Italian

Vivace

615 Reviews

$$

2244 Ivy Road

Charlottesville, VA 22903

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Parmesan
Caesar Salad
Spaghetti & Meatballs

Appetizer

Olives

$5.00

Mix of Spanish and Italian olives

White Anchovies

$6.00

Boquerones from Spain with arugula and orange segment

Zuppa

$10.00

Split Pea Soup *Subject to change daily*

Garlic Cheesebread

$9.00

4 slices of ciabatta bread with three cheeses and a side of house-made marinara

Polpettini

$9.00

Four housemade sausage and Seven Hills beef meatballs with marinara and mozzarella

Bruschetta

$10.00

4 slices of Garlic Cheesebread with chopped fresh tomatoes, red onion, basil and balsamic

Artichoke & Goat Cheese Dip

$10.00

Blend of Caromont Farm goat cheese, Grana Padano and Pecorino Romano cheeses with Italian artichokes and a side of ciabatta bread

Antipasti

$15.00

Finocchiona salami, genoa, soppresata, prosciutti de parma, fontina, Mediterranean olive mix and crostini

Spicy Italian sausage with crispy polenta cake

$12.00

with sauteed peppers and onions

Fried Oysters

$16.00

served with lemon caper aioli and cocktail sauce

Calamari

$14.00

Flash fried calamari and cherry peppers served with marinara and smoked tomato aioli for dipping

Arancini

$10.00

Sicilian rice balls stuffed with salami and mozzarella cheese, served with marinara

Burrata

$14.00

Burrata served with fire roasted peppers, olives, basil and crostini

Mussels

$14.00

spicy white wine, lemon butter tomato sauce

Pizzas

Pizza Bianca

$15.00

A 12 inch pizza with olive oil, roasted garlic, fresh mozzarela, provolone and grana padano.

Pizza Margherita

$16.00

A 12 inch pizza with San Marzano tomatoes, fresh mozzarella and basil

Pizza with Prosciutto di parma and Arugula

$17.00

A 12 inch pizza with red sauce, fresh mozzarella, grana padono cheese, arugula with a white balsamic vinaigrette

Pizza Special

$18.00

White pizza with local mushrooms, fresh mozzarella

Salads

House Salad

$7.00

Mixed greens, shredded carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes and red onion.

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Romaine lettuce, Grana cheese, olives, croutons and house-made ceasar dressing

Mediterranean Salad

$10.00

Mixed greens, olives, tomatoes, artichokes, red onion, sundried tomatoes, feta cheese, croutons with hose Italian dressing.

The Wedge Salad

$10.00

Iceberg, creamy gorgonzola dolce, tomatoes, sliced red onion, house pancetta

Spinach Salad

$10.00

Caromont Farm goat cheese, beets, walnuts, balsamic reduction

Special Salad

$10.00

Schuyler mixed greens, apples, red onion, gorgonola cheese, candied walnuts, shaved radish, white balsamic vinaigrette. *Subject to change daily*

Pasta

Baked Penne Bolognese

$20.00

Penne pasta and house made bolognese sauce and baked with three cheeses Our bolognese sauce is made with local beef and house made sausage.

Fettuccini Alfredo

$18.00

Fettuccini pasta with a cream sauce, made from Grana Padano cheese

Frutti di Mar

$28.00

Spaghetti with clams, mussels and shrimp with a spicy white wine, lemon, butter tomato sauce

Gamberi Fra Diavolo

$28.00

shrimp, spicy marinara sauce, fettuccini

Gnocchi

$19.00

potato gnocchi, spinach cream sauce

Lasagne Bolognese

$20.00

Orecchiette

$22.00

house-made sausage, broccoli rabe, plum tomatoes, grana padano

Oreganata

$28.00

Spaghetti with Virginia clams, house-made crumbled sausage and a spicy white wine, lemon butter tomato sauce.

Pasta alla Vivace

$19.00

Marsala cream sauce, grilled chicken, sundried tomatoes, AM fog mushrooms with penne pasta

Penne alla Pesto

$19.00

Penne pasta with house-made pesto with a touch of cream, made with pine nuts

Penne Primavera

$19.00

Penne pasta with sautéed AM fog mushrooms, broccoli rabe, sundried tomatoes, grape tomatoes with white wine alfredo sauce

Ragu alla Bolognese

$22.00

House-made sausage and local beef tomato sauce with homemade tagliatelle

Ravioli Rosati

$19.00

Alfredo and marinara sauce combined over 6 cheese ravioli

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$20.00

4 meatballs, house-made marinara

Spaghetti Aglio

$16.00

Spaghetti pasta with extra virgin olive oil, garlic, pecorino romano, black pepper and parsley

Spaghetti Carbonara

$21.00

Spaghetti pasta with house-made smoked pancetta, pecorino romano, black pepper and Dog Trot Farms eggs and a touch of cream

Spaghetti Marinara

$17.00

Spaghetti with house-made marinara, basil and grana padano

Pumpkin Ravioli

$24.00

Pumpkin Ravioli with sambuca cream sauce butternut squash and candied walnuts

Mussels Marinara

$28.00

Mussels in a spicy red sauce over fettuccine

Short Rib Ragu

$26.00

Entrees

Bolo

Chicken Marsala

$24.00

Lightly floured and pan seared chicken breast served with local mushrooms and Marsala wine sauce with a side of spaghetti marinara

Chicken Parmesan

$20.00

over spaghetti marinara

Chicken Piccata

$22.00

Lighted floured and pan seared chicken over spaghetti with white wine lemon butter caper sauce

Eggplant Parmesan

$19.00

over spaghetti marinara

Pesce

$36.00Out of stock

Chesapeake Bay Jumbo Lump crap stuffed Flounder over Butternut squash risotto with julienne peppers green beans and carrot with lemon aioli *Subject to change daily*

Shrimp scampi with Risotto

$26.00

Pan seared shrimp with white wine lemon butter sauce, basil and cherry tomatoes served over risotto with a side of asparagus

Taste of Italy

$26.00

housemade meatball, sausage, half-portion of lasagne and a side of spaghetti marinara

Veal Marsala

$28.00

Lightly floured and pan seared veal served with local mushrooms and Marsala wine sauce with a side of spaghetti marinara and asparagus

Veal Parmesan

$28.00

over spaghetti marinara with asparagus

Veal Piccata

$28.00

Lighted floured and pan seared veal over spaghetti with white wine lemon butter caper sauce and a side of asparagus

N.Y. Strip

$42.00

Grilled prime New York strip with potatoes terrine, asparagus and local mushroom red wine demi-glace and gorgonzola butter

Tuna

$38.00

Ahi tuna w/ butternut squash risotto

Sides

Side of Spaghetti with Butter

$8.00

Side of Spaghetti Aglio

$9.00

Olive oil, garlic, pecorino romano, black pepper and parsley

Side of Spaghetti Marinara

$10.00

Side of Spaghetti Bolognese

$12.00

Meat sauce made with house-made sausage and beef

Side of Risotto

$9.00

Side of Broccoli

$9.00

Side of Asparagus

$9.00

Side of Spicy Italian Sausage

$12.00

Three sausages

Side of Meatballs

$9.00

Four housemade sausage and Seven Hills beef meatballs with marinara

Special Vegetable

$10.00

Roasted brussel sprouts, peppers, onions and butternut squash

Side of Spinach

$9.00

Sauteed organic spinach with pine nuts, golden raisins, shaved radish and Calabrian chili vinegar.

Full loaf of ciabatta bread

$8.00

This is a full loaf of the ciabatta bread we serve with all entrees.

Side Fettuccine Alfredo

$10.00

Side penne pesto

$10.00

Bar Bread

Dessert

Tiramisu

$8.00

Layers of espresso-soaked ladyfingers with mascarpone

Cannoli

$6.00

Two crisp pastries with a housemade filling of ricotta cheese, cream cheese and chololate chips

New York Style Cheesecake

$8.00

House-made on an almond biscotti crust served with Amarena Teschi cherries

Dark Chocolate Mousse Cake

$8.00

Three layers of dark chocolate cake with chocolate mouse and raspberry sauce

Italian Favorites

100% Sicilian Olive Oil

$10.99

1 pint bottle

Balsamic Vinegar of Modena

$7.99

16.9 fl oz bottle

Wines By the Glass

Glass - House - Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Glass - House - Chardonnay (California)

$8.00

Glass - House - Soave (Italy)

$8.00

Glass - House - Riesling (Germany)

$8.00

Glass - House - Sauvignon Blanc (France)

$9.00

Glass - House - Vermentino (Italy)

$9.00

Glass - House - Purato Rose (Italy)

$9.00

House - Prosecco (Italy) 187ml bottle

$10.00

Glass - Sorin Rose (Cotes de Provence, France, 2018)

$9.00

Red berries and peach flavours with spicy overtones.

Glass - Colin Barollot Bourgogne Chardonnay (Burgundy, France, 2018)

$10.00

Golden in color, rich with ripe fruit, minerality and a hint of vanilla.

Glass - Rodney Strong “Chalk Hill” Chardonnay (Sonoma, California, 2017)

$11.00

Toasty vanilla and spice complexities, with an elegant fullness and creamy texture on the palate.

Glass - House - Montepuciano (Italy)

$8.00

Glass - House - Chianti (Italy)

$8.00

Glass - House - Cabernet Sauvignon (Italy)

$9.00

Glass - House - Centine (Italy)

$9.00

Glass - House - Merlot (California)

$9.00

Glass - House - Malbec (Argentina)

$9.00

Glass - House - Sangiovese (Italy)

$9.00

Glass - House - Pinot Noir (Italy)

$9.00

Glass - Leone de Castris "Maiana" Salice Salentino (Italy, 2017)

$9.00

Full-bodied and robust with expressive notes of ripe plum mingled with blackberry jam and sweet spice.

Vino Rosso

BTL - House - Montepulciano (Italy)

$32.00

BTL - House - Chianti (Italy)

$32.00

BTL - House - Cabernet Sauvignon (Italy)

$34.00

BTL - House - Centine (Italy)

$34.00

BTL - House - Merlot (California)

$34.00

BTL - House - Malbec (Argentina)

$34.00

BTL - House - Sangiovese (Italy)

$34.00

BTL - House - Pinot Noir (Italy)

$34.00

BTL - Vajra Langhe Rosso (Piedmont, 2018)

$35.00

Blend of Nebbiolo, Dolcetta and Barbera. Supple black fruit compote flavor and pleasant spice.

BTL - Leone de Castris “Maiana” Salice Salentino (Italy, 2017)

$35.00

Full-bodied and robust with expressive notes of ripe plum mingled with blackberry jam and sweet spice.

BTL - Coltusboni RS Chianti Classico (Tuscany, 2018)

$36.00

New package, but same classic Chianti that is soft and round on the palate with well-balanced acidity.

BTL - Crivelli Collina “La Mora” Barbera d’Asti (Piedmont, 2019)

$38.00

Full bodied, good balance of acidity, structure, and red fruit leave fullness in the mouth.

BTL - Sant Antonio “Monti Garbi” Valpolicella Superiore Ripasso (Valpolicella, 2017)

$40.00

Savory fresh red fruit and cherry, with a soft, silky mouth feel and a long lingering spicy finish.

BTL - Dal Maso “Montebelvedere” Cabernet Sauvignon (Veneto, 2017)

$42.00

A robust palate of velvety red fruit and balsamic notes.

BTL - Ox-Eye Vineyard Lemberger (Shenandoah Valley, Virginia, 2015)

$42.00

Full-bodied with soft tannins and flavors of black currant and spice from just over the mountain.

BTL - Conte di Compiano Primitivo di Manduria (Puglia, 2017)

$44.00

Intense and complex with notes of ripe plum, morello cherry and spices.

BTL - Lovingston Cabernet Franc (Lovingston, Virginia, 2017)

$44.00

Rich and robust on the palate with a burst of dark berry fruit and medium tannins, extended finish.

BTL - Flechas de los Andes Gran Malbec (Vista Flores, Valle de Uco, Mendoza, Argentina, 2014)

$45.00

Dark berries, some tar & a hint of the oak frame, this is a smooth and silky wine.

BTL - La Valentina “Spelt” Montepulciano D’Abruzzo (Abruzzo, 2016)

$46.00

Intense plum and cocoa compliment elegant herbaceous finish.

BTL - GD Vajra Nebbiolo (Piedmont, 2018)

$46.00

Round and rustic, taste of red fruit and violets with soft, elegant tannins.

BTL - Banfi Chianti Classico Riserva (Tuscany, 2016)

$48.00

Delicate, but full-bodied, hints of currant and sage.

BTL - Guerrieri Gonzaga “Terre di San Leonardo” (Trentino Alto-Adige, 2016)

$60.00

A Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot and Carmenere blend showing vibrant red currant, dried herb, and silky tannins.

BTL - CAW Pinot Noir (Carlton-Yamhill, Oregon, 2012)

$60.00

Medium bodied, with rich dark plums and spice; an elegant, mature Oregon Pinot Noir.

BTL - Poliziano Vino Nobile di Montepulciano (Tuscany, 2016)

$64.00

Firm tannins and savory aromatics with abundant fruit faithfully express a Tuscan heritage.

BTL - Frogs Leap Zinfandel (California, 2017)

$75.00

Fresh, youthful aromas and amplified mid-palate richness with lush flavors, electric fruit, and perfect balance.

BTL - La Giaretta Amarone della Vapolicella Classico (Valpolicella, 2016)

$78.00

Silky throughout with a bouquet featuring dried plums and faint aromas of roses.

BTL - Vietti Barolo (Piedmont, 2016)

$94.00

Elegant notes of hazelnut, dried cherries and roses blend to a bright finish.

BTL - Verbena Brunello di Montalcino (Tuscany, 2015)

$96.00

Dark cherry, soft leather, spice and chocolate palate, with a long full finish.

Vino Bianco

BTL - House - Chardonnay (California)

$32.00

BTL - House - Riesling (Germany)

$32.00

BTL - House - Soave (Italy)

$32.00

BTL - La Lecciaia Orvieto Classico (Umbria, 2019)

$32.00

Fresh, light and vibrant, goes easily with or without food.

BTL - di Lenardo Pinot Grigio (Fruili, 2019)

$32.00

A bouquet of toasted almonds with subtle peach notes.

BTL - Graffetta Grillo (Sicily, 2018)

$32.00

Light and refreshing. Green apple, orange blossom, and cut grass.

BTL - House - Vermentino (Italy)

$34.00

BTL - House - Sauvignon Blanc (France)

$34.00

BTL - House - Purato Rose (Italy)

$34.00

BTL - La Lastra Vernaccia di San Gimignano (Tuscany, 2019)

$34.00

Rich creamy texture with mouthwatering green apple and citrus flavors.

BTL - Araldica Gavi La Luciana (Piedmont, 2018)

$34.00

Fresh, brisk acidity.with hints of apple and lemon.

BTL - Fremondo Falanghina del Sannio (Campania, 2019)

$34.00

Fruity bouquet with good acidity and a balanced, pleasant and refreshing taste.

BTL - Sorin Rose (Cotes de Provence, France, 2018)

$34.00

Red berries and peach flavours with spicy overtones.

BTL - Vietti Moscato d’Asti (Piedmont, 2018)

$36.00

Slightly bubbly or “Frizzante” with peach and ginger on the palate, lively texture, and moderate acidity.

BTL - Punggl Pinot Grigio (South Tyrol, 2018)

$39.00

Orange, honey and nuts accompany the lively and fruity aromas of this single vineyard Pinot Grigio.

BTL - Colin Barollot Bourgogne Chardonnay (Burgundy, France, 2018)

$40.00

Golden in color, rich with ripe fruit, minerality and a hint of vanilla.

BTL - Vietti Roero Arneis (Piedmont, 2019)

$44.00

Complex and well-balanced with crisp acidity.

BTL - Rodney Strong “Chalk Hill” Chardonnay (Sonoma, California, 2017)

$44.00

Toasty vanilla and spice complexities, with an elegant fullness and creamy texture on the palate.

BTL - Pollak Viognier (Greenwood, Virginia, 2018)

$48.00

Fragrant notes of creamy apricot and honeysuckle with ripe stone fruit balanced by crisp acidity.

Vino Spumante

House - Prosecco (Italy) 187ml bottle

$10.00

187ml bottle

BTL - Montelliana Prosecco (Veneto, Italy NV)

$34.00

Showing a typical fruity bouquet and taste, pleasant and light.

BTL - Dal Maso Durello (Veneto, Italy NV)

$40.00

Refreshing and fine. Pear and apple balanced with pleasant minerality.

BTL - Akaikes Rose (Kir-Yianni, Greece 2018)

$46.00

Dry, crisp, and delicate fruit with just a touch of sweetness.

BTL - Vorin-Jumel Blanc de Blanc Gand Cru Champagne (Champagne, French, NV)

$78.00

Grand Cru Blanc de blanc Champagne is synonymous with delicacy, elegance and freshness.

Cocktails

Pomegranate Martini

$10.00Out of stock

Stoli Vodka, Pama Pomegranate Liqueur, Splash of Lime

Lemontini

$10.00

Absolute Citron, Limoncello, Triple Sec, Dash of Sour

Titos Martini

$10.00

Titos Vodka with olives

Manhattan

$10.00

Makers Mark, Cocchi Sweet Vermouth, bitters

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Absolut Vodka, Ginger Beer, Lime

check markIntimate
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Curbside pickup and delivery services are available. Our regular dinner menu is available plus we are offering 20% off beer and wine. We are practicing social distancing and other increased sanitary measures as recommended. We will continue serving you during this health crisis while we can, following the guidelines and restrictions the Governor has put in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Updates will be posted here. We hope you all are and remain healthy and safe.

Website

Location

2244 Ivy Road, Charlottesville, VA 22903

Directions

