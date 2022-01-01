Viva La Fiesta Mexican Cantina Inc.

- Home
204 Court St.
Clay Center, KS 67432
Popular Items
Appetizers
Additional Basket of Chips
Additional Bowl of Salsa
Flour Chips
Guacamole Dip
Nachos Chesse
Nachos Beef
Nachos La Fiesta
Nachos with Ground Beef, Chicken and Beans, covered with shredded lettuce, Tomatoes and Sour Cream
Fajita Nachos
Our Famous Chicken or Steak Fajitas served on a bed of crispy Nachos and topped with Sautéed Onions, Bell Peppers, Tomatoes, Mushrooms and Melted Cheese
Steak Fries
Crispy Fries Topped with Tender Steak, Chesse Sour Cream & Delicious Guacamole
Chesse Dip
Queso Fudido
Our Delicious Cheese Dip Spiced with Mexican Sausage
La Fiesta Dip
Ground Beef, Pico de Gallo and Cheese Dip
Large Cheese Dip
Large Salsa
Bean Dip
Large Guacamole
Nachos Beans
Nachos Chicken
Mole dip
Large la fiesta dip
Salads
Taco Salad
Crispy flour Tortilla willed with your choice of Chicken or Beef, Beans, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Sour Cream and Cheese
Fajita Taco Salad
Delicious Steak or Chicken in a Crispy Flour Shell, topped with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Sour Cream, Shredded Cheese and Guacamole
Grilled Chicken Salad
Grilled Beef Salad
Guacamole Salad
Lettuce Tomatoes and delicious Guacamole
Tossed Salad
Soups
Quesadillas
Fajita Quesadilla
Beef or Chicken Fajitas
Fajita Cancun Quesadilla
Shrimp Fajitas
Spinach Quesadilla
Delicious cooked Spinach and Cheese
Quesadilla Mexicana
Stuffed with Cheese, Beans and your choice of Chicken of Shredded Beef
Tex- Mex Quesadilla
Unique combination of delicious Chicken and Creamy Spinach
Chicken
Pollo A La Parilla
Premium Chicken delicately seasoned with fresh marinated sauce, char grilled to perfection. Served with Rice, Beans, Guacamole and your choice of Corn or Flour Tortillas
El Paso
One Chicken Burrito and one Chicken Enchilada topped with Cheese, Lettuce and Sour Cream
Chilaquiles Mexicanos
Corn Tortillas cooked with Chicken and our special sauce, topeed with Cheese. Served with Rice and Guacamole
Arroz Con Pollo
Marinated Chicken Breast grilled wot perfection Served on a bed of Rice with Sautéed Vegetables: Zucchini, Yellow Squash, Onions, Bell Peppers, Tomatoes and Smothered with Melted Cheese
Yolanda's
Three Chicken Enchiladas topped with Ranchera Sauce. Served with Rice, Beans and Guacamole
Enchiladas Suizas
Marinated Grilled Chicken frilled to perfections, stuffed in a Flour or Corn Tortilla, smothered in Cheese, Green Tomatillo Sauce and Sour Cream
Pollo El Tepo
Grilled Chicken with Cheese dip on top. Served with Rice and Beans
Los Tres Amigos
Apollo a la crema
Country fried steak
Pork
Enchiladas Rancheras
Three Cheese Enchiladas topped with tender roasted Pork, Bell Peppers, Onions and Tomatoes covered with a delicious Enchilada Sauce. Served with Rice and Guacamole
Burrito Jalisco
10” Flour Tortilla filed with Beans and delicious Pork, cooked with Onions, Tomatoes, Bell Peppers, topped with Cheese Sauce, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pico de Gallo and delicious Guacamole.
Huevos Con Chorizo
Scrambled Eggs with Mexican Sausage. Served with Rice and Beans
Carnitas
Tender Pork Tips with Sautéed Onions. Served with Rice, Beans, Guacamole Salad and Tortillas
Chile Verde
Chunks of Pork cooked in out special Green Sauce. Served with Rice, Beans and Tortillas
Tacos Al Pastor
Beef
Steak Ranchero
Choice Ribeye Steak cooked in our special Ranchera Sauce. Served with Rice, Beans, Guacamole and Tortillas
Sancho
10” Flour Tortilla filled with Beans and Beef topped with Cheese Saucem Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pico de Gallo and delicious Guacamole
Steak Tampiquena
Choice Ribeye Steak Cooked with Onions. Served with Rice, Beans, Guacamole and Tortillas
Chile Colorado
Steak Chunks with Red Chili Sauce. Served with Rice, Beans, Guacamole Salad and Tortillas
La Fiesta Especial
Delicious Choice Ribeye Steak cooked with Onions, Bell Peppers, and Tomatoes. Served with Rice, Beans, Guacamole and Tortillas
Burrito Verdes
Two Burritos stuffed with Shredded Beef, topped with Green Sauce. Served with Rice and Beans
Burrito Especial
Beef Burrito with Sauce, Cheese, Lettuce and Sour Cream
Burrito Loco
8” Flour Tortilla Rolled with Ground beef, covered with Melted Cheese and Sour Cream
Cheese Steak Burrito
Flour Tortilla filled with Grilled Steak Slices, Onions and Cheese. Served with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Rice and Beans
Enchiladas Verdes
Three Enchiladas stuffed with Shredded Beef, topped with Green Sauce, Sreved with Rice and Beans
Carne Asada
Thin slices of Steak grilled with Onions. Served with Rice, Beans, Guacamole Salad and Tortillas
Tacos De Carne Asada
Flour or Corn Tortillas willed with Grilled Steak. Served with Rice, Beans, Pico de Gallo and Hot Tomatillo Sauce
Tacos Mexicanos
Corn Tortillas, Grilled Steak and Chorizo, topped with Onions, Cilantro, Pico de Gallo and Hot Tomatillo Sauce. Served with Rice and Beans
Cheeseburger
Burrito Cali
Cowboy Steak
Guisado La Fiesta
Alambre
Burrito Gigante
Seafood
Steak and Shrimp
A juicy Steak cooked to your taste and grilled Shrimp marinated in our special recipe. Served with Rice and Beans
Camarones A La Diabla
Grilled Shrimp in a Hot Spicy Sauce. Served with Rice and Guacamole
Salmon Al Mojo De Ajo
Salmon Marinated in our special recipe and cooked to perfection, served with Mexican Sauce and garnished with a Lime wedge and Tartar Sauce
ChimiChanga Con Camarones
Flour Tortilla filled with Shrimp, deep fried, covered with Melted Cheese and garnished with Guacamole Salad. Served with Rice and Beans
Coctel De Camaron
Cooked Shrimp, Pico de gallo, Avocado, Ketchup, Hot Sauce and Tomato Juice
Burrito Maravillas
Flour Tortilla filled with Shrimp, garnished with Guacamole Salad. Served with Rice and Beans
Camarones Con Arroz
Shrimp Grilled to perfection, served on a bed of Rice with Sautéed Vegetables: Zucchini, Yellow Squash, Onions, Bell Peppers, Tomatoes and smothered in Melted Cheese
Camarones A La Mexicana
Shrimp grilled with Onions, Tomatoes, and Jalapeños. Served on a bed of Rice, lettuce and Avocado
Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo
Shrimp laced with Garlic, grilled and served on a bed of rice wit lettuce, garnished with Avocado and a Lemon wedge
Shrimp Tacos
Four tacos topped with lettuce, cheese, and tomatillo sauce and rice and beans
Tacos de pescado
Molcajete
Camarones a La crema
Beef or Chicken
Flautas
Flour or Corn Tortillas deep fried and rolled with Beef or Chicken. Served with Guacamole Salad and Sour Cream
Burritos Deluxe
One Chicken and Bean Burritos and one Beef and Bean Burrito, topped with Lettuce, Tomatoes and Sour Cream
ChimiChanga
Flour Tortilla filled with Beans and Chopped Beef or Chicken, deep fried to a golden brown, covered with Melted Cheese and garnished with Guacamole Salad. Served with Rice and Beans
Fajita ChimiChanga
Flour Tortilla filled our delicious Beef or Chicken or combo Fajita, deep fried to a golden brown, covered with Melted Cheese and garnished with Guacamole Salad. Served with Rice and Beans
Tamlae Deluxe
Tamale with Cheese, Two Chicken or Beef Flautas, Corn Nachos with Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Guacamole and Sour Cream
Enchiladas Supreme
Supreme combination of five different Enchiladas: Beef, Chicken, Cheese, Bean and Shredded Beef. Topped with Ranchera Sauce, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Sour Cream.
Taquitos
Country fried
Vegetarian
Vegetarian #1
. Bean Tostada, Cheese Enchilada & Bean Burrito
Vegetarian #2
Spinach Burrito, Cheese Enchilada and Mushroom Quesadilla
Vegetarian #3
Poblano Pepper, Bean Burrito and Rice
Vegetarian #4
Bean Burrito, Cheese Quesadilla nad Chalupa
Vegetarian #5
Veggie Chimichanga
Vegetarian #6
Spinach Cream Burritos
Vegetarian #7
Chiles Poblanos
Lunch Specials
Special Lunch # 1
Chalupa, Rice and Beans
Special Lunch # 2
Burrito, Rice and Beans
Special Lunch # 3
Burrito, Taco and Beans
Special Lunch # 4
Chicken Enchilada, Rice and Beans
Special Lunch # 5
Chalupa and Quesadilla
Special Lunch # 6
Poblano Pepper, Rice and Beans
Special Lunch # 7
Burrito, Rice and Tamale
Burrito Huevon
Scrambled Eggs with Mexican Sausage. Served with Rice and Beans
Speedy Gonzalez
Taco. Enchilada, Rice and Beans
Lunch Quesadillla Mexicana
8” Flour Tortilla filled with Cheese, Beans, Shredded Beef or Chicken, grilled to a golden brown and served with Guacamole
Lunch Huevos Rancheros
Two Ranch style Eggs topped with Sauce. Served with Rice, Beans and Flour Tortillas
Lunch Taco Salad
Crispy Flour Tortilla Chell filles with Beef, Chicken, Beans, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cheese and Sour Cream
Lunch Tacos Mexicanos
Two Corn Tortillas, Grilled Steak and Chorizo, topped with Onions, Cilantro, Pico de Gallo and Hot Tomatillo Sauce. Served with Rice and Beans
Lunch Sancho
8” Flour Tortilla with Beans and Beef topped with Cheese Sauce, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pico de Gallo, and delicious Guacamole
Lunch Burrito Jalisco
Lunch ChimiChanga
Lunch Enchiladas Suizas
Marinated Chicken grilled to perfection, stuffed in two Corn Tortillas, covered with Melted Cheese, Green Tomatillo Sauce, Sour Cream and choice of Rice and Beans
Lunch Fajitas
Omelet
Breakfast Burrito
Huevos a la mexicana
Combinations
Combination # 1
Taco, Two Enchilads Rice and Beans
Combination # 2
Taco, Enchilada and Beef & Cheese Tostada
Combination # 3
One Cheese Enchilada, One Beef Enchilada, Rice and Beans
Combination # 4
Enchilada, Taco, Rice and Beans
Combination # 5
Enchilada, Tamale, Rice and Beans
Combination # 6
Two Tacos, Rice and Beans
Combination # 7
Burrito, Taco and Enchilada
Combination # 8
Burrito, Enchilada and Poblano Pepper
Combination # 9
Chalupa, Taco, and Beef & Cheese Tostada
Combination # 10
Burrito, Taco, Rice and Beans
Combination # 11
Taco, Poblano Pepper, and Burrito
Combination # 12
Chalupa Burrito and Beans
Combination # 13
Burrito, Enchilada, Rice and Beans
Combination # 14
Chalupa, Tamale and Poblano Pepper
Combination # 15
Burrito, Poblano Pepper and Chalupa
El Combo
Side Orders
Beans
Rice
Quesadilla
Beef or chicken
Chesse Quesadilla
Cheese Quesadilla
Burrito
Beef, Chicken, or Bean
Soft Taco
Beef or Chicken
Hard Shell Flour Taco
Enchilada
Tamale
Chalupa
Chile Poblano Pepper
Tostada
Meat opt
Arroz y Frijoles
6 Camarones
side order of 6 grilled shrimp
12 Camarones
Side Order of 12 Grilled Shrimp
Fries
Taco
Large fries
Fajitas
Fajitas
Beef or Chicken
Combo Fajitas
Beef and Chicken
Fajitas For Two
A Double portion of Chicken, Beef or Combo
Fajitas for Two Mixed
Combination of Beef, Chicken and Shrimp
Mixed Fajitas
Combination of Beef, Chicken and Shrimp
Fajitas Mexicanas
Our special combination of Chicken, Beef, Pork and Chorizo
Vegetarian Fajitas
Mushrooms, Onions, Tomatoes, Bell Peppers, Zucchini and Yellow Squash
Fajitas Camaron
O/Pollo Asado
Side order of grilled Chicken
O/Carne Asada
Side Order of Steak Fajita meat
Fajitas Combo for 2 V-Day Special
Kids
Kids # 1 Taco Rice & Beans
Taco, Rice and Beans
KIds # 2 Enchilada, Rice & Beans
Enchilada, Rice and Beans
Kids # 3 Burrito & Taco
Burrito and Taco
Kids # 4 Cheese Quesadilla & Rice
Cheese Quesadilla and Rice
Kids # 5 Cheeseburger & Fries
Cheeseburger and Fries
KIds # 6 Chicken Fingers & Fries
Chicken Fingers and Fries
KIds # 7 Pepperoni Pizza & Fries
Pepperoni Pizza and Fries
Kids # 8 Mac Cheese & Fries
Mac Cheese and Fries
A La Carte
Tacos (3)
Beef or Chicken
Soft Tacos (3)
Beef or Chicken
Tamales (3)
Pork
Burritos (2)
Beef, Chicken or Beans
Enchiladas (3)
Beef, Chicken, Cheese or Spinach
Chesse Quesadilla (2)
Quesadilla (2)
Beef, Chicken, Mushroom or Spinach
Huevos Rancheros
Two Eggs covered with Ranchera Sauce, Served with Rice and Beans
Desserts
Extra Sides
Lunch Monday - Thursday
Lunch #1
Lunch #2
Lunch #3
Lunch #4
Lunch #5
Lunch #6
Lunch #7
Speedy Gonzales
Lunch Quesadilla mexicana
Lunch Huevos Rancheros
Lunch taco salad
Lunch tacos mexicanos
Lunch sancho
Lunch Jalisco
Lunch chimicanga
Lunch Enchiladas Suizas
Lunch Fajitas
from the bar
Beverages
Horchata
Lemon
Jamaica
Pineapple
Pepsi
Sodas
Cherry Peps
Diet Pepsi
Sierra Mist
Tropicana
Mug Root Beer
Dr. Pepper
Mountain Dew
Orange Juice
Apple Juice
Milk
Chocolate Milk
Coffee
Hot Chocolate
Iced Tea
Tomato juice
Coca cola
Jarritos
Large soda
Large Horchata
Pitcher soda
Beer
Carta Blanca
Corona
Corona Light
XX Dos Equis Amber
XX Dos Equis Lager
Pacifico
Negra Modelo
Modelo Especial
Tecate
Bohemia
Victoria
Estrella Jalisco
Budweiser
Budlight
Coors Original
Coors Light
MGD
Miller lite
Michelob Lager
Blue Moon
Michelob Ultra
Bud Lime
O’Douls
Heineken
Busch light
Michelada 32oz
12oz Coors Light
12oz Bud Light
12oz XX Dos Equis
12oz Michelob Ultra
12oz Modelo Especial
12oz Pacifico
32oz Coors Light
32oz Bud Light
32OZ XX Dos Equis
32oz Michelob Ultra
32oz Modelo Especial
32oz Pacifico
PITCHER Coors light
PITCHER Bud Light
PITCHER XX Dos Equis
PITCHER Michelob Ultra
PITCHER Modelo especial
PITCHER Pacifico
Rum
TO GO Margaritas
Mixed Drinks
