Pizza

Vittorias NY Pizza

197 Reviews

$$

224 Post Rd

Ste 3

Westerly, RI 02891

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markReservations
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Vittoria’s is our fast-casual version of Vetrano’s and gives us an opportunity to provide the same great Old World flavors out of our location in Dunn’s Corners. Our practice of offering fresh and made to order cuisine continues at Vittoria’s. We are happy to embrace the traditions started at Vetrano’s and look forward to seeing you for your next visit!

224 Post Rd, Ste 3, Westerly, RI 02891

