American
Breakfast & Brunch

Viva La Fiesta Mexican Cantina Inc.

204 Court St.

Clay Center, KS 67432

Popular Items

Chesse Dip
Steak Fries
Tacos (3)

Appetizers

Additional Basket of Chips

$0.99

Additional Bowl of Salsa

$0.45

Flour Chips

$3.00

Guacamole Dip

$5.79

Nachos Chesse

$9.49

Nachos Beef

$9.49

Nachos La Fiesta

$14.99

Nachos with Ground Beef, Chicken and Beans, covered with shredded lettuce, Tomatoes and Sour Cream

Fajita Nachos

$14.99

Our Famous Chicken or Steak Fajitas served on a bed of crispy Nachos and topped with Sautéed Onions, Bell Peppers, Tomatoes, Mushrooms and Melted Cheese

Steak Fries

$12.75

Crispy Fries Topped with Tender Steak, Chesse Sour Cream & Delicious Guacamole

Chesse Dip

$5.49

Queso Fudido

$7.99

Our Delicious Cheese Dip Spiced with Mexican Sausage

La Fiesta Dip

$4.99

Ground Beef, Pico de Gallo and Cheese Dip

Large Cheese Dip

$12.00

Large Salsa

$6.00

Bean Dip

$4.99

Large Guacamole

$12.00

Nachos Beans

$9.49

Nachos Chicken

$10.99

Mole dip

$5.69

Large la fiesta dip

$12.00

Salads

Taco Salad

$11.49

Crispy flour Tortilla willed with your choice of Chicken or Beef, Beans, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Sour Cream and Cheese

Fajita Taco Salad

$13.25

Delicious Steak or Chicken in a Crispy Flour Shell, topped with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Sour Cream, Shredded Cheese and Guacamole

Grilled Chicken Salad

$13.25

Grilled Beef Salad

$13.25

Guacamole Salad

$9.50

Lettuce Tomatoes and delicious Guacamole

Tossed Salad

$6.50

Soups

Sopa De Pollo

$13.99

Soup with Chunks of Chicken, Rice, Tomatoes, Onions, Cilantro and Avocado

Caldo De Camaron

$16.25

Soup with Shrimp, Rice, Tomatoes, Onions, Cilantro and Avocado

Quesadillas

Fajita Quesadilla

$14.99

Beef or Chicken Fajitas

Fajita Cancun Quesadilla

$15.00

Shrimp Fajitas

Spinach Quesadilla

$13.29

Delicious cooked Spinach and Cheese

Quesadilla Mexicana

$13.29

Stuffed with Cheese, Beans and your choice of Chicken of Shredded Beef

Tex- Mex Quesadilla

$13.29

Unique combination of delicious Chicken and Creamy Spinach

Chicken

Pollo A La Parilla

$15.25

Premium Chicken delicately seasoned with fresh marinated sauce, char grilled to perfection. Served with Rice, Beans, Guacamole and your choice of Corn or Flour Tortillas

El Paso

$13.99

One Chicken Burrito and one Chicken Enchilada topped with Cheese, Lettuce and Sour Cream

Chilaquiles Mexicanos

$14.25

Corn Tortillas cooked with Chicken and our special sauce, topeed with Cheese. Served with Rice and Guacamole

Arroz Con Pollo

$15.99

Marinated Chicken Breast grilled wot perfection Served on a bed of Rice with Sautéed Vegetables: Zucchini, Yellow Squash, Onions, Bell Peppers, Tomatoes and Smothered with Melted Cheese

Yolanda's

$13.99

Three Chicken Enchiladas topped with Ranchera Sauce. Served with Rice, Beans and Guacamole

Enchiladas Suizas

$14.25

Marinated Grilled Chicken frilled to perfections, stuffed in a Flour or Corn Tortilla, smothered in Cheese, Green Tomatillo Sauce and Sour Cream

Pollo El Tepo

$14.99

Grilled Chicken with Cheese dip on top. Served with Rice and Beans

Los Tres Amigos

$16.99

Apollo a la crema

$14.49

Country fried steak

$12.00

Pork

Enchiladas Rancheras

$13.99

Three Cheese Enchiladas topped with tender roasted Pork, Bell Peppers, Onions and Tomatoes covered with a delicious Enchilada Sauce. Served with Rice and Guacamole

Burrito Jalisco

$13.50

 10” Flour Tortilla filed with Beans and delicious Pork, cooked with Onions, Tomatoes, Bell Peppers, topped with Cheese Sauce, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pico de Gallo and delicious Guacamole.

Huevos Con Chorizo

$12.50

Scrambled Eggs with Mexican Sausage. Served with Rice and Beans

Carnitas

$14.99

Tender Pork Tips with Sautéed Onions. Served with Rice, Beans, Guacamole Salad and Tortillas

Chile Verde

$14.99

Chunks of Pork cooked in out special Green Sauce. Served with Rice, Beans and Tortillas

Tacos Al Pastor

$16.99

Beef

Steak Ranchero

$19.99

Choice Ribeye Steak cooked in our special Ranchera Sauce. Served with Rice, Beans, Guacamole and Tortillas

Sancho

$13.49

10” Flour Tortilla filled with Beans and Beef topped with Cheese Saucem Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pico de Gallo and delicious Guacamole

Steak Tampiquena

$19.99

Choice Ribeye Steak Cooked with Onions. Served with Rice, Beans, Guacamole and Tortillas

Chile Colorado

$14.49

Steak Chunks with Red Chili Sauce. Served with Rice, Beans, Guacamole Salad and Tortillas

La Fiesta Especial

$19.99

Delicious Choice Ribeye Steak cooked with Onions, Bell Peppers, and Tomatoes. Served with Rice, Beans, Guacamole and Tortillas

Burrito Verdes

$14.25

Two Burritos stuffed with Shredded Beef, topped with Green Sauce. Served with Rice and Beans

Burrito Especial

$12.49

Beef Burrito with Sauce, Cheese, Lettuce and Sour Cream

Burrito Loco

$12.49

8” Flour Tortilla Rolled with Ground beef, covered with Melted Cheese and Sour Cream

Cheese Steak Burrito

$13.99

Flour Tortilla filled with Grilled Steak Slices, Onions and Cheese. Served with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Rice and Beans

Enchiladas Verdes

$14.49

Three Enchiladas stuffed with Shredded Beef, topped with Green Sauce, Sreved with Rice and Beans

Carne Asada

$17.25

Thin slices of Steak grilled with Onions. Served with Rice, Beans, Guacamole Salad and Tortillas

Tacos De Carne Asada

$14.49

Flour or Corn Tortillas willed with Grilled Steak. Served with Rice, Beans, Pico de Gallo and Hot Tomatillo Sauce

Tacos Mexicanos

$15.49

Corn Tortillas, Grilled Steak and Chorizo, topped with Onions, Cilantro, Pico de Gallo and Hot Tomatillo Sauce. Served with Rice and Beans

Cheeseburger

$7.50

Burrito Cali

$13.49

Cowboy Steak

$18.99

Guisado La Fiesta

$15.25

Alambre

$15.99

Burrito Gigante

$14.99

Seafood

Steak and Shrimp

$19.99

A juicy Steak cooked to your taste and grilled Shrimp marinated in our special recipe. Served with Rice and Beans

Camarones A La Diabla

$16.29

Grilled Shrimp in a Hot Spicy Sauce. Served with Rice and Guacamole

Salmon Al Mojo De Ajo

$16.29

Salmon Marinated in our special recipe and cooked to perfection, served with Mexican Sauce and garnished with a Lime wedge and Tartar Sauce

ChimiChanga Con Camarones

$16.29

Flour Tortilla filled with Shrimp, deep fried, covered with Melted Cheese and garnished with Guacamole Salad. Served with Rice and Beans

Coctel De Camaron

$16.29

Cooked Shrimp, Pico de gallo, Avocado, Ketchup, Hot Sauce and Tomato Juice

Burrito Maravillas

$16.29

Flour Tortilla filled with Shrimp, garnished with Guacamole Salad. Served with Rice and Beans

Camarones Con Arroz

$16.29

Shrimp Grilled to perfection, served on a bed of Rice with Sautéed Vegetables: Zucchini, Yellow Squash, Onions, Bell Peppers, Tomatoes and smothered in Melted Cheese

Camarones A La Mexicana

$16.29

Shrimp grilled with Onions, Tomatoes, and Jalapeños. Served on a bed of Rice, lettuce and Avocado

Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo

$16.29

Shrimp laced with Garlic, grilled and served on a bed of rice wit lettuce, garnished with Avocado and a Lemon wedge

Shrimp Tacos

$16.99

Four tacos topped with lettuce, cheese, and tomatillo sauce and rice and beans

Tacos de pescado

$16.99

Molcajete

$23.99

Camarones a La crema

$15.29

Beef or Chicken

Flautas

$12.99

Flour or Corn Tortillas deep fried and rolled with Beef or Chicken. Served with Guacamole Salad and Sour Cream

Burritos Deluxe

$15.00

One Chicken and Bean Burritos and one Beef and Bean Burrito, topped with Lettuce, Tomatoes and Sour Cream

ChimiChanga

$13.50

Flour Tortilla filled with Beans and Chopped Beef or Chicken, deep fried to a golden brown, covered with Melted Cheese and garnished with Guacamole Salad. Served with Rice and Beans

Fajita ChimiChanga

$14.99

Flour Tortilla filled our delicious Beef or Chicken or combo Fajita, deep fried to a golden brown, covered with Melted Cheese and garnished with Guacamole Salad. Served with Rice and Beans

Tamlae Deluxe

$15.99

Tamale with Cheese, Two Chicken or Beef Flautas, Corn Nachos with Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Guacamole and Sour Cream

Enchiladas Supreme

$15.00

Supreme combination of five different Enchiladas: Beef, Chicken, Cheese, Bean and Shredded Beef. Topped with Ranchera Sauce, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Sour Cream.

Taquitos

$13.49

Country fried

$12.00

Vegetarian

Vegetarian #1

$13.00

. Bean Tostada, Cheese Enchilada & Bean Burrito

Vegetarian #2

$13.00

Spinach Burrito, Cheese Enchilada and Mushroom Quesadilla

Vegetarian #3

$13.00

Poblano Pepper, Bean Burrito and Rice

Vegetarian #4

$13.00

Bean Burrito, Cheese Quesadilla nad Chalupa

Vegetarian #5

$13.00

Veggie Chimichanga

Vegetarian #6

$13.00

Spinach Cream Burritos

Vegetarian #7

$13.00

Chiles Poblanos

Lunch Specials

Special Lunch # 1

$9.99

Chalupa, Rice and Beans

Special Lunch # 2

$9.99

Burrito, Rice and Beans

Special Lunch # 3

$9.99

Burrito, Taco and Beans

Special Lunch # 4

$9.99

Chicken Enchilada, Rice and Beans

Special Lunch # 5

$9.99

Chalupa and Quesadilla

Special Lunch # 6

$9.99

Poblano Pepper, Rice and Beans

Special Lunch # 7

$9.99

Burrito, Rice and Tamale

Burrito Huevon

$9.99

Scrambled Eggs with Mexican Sausage. Served with Rice and Beans

Speedy Gonzalez

$9.99

Taco. Enchilada, Rice and Beans

Lunch Quesadillla Mexicana

$12.50

8” Flour Tortilla filled with Cheese, Beans, Shredded Beef or Chicken, grilled to a golden brown and served with Guacamole

Lunch Huevos Rancheros

$9.75

Two Ranch style Eggs topped with Sauce. Served with Rice, Beans and Flour Tortillas

Lunch Taco Salad

$9.75

Crispy Flour Tortilla Chell filles with Beef, Chicken, Beans, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cheese and Sour Cream

Lunch Tacos Mexicanos

$10.50

Two Corn Tortillas, Grilled Steak and Chorizo, topped with Onions, Cilantro, Pico de Gallo and Hot Tomatillo Sauce. Served with Rice and Beans

Lunch Sancho

$10.50

8” Flour Tortilla with Beans and Beef topped with Cheese Sauce, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pico de Gallo, and delicious Guacamole

Lunch Burrito Jalisco

$10.50

Lunch ChimiChanga

$10.50

Lunch Enchiladas Suizas

$10.50

Marinated Chicken grilled to perfection, stuffed in two Corn Tortillas, covered with Melted Cheese, Green Tomatillo Sauce, Sour Cream and choice of Rice and Beans

Lunch Fajitas

$13.25

Omelet

$9.00

Breakfast Burrito

$11.99

Huevos a la mexicana

$14.49

Combinations

Combination # 1

$11.99

Taco, Two Enchilads Rice and Beans

Combination # 2

$11.99

Taco, Enchilada and Beef & Cheese Tostada

Combination # 3

$11.99

One Cheese Enchilada, One Beef Enchilada, Rice and Beans

Combination # 4

$11.99

Enchilada, Taco, Rice and Beans

Combination # 5

$11.99

Enchilada, Tamale, Rice and Beans

Combination # 6

$11.99

Two Tacos, Rice and Beans

Combination # 7

$11.99

Burrito, Taco and Enchilada

Combination # 8

$11.99

Burrito, Enchilada and Poblano Pepper

Combination # 9

$11.99

Chalupa, Taco, and Beef & Cheese Tostada

Combination # 10

$11.99

Burrito, Taco, Rice and Beans

Combination # 11

$11.99

Taco, Poblano Pepper, and Burrito

Combination # 12

$11.99

Chalupa Burrito and Beans

Combination # 13

$11.99

Burrito, Enchilada, Rice and Beans

Combination # 14

$11.99

Chalupa, Tamale and Poblano Pepper

Combination # 15

$11.99

Burrito, Poblano Pepper and Chalupa

El Combo

$15.00

Side Orders

Beans

$3.29

Rice

$3.25

Quesadilla

$5.50

Beef or chicken

Chesse Quesadilla

$4.25

Cheese Quesadilla

Burrito

$5.25

Beef, Chicken, or Bean

Soft Taco

$3.00

Beef or Chicken

Hard Shell Flour Taco

$3.00

Enchilada

$2.99

Tamale

$3.50

Chalupa

$4.00

Chile Poblano Pepper

$5.25

Tostada

$4.75

Meat opt

$4.00

Arroz y Frijoles

$5.00

6 Camarones

$5.25

side order of 6 grilled shrimp

12 Camarones

$9.25

Side Order of 12 Grilled Shrimp

Fries

$2.50

Taco

$3.00

Large fries

$4.50

Fajitas

Fajitas

$19.50

Beef or Chicken

Combo Fajitas

$19.50

Beef and Chicken

Fajitas For Two

$30.00

A Double portion of Chicken, Beef or Combo

Fajitas for Two Mixed

$33.00

Combination of Beef, Chicken and Shrimp

Mixed Fajitas

$21.00

Combination of Beef, Chicken and Shrimp

Fajitas Mexicanas

$20.00

Our special combination of Chicken, Beef, Pork and Chorizo

Vegetarian Fajitas

$16.00

Mushrooms, Onions, Tomatoes, Bell Peppers, Zucchini and Yellow Squash

Fajitas Camaron

$19.50

O/Pollo Asado

$9.00

Side order of grilled Chicken

O/Carne Asada

$10.00

Side Order of Steak Fajita meat

Fajitas Combo for 2 V-Day Special

$24.99

Kids

Kids # 1 Taco Rice & Beans

$7.25

Taco, Rice and Beans

KIds # 2 Enchilada, Rice & Beans

$7.25

Enchilada, Rice and Beans

Kids # 3 Burrito & Taco

$7.25

Burrito and Taco

Kids # 4 Cheese Quesadilla & Rice

$7.25

Cheese Quesadilla and Rice

Kids # 5 Cheeseburger & Fries

$7.25

Cheeseburger and Fries

KIds # 6 Chicken Fingers & Fries

$7.25

Chicken Fingers and Fries

KIds # 7 Pepperoni Pizza & Fries

$7.25

Pepperoni Pizza and Fries

Kids # 8 Mac Cheese & Fries

$7.25

Mac Cheese and Fries

A La Carte

Tacos (3)

$8.49

Beef or Chicken

Soft Tacos (3)

$8.99

Beef or Chicken

Tamales (3)

$10.49

Pork

Burritos (2)

$10.49

Beef, Chicken or Beans

Enchiladas (3)

$8.99

Beef, Chicken, Cheese or Spinach

Chesse Quesadilla (2)

$8.29

Quesadilla (2)

$10.49

Beef, Chicken, Mushroom or Spinach

Huevos Rancheros

$10.99

Two Eggs covered with Ranchera Sauce, Served with Rice and Beans

Desserts

Sopapillas

$4.25

Puffy Bread with Honey, Cinnamon and Whipped Topping

Flan

$4.25

(Mexican Custard)

Flan with Kaluha

$5.49

Fried Ice Cream

$5.99

Flan with Kaluha (Liquor)

Churros

$4.99

Extra Sides

Sour Cream

$1.00

Corn Tortillas

$1.00

Flour Tortillas

$1.00

Shredded Cheese

$1.00

Salsa Picosa

$1.00

Pickled Jalapenos

$1.00

Pico De Gallo

$1.00

Avocado

$2.50

Lettuce

$1.00

Onios

$1.00

Cilantro

$1.00

Chiles toreados

$1.00

Graby - mashed potatoes

$6.00

Wings

6 Wings

$7.00

8 Wings

$9.00

12 Wings

$12.00

Lunch Monday - Thursday

Lunch #1

$8.00

Lunch #2

$8.00

Lunch #3

$8.00

Lunch #4

$8.00

Lunch #5

$8.00

Lunch #6

$8.00

Lunch #7

$8.00

Speedy Gonzales

$8.00

Lunch Quesadilla mexicana

$8.00

Lunch Huevos Rancheros

$8.00

Lunch taco salad

$8.00

Lunch tacos mexicanos

$8.00

Lunch sancho

$8.00

Lunch Jalisco

$8.00

Lunch chimicanga

$8.00

Lunch Enchiladas Suizas

$8.00

Lunch Fajitas

$8.00

from the bar

Sangria GLASS

$5.00

Chardonnay GLASS

$5.00

Malbec GLASS

$5.00

Pinot Grigio GLASS

$5.00

Daiquiris

$10.00

VIRGIN DAIQUIRIS FOR KIDS

$6.00

Beverages

Horchata

$2.99

Lemon

$2.99

Jamaica

$2.99

Pineapple

$2.99

Pepsi

$2.99

Sodas

$2.99

Cherry Peps

$2.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Sierra Mist

$2.99

Tropicana

$2.99

Mug Root Beer

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Mountain Dew

$2.99

Orange Juice

$2.99

Apple Juice

$2.99

Milk

$2.99

Chocolate Milk

$2.99

Coffee

$2.99

Hot Chocolate

$2.99

Iced Tea

$2.99

Tomato juice

$1.00

Coca cola

$3.00

Jarritos

$2.99

Large soda

$3.25

Large Horchata

$3.25

Pitcher soda

$5.50

Beer

Carta Blanca

$4.50

Corona

$4.50

Corona Light

$4.50

XX Dos Equis Amber

$4.50

XX Dos Equis Lager

$4.50

Pacifico

$4.50

Negra Modelo

$4.50

Modelo Especial

$4.50

Tecate

$4.50

Bohemia

$4.50

Victoria

$4.50

Estrella Jalisco

$4.50

Budweiser

$4.00

Budlight

$4.00

Coors Original

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

MGD

$4.00

Miller lite

$4.00

Michelob Lager

$4.00

Blue Moon

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Bud Lime

$4.00

O’Douls

$4.00

Heineken

$4.00

Busch light

$4.00

Michelada 32oz

$9.00

12oz Coors Light

$3.50

12oz Bud Light

$3.50

12oz XX Dos Equis

$4.00

12oz Michelob Ultra

$3.50

12oz Modelo Especial

$3.50

12oz Pacifico

$3.50

32oz Coors Light

$7.50

32oz Bud Light

$7.50

32OZ XX Dos Equis

$7.50

32oz Michelob Ultra

$7.50

32oz Modelo Especial

$7.50

32oz Pacifico

$7.50

PITCHER Coors light

$11.00

PITCHER Bud Light

$11.00

PITCHER XX Dos Equis

$11.00

PITCHER Michelob Ultra

$11.00

PITCHER Modelo especial

$11.00

PITCHER Pacifico

$11.00

Vodka

vodka

$5.25

shot vodka

$3.25

Rum

San Juan

$5.75

Mailbu

$5.75

Bacardi

$5.75

Rum Chata

$5.75

Captain Morgan

$5.75

Pina Colada

$6.50

Virgin Pina Colada

$3.50

shot rum

$3.25

Mojito 24oz

$5.00

Mojito 16oz

$3.75

Whiskey

Jim Beam

$5.25

Jack Daniels

$5.25

Wild Turkey

$5.25

Crown Royal

$5.25

Jameson

$5.25

Tequila

Jose Cuervo

$6.00

Juarez

$4.00

El Jimador

$6.00

Don julio

$6.00

Patron

$6.00

Cantarito

$8.99

1800

$6.00

TO GO Margaritas

20 oz. Margarita

$9.00

32 oz. Margarita

$10.75

Gallon

$45.00

Mixed Drinks

24 oz. Long Island

$8.75

Bloody Mary

$6.25
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

204 Court St., Clay Center, KS 67432

Directions

Gallery
Viva La Fiesta Mexican Cantina Inc. image

