your choice of tomato or marinara
Lasagna
Delicious, baked layers of meat, mozzarella, ricotta, tomato sauce, and bechamel
Rigatoni alla Vodka
Rigatoni simmered in a pink cream sauce with a splash of vodka
Bucatini Amatriciana
Pancetta and bacon, pepperoncino, chunks of fresh tomatoes, basil, and parmesan tossed with bucatini
Rigatoni con Salsiccia
Mushrooms and sweet itailan sausage simmered with whole peeled tomatoes, crushed red pepper, and red wine, tossed with rigatoni and parmesan
Chef Giorgio's Gnocchi
Smoked gouda blended with roasted red pepper, spicy sausage, olive oil, and parmesan, served over gnocchi
Cinnamon Carbonara
Bucatini pasta tossed with bacon, parsley, cream, egg, and a hint of cinnamon
Gluten Free Pasta
Entrees
Chicken Marsala
Simmered in marsala wine and cream, with fresh cremini mushrooms, served over spaghetti
Veal Marsala
Simmered in marsala wine and cream, with fresh cremini mushrooms, served over spaghetti
Chicken Parmigiana
Breaded and lightly fried, topped with tomato sauce and melted mozzarella, served over spaghetti
Veal Parmigiana
Breaded and lightly fried, topped with tomato sauce and melted mozzarella, served over spaghetti
Eggplant Parmigiana
Slices of eggplant, dipped in a golden batter, lightly fried, baked in tomato sauce with melted cheese and bechamel, served over spaghetti
Chicken Picatta
Simmered with white wine, lemon, and capers, served over spaghetti
Veal Picatta
Simmered with white wine, lemon, and capers, served over spaghetti
Chicken Alla Giuliana
Simmered in white wine and cream, topped with roasted red pepper, ham, and melted mozzarella, served over spaghetti.
Shrimp Scampi
Shrimp sauteed in white wine with lemon and garlic, served over linguini
Broiled Salmon
Salmon broiled with white wine, garlic, and paprika, served over steamed spinach
Seafood Angelica
Shrimp and salmon, simmered in white wine with spicy marinara and a splash of cream, served over linguini.
Linguini with White Clam Sauce
Clams and linguini tossed in a butter and white wine sauce with garlic, crushed red pepper, and parsley.
*Pesto Tomato Pasta**
Sides
Desserts
Little Bambini
Specialty Pizzas
12" Soprano
Pepperoni, sausage, green pepper, mushroom, red onions, mozzarella, and red sauce.
16" Soprano
Pepperoni, sausage, green pepper, mushroom, red onions, mozzarella, and red sauce.
12" Wicked Hot Carolina
Spicy steak, pepperoni, red onion, homemade pesto, whole peeled tomatoes, mozzarella, and hot sauce.
16" Wicked Hot Carolina
Spicy steak, pepperoni, red onion, homemade pesto, whole peeled tomatoes, mozzarella, and hot sauce.
12" Godfather
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, ground beef, meatball, mozzarella, and red sauce.
16" Godfather
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, ground beef, meatball, mozzarella, and red sauce.
12" Mediterranean
Feta cheese, kalamata olives, diced tomatoes, fresh basil, olive oil and mozzarella.
16" Mediteranean
Feta cheese, kalamata olives, diced tomatoes, fresh basil, olive oil and mozzarella.
12" Verdi
Fresh spinach, feta cheese, mozzarella, diced tomatoes, crushed garlic, mushrooms, and homemade pesto sauce.
16" Verdi
Fresh spinach, feta cheese, mozzarella, diced tomatoes, crushed garlic, mushrooms, and homemade pesto sauce.
12" Bianca
Mozzarella, ricotta, parmesan, fresh spinach, and garlic, topped with italian bacon.
16" Bianca
Mozzarella, ricotta, parmesan, fresh spinach, and garlic, topped with italian bacon.
12" Margherita
Whole peeled tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, chopped basil, and extra virgin olive oil.
16" Margherita
Whole peeled tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, chopped basil, and extra virgin olive oil.
12" Pellerito
Olive oil, red sauce, mozzarella, baked and topped with prosciutto, fresh arugula, and shaved parmegiano
16" Pellerito
Olive oil, red sauce, mozzarella, baked and topped with prosciutto, fresh arugula, and shaved parmegiano
12" Sweet & Spicy Gabriella
White pie with Genoa salami, fresh Mozzarella, Parmeggiano Reggiano & hot honey
16" Sweet & Spicy Gabriella
White pie with Genoa salami, fresh Mozzarella, Parmeggiano Reggiano & hot honey
Calzone
Stuffed with ricotta, mozzarella cheese and ham, served with marinara.
Stromboli
Stuffed with sausage, pepperoni, ham, mushroom, green pepper, and mozzarella, served with marinara.
12" FEAT. PIZZA SPECIAL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
1047 port republic road, Harrisonburg, VA 22801