Italian
Pizza

Vito's Pizza and Italian Ristorante - Mesa

1,293 Reviews

$$

1947 N Lindsay Rd

Mesa, AZ 85213

Popular Items

CYO Pizza Large
CYO Pizza Medium
Garlic Knots

NA Beverages

Orange Soda

$3.29Out of stock

Sarsaparilla

$4.29

Bottle of Sarsaparilla Root Beer

2 Liters

$3.79

Ginger Ale

$3.29

Non Alcoholic Pina Colada

$5.25

Non Alcoholic Daiquiri

$5.25

Appetizers

Calamari

$13.99

Original or with Vito's assorted spices, served with cajun ranch or marinara sauce.

Bruschetta

$10.49

Six toasted crostini's topped with roma tomatoes, garlic, onion, and basil. Drizzled with a balsamic glaze.

Feta Bruschetta

$11.49

Six toasted crostini's topped with roma tomatoes, garlic, onion, basil. Drizzled with a balsamic glaze and topped with Feta cheese.

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$12.49

Creamy blend of spinach, artichokes, and a creamy cheese sauce. Served with ten pieces of toasted crostini's.

Garlic Knots

$7.99

Hand knotted dough freshly baked and tossed in a blend of butter, garlic, and parmesan. Served with a side of marinara sauce.

Garlic Bread

$4.99

Slices of toasted Italian bread topped with garlic butter. Served with a side of marinara

Garlic Cheese Bread

$5.99

Slices of toasted Italian bread topped with garlic butter and melted mozzarella. Served with a side of marinara

Pizza Bread

$5.99

Slices of toasted Italian bread topped with pizza sauce, garlic butter and melted mozzarella. Served with a side of marinara

Traditional Wings

$13.99

Ten traditional bone-in wings, fried, and tossed in either mild, spicy, BBQ, or garlic parmesan sauce. Served with carrot sticks and either ranch or blue cheese for dipping.

Boneless Wings

$13.99

Twelve breaded breast pieces, fried, and tossed in either mild, spicy, BBQ, or garlic parmesan sauce. Served with carrot sticks and either ranch or blue cheese for dipping.

Mozzarella Alla Caprese

$12.49

Fresh mozzarella, roma tomatoes, basil, and roasted red peppers, drizzled with a balsamic glaze. Served with five toasted crositini's.

Italian Meatball Sliders

$9.99

Four toasted crostini's topped with meatballs, marinara, and a blend of mozzarella and parmesan cheese. Served with a side of marinara sauce.

Mozzarella Marinara

$10.99

Hand cut and breaded mozzarella sticks fried to a golden brown. Served with marinara or ranch for dipping

Crostini Only

$0.99

Five pieces of toasted crostini's

Gluten Gree Crostini

$2.49

Five pieces of our gluten free toasted crostini's

Bacon Wrapped Scallops

$15.49

Four seared sea scallops wrapped in bacon and drizzled with a honey garlic sauce

Coconut Shrimp

$14.99

Five jumbo shrimp hand breaded in a cocunut breading, fried to a golden brown and served with a sweet chili sauce

Fried Zucchini

$10.99

Twelve hand cut and breaded zucchini rounds fried to a golden brown and served with a side of ranch

Soups

Minestrone Bowl

$5.99

Our house made Minestrone is served 7 days a week. It is both Gluten Free and Vegan

Minestrone Cup

$4.49

Our house made Minestrone is served 7 days a week. It is both Gluten Free and Vegan

Soup of Day Cup

$4.49

Soup of Day Bowl

$5.99

Large Salads

Garden Large

$8.99

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, black olives, onion, and croutons. Dressing served on side.

Caesar Large

$9.99

Romaine lettuce, parmesan, croutons, and red pepper slices. Served with dressing on the side. Anchovies upon request

Salmon Salad Grilled Large

$18.99

Spinach, roma tomatoes, goat cheese, onions. Balsamic Vinaigrette dressing served on the side.

Salmon Salad Blackened Large

$18.99

Spinach, roma tomatoes, goat cheese, onions. Balsamic Vinaigrette dressing served on the side.

Warm Harvest Grilled Chicken Large

$15.99

Sauteed broccoli, cauliflower, zucchini, mushrooms, carrots, tomatoes, and garlic. Topped with feta cheese and served with Lemon Vinaigrette dressing on the side.

Warm Harvest Blackened Chicken Large

$15.99

Sauteed broccoli, cauliflower, zucchini, mushrooms, carrots, tomatoes, and garlic. Topped with feta cheese and served with Lemon Vinaigrette dressing on the side.

Warm Harvest Grilled Salmon Large

$18.99

Sauteed broccoli, cauliflower, zucchini, mushrooms, carrots, tomatoes, and garlic. Topped with feta cheese and served with Lemon Vinaigrette dressing on the side.

Warm Harvest Blackened Salmon Large

$18.99

Sauteed broccoli, cauliflower, zucchini, mushrooms, carrots, tomatoes, and garlic. Topped with feta cheese and served with Lemon Vinaigrette dressing on the side.

Crispy Apple Salad Large

$15.99

Walnut encrusted chicken, fresh apples, candied walnuts, feta cheese, and tomatoes. Served with Apple Cider Vinaigrette on the side.

Tuscan Chicken Salad Large

$15.99

Sun-dried tomatoes, almonds, kalamata olives, feta cheese, figs, roasted red peppers, onions, and a grilled chicken breast. Served with Italian dressing on the side.

Vito's Chicken Salad Large

$15.99

Bacon, tomatoes, candied walnuts, craisins, , blue cheese crumbles topped with a grilled chicken breast. Served with honey mustard dressing on the side.

Antipasto Salad Large

$14.99

Salami, ham, mortadella, provolone, artichoke hearts, tomatoes, carrots, black olives, red onions, and pepperoncinis. Served with Italian dressing on the side.

Chicken & Berry Salad Large

$15.99

Feta cheese, strawberries, and candied walnuts. Served with Raspberry walnut vinaigrette dressing on the side.

Pasta

All of our pastas are par cooked and then cooked to order

Seafood Lasagna

$20.99

A blend of scallops, shrimp, and crab meat layered with mozzarella and ricotta cheeses and our sunrise sauce which is a blend of marinara and alfredo sauce.

Rigatoni Alla Vito's

$17.49

Rigatoni pasta tossed with homemade sausage, peas, and sunrise sauce.

Fettucini Alfredo

$14.99

Fettuccini tossed with our housemade Alfredo sauce.

Fettucini Alfredo Chicken Grilled

$18.99

Fettuccini tossed with our housemade Alfredo sauce.

Fettucini Alfredo Blackened Chicken

$18.99

Fettuccini tossed with our housemade Alfredo sauce.

Fettucini Alfredo Shrimp

$21.99

Fettuccini tossed with our housemade Alfredo sauce.

Fettucini Alfredo Salmon Grilled

$22.49

Fettuccini tossed with our housemade Alfredo sauce.

Fettucini Alfredo Blackened Salmon

$22.49

Fettuccini tossed with our housemade Alfredo sauce.

Lasagna

$15.99

Our House Specialty! Layers of meat sauce, ricotta, mozzarella, and parmesan cheeses.

Chicken Caprese

$17.99

Penne pasta tossed with tomatoes, red onions, garlic, basil, and fresh mozzarella. Topped with a grilled chicken breast and drizzled with a balsamic glaze.

Sausage & Peppers

$17.99

Sauteed Italian sausage , onions, and bell peppers tossed with marinara sauce and penne pasta.

Baked Ziti

$16.99

A blend of Ziti, meat sauce, mozzarella and parmesan cheeses baked to perfection!

Lobster Ravioli

$20.99

Lobster stuffed ravioli topped with sunrise sauce and mushrooms.

Tortellini Sunrise

$17.99

Ricotta cheese filled tortellini tossed with sauteed mushrooms and our signature sunrise sauce

Seafood Au Gratin

$22.49

A blend of bay scallops, fresh crab, and shrimp sauteed in white wine and garlic, tossed with a four cheese blend and bow tie pasta. Topped with Italian bread crumbs and parmesan cheese.

Pesto Gnocchi

$17.99

Potato dumplings tossed in our homemade pesto sauce.

Pesto Gnocchi Chicken

$22.99

Potato dumplings tossed in our homemade pesto sauce.

Pesto Gnocchi Shrimp

$25.99

Potato dumplings tossed in our homemade pesto sauce.

Pesto Gnocchi Salmon

$25.99

Potato dumplings tossed in our homemade pesto sauce.

Chicken Arrabbiata

$18.49

Penne pasta tossed with sauteed garlic, spicy Arrabbiata sauce topped with fresh mozzarella and basil

Vito's Mac N Cheese

$18.49

Penne pasta tossed with bacon and our four cheese sauce

Chicken Gardenia

$17.49

Zucchini, mushrooms, and onions sauteed with garlic and white wine tossed with linguini and homemade marinara sauce. Topped with a grilled chicken breast.

Chicken Cannelloni

$18.49

Cannelloni stuffed with chicken, mushrooms, spinach, and parmesan. Topped with marinara and a bechamel sauce.

Create Your Own Pasta

$13.49

Pasta with your choice of sauce

Entrees

Chicken Parmigiana

$18.99

Layered with parmesan, mozzarella, and marinara sauce. Served on top of spaghettini and marinara sauce.

Eggplant Parmigiana

$17.99

Layered with parmesan, mozzarella, and marinara sauce. Served on top of spaghettini and marinara sauce.

Veal Parmigiana

$24.49

Layered with parmesan, mozzarella, and marinara sauce. Served on top of spaghettini and marinara sauce.

Linguine Pescatore White

$24.49

Mussels, clams, salmon, and scallops sauteed with garlic, wine and tossed with linguini.

Linguine Pescatore red

$24.49

Mussels, clams, salmon, and scallops sauteed with garlic, wine and tossed with linguini.

Shrimp Scampi

$21.99

Sauteed shrimp, garlic, olive oil, lemon, and white wine served over spaghettini.

Seafood Risotto

$24.49

A creamy blend of scallops, shrimp, calamari and our house made Risotto.

Chicken Marsala

$18.99

Sauteed garlic butter, marsala wine, mushrooms, and shallots, served over spaghettini.

Veal Marsala

$24.49

Sauteed garlic butter, marsala wine, mushrooms, and shallots, served over spaghettini.

Fresh Grilled Salmon

$23.49

Fresh salmon served with seasonal vegetables, creamy risotto, and our house made ancho cherry jam.

Fresh Blackened Salmon

$23.49

Fresh salmon served with seasonal vegetables, creamy risotto, and our house made ancho cherry jam.

Sausage Stuffed Chicken

$19.99

Chicken stuffed with Italian sausage, topped with sauteed onions, red peppers, and our sunrise sauce. Served with housemade creamy risotto

Chicken Piccata

$18.99

Sauteed with white wine lemon garlic sauce, capers, and spaghettini.

Salmon Piccata

$23.49

Sauteed with white wine lemon garlic sauce, capers, and spaghettini.

Veal Piccata

$24.49

Sauteed with white wine lemon garlic sauce, capers, and spaghettini.

Lobster Mac N Cheese

$22.99

Lobster meat and macaroni tossed in a cream sauce and a four cheese blend, topped with bread crumbs and then baked in the oven.

Grilled Chicken Risotto

$20.49

Served with seasonal vegetable and creamy risotto.

Blackened Chicken Risotto

$20.49

Served with seasonal vegetable and creamy risotto.

Beef Stroganoff

$24.99

Fettuccini topped with sauteed filet, mushrooms, and shallots, topped with sour cream drizzle.

Shrimp & Scallops Alla Vodka

$23.99Out of stock

Corned Beef

$18.99Out of stock

Sandwiches

Italian Combo Sandwich

$11.29

Hoagie stacked with ham, salami, pepperoni, mozzarella, onions, black olives, lettuce, tomato, mustard, mayonnaise, and italian dressing. Served with your choice of French Fries, Fruit, or Rosemary Potatoes.

Italian Beef Sandwich

$11.29

Hoagie stuffed with shaved beef with sauteed peppers and onions, melted mozzarella. Served with your choice of side.

Chicken Club Sandwich

$11.29

Season chicken, honey mustard, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and melted mozzarella served on an Italian Hoagie. Served with your choice of side.

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$11.29

A parmesan crusted chicken breast layered with mozzarella, and marinara, served on a toasted Italian Hoagie. Served with your choice of side.

Meatball Sandwich

$11.29

An Italian Hoagie stuffed with our homemade meatballs, topped with sauteed peppers and onions, meat sauce and mozzarella cheese. Comes with your choice of side.

Vito's Special Sandwich

$11.29

An Italian Hoagie stuffed with an italian sausage link, sauteed peppers and onions, marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese. Served with your choice of side.

Vitos's Cheese Steak Sandwich

$11.29

Eggplant Sandwich

$11.29

Sides

Add 1 Meatball

$1.75

One housemade meatball served with meat sauce.

Add 2 Meatballs

$3.49

Two housemade meatballs served with meat sauce.

Add Meatball & Sausage

$3.49

One homemade meatball and a half italian sausage link served with meat sauce.

Add Sausage

$3.49

One Italian sausage link served with meat sauce

Garden Add On

$3.49

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, black olives, onion, and croutons. Dressing served on side.

Caesar Add On

$4.49

Romaine lettuce, parmesan, croutons, and red pepper slices. Served with dressing on the side. Anchovies upon request

Minestrone Cup Add On

$3.49

Our house made Minestrone is served 7 days a week. It is both Gluten Free and Vegan

Side French Fries

$3.99

A generous portion of thick crispy french fries.

Side Fresh Fruit

$3.99

Fresh cut to order strawberries and red apples

Side of Blackened Salmon

$9.99

Farm raised Salmon Seasoned with Cajun Spices

Side of Chicken Blackened Seasoning

$5.99

Side of Chicken Grilled

$5.99

Sliced and Grilled Chicken Breast Seasoned

Side of Grilled Salmon

$9.99

Side Rosemary Potatoes

$4.99

Side Eggplant

$8.99

Side Pasta

$8.99

Desserts

Tiramisu

$6.99

Espresso soaked lady fingers layered with creamy mascarpone cheese topped with grated chocolate and dusted with powdered sugar.

Bread Pudding

$6.99

One huge slice of our homemade chocolate chip bread pudding. Served with whipped cream and chocolate syrup on the side.

Cannoli

$5.49

2 mini cannoli's stuffed with our homemade cannoli cream dipped in chocolate chips and crushed pistachios and topped off with powdered sugar.

Cheesecake

$6.99

Classic New York Cheesecake topped with either fresh strawberries, or cherries.

Lava Cake

$7.49

A molten chocolate cake served with a side of ice cream and chocolate syrup

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$7.99

Our homemade chocolate chip cookie baked to order, served with ice cream and chocolate syrup on the side.

Gluten Free Chocolate Cake

$7.49

A flourless chocolate cake served with whipped cream on the side.

Spumoni

$4.49

Two scoops of our creamy Spumoni

Lemon Sorbet

$4.49

Two scoops of our refreshing lemon sorbet

Flute Limoncello

$7.49

Lemon ice cream with limoncello sauce

Vanilla Ice Cream

$3.99

Two scoops of our Vanilla Bean Ice Cream

Carrot Cake

$7.49Out of stock

Five Layer Chocolate Cake

$7.99Out of stock

Peppermint Pie

$7.99Out of stock

Key Lime Pie

$6.49Out of stock

Pumpkin Crunch

$7.99

Specialty Pizzas--Our Chicago Style Thin Crust, Square Cut Pizzas

Personal Margherita Pizza

$11.99

Tomato sauce, olive oil, fresh garlic, four cheese blend, fresh mozzarella, basil, and fresh tomatoes.

Personal Siciliano Pizza

$11.99

Spicy marinara sauce, salami, italian sausage, pepperoni, and fresh basil

Personal Meatlover Pizza

$11.99

Italian sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, chopped homemade meatballs.

Personal BBQ Chicken Pizza

$11.99

BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, red onions, and cilantro.

Personal Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$11.99

Ranch or Blue Cheese dressing, parmesan chicken, and homemade wing sauce.

Personal Deluxe Pizza

$11.99

Italian sausage, pepperoni, black olives, mushrooms, green peppers, and onions.

Personal Hawaiian Shrimp Pizza

$11.99

Alfredo sauce, Canadian bacon, toasted almonds, pineapple, bay shrimp

Personal Vegetarian Pizza

$11.99

Mushrooms, artichokes, black olives, green peppers, tomatoes, and onions.

Personal Wrigley Pizza

$11.99

Green peppers, onions, ground beef, mushrooms, red peppers, mozzarella, and black olives.

Personal Weekly Special Pizza

$11.99

Small Margherita Pizza

$18.99

Tomato sauce, olive oil, fresh garlic, four cheese blend, fresh mozzarella, basil, and fresh tomatoes.

Small Siciliano Pizza

$18.99

Spicy marinara sauce, salami, italian sausage, pepperoni, and fresh basil

Small Meatlover Pizza

$18.99

Italian sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, chopped homemade meatballs.

Small BBQ Chicken Pizza

$18.99

BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, red onions, and cilantro.

Small Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$18.99

Ranch or Blue Cheese dressing, parmesan chicken, and homemade wing sauce.

Small Deluxe Pizza

$18.99

Italian sausage, pepperoni, black olives, mushrooms, green peppers, and onions.

Small Hawaiian Shrimp Pizza

$18.99

Alfredo sauce, Canadian bacon, toasted almonds, pineapple, bay shrimp

Small Vegetarian Pizza

$18.99

Mushrooms, artichokes, black olives, green peppers, tomatoes, and onions.

Small Wrigley Pizza

$18.99

Green peppers, onions, ground beef, mushrooms, red peppers, mozzarella, and black olives.

Small Weekly Special Pizza

$18.99

Medium Margherita Pizza

$22.99

Tomato sauce, olive oil, fresh garlic, four cheese blend, fresh mozzarella, basil, and fresh tomatoes.

Medium Siciliano Pizza

$22.99

Spicy marinara sauce, salami, italian sausage, pepperoni, and fresh basil

Medium Meatlover Pizza

$22.99

Italian sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, chopped homemade meatballs.

Medium BBQ Chicken Pizza

$22.99

BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, red onions, and cilantro.

Medium Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$22.99

Ranch or Blue Cheese dressing, parmesan chicken, and homemade wing sauce.

Medium Deluxe Pizza

$22.99

Italian sausage, pepperoni, black olives, mushrooms, green peppers, and onions.

Medium Hawaiian Shrimp Pizza

$22.99

Alfredo sauce, Canadian bacon, toasted almonds, pineapple, bay shrimp

Medium Vegetarian Pizza

$22.99

Mushrooms, artichokes, black olives, green peppers, tomatoes, and onions.

Medium Wrigley Pizza

$22.99

Green peppers, onions, ground beef, mushrooms, red peppers, mozzarella, and black olives.

Medium Weekly Special Pizza

$22.99

Large Margherita Pizza

$24.99

Tomato sauce, olive oil, fresh garlic, four cheese blend, fresh mozzarella, basil, and fresh tomatoes.

Large Siciliano Pizza

$24.99

Spicy marinara sauce, salami, italian sausage, pepperoni, and fresh basil

Large Meatlover Pizza

$24.99

Large BBQ Chicken Pizza

$24.99

BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, red onions, and cilantro.

Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$24.99

Ranch or Blue Cheese dressing, parmesan chicken, and homemade wing sauce.

Large Deluxe Pizza

$24.99

Italian sausage, pepperoni, black olives, mushrooms, green peppers, and onions.

Large Hawaiian Shrimp Pizza

$24.99

Alfredo sauce, Canadian bacon, toasted almonds, pineapple, bay shrimp

Large Vegetarian Pizza

$24.99

Mushrooms, artichokes, black olives, green peppers, tomatoes, and onions.

Large Wrigley Pizza

$24.99

Green peppers, onions, ground beef, mushrooms, red peppers, mozzarella, and black olives.

Large Weekly Special Pizza

$24.99

CYO Pizza--Our Chicago Style Thin Crust, Square Cut Pizza

CYO Pizza Personal

$8.99

Add any of your favorite toppings at $1.15 each.

CYO Pizza Small

$11.99

Add any of your favorite toppings at $1.75 each.

CYO Pizza Medium

$15.29

Add any of your favorite toppings at $2.25 each.

CYO Pizza Large

$17.49

Add any of your favorite toppings at $2.65 each.

Stuffed Pizza Rolls

$15.99

Italian sausage, pepperoni, mozzarella, and pizza sauce.

Side of Ranch

$0.49

Gluten Free Appetizers

Gluten Free Baked Chicken Wings

$13.99

Ten traditional bone-in wings, baked, and tossed in either mild, spciy, BBQ, or garlic parmesan sauce. Served with carrot sticks and either ranch or blue cheese for dipping.

Gluten Free Mozzarella Caprese

$12.49

Fresh mozzarella, roma tomatoes, basil, and roasted red peppers, drizzled with a balsamic glaze.

Gluten Free Bacon Wrapped Scallops

$15.49

Gluten Free Soup/Salad

Gluten Free Caesar Salad Small

$5.49

Romaine lettuce, and parmesan. Served with dressing on the side. Anchovies upon request

Gluten Free Caesar Salad Large

$9.99

Romaine lettuce, and parmesan. Served with dressing on the side. Anchovies upon request

Gluten Free Garden Salad Small

$4.49

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, black olives, and onion. Dressing served on side.

Gluten Free Garden Salad Large

$8.99

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, black olives, and onion. Dressing served on side.

Gluten Free Antipasto Salad Large

$14.99

Salami, ham, mortadella, provolone, artichoke hearts, tomatoes, carrots, black olives, red onions, and pepperoncinis. Served with Italian dressing on the side.

Gluten Free Grilled Salmon Salad

$18.99

Spinach, roma tomatoes, goat cheese, onions. Balsamic Vinaigrette dressing served on the side.

Gluten Free Blackened Salmon Salad

$18.99

Spinach, roma tomatoes, goat cheese, onions. Balsamic Vinaigrette dressing served on the side.

Gluten Free Warm Harvest Grilled Chicken

$15.99

Sauteed broccoli, cauliflower, zucchini, mushrooms, carrots, tomatoes, and garlic. Topped with feta cheese and served with Lemon Vinaigrette dressing on the side.

Gluten Free Warm Harvest Blackened Chicken

$15.99

Sauteed broccoli, cauliflower, zucchini, mushrooms, carrots, tomatoes, and garlic. Topped with feta cheese and served with Lemon Vinaigrette dressing on the side.

Gluten Free Warm Harvest Grilled Salmon

$18.99

Sauteed broccoli, cauliflower, zucchini, mushrooms, carrots, tomatoes, and garlic. Topped with feta cheese and served with Lemon Vinaigrette dressing on the side.

Gluten Free Warm Harvest Blackened Salmon

$18.99

Sauteed broccoli, cauliflower, zucchini, mushrooms, carrots, tomatoes, and garlic. Topped with feta cheese and served with Lemon Vinaigrette dressing on the side.

Gluten Free Vito's Chicken Salad

$15.99

Bacon, tomatoes, candied walnuts, craisins, , blue cheese crumbles topped with a grilled chicken breast. Served with honey mustard dressing on the side.

Gluten Free Tuscan Chicken Salad

$15.99

Sun-dried tomatoes, almonds, kalamata olives, feta cheese, figs, roasted red peppers, onions, and a grilled chicken breast. Served with Italian dressing on the side.

Gluten Free Entrees

Gluten Free Fresh Salmon Grilled

$23.49

Fresh salmon served with seasonal vegetables, creamy risotto, and our house made ancho cherry jam.

Gluten Free Fresh Salmon Blackened

$23.49

Fresh salmon served with seasonal vegetables, creamy risotto, and our house made ancho cherry jam.

Gluten Free Sausage & Peppers

$18.99

Sauteed Italian sausage , onions, and bell peppers tossed with marinara sauce and gluten free penne pasta.

Gluten Free Rigatoni Alla Vito's

$18.49

Gluten Free Penne pasta tossed with homemade sausage, peas, and sunrise sauce.

Gluten Free Penne Chicken Grilled

$19.99

Gluten Free Penne Pasta tossed with a garlic cream sauce and almond slivers.

Gluten Free Penne Chicken Blackened

$19.99

Gluten Free Penne Pasta tossed with a garlic cream sauce and almond slivers.

Gluten Free Penne Salmon Grilled

$24.49

Gluten Free Penne Pasta tossed with a garlic cream sauce and almond slivers.

Gluten Free Penne Salmon Blackened

$24.49

Gluten Free Penne Pasta tossed with a garlic cream sauce and almond slivers.

Gluten Free Penne Caprese

$18.99

Gluten Free Penne pasta tossed with tomatoes, red onions, garlic, basil, and fresh mozzarella. Topped with a grilled chicken breast and drizzled with a balsamic glaze.

Gluten Free Seafood Risotto

$24.49

A creamy blend of scallops, shrimp, calamari and our house made Risotto.

Gluten Free Penne Pasta

$15.99

Gluten Free Penne pasta and your favorite sauce.

Gluten Free Baked Ziti

$17.99

Gluten Free Pizza

Gluten Free CYO Pizza

$11.49

Add any of your favorite toppings at $1.15 each.

Gluten Free Margherita Pizza

$13.49

Tomato sauce, olive oil, fresh garlic, four cheese blend, fresh mozzarella, basil, and fresh tomatoes.

Gluten Free Siciliano Pizza

$13.49

Spicy marinara sauce, salami, italian sausage, pepperoni, and fresh basil

Gluten Free BBQ Chicken Pizza

$13.49

BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, red onions, and cilantro.

Gluten Free Deluxe

$13.49

Italian sausage, pepperoni, black olives, mushrooms, green peppers, and onions.

Gluten Free Hawaiian Shrimp

$13.49

Alfredo sauce, Canadian bacon, toasted almonds, pineapple, bay shrimp

Gluten Free Vegetarian Pizza

$13.49

Mushrooms, artichokes, black olives, green peppers, tomatoes, and onions.

Gluten Free Wrigley

$13.49

Green peppers, onions, ground beef, mushrooms, red peppers, mozzarella, and black olives.

Vegan Salad/Soup

Vegan Bruschetta

$10.49

Six toasted crostini's topped with roma tomatoes, garlic, onion, and basil. Drizzled with a balsamic glaze.

Minestrone Cup

$4.49

Our house made Minestrone is served 7 days a week. It is both Gluten Free and Vegan

Minestrone Bowl

$5.99

Our house made Minestrone is served 7 days a week. It is both Gluten Free and Vegan

Vegan Garden Salad Small

$4.49

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, black olives, onion, and croutons. Dressing served on side.

Vegan Garden Salad Large

$8.99

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, black olives, onion, and croutons. Dressing served on side.

Vegan Harvest Salad

$11.99

Sauteed broccoli, cauliflower, zucchini, mushrooms, carrots, tomatoes, and garlic. Served with Lemon Vinaigrette dressing on the side.

Vegan Apple Walnut Salad

$11.99

Walnut encrusted chicken, fresh apples, candied walnuts, and tomatoes. Served with Apple Cider Vinaigrette on the side.

Vegan Tuscan Salad

$11.99

Sun-dried tomatoes, almonds, kalamata olives, figs, roasted red peppers, and onions. Served with Italian dressing on the side.

Vegan Mediterranean Salad

$11.99

Mixed greens, tomatoes, red onion, kalamata olives, pepperoncinis, green peppers, artichoke hearts, and red peppers. Served with a Balsamic Vinaigrette.

Vegan Entrees

Vegan Pasta Gardenia

$16.79

Zucchini, mushrooms, and onions sauteed with garlic and white wine tossed with linguini and homemade marinara sauce.

Vegan Spicy Marinara

$16.79

Sauteed onions, green and red peppers. Tossed with penne pasta and spicy marinara sauce.

Vegan Spaghettini

$13.49

Spaghettini tossed with our homemade marinara sauce.

Vegan Sausage & Peppers

$19.49

Sauteed Vegan Italian sausage , onions, and bell peppers tossed with marinara sauce and penne pasta.

Vegan Specialty Pizza

Vegan Margherita Pizza

$13.99

Tomato sauce, olive oil, fresh garlic, vegan mozzarella, basil, and fresh tomatoes.

Vegan Sun-Dried Pizza

$13.99

Sun-dried tomatoes, kalamata olives, onions, garlic, and fresh basil.

Vegan Mediterranean Pizza

$13.99

Artichokes, kalamata olives, olive oil, tomato, garlic, pepperoncinis, and fresh basil.

Vegan Vegetarian Pizza

$13.99

Mushrooms, artichokes, black olives, green peppers, tomatoes, and onions.

Vegan Combo Pizza

$15.99

Vegan Italian sausage, mushrooms, and onions.

VEGAN PZ

Vegan Personal Pizza

$12.49

Add any of your favorite toppings at $1.15 each.

Rolls

1 Slice Per Entree

Rolls

1 Slice Per Entree

No Rolls

Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markDrive-Thru
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Our Specialty Chicago Style Thin Crust, Square Cut Pizzas!! Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1947 N Lindsay Rd, Mesa, AZ 85213

Directions

Gallery
Vito's Pizza and Italian Ristorante image
Vito's Pizza and Italian Ristorante image
Vito's Pizza and Italian Ristorante image
Vito's Pizza and Italian Ristorante image

