Vito's Pizza and Italian Ristorante - Mesa

Popular Items
Appetizers
Calamari
Original or with Vito's assorted spices, served with cajun ranch or marinara sauce.
Bruschetta
Six toasted crostini's topped with roma tomatoes, garlic, onion, and basil. Drizzled with a balsamic glaze.
Feta Bruschetta
Six toasted crostini's topped with roma tomatoes, garlic, onion, basil. Drizzled with a balsamic glaze and topped with Feta cheese.
Spinach Artichoke Dip
Creamy blend of spinach, artichokes, and a creamy cheese sauce. Served with ten pieces of toasted crostini's.
Garlic Knots
Hand knotted dough freshly baked and tossed in a blend of butter, garlic, and parmesan. Served with a side of marinara sauce.
Garlic Bread
Slices of toasted Italian bread topped with garlic butter. Served with a side of marinara
Garlic Cheese Bread
Slices of toasted Italian bread topped with garlic butter and melted mozzarella. Served with a side of marinara
Pizza Bread
Slices of toasted Italian bread topped with pizza sauce, garlic butter and melted mozzarella. Served with a side of marinara
Traditional Wings
Ten traditional bone-in wings, fried, and tossed in either mild, spicy, BBQ, or garlic parmesan sauce. Served with carrot sticks and either ranch or blue cheese for dipping.
Boneless Wings
Twelve breaded breast pieces, fried, and tossed in either mild, spicy, BBQ, or garlic parmesan sauce. Served with carrot sticks and either ranch or blue cheese for dipping.
Mozzarella Alla Caprese
Fresh mozzarella, roma tomatoes, basil, and roasted red peppers, drizzled with a balsamic glaze. Served with five toasted crositini's.
Italian Meatball Sliders
Four toasted crostini's topped with meatballs, marinara, and a blend of mozzarella and parmesan cheese. Served with a side of marinara sauce.
Mozzarella Marinara
Hand cut and breaded mozzarella sticks fried to a golden brown. Served with marinara or ranch for dipping
Crostini Only
Five pieces of toasted crostini's
Gluten Gree Crostini
Five pieces of our gluten free toasted crostini's
Bacon Wrapped Scallops
Four seared sea scallops wrapped in bacon and drizzled with a honey garlic sauce
Coconut Shrimp
Five jumbo shrimp hand breaded in a cocunut breading, fried to a golden brown and served with a sweet chili sauce
Fried Zucchini
Twelve hand cut and breaded zucchini rounds fried to a golden brown and served with a side of ranch
Soups
Large Salads
Garden Large
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, black olives, onion, and croutons. Dressing served on side.
Caesar Large
Romaine lettuce, parmesan, croutons, and red pepper slices. Served with dressing on the side. Anchovies upon request
Salmon Salad Grilled Large
Spinach, roma tomatoes, goat cheese, onions. Balsamic Vinaigrette dressing served on the side.
Salmon Salad Blackened Large
Spinach, roma tomatoes, goat cheese, onions. Balsamic Vinaigrette dressing served on the side.
Warm Harvest Grilled Chicken Large
Sauteed broccoli, cauliflower, zucchini, mushrooms, carrots, tomatoes, and garlic. Topped with feta cheese and served with Lemon Vinaigrette dressing on the side.
Warm Harvest Blackened Chicken Large
Sauteed broccoli, cauliflower, zucchini, mushrooms, carrots, tomatoes, and garlic. Topped with feta cheese and served with Lemon Vinaigrette dressing on the side.
Warm Harvest Grilled Salmon Large
Sauteed broccoli, cauliflower, zucchini, mushrooms, carrots, tomatoes, and garlic. Topped with feta cheese and served with Lemon Vinaigrette dressing on the side.
Warm Harvest Blackened Salmon Large
Sauteed broccoli, cauliflower, zucchini, mushrooms, carrots, tomatoes, and garlic. Topped with feta cheese and served with Lemon Vinaigrette dressing on the side.
Crispy Apple Salad Large
Walnut encrusted chicken, fresh apples, candied walnuts, feta cheese, and tomatoes. Served with Apple Cider Vinaigrette on the side.
Tuscan Chicken Salad Large
Sun-dried tomatoes, almonds, kalamata olives, feta cheese, figs, roasted red peppers, onions, and a grilled chicken breast. Served with Italian dressing on the side.
Vito's Chicken Salad Large
Bacon, tomatoes, candied walnuts, craisins, , blue cheese crumbles topped with a grilled chicken breast. Served with honey mustard dressing on the side.
Antipasto Salad Large
Salami, ham, mortadella, provolone, artichoke hearts, tomatoes, carrots, black olives, red onions, and pepperoncinis. Served with Italian dressing on the side.
Chicken & Berry Salad Large
Feta cheese, strawberries, and candied walnuts. Served with Raspberry walnut vinaigrette dressing on the side.
Pasta
Seafood Lasagna
A blend of scallops, shrimp, and crab meat layered with mozzarella and ricotta cheeses and our sunrise sauce which is a blend of marinara and alfredo sauce.
Rigatoni Alla Vito's
Rigatoni pasta tossed with homemade sausage, peas, and sunrise sauce.
Fettucini Alfredo
Fettuccini tossed with our housemade Alfredo sauce.
Fettucini Alfredo Chicken Grilled
Fettuccini tossed with our housemade Alfredo sauce.
Fettucini Alfredo Blackened Chicken
Fettuccini tossed with our housemade Alfredo sauce.
Fettucini Alfredo Shrimp
Fettuccini tossed with our housemade Alfredo sauce.
Fettucini Alfredo Salmon Grilled
Fettuccini tossed with our housemade Alfredo sauce.
Fettucini Alfredo Blackened Salmon
Fettuccini tossed with our housemade Alfredo sauce.
Lasagna
Our House Specialty! Layers of meat sauce, ricotta, mozzarella, and parmesan cheeses.
Chicken Caprese
Penne pasta tossed with tomatoes, red onions, garlic, basil, and fresh mozzarella. Topped with a grilled chicken breast and drizzled with a balsamic glaze.
Sausage & Peppers
Sauteed Italian sausage , onions, and bell peppers tossed with marinara sauce and penne pasta.
Baked Ziti
A blend of Ziti, meat sauce, mozzarella and parmesan cheeses baked to perfection!
Lobster Ravioli
Lobster stuffed ravioli topped with sunrise sauce and mushrooms.
Tortellini Sunrise
Ricotta cheese filled tortellini tossed with sauteed mushrooms and our signature sunrise sauce
Seafood Au Gratin
A blend of bay scallops, fresh crab, and shrimp sauteed in white wine and garlic, tossed with a four cheese blend and bow tie pasta. Topped with Italian bread crumbs and parmesan cheese.
Pesto Gnocchi
Potato dumplings tossed in our homemade pesto sauce.
Pesto Gnocchi Chicken
Potato dumplings tossed in our homemade pesto sauce.
Pesto Gnocchi Shrimp
Potato dumplings tossed in our homemade pesto sauce.
Pesto Gnocchi Salmon
Potato dumplings tossed in our homemade pesto sauce.
Chicken Arrabbiata
Penne pasta tossed with sauteed garlic, spicy Arrabbiata sauce topped with fresh mozzarella and basil
Vito's Mac N Cheese
Penne pasta tossed with bacon and our four cheese sauce
Chicken Gardenia
Zucchini, mushrooms, and onions sauteed with garlic and white wine tossed with linguini and homemade marinara sauce. Topped with a grilled chicken breast.
Chicken Cannelloni
Cannelloni stuffed with chicken, mushrooms, spinach, and parmesan. Topped with marinara and a bechamel sauce.
Create Your Own Pasta
Pasta with your choice of sauce
Entrees
Chicken Parmigiana
Layered with parmesan, mozzarella, and marinara sauce. Served on top of spaghettini and marinara sauce.
Eggplant Parmigiana
Layered with parmesan, mozzarella, and marinara sauce. Served on top of spaghettini and marinara sauce.
Veal Parmigiana
Layered with parmesan, mozzarella, and marinara sauce. Served on top of spaghettini and marinara sauce.
Linguine Pescatore White
Mussels, clams, salmon, and scallops sauteed with garlic, wine and tossed with linguini.
Linguine Pescatore red
Mussels, clams, salmon, and scallops sauteed with garlic, wine and tossed with linguini.
Shrimp Scampi
Sauteed shrimp, garlic, olive oil, lemon, and white wine served over spaghettini.
Seafood Risotto
A creamy blend of scallops, shrimp, calamari and our house made Risotto.
Chicken Marsala
Sauteed garlic butter, marsala wine, mushrooms, and shallots, served over spaghettini.
Veal Marsala
Sauteed garlic butter, marsala wine, mushrooms, and shallots, served over spaghettini.
Fresh Grilled Salmon
Fresh salmon served with seasonal vegetables, creamy risotto, and our house made ancho cherry jam.
Fresh Blackened Salmon
Fresh salmon served with seasonal vegetables, creamy risotto, and our house made ancho cherry jam.
Sausage Stuffed Chicken
Chicken stuffed with Italian sausage, topped with sauteed onions, red peppers, and our sunrise sauce. Served with housemade creamy risotto
Chicken Piccata
Sauteed with white wine lemon garlic sauce, capers, and spaghettini.
Salmon Piccata
Sauteed with white wine lemon garlic sauce, capers, and spaghettini.
Veal Piccata
Sauteed with white wine lemon garlic sauce, capers, and spaghettini.
Lobster Mac N Cheese
Lobster meat and macaroni tossed in a cream sauce and a four cheese blend, topped with bread crumbs and then baked in the oven.
Grilled Chicken Risotto
Served with seasonal vegetable and creamy risotto.
Blackened Chicken Risotto
Served with seasonal vegetable and creamy risotto.
Beef Stroganoff
Fettuccini topped with sauteed filet, mushrooms, and shallots, topped with sour cream drizzle.
Shrimp & Scallops Alla Vodka
Sandwiches
Italian Combo Sandwich
Hoagie stacked with ham, salami, pepperoni, mozzarella, onions, black olives, lettuce, tomato, mustard, mayonnaise, and italian dressing. Served with your choice of French Fries, Fruit, or Rosemary Potatoes.
Italian Beef Sandwich
Hoagie stuffed with shaved beef with sauteed peppers and onions, melted mozzarella. Served with your choice of side.
Chicken Club Sandwich
Season chicken, honey mustard, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and melted mozzarella served on an Italian Hoagie. Served with your choice of side.
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
A parmesan crusted chicken breast layered with mozzarella, and marinara, served on a toasted Italian Hoagie. Served with your choice of side.
Meatball Sandwich
An Italian Hoagie stuffed with our homemade meatballs, topped with sauteed peppers and onions, meat sauce and mozzarella cheese. Comes with your choice of side.
Vito's Special Sandwich
An Italian Hoagie stuffed with an italian sausage link, sauteed peppers and onions, marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese. Served with your choice of side.
Vitos's Cheese Steak Sandwich
Sides
Add 1 Meatball
One housemade meatball served with meat sauce.
Add 2 Meatballs
Two housemade meatballs served with meat sauce.
Add Meatball & Sausage
One homemade meatball and a half italian sausage link served with meat sauce.
Add Sausage
One Italian sausage link served with meat sauce
Garden Add On
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, black olives, onion, and croutons. Dressing served on side.
Caesar Add On
Romaine lettuce, parmesan, croutons, and red pepper slices. Served with dressing on the side. Anchovies upon request
Minestrone Cup Add On
Our house made Minestrone is served 7 days a week. It is both Gluten Free and Vegan
Side French Fries
A generous portion of thick crispy french fries.
Side Fresh Fruit
Fresh cut to order strawberries and red apples
Side of Blackened Salmon
Farm raised Salmon Seasoned with Cajun Spices
Side of Chicken Blackened Seasoning
Side of Chicken Grilled
Sliced and Grilled Chicken Breast Seasoned
Side of Grilled Salmon
Side Rosemary Potatoes
Side Eggplant
Side Pasta
Desserts
Tiramisu
Espresso soaked lady fingers layered with creamy mascarpone cheese topped with grated chocolate and dusted with powdered sugar.
Bread Pudding
One huge slice of our homemade chocolate chip bread pudding. Served with whipped cream and chocolate syrup on the side.
Cannoli
2 mini cannoli's stuffed with our homemade cannoli cream dipped in chocolate chips and crushed pistachios and topped off with powdered sugar.
Cheesecake
Classic New York Cheesecake topped with either fresh strawberries, or cherries.
Lava Cake
A molten chocolate cake served with a side of ice cream and chocolate syrup
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Our homemade chocolate chip cookie baked to order, served with ice cream and chocolate syrup on the side.
Gluten Free Chocolate Cake
A flourless chocolate cake served with whipped cream on the side.
Spumoni
Two scoops of our creamy Spumoni
Lemon Sorbet
Two scoops of our refreshing lemon sorbet
Flute Limoncello
Lemon ice cream with limoncello sauce
Vanilla Ice Cream
Two scoops of our Vanilla Bean Ice Cream
Carrot Cake
Five Layer Chocolate Cake
Peppermint Pie
Key Lime Pie
Pumpkin Crunch
Specialty Pizzas--Our Chicago Style Thin Crust, Square Cut Pizzas
Personal Margherita Pizza
Tomato sauce, olive oil, fresh garlic, four cheese blend, fresh mozzarella, basil, and fresh tomatoes.
Personal Siciliano Pizza
Spicy marinara sauce, salami, italian sausage, pepperoni, and fresh basil
Personal Meatlover Pizza
Italian sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, chopped homemade meatballs.
Personal BBQ Chicken Pizza
BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, red onions, and cilantro.
Personal Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Ranch or Blue Cheese dressing, parmesan chicken, and homemade wing sauce.
Personal Deluxe Pizza
Italian sausage, pepperoni, black olives, mushrooms, green peppers, and onions.
Personal Hawaiian Shrimp Pizza
Alfredo sauce, Canadian bacon, toasted almonds, pineapple, bay shrimp
Personal Vegetarian Pizza
Mushrooms, artichokes, black olives, green peppers, tomatoes, and onions.
Personal Wrigley Pizza
Green peppers, onions, ground beef, mushrooms, red peppers, mozzarella, and black olives.
Personal Weekly Special Pizza
Small Margherita Pizza
Tomato sauce, olive oil, fresh garlic, four cheese blend, fresh mozzarella, basil, and fresh tomatoes.
Small Siciliano Pizza
Spicy marinara sauce, salami, italian sausage, pepperoni, and fresh basil
Small Meatlover Pizza
Italian sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, chopped homemade meatballs.
Small BBQ Chicken Pizza
BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, red onions, and cilantro.
Small Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Ranch or Blue Cheese dressing, parmesan chicken, and homemade wing sauce.
Small Deluxe Pizza
Italian sausage, pepperoni, black olives, mushrooms, green peppers, and onions.
Small Hawaiian Shrimp Pizza
Alfredo sauce, Canadian bacon, toasted almonds, pineapple, bay shrimp
Small Vegetarian Pizza
Mushrooms, artichokes, black olives, green peppers, tomatoes, and onions.
Small Wrigley Pizza
Green peppers, onions, ground beef, mushrooms, red peppers, mozzarella, and black olives.
Small Weekly Special Pizza
Medium Margherita Pizza
Tomato sauce, olive oil, fresh garlic, four cheese blend, fresh mozzarella, basil, and fresh tomatoes.
Medium Siciliano Pizza
Spicy marinara sauce, salami, italian sausage, pepperoni, and fresh basil
Medium Meatlover Pizza
Italian sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, chopped homemade meatballs.
Medium BBQ Chicken Pizza
BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, red onions, and cilantro.
Medium Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Ranch or Blue Cheese dressing, parmesan chicken, and homemade wing sauce.
Medium Deluxe Pizza
Italian sausage, pepperoni, black olives, mushrooms, green peppers, and onions.
Medium Hawaiian Shrimp Pizza
Alfredo sauce, Canadian bacon, toasted almonds, pineapple, bay shrimp
Medium Vegetarian Pizza
Mushrooms, artichokes, black olives, green peppers, tomatoes, and onions.
Medium Wrigley Pizza
Green peppers, onions, ground beef, mushrooms, red peppers, mozzarella, and black olives.
Medium Weekly Special Pizza
Large Margherita Pizza
Tomato sauce, olive oil, fresh garlic, four cheese blend, fresh mozzarella, basil, and fresh tomatoes.
Large Siciliano Pizza
Spicy marinara sauce, salami, italian sausage, pepperoni, and fresh basil
Large Meatlover Pizza
Large BBQ Chicken Pizza
BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, red onions, and cilantro.
Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Ranch or Blue Cheese dressing, parmesan chicken, and homemade wing sauce.
Large Deluxe Pizza
Italian sausage, pepperoni, black olives, mushrooms, green peppers, and onions.
Large Hawaiian Shrimp Pizza
Alfredo sauce, Canadian bacon, toasted almonds, pineapple, bay shrimp
Large Vegetarian Pizza
Mushrooms, artichokes, black olives, green peppers, tomatoes, and onions.
Large Wrigley Pizza
Green peppers, onions, ground beef, mushrooms, red peppers, mozzarella, and black olives.
Large Weekly Special Pizza
CYO Pizza--Our Chicago Style Thin Crust, Square Cut Pizza
CYO Pizza Personal
Add any of your favorite toppings at $1.15 each.
CYO Pizza Small
Add any of your favorite toppings at $1.75 each.
CYO Pizza Medium
Add any of your favorite toppings at $2.25 each.
CYO Pizza Large
Add any of your favorite toppings at $2.65 each.
Stuffed Pizza Rolls
Italian sausage, pepperoni, mozzarella, and pizza sauce.
Side of Ranch
Gluten Free Appetizers
Gluten Free Baked Chicken Wings
Ten traditional bone-in wings, baked, and tossed in either mild, spciy, BBQ, or garlic parmesan sauce. Served with carrot sticks and either ranch or blue cheese for dipping.
Gluten Free Mozzarella Caprese
Fresh mozzarella, roma tomatoes, basil, and roasted red peppers, drizzled with a balsamic glaze.
Gluten Free Bacon Wrapped Scallops
Gluten Free Soup/Salad
Gluten Free Caesar Salad Small
Romaine lettuce, and parmesan. Served with dressing on the side. Anchovies upon request
Gluten Free Caesar Salad Large
Romaine lettuce, and parmesan. Served with dressing on the side. Anchovies upon request
Gluten Free Garden Salad Small
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, black olives, and onion. Dressing served on side.
Gluten Free Garden Salad Large
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, black olives, and onion. Dressing served on side.
Gluten Free Antipasto Salad Large
Salami, ham, mortadella, provolone, artichoke hearts, tomatoes, carrots, black olives, red onions, and pepperoncinis. Served with Italian dressing on the side.
Gluten Free Grilled Salmon Salad
Spinach, roma tomatoes, goat cheese, onions. Balsamic Vinaigrette dressing served on the side.
Gluten Free Blackened Salmon Salad
Spinach, roma tomatoes, goat cheese, onions. Balsamic Vinaigrette dressing served on the side.
Gluten Free Warm Harvest Grilled Chicken
Sauteed broccoli, cauliflower, zucchini, mushrooms, carrots, tomatoes, and garlic. Topped with feta cheese and served with Lemon Vinaigrette dressing on the side.
Gluten Free Warm Harvest Blackened Chicken
Sauteed broccoli, cauliflower, zucchini, mushrooms, carrots, tomatoes, and garlic. Topped with feta cheese and served with Lemon Vinaigrette dressing on the side.
Gluten Free Warm Harvest Grilled Salmon
Sauteed broccoli, cauliflower, zucchini, mushrooms, carrots, tomatoes, and garlic. Topped with feta cheese and served with Lemon Vinaigrette dressing on the side.
Gluten Free Warm Harvest Blackened Salmon
Sauteed broccoli, cauliflower, zucchini, mushrooms, carrots, tomatoes, and garlic. Topped with feta cheese and served with Lemon Vinaigrette dressing on the side.
Gluten Free Vito's Chicken Salad
Bacon, tomatoes, candied walnuts, craisins, , blue cheese crumbles topped with a grilled chicken breast. Served with honey mustard dressing on the side.
Gluten Free Tuscan Chicken Salad
Sun-dried tomatoes, almonds, kalamata olives, feta cheese, figs, roasted red peppers, onions, and a grilled chicken breast. Served with Italian dressing on the side.
Gluten Free Entrees
Gluten Free Fresh Salmon Grilled
Fresh salmon served with seasonal vegetables, creamy risotto, and our house made ancho cherry jam.
Gluten Free Fresh Salmon Blackened
Fresh salmon served with seasonal vegetables, creamy risotto, and our house made ancho cherry jam.
Gluten Free Sausage & Peppers
Sauteed Italian sausage , onions, and bell peppers tossed with marinara sauce and gluten free penne pasta.
Gluten Free Rigatoni Alla Vito's
Gluten Free Penne pasta tossed with homemade sausage, peas, and sunrise sauce.
Gluten Free Penne Chicken Grilled
Gluten Free Penne Pasta tossed with a garlic cream sauce and almond slivers.
Gluten Free Penne Chicken Blackened
Gluten Free Penne Pasta tossed with a garlic cream sauce and almond slivers.
Gluten Free Penne Salmon Grilled
Gluten Free Penne Pasta tossed with a garlic cream sauce and almond slivers.
Gluten Free Penne Salmon Blackened
Gluten Free Penne Pasta tossed with a garlic cream sauce and almond slivers.
Gluten Free Penne Caprese
Gluten Free Penne pasta tossed with tomatoes, red onions, garlic, basil, and fresh mozzarella. Topped with a grilled chicken breast and drizzled with a balsamic glaze.
Gluten Free Seafood Risotto
A creamy blend of scallops, shrimp, calamari and our house made Risotto.
Gluten Free Penne Pasta
Gluten Free Penne pasta and your favorite sauce.
Gluten Free Baked Ziti
Gluten Free Pizza
Gluten Free CYO Pizza
Add any of your favorite toppings at $1.15 each.
Gluten Free Margherita Pizza
Tomato sauce, olive oil, fresh garlic, four cheese blend, fresh mozzarella, basil, and fresh tomatoes.
Gluten Free Siciliano Pizza
Spicy marinara sauce, salami, italian sausage, pepperoni, and fresh basil
Gluten Free BBQ Chicken Pizza
BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, red onions, and cilantro.
Gluten Free Deluxe
Italian sausage, pepperoni, black olives, mushrooms, green peppers, and onions.
Gluten Free Hawaiian Shrimp
Alfredo sauce, Canadian bacon, toasted almonds, pineapple, bay shrimp
Gluten Free Vegetarian Pizza
Mushrooms, artichokes, black olives, green peppers, tomatoes, and onions.
Gluten Free Wrigley
Green peppers, onions, ground beef, mushrooms, red peppers, mozzarella, and black olives.
Vegan Salad/Soup
Vegan Bruschetta
Six toasted crostini's topped with roma tomatoes, garlic, onion, and basil. Drizzled with a balsamic glaze.
Minestrone Cup
Our house made Minestrone is served 7 days a week. It is both Gluten Free and Vegan
Minestrone Bowl
Our house made Minestrone is served 7 days a week. It is both Gluten Free and Vegan
Vegan Garden Salad Small
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, black olives, onion, and croutons. Dressing served on side.
Vegan Garden Salad Large
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, black olives, onion, and croutons. Dressing served on side.
Vegan Harvest Salad
Sauteed broccoli, cauliflower, zucchini, mushrooms, carrots, tomatoes, and garlic. Served with Lemon Vinaigrette dressing on the side.
Vegan Apple Walnut Salad
Walnut encrusted chicken, fresh apples, candied walnuts, and tomatoes. Served with Apple Cider Vinaigrette on the side.
Vegan Tuscan Salad
Sun-dried tomatoes, almonds, kalamata olives, figs, roasted red peppers, and onions. Served with Italian dressing on the side.
Vegan Mediterranean Salad
Mixed greens, tomatoes, red onion, kalamata olives, pepperoncinis, green peppers, artichoke hearts, and red peppers. Served with a Balsamic Vinaigrette.
Vegan Entrees
Vegan Pasta Gardenia
Zucchini, mushrooms, and onions sauteed with garlic and white wine tossed with linguini and homemade marinara sauce.
Vegan Spicy Marinara
Sauteed onions, green and red peppers. Tossed with penne pasta and spicy marinara sauce.
Vegan Spaghettini
Spaghettini tossed with our homemade marinara sauce.
Vegan Sausage & Peppers
Sauteed Vegan Italian sausage , onions, and bell peppers tossed with marinara sauce and penne pasta.
Vegan Specialty Pizza
Vegan Margherita Pizza
Tomato sauce, olive oil, fresh garlic, vegan mozzarella, basil, and fresh tomatoes.
Vegan Sun-Dried Pizza
Sun-dried tomatoes, kalamata olives, onions, garlic, and fresh basil.
Vegan Mediterranean Pizza
Artichokes, kalamata olives, olive oil, tomato, garlic, pepperoncinis, and fresh basil.
Vegan Vegetarian Pizza
Mushrooms, artichokes, black olives, green peppers, tomatoes, and onions.
Vegan Combo Pizza
Vegan Italian sausage, mushrooms, and onions.
