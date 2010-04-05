A map showing the location of Vita del Lago 521 Franklin StreetView gallery

Vita del Lago 521 Franklin Street

review star

No reviews yet

521 Franklin Street

Michigan City, IN 46360

Order Again

Appetizers

Calamari

$11.00

Liqour

$6.00

Beer

$5.00

Wine

$9.00

LIQUOR

Liquor

$6.00

Beer

$5.00

Wine

$9.00

Titos

$5.00+

NA BEV

Coke

$2.75
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

521 Franklin Street, Michigan City, IN 46360

Directions

