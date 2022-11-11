Vito’s Italian Restaurant Lake Anna 200 Lake Front Dr.

Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Pizza
Sandwiches

Vito's Italian Restaurant Lake Anna

review star

No reviews yet

200 Lake Front Dr.

Mineral, VA 23117

Popular Items

Large Cheese
Chicken Wings
Steak and Cheese

Appetizers

Chicken Wings

$13.00

(Hot, Mild, Lemon Pepper, Spicy BBQ, Bourbon Honey Mustard, Spicy Chipotle)

Calamari Fritti

$15.00

Hand breaded Calamari fried to a golden brown

Garlic Knots

$11.00

Homemade Garlic Knots, sprinkled with Parmigiano cheese

Toasted Ravioli

$10.00

Fried Ravioli stuffed with Cheese

Vito Fries

$13.00

Fries with Bacon, Mozzarella, and Sharp Cheddar cheese

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.00

Breaded mozzarella served with marinara sauce

Peel N' Eat Shrimp 1/2 lb

$13.00

Steamed Peel N’ Eat Shrimp sprinkled with Old Bay seasoning

Peel N' Eat Shrimp 1 lb

$23.00

Steamed Peel N’ Eat Shrimp sprinkled with Old Bay seasoning

Fried Shrimp

$15.00

Onion Ring Tower

$10.00

Caprese Salad

$12.00

Salads

House - Small

$6.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, & Cucumbers

House - Large

$10.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, & Cucumbers

Caesar - Small

$7.00

Romain lettuce, Parmigiano cheese and Croutons.

Caesar - Large

$12.00

Romain lettuce, Parmigiano cheese and Croutons.

Greek

$14.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Black Olives, Feta & Pepperoncini

Salmon Salad

$17.00

Fresh Salmon, Romain lettuce, Pepperoncini, and Parmigiano cheese

Grilled Chicken Salad

$15.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Black olives, Shredded cheddar cheese, and Grilled chicken

Blackened Salmon Salad

$19.00

Bordeaux

$15.00

Sandwiches & Burgers

Classic Burger

$14.00

8oz ground beef Classic Burger with American cheese

The Godfather Burger

$15.00

Sautéed Onions, Mushrooms, & Green peppers with Pepper jack cheese

Classic Italian

$13.00

Ham, Salami, Provolone cheese, and Italian dressing

Steak and Cheese

$14.00

Sautéed Green peppers, Onions, & Mushrooms with Mozzarella cheese

Veggie Sub

$13.00

Sautéed Onions, Mushrooms, Green peppers, Roasted red peppers and Black olives with Provolone cheese

Sicilian

$14.00

Ham, Turkey, Bacon, and Provolone cheese

Turkey Sub

$13.00

Turkey and Provolone cheese

Grilled Chicken Avocado Sub

$16.00

Grilled Chicken, Pepperjack, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, and mayo

Grilled Chicken Sub

$13.00

Grilled Chicken Breast, with Provolone cheese

Specialty Sandwiches

Chicken Parm Sub

$14.00

Meatball Parm Sub

$13.00

Eggplant Parm Sub

$13.00

Sausage, Pepper, Onion Sub

$13.00

Paninis

Turkey Rustica Panini

$14.00

Roasted red peppers, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo with Pepper jack cheese

Blackened Chicken Panini

$15.00

Pesto sauce, Tomato, Onions, Pepper jack cheese

Caprese Panini

$13.00

Fresh mozzarella, Pesto sauce, Tomato, Oregano, and Fresh basil

Turkey Avocado BLT Panini

$15.00

Pasta

Gnocchi Alla Vito

$17.00

Penne pasta in olive oil with Fresh tomatoes, Feta cheese, and topped with Fresh basil

Linguini Palermo

$22.00

Clams, Scallops and Shrimp in a creamy Alfredo sauce

Tortellini Pesto

$20.00

Cheese filled Tortellini in a creamy Pesto sauce topped with Blackened chicken

Lobster Ravioli

$26.00

Lobster stuffed Ravioli in our signature creamy Pink sauce, topped with Parmigiano cheese

Penne Vodka

$17.00

Penne pasta sautéed with Jumbo Shrimp served in a creamy Pink Vodka sauce

Ravioli Florentine

$18.00

4 cheese filled Ravioli in our homemade alfredo sauce with spinach and baked mozzarella

Fettuccine Alfredo

$15.00

Fettuccine pasta in our homemade Alfredo sauce

Lasagna

$16.00

Homemade Lasagna baked to perfection

Carne Tortellini

$18.00

Meat filled Tortellini, with sautéed bacon in our creamy pink sauce and baked mozzarella

Gnocchi Toscana

$20.00

Create Your Own Pasta

Create Your Own Pasta

Entrees

Chicken Artichoke Piccata

$18.00

Chicken breast in a white wine sauce, with a touch of lemon sautéed with Artichokes and Capers

Chicken Parmigiana

$18.00

Breaded chicken breast topped with Tomato sauce and baked to perfection

Eggplant Parmigiana

$18.00

Hand breaded and Fried Eggplant topped with Tomato sauce and baked Mozzarella cheese

Veal Parmigiana

$25.00

Fresh breaded Veal topped with Tomato sauce and baked Mozzarella cheese

Shrimp Parmigiana

$23.00

Hand breaded crispy Fried Shrimp with Tomato sauce and baked Mozzarella cheese

Chicken Marsala

$18.00

Fresh chicken breast sautéed with Fresh Mushrooms, in a Marsala wine sauce

Shrimp Scampi

$23.00

Jumbo Shrimp sautéed with Butter and Garlic, in a White wine sauce

Salmon Sicilia

$23.00

Veal Milanese

$25.00

Little Bambinis

Kids Spaghetti Butter

$7.50

Kids Penne Butter

$7.50

Kids Spaghetti Alfredo

$7.50

Kids Penne Alfredo

$7.50

Kids Spaghetti Meat Sauce

$7.50

Kids Penne Meat Sauce

$7.50

Kids Spaghetti Tomato Sauce

$7.50

Kids Penne Tomato Sauce

$7.50

Kids Spaghetti Marinara

$7.50

Kids Penne Marinara

$7.50

Kids Penne Plain

$7.50

Kids Spaghetti Plain

$7.50

Chicken Fingers with Fries

$10.00

Grilled Cheese & Fries

$8.00

Sides

Steamed Broccoli

$4.00

Fries Basket

$6.00

Fries Side

$4.00

2 Meatballs

$4.00

1 Sausage

$4.00

Side Chips

$2.00

Pizza

Small Cheese

$13.00

Small Meat Lovers

$20.00

Pepperoni, Sausage, Ground Beef, Ham, Bacon,& Extra Cheese

Small Veggie Lovers

$19.00

Mushrooms, Green peppers, Onion, Fresh Tomatoes, Black Olive,Broccoli & Extra Cheese

Small Combination

$19.00

Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushroom, Onions, Green Peppers & Extra Cheese

Small BBQ Chicken Pizza

$19.00

BBQ sauce, Mozzarella & Grilled Chicken

Small Super Special

$22.00

Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushroom, Onions, Green Peppers, Bacon, Ground Beef, Meatball & Extra Cheese

Small White

$18.00

Small Buffalo Chcken Pizza

$18.00

Small Mediterranean

$20.00

Margherita

$16.00

Large Cheese

$16.00

Large Meat Lovers

$28.00

Pepperoni, Sausage, Ground Beef, Ham, Bacon,& Extra Cheese

Large Veggie Lovers

$26.00

Mushrooms, Green peppers, Onion, Fresh Tomatoes, Black Olive,Broccoli & Extra Cheese

Large Combination

$26.00

Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushroom, Onions, Green Peppers & Extra Cheese

Large White

$26.00

Ricotta, Mozzarella, Fresh Tomato, Spinach, Olive Oil, and Parmigiano Cheese

Large Super Special

$30.00

Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushroom, Onions, Green Peppers, Bacon, Ground Beef, Meatball & Extra Cheese

Large Bbq Chicken

$26.00

Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$26.00

Large Mediterranean

$26.00

Large Margherita

$21.00

Pizza Special

$22.00Out of stock

Calzones & Stromboli

Calzone. Ricotta And Mozz

$14.00

Ricotta & Mozzarella cheese

Stromboli. Mozz.

$13.00

Mozzarella Cheese

Desserts

Mini Canoli

$7.00

Canoli

$6.00

Tiramisu

$6.00

Lemon Blue Berry Mascarpone

$8.00Out of stock

Formaggio

$6.00Out of stock

Fried Dough W/cinnamon Sugar

$8.00

Profitroll

$8.00

Strawberry Mousse

$8.00Out of stock

Apple Walnut

$8.00

Cappucino Cheesecake

$7.50

Birthday Dessert

Dolce De Leche

$8.00Out of stock

Pumpkin

$8.00Out of stock

Extras

Ranch

$0.50

Dressing

$0.50

Side Anchovies

$2.00

Side Feta

$2.00

Shredded Mozzarella

$2.00

Side Of Olives

$1.00

Side Bannan Peppers

$1.00

Side Marinara

$1.00

Side Pickles

$1.00

Piece of Grilled Chicken

$4.00

Piece of Grilled Salmon

$7.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 3:55 am
Monday10:00 am - 3:55 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:55 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:55 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:55 am
Friday6:00 am - 3:55 am
Saturday6:00 am - 3:55 am
Come in and enjoy!

200 Lake Front Dr., Mineral, VA 23117

