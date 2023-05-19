Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

Vittoria

review star

No reviews yet

16524 Manchester Road

Wildwood, MO 63040

Popular Items

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Romaine Lettuce, Croutons, Parm cheese and red onions, tossed in Caesar Dressing

Cobb Salad

$15.00


APPETIZERS

APPETIZERS
Craft Bavarian Pretzel

Craft Bavarian Pretzel

$16.00
Flash Fried Brussel Sprouts

Flash Fried Brussel Sprouts

$13.00

FLASH FRIED BRUSSEL SPROUTS TOPPED WITH PARMESAN AND RED PEPPER. SERVED WITH LIME MAYO AND SPICY AIOLI

Bruschetta

Bruschetta

$13.00

GARLIC CHEESE BREAD WITH TOMATOES, BASIL, AND BALSAMIC GLAZE

Chicken Egg Rolls (3)

$14.00

CHICKEN, ISLAND SLAW, SERVED WITH SWEET THAI CHILI SAUCE

Toasted Ravioli (5)

$12.00

PARMESAN, SERVED WITH RANCH AND MARINARA

Fried Pickles

$12.00

served with spicy aioli

Loaded Fries

Loaded Fries

$12.00

A double portion of fries topped with shredded cheddar, bacon bits and topped w/sour cream

Goat Cheese Medallions

$14.00

Served with Sweet Thai Chili

Jumbo Bone-In Wings (lbs)

$12.00

Jumbo Boneless Wings (lbs)

$12.00
Wild Mushroom Lobster Cake

Wild Mushroom Lobster Cake

$17.00

cold water lobster and wild mushrooms with sweet peppers sautéed to a golden brown

Chorizo Shrimp

Chorizo Shrimp

$17.00
Charcuterie Board

Charcuterie Board

$25.00

ask your server for todays selection

Shrimp and Andouille Skewers

Shrimp and Andouille Skewers

$16.00

shrimp and andouille skewers on jambalaya rice with poblano crema

Short Rib Macaroni and Cheese

Short Rib Macaroni and Cheese

$13.00

house braised short rib meat with jalapeno macaroni and cheese.

Prosciutto Asparagus

Prosciutto Asparagus

$12.00

prosciutto wrapped asparagus with house made balsamic glaze and garnished shaved parmesan

SALADS

AVAILABLE DRESSING: RANCH, ITALIAN, LEMON VINAIGRETTE, BALSAMIC, BLEU CHEESE, HONEY MUSTARD, THOUSAND ISLAND, CAESAR

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Romaine Lettuce, Croutons, Parm cheese and red onions, tossed in Caesar Dressing

Grilled Mahi Mahi Salad

$14.00

Mahi Mahi, Romaine lettuce, fried goat cheese, tomato and avocado and served with our house made lemon vinaigrette.

Southwest Chicken Salad

$15.00

Southwest spiced chicken, black bean and corn salsa, cheddar, guacamole, Pico de Gallo and tortilla chips served with our house made ranch dressing on the side.

Wedge Salad

$12.00

An iceberg lettuce wedge topped with bleu cheese crumbles, red onion, tomato and bacon served with our house made bleu cheese dressing.

Shaved Brussel Sprout Salad

Shaved Brussel Sprout Salad

$13.00

Grilled chicken, shaved Brussel sprouts, onion, bleu cheese crumbles served with our house made Italian dressing on the side.

Summer Salad

Summer Salad

$13.00

baby greens, Roma tomatoes, shaved red onion, cucumber seasonal fruit, and roasted beets

Cobb Salad

$15.00

PIZZA AND FLATBREADS

PIZZA AND FLATBREADS: SUBSTITUTE GLUTEN FREE CAULIFLOWER CRUST ON ANY PIZZA FOR $2

Create Your Own Pizza

$16.00

SAUCE: BUFFALO, RANCH, ROASTED GARLIC PUREE, MARINARA, BBQ, HONEY BOURBON.

Margherita Flatbread

$13.00

MARINARA, TOMATO, MOZZARELLA, FRESH BASIL, TOPPED WITH A BALSAMIC GLAZE

Veggie Pizza

$18.00

onion, red pepper, tomato, mushroom, black olives, broccoli. NO SUBSTITUTIONS

Steak Pizza

$21.00

steak, carnalized onions and sun dried tomato / blue cheese garlic butter base.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Flatbread

$17.00

Ranch, bacon, chicken, red peppers, and Mozzarella

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

$17.00

Buffalo Sauce, Chicken, Bacon, and Mozz

BURGERS AND HANDHELDS

COMES WITH SEASONED FRIES, CHIPS OR TOTS PREMIUM SIDES ADD $2: SWEET POTATO FRIES OR STEAMED VEGETABLES

Smash Burger

$12.00

TWO 4 OZ PATTIES, AMERICAN, BACON, KETCHUP ON A BRIOCHE BUN

Prime Rib Sandwich

$15.00

THIN-SLICED PRIME RIB, SAUTÉED MUSHROOMS, AND PROVEL CHEESE. SERVED ON A HOAGIE WITH HORSEY MAYO ON THE SIDE

Ultimate Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

CRISPY OR GRILLED CHICKEN, GOUDA, BACON, LETTUCE AND TOMATO. SERVED ON A BRIOCHE BUN WITH SPICY AIOLI ON THE SIDE

Steak Sandwich

$19.00

6 oz grilled tenderloin on garlic cheese bread

House Ground Chuck Burger

$14.00

ENTREES

ENTREES
14 oz Ribeye

14 oz Ribeye

$36.00

choice cut grilled to your liking served with chefs vegetables and Yukon gold mashed potatoes

Applewood Smoked Bacon Wrapped Pork Loin

Applewood Smoked Bacon Wrapped Pork Loin

$26.00

served with potatoes, chefs vegetables and finished with bacon wild mushroom gravy

12 oz Choice Strip Steak

$32.00

choice cut grilled to your liking served with blue cheese au gratin and chefs vegetables

Grilled Alaskan Salmon

Grilled Alaskan Salmon

$26.00

served on a bed of wild rice with sundried tomato and goat cheese butter

Jambalaya Pasta with Shrimp

Jambalaya Pasta with Shrimp

$21.00

penne noodles with cajun tasso , andouille, and poblano peppers. and wild mushrooms finished in a spicy tomato sauce

Braised Short Rib

Braised Short Rib

$21.00

fresh pappardelle noodles and a goat cheese cream sauce served with asparagus and roasted tomatoes

Brisket Chuck Meat Loaf

Brisket Chuck Meat Loaf

$19.00

house ground burger blend served with yukon gold potatoes and finished with a red wine demi glaze.

Pan Seared Scallops

$27.00

seared scallops on a bed of vegetable orzo finished in a saffron cream sauce and served with a tomato caper relish

SIDES

Side Fries

$3.00

Side House Chips

$3.00

Side Broccoli

$3.00

Side White Rice

$3.00

Side Wild Rice

$3.00

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Side Tater Tots

$4.00

Side House Salad

$4.00

Side Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Side Fruit Cup

$6.00

Chef Choice Veggeis

$6.00

Side Soup - Cup

$5.00

Side Soup - Bowl

$10.00

Housemade soup of the day

Side Chili - Cup

$5.00

House made chili

Side Chili - Bowl

$10.00

House made chili

KIDS

Kids Hamburger

$6.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$6.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.00

Kids Cheese Flatbread Pizza

$6.00

Kids Chicken Strips

$6.00

KIds Grilled Cheese

$6.00

KIds Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$6.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

We are Vittoria an American-accented restaurant serving elevated comfort food in a modern setting.

Website

Location

16524 Manchester Road, Wildwood, MO 63040

Directions

