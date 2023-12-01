Viva La Fiesta 836 West Main Street
836 West Main Street
Troy, OH 45373
Food Menu
Secret Menu
Appetizer
Nachos
Dips
Soups & Salads
Quesadillas
Burritos
Enchiladas
Tacos
Fajitas
Vegetarian
House Favorites
- Drawned Flautas$10.99
- Carne Asada$15.99
- Acapulco Special$15.75
- Steak And Shrimp$17.99
- Chimichangas$13.75
- VIva Chimichanga$13.75
- Carnitas Dinner$14.99
- Carnitas Arturo$15.50
- Chili Colorado$14.75
- Chori Carne$15.25
- Tamales Mexicanos$12.99
- Super Combo$17.50
- Flautas$12.75
- Chiles Rellenos Dinner$14.99
- California Carnitas$14.50
- Rafael special$19.95
- Rafael Special$16.99
Chicken
Seafood
Lunch Menu
- Speedy Gonzalez$6.50
Beef taco, Beef enchilada, rice or beans
- Viva Skillet$10.99
- Lunch #1$7.99
Burrito, Rice and beans
- Lunch #2$7.99
Taco, enchilada, rice and beans
- Lunch #3 Chile reyeno$8.50
Chile relleno, rice and beans
- Lunch #4$7.99
taco, burrito, rice
- Lunch #5$7.99
chicken quesadilla, rice and beans
- Lunch #6 Flautas$7.99
2 Flautas rice and beans salad
- Lunch #7$7.99
burrito, enchilada, and rice
- Lunch #8 Carnitas$9.99
Carnitas, Rice and beans, salad
- Lunch #9$7.99
enchilada, Tostada, quesadilla
- Fajita Lunch #10$10.99
Fajita Lunch
- Lunch Chimichanga #11$9.99
- Lunch #12 Breakfast Burrito$9.50
Breakfast Burrito
- Lunch #13 Huevos c chorizo$9.50
Huevos Con Chorizo
- Lunch #14 ARROZ CON POLLO$10.50
Arroz con Pollo
- Viva Lunch #15$13.75
- Lunch #16 Fajita Burrito$10.50
- Lunch #17 Enchiladas$9.50
- Lunch #18 Chilaquiles$9.50
A La Carte
- Rice$3.50
- Beans$3.50
- French Fries$3.50
- Black Beans$3.50
- Tamale$4.75
- Chile Relleno$5.75
- Taquito$2.99
- Chorizo$7.99
- O/ Shredded Beef$7.99
- O/ Shrimp (6)$6.00
- O/Shreded Chicken$6.50
- Chimi Vegetables$5.50
- Chimi A la Cart$5.99
- O/ Grilled Steak$7.99
- O/ Ground Beef$7.99
- Cheesy Rice$5.75
- O/ Grilled Chicken$7.99
- Charro Beans$4.99
- 1 Burrito$4.75
- 1 Grilled Burrito$5.75
- 1 Bean Burrito$4.25
- Burrito Deluxe$6.25
- 1 Enchilada$3.50
- Quesadilla$5.50
- Vegetables Quesadilla$4.99
- Tostada$4.75
- Chopped Tomato$1.50
- Grilled Onion$1.50
- 1 Egg$1.50
kids menu
Sides & Extras
- Small Chips$3.00
- Large Chips$6.00
- XLarge Chips$17.00
- Small Salsa$2.00
- Medium Salsa$4.00
- Large Salsa$8.00
- 8 oz Cheese Dip$5.50
- 16 oz Cheese Dip$10.50
- 32 oz Cheese Dip$18.00
- 8 oz Pico de Gallo$3.25
- 16 oz Pico de Gallo$5.99
- 32 oz Pico de Gallo$12.50
- 4 oz Hot Salsa$1.99
- 8 oz Hot Salsa$3.00
- 16 oz Hot Salsa$6.00
- 32 oz Hot Salsa$13.00
- Chips and Salsa$3.50
- 8 oz Guacamole$5.50
- 16 oz Guacamole$10.50
- 32 oz Guacamole$18.00
- Sour Cream$1.50
- Jalapenos$1.50
- Cilantro$1.50
- Pico de Gallo$1.75
- Shredded Cheese$1.50
- Diced Onions$1.50
- Limes$1.50