Viva Burrito - Pecos 7550 Pecos St
7550 Pecos St
Denver, CO 80221
FOOD
Chips
- Chips & Salsa
Covered with Cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, topped with jack cheese$5.29
- Chips with Guacamole
Covered with Cheddar cheese, guacamole topped with jack cheese$6.79
- Super Nachos
Chips covered with Cheddar cheese, beans, guacamole, sour cream, carne asada & pico de gallo$12.49
- Super Papas
Fries covered with Cheddar cheese, beans, guacamole, sour cream, carne asada & pico de gallo$12.49
Combinations
- 1. Three Tacos Your Choice
Your choice of tacos$12.49
- 2. Two Enchiladas
Your choice of cheese, chicken. Wrapped with two corn tortillas, topped with enchiladas sauce, Cheddar, jack cheese, and lettuce$12.49
- 3. Two Burritos Plate
Two chicken burritos$12.49
- 4. Carne Asada Plate
2 thin carne asada steaks w/guacamole, pico de gallo, lettuce & tortilla on the side (corn or flour)$14.49
- 5. Carnitas Plate
Your choice of chunk pork, adobada, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole & tortillas on the side (corn or flour)$13.99
- 6. Chiles Rellenos
Two chiles rellenos smothered with enchilada sauce, lettuce, cheese, and tortillas on the side (corn or flour)$12.49
- 7. Chimichanga Plate
Deep-fried burrito, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, pico de gallo, and cheese$14.99
- 8. Tamales
Two pork tamales smothered with green salsa$12.49
Breakfast Burrito
Burritos
- Carne Asada Burrito
Carne asada, guacamole & pico de gallo$8.99
- Chorizo Burrito
Mexican sausage cooked with eggs$8.49
- Chicken Burrito
Red chili boiled with spices, rice or bean$8.49
- Bean & Cheese Burrito$4.99
- Carnitas Burrito
Shredded pork, guacamole & pico de gallo$8.99
- Green Salsa Pork Burrito
Shredded pork, green salsa, potato, beans or rice$8.49
- Adobada Burrito
Seasoned chunk pork, pico de gallo, beans or rice$8.49
- Chile Relleno Burrito
Chile relleno, enchilada sauce, lettuce, and rice or beans$8.49
- Chimichanga Style Burrito
Deep-fry any burrito, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, pico de gallo & cheese$9.99
- California Burrito
Carne asada, potato, cheese & pico de gallo$8.49
Tacos
- Adobada Taco
Corn tortilla, seasoned chunk pork, cilantro & onion$2.59
- Chorizo & Potato Taco
Corn tortilla, chorizo, potato cilantro & onions$2.59
- Potato Taco
Hard shell taco, potato, lettuce, Cheddar & jack cheese$2.59
- Beef Taco
Hard shell taco with shredded beef, lettuce, Cheddar & jack cheese$2.59
- Carne Asada Taco
Corn tortilla, carne asada, cilantro & onion$2.59
- Chicken Taco
Hard shell taco with red chili, lettuce, Cheddar & jack cheese$2.59
- Carnitas Taco
Corn tortilla, shredded pork, cilantro & onion$2.59
- 3 Rolled Tacos & Cheese
Shredded beef rolled tacos, topped with Cheddar & jack cheese$4.99
- 3 Rolled Tacos & Guacamole
Shredded beef rolled tacos, topped with guacamole, Cheddar & jack cheese$5.49
- 5 Rolled Tacos & Guacamole
Shredded beef rolled tacos, topped with guacamole, Cheddar & jack cheese$6.49
Tortas
- Torta Ham
Sliced ham, guacamole, tomato & lettuce$7.99
- Torta Chorizo
Mexican sausage with eggs, lettuce, and tomato topped with guacamole$7.99
- Torta Carne Asada
Carne asada bistek, guacamole, tomato & lettuce$8.99
- Torta Carnitas
Shredded pork, guacamole, tomato & lettuce$8.99
- Torta Adobada
Seasoned chunk pork, guacamole, tomato & lettuce$8.99
Enchiladas
Side Orders
- Quesadilla
Tortilla filled with Cheddar cheese$5.49
- Quesadilla with Filling
Tortilla filled with cheddar cheese & your choice of (carne asada, carnitas, or adobada)$8.99
- Pico De Gallo$1.99
- Spanish Rice
1/2 pint$2.99
- Refried Beans
1/2 pint$2.99
- Carne Asada
12 pint$4.99
- Guacamole
1/2 pint$1.59
- Tamales Per Dozen$19.00
- 1/2 Dozen Tamales$10.00
- Single Tamale$2.99
- Side of Fries$2.89
- Chile Toreano$0.35
- Side of Salsa$0.35
- Chile Relleno$2.99
- Side of Pico$1.99
- 1/2 Pint Carne$4.99
- Side Sour Cream$1.29
- Side Cheese$1.29
- Side Beans$2.99
- Side Rice$2.99
- Side Jalapenos$0.35
- Side Toreados$0.35
- Corn tortilla$1.49
- Flour tortilla$1.49
Desserts
DRINKS
MD Drinks
LG Drinks
