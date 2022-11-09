Restaurant header imageView gallery
Viva La Waffle

101 Liberty Ave

Lafayette, LA 70508

Popular Items

Chicken Finger Box
Classic
Bitty Box

Savory

The Knockout

$9.99

*Our collaboration with Dustin Poirier’s Good Fight Foundation* Buttermilk fried chicken, crispy bacon, lettuce & Poirier’s Louisianan hot sauce infused mayo.

Rosceaux

$7.99

fried chicken. hot honey. blue cheese coleslaw.

Classic

$7.49

fried chicken. viva sauce. pickles.

Buffalo

$7.99

fried chicken. buffalo sauce. dill ranch. blue cheese coleslaw

HOT HOT

$7.99

fried chicken. hot hot sauce. dill ranch. pickles.

Figgy Piggy

$7.99

fig preserves. prosciutto. goat cheese. arugula. balsamic drizzle.

Caprese

$6.49

fresh mozzarella. tomatoes. pesto mayo. balsamic drizzle.

Monte Cristo

$7.99

ham. turkey. american. swiss. raspberry preserves (on side). powdered sugar.

Cheezy Viva

$4.99

american. shredded mozzarella.

Pizza

$5.99

pepperoni. shredded mozzarella. pizza sauce.

Wakey Wakey

$7.99

fluffy egg omelette, American cheese, viva sauce, and your choice of: breakfast sausage, buttermilk fried chicken, or crispy bacon

South In Ya Mouth

$8.99

Sweet

Nana Nutella

$4.99

sliced bananas, nutella

S'more

$4.99

marshmallow fluff, nutella, graham crackers

Fluffer Nutter

$4.99

marshmallow fluff, peanut butter

Peanut Butter & Jelly

$4.99

peanut butter & raspberry preserve

Cookie Butter & Jelly

$5.99

crunchy cookie butter. raspberry preserves.

*Cinnamon Roll

$4.99

cream cheese icing. cinnamon sugar dusting.

Viva Las Vegas

$6.99

creamy peanut butter. raspberry preserves. bananas. bacon.

Peanut Butter Cup

$4.99

Creamy peanut butter & Nutella on our signature waffle rolled in crumbled peanut butter cups!

Waffle Fries

Garlic Butter Waffle Fries

$2.99

garlic butter sauce

Regular Waffle Fries

$2.49

seasoned with salt & pepper

Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

$2.99

Cinnamon & Sugar

Cheesy Bacon Ranch Fries

$6.99

Waffle fries covered in melty mozzarella and American cheese topped with crispy bacon and dill ranch!

BOX

Chicken Finger Box

$10.99

4 chicken tenders, and a viva sauce with a choice of fry and a drink.

Bitty Box

$7.99

2 chicken fingers, a viva sauce and your choice of fry and a drink.

EXTRAS

Chicken Tender

$2.99

Blue Cheese Cole Slaw

$1.49

Dippers

Waffle (+ syrup)

$0.99

Sweet Extras

22 oz Viva Sauce

$9.99

Chicken Finger

$1.49

Bacon

$2.49

Egg Omelette

$2.99

Breakfast Sausage

$1.99

Sausage Biscuit

$4.99Out of stock

Chicken Biscuit

$5.29Out of stock

Bacon Biscuit

$5.79Out of stock

Hashbrown

$2.19Out of stock

Waffle Sticks

$2.99Out of stock

DRINKS

22 OZ

$2.19

32 OZ

$2.79

Dasani Bottled Water 20 oz

$2.59

Coffee

$1.49

Tap Water

MERCH

SHIRTS

$15.00

Kids drinks

Drinks

Catering Boxes

Large Savory Box

$95.00

Our large Savory box has 24 halves. Please choose 12 sandwiches of your choice! Mix and match however you would like.

Small Savory Box

$55.00

25 Chicken Finger Box

$45.00

25 freshly chicken fingers! Comes with 6 Viva dippers.

50 Chicken Finger Box

$80.00

100 Chicken Finger Box

$140.00

Large Sweet Box

$65.00

Small Sweet Box

$35.00

Large Sweet & Savory Box

$95.00

Small Sweet & Savory Box

$55.00

Garlic Fry Box

$20.00

Classic Fry Box

$18.00

School Lunch Orders

$10.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Fresh. Baked. Fun!

Location

101 Liberty Ave, Lafayette, LA 70508

Directions

