Vivace
615 Reviews
$$
2244 Ivy Road
Charlottesville, VA 22903
Popular Items
Appetizer
Olives
Mix of Spanish and Italian olives
White Anchovies
Boquerones from Spain with arugula and orange segment
Zuppa
Split Pea Soup *Subject to change daily*
Garlic Cheesebread
4 slices of ciabatta bread with three cheeses and a side of house-made marinara
Polpettini
Four housemade sausage and Seven Hills beef meatballs with marinara and mozzarella
Bruschetta
4 slices of Garlic Cheesebread with chopped fresh tomatoes, red onion, basil and balsamic
Artichoke & Goat Cheese Dip
Blend of Caromont Farm goat cheese, Grana Padano and Pecorino Romano cheeses with Italian artichokes and a side of ciabatta bread
Antipasti
Finocchiona salami, genoa, soppresata, prosciutti de parma, fontina, Mediterranean olive mix and crostini
Spicy Italian sausage with crispy polenta cake
with sauteed peppers and onions
Fried Oysters
served with lemon caper aioli and cocktail sauce
Calamari
Flash fried calamari and cherry peppers served with marinara and smoked tomato aioli for dipping
Arancini
Sicilian rice balls stuffed with salami and mozzarella cheese, served with marinara
Burrata
Burrata served with fire roasted peppers, olives, basil and crostini
Mussels
spicy white wine, lemon butter tomato sauce
Pizzas
Pizza Bianca
A 12 inch pizza with olive oil, roasted garlic, fresh mozzarela, provolone and grana padano.
Pizza Margherita
A 12 inch pizza with San Marzano tomatoes, fresh mozzarella and basil
Pizza with Prosciutto di parma and Arugula
A 12 inch pizza with red sauce, fresh mozzarella, grana padono cheese, arugula with a white balsamic vinaigrette
Pizza Special
White pizza with local mushrooms, fresh mozzarella
Salads
House Salad
Mixed greens, shredded carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes and red onion.
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, Grana cheese, olives, croutons and house-made ceasar dressing
Mediterranean Salad
Mixed greens, olives, tomatoes, artichokes, red onion, sundried tomatoes, feta cheese, croutons with hose Italian dressing.
The Wedge Salad
Iceberg, creamy gorgonzola dolce, tomatoes, sliced red onion, house pancetta
Spinach Salad
Caromont Farm goat cheese, beets, walnuts, balsamic reduction
Special Salad
Schuyler mixed greens, apples, red onion, gorgonola cheese, candied walnuts, shaved radish, white balsamic vinaigrette. *Subject to change daily*
Pasta
Baked Penne Bolognese
Penne pasta and house made bolognese sauce and baked with three cheeses Our bolognese sauce is made with local beef and house made sausage.
Fettuccini Alfredo
Fettuccini pasta with a cream sauce, made from Grana Padano cheese
Frutti di Mar
Spaghetti with clams, mussels and shrimp with a spicy white wine, lemon, butter tomato sauce
Gamberi Fra Diavolo
shrimp, spicy marinara sauce, fettuccini
Gnocchi
potato gnocchi, spinach cream sauce
Lasagne Bolognese
Orecchiette
house-made sausage, broccoli rabe, plum tomatoes, grana padano
Oreganata
Spaghetti with Virginia clams, house-made crumbled sausage and a spicy white wine, lemon butter tomato sauce.
Pasta alla Vivace
Marsala cream sauce, grilled chicken, sundried tomatoes, AM fog mushrooms with penne pasta
Penne alla Pesto
Penne pasta with house-made pesto with a touch of cream, made with pine nuts
Penne Primavera
Penne pasta with sautéed AM fog mushrooms, broccoli rabe, sundried tomatoes, grape tomatoes with white wine alfredo sauce
Ragu alla Bolognese
House-made sausage and local beef tomato sauce with homemade tagliatelle
Ravioli Rosati
Alfredo and marinara sauce combined over 6 cheese ravioli
Spaghetti & Meatballs
4 meatballs, house-made marinara
Spaghetti Aglio
Spaghetti pasta with extra virgin olive oil, garlic, pecorino romano, black pepper and parsley
Spaghetti Carbonara
Spaghetti pasta with house-made smoked pancetta, pecorino romano, black pepper and Dog Trot Farms eggs and a touch of cream
Spaghetti Marinara
Spaghetti with house-made marinara, basil and grana padano
Pumpkin Ravioli
Pumpkin Ravioli with sambuca cream sauce butternut squash and candied walnuts
Mussels Marinara
Mussels in a spicy red sauce over fettuccine
Short Rib Ragu
Entrees
Chicken Marsala
Lightly floured and pan seared chicken breast served with local mushrooms and Marsala wine sauce with a side of spaghetti marinara
Chicken Parmesan
over spaghetti marinara
Chicken Piccata
Lighted floured and pan seared chicken over spaghetti with white wine lemon butter caper sauce
Eggplant Parmesan
over spaghetti marinara
Pesce
Chesapeake Bay Jumbo Lump crap stuffed Flounder over Butternut squash risotto with julienne peppers green beans and carrot with lemon aioli *Subject to change daily*
Shrimp scampi with Risotto
Pan seared shrimp with white wine lemon butter sauce, basil and cherry tomatoes served over risotto with a side of asparagus
Taste of Italy
housemade meatball, sausage, half-portion of lasagne and a side of spaghetti marinara
Veal Marsala
Lightly floured and pan seared veal served with local mushrooms and Marsala wine sauce with a side of spaghetti marinara and asparagus
Veal Parmesan
over spaghetti marinara with asparagus
Veal Piccata
Lighted floured and pan seared veal over spaghetti with white wine lemon butter caper sauce and a side of asparagus
N.Y. Strip
Grilled prime New York strip with potatoes terrine, asparagus and local mushroom red wine demi-glace and gorgonzola butter
Tuna
Ahi tuna w/ butternut squash risotto
Sides
Side of Spaghetti with Butter
Side of Spaghetti Aglio
Olive oil, garlic, pecorino romano, black pepper and parsley
Side of Spaghetti Marinara
Side of Spaghetti Bolognese
Meat sauce made with house-made sausage and beef
Side of Risotto
Side of Broccoli
Side of Asparagus
Side of Spicy Italian Sausage
Three sausages
Side of Meatballs
Four housemade sausage and Seven Hills beef meatballs with marinara
Special Vegetable
Roasted brussel sprouts, peppers, onions and butternut squash
Side of Spinach
Sauteed organic spinach with pine nuts, golden raisins, shaved radish and Calabrian chili vinegar.
Full loaf of ciabatta bread
This is a full loaf of the ciabatta bread we serve with all entrees.
Side Fettuccine Alfredo
Side penne pesto
Bar Bread
Dessert
Tiramisu
Layers of espresso-soaked ladyfingers with mascarpone
Cannoli
Two crisp pastries with a housemade filling of ricotta cheese, cream cheese and chololate chips
New York Style Cheesecake
House-made on an almond biscotti crust served with Amarena Teschi cherries
Dark Chocolate Mousse Cake
Three layers of dark chocolate cake with chocolate mouse and raspberry sauce
Italian Favorites
Wines By the Glass
Glass - House - Pinot Grigio
Glass - House - Chardonnay (California)
Glass - House - Soave (Italy)
Glass - House - Riesling (Germany)
Glass - House - Sauvignon Blanc (France)
Glass - House - Vermentino (Italy)
Glass - House - Purato Rose (Italy)
House - Prosecco (Italy) 187ml bottle
Glass - Sorin Rose (Cotes de Provence, France, 2018)
Red berries and peach flavours with spicy overtones.
Glass - Colin Barollot Bourgogne Chardonnay (Burgundy, France, 2018)
Golden in color, rich with ripe fruit, minerality and a hint of vanilla.
Glass - Rodney Strong “Chalk Hill” Chardonnay (Sonoma, California, 2017)
Toasty vanilla and spice complexities, with an elegant fullness and creamy texture on the palate.
Glass - House - Montepuciano (Italy)
Glass - House - Chianti (Italy)
Glass - House - Cabernet Sauvignon (Italy)
Glass - House - Centine (Italy)
Glass - House - Merlot (California)
Glass - House - Malbec (Argentina)
Glass - House - Sangiovese (Italy)
Glass - House - Pinot Noir (Italy)
Glass - Leone de Castris "Maiana" Salice Salentino (Italy, 2017)
Full-bodied and robust with expressive notes of ripe plum mingled with blackberry jam and sweet spice.
Vino Rosso
BTL - House - Montepulciano (Italy)
BTL - House - Chianti (Italy)
BTL - House - Cabernet Sauvignon (Italy)
BTL - House - Centine (Italy)
BTL - House - Merlot (California)
BTL - House - Malbec (Argentina)
BTL - House - Sangiovese (Italy)
BTL - House - Pinot Noir (Italy)
BTL - Vajra Langhe Rosso (Piedmont, 2018)
Blend of Nebbiolo, Dolcetta and Barbera. Supple black fruit compote flavor and pleasant spice.
BTL - Leone de Castris “Maiana” Salice Salentino (Italy, 2017)
Full-bodied and robust with expressive notes of ripe plum mingled with blackberry jam and sweet spice.
BTL - Coltusboni RS Chianti Classico (Tuscany, 2018)
New package, but same classic Chianti that is soft and round on the palate with well-balanced acidity.
BTL - Crivelli Collina “La Mora” Barbera d’Asti (Piedmont, 2019)
Full bodied, good balance of acidity, structure, and red fruit leave fullness in the mouth.
BTL - Sant Antonio “Monti Garbi” Valpolicella Superiore Ripasso (Valpolicella, 2017)
Savory fresh red fruit and cherry, with a soft, silky mouth feel and a long lingering spicy finish.
BTL - Dal Maso “Montebelvedere” Cabernet Sauvignon (Veneto, 2017)
A robust palate of velvety red fruit and balsamic notes.
BTL - Ox-Eye Vineyard Lemberger (Shenandoah Valley, Virginia, 2015)
Full-bodied with soft tannins and flavors of black currant and spice from just over the mountain.
BTL - Conte di Compiano Primitivo di Manduria (Puglia, 2017)
Intense and complex with notes of ripe plum, morello cherry and spices.
BTL - Lovingston Cabernet Franc (Lovingston, Virginia, 2017)
Rich and robust on the palate with a burst of dark berry fruit and medium tannins, extended finish.
BTL - Flechas de los Andes Gran Malbec (Vista Flores, Valle de Uco, Mendoza, Argentina, 2014)
Dark berries, some tar & a hint of the oak frame, this is a smooth and silky wine.
BTL - La Valentina “Spelt” Montepulciano D’Abruzzo (Abruzzo, 2016)
Intense plum and cocoa compliment elegant herbaceous finish.
BTL - GD Vajra Nebbiolo (Piedmont, 2018)
Round and rustic, taste of red fruit and violets with soft, elegant tannins.
BTL - Banfi Chianti Classico Riserva (Tuscany, 2016)
Delicate, but full-bodied, hints of currant and sage.
BTL - Guerrieri Gonzaga “Terre di San Leonardo” (Trentino Alto-Adige, 2016)
A Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot and Carmenere blend showing vibrant red currant, dried herb, and silky tannins.
BTL - CAW Pinot Noir (Carlton-Yamhill, Oregon, 2012)
Medium bodied, with rich dark plums and spice; an elegant, mature Oregon Pinot Noir.
BTL - Poliziano Vino Nobile di Montepulciano (Tuscany, 2016)
Firm tannins and savory aromatics with abundant fruit faithfully express a Tuscan heritage.
BTL - Frogs Leap Zinfandel (California, 2017)
Fresh, youthful aromas and amplified mid-palate richness with lush flavors, electric fruit, and perfect balance.
BTL - La Giaretta Amarone della Vapolicella Classico (Valpolicella, 2016)
Silky throughout with a bouquet featuring dried plums and faint aromas of roses.
BTL - Vietti Barolo (Piedmont, 2016)
Elegant notes of hazelnut, dried cherries and roses blend to a bright finish.
BTL - Verbena Brunello di Montalcino (Tuscany, 2015)
Dark cherry, soft leather, spice and chocolate palate, with a long full finish.
Vino Bianco
BTL - House - Chardonnay (California)
BTL - House - Riesling (Germany)
BTL - House - Soave (Italy)
BTL - La Lecciaia Orvieto Classico (Umbria, 2019)
Fresh, light and vibrant, goes easily with or without food.
BTL - di Lenardo Pinot Grigio (Fruili, 2019)
A bouquet of toasted almonds with subtle peach notes.
BTL - Graffetta Grillo (Sicily, 2018)
Light and refreshing. Green apple, orange blossom, and cut grass.
BTL - House - Vermentino (Italy)
BTL - House - Sauvignon Blanc (France)
BTL - House - Purato Rose (Italy)
BTL - La Lastra Vernaccia di San Gimignano (Tuscany, 2019)
Rich creamy texture with mouthwatering green apple and citrus flavors.
BTL - Araldica Gavi La Luciana (Piedmont, 2018)
Fresh, brisk acidity.with hints of apple and lemon.
BTL - Fremondo Falanghina del Sannio (Campania, 2019)
Fruity bouquet with good acidity and a balanced, pleasant and refreshing taste.
BTL - Sorin Rose (Cotes de Provence, France, 2018)
Red berries and peach flavours with spicy overtones.
BTL - Vietti Moscato d’Asti (Piedmont, 2018)
Slightly bubbly or “Frizzante” with peach and ginger on the palate, lively texture, and moderate acidity.
BTL - Punggl Pinot Grigio (South Tyrol, 2018)
Orange, honey and nuts accompany the lively and fruity aromas of this single vineyard Pinot Grigio.
BTL - Colin Barollot Bourgogne Chardonnay (Burgundy, France, 2018)
Golden in color, rich with ripe fruit, minerality and a hint of vanilla.
BTL - Vietti Roero Arneis (Piedmont, 2019)
Complex and well-balanced with crisp acidity.
BTL - Rodney Strong “Chalk Hill” Chardonnay (Sonoma, California, 2017)
Toasty vanilla and spice complexities, with an elegant fullness and creamy texture on the palate.
BTL - Pollak Viognier (Greenwood, Virginia, 2018)
Fragrant notes of creamy apricot and honeysuckle with ripe stone fruit balanced by crisp acidity.
Vino Spumante
House - Prosecco (Italy) 187ml bottle
187ml bottle
BTL - Montelliana Prosecco (Veneto, Italy NV)
Showing a typical fruity bouquet and taste, pleasant and light.
BTL - Dal Maso Durello (Veneto, Italy NV)
Refreshing and fine. Pear and apple balanced with pleasant minerality.
BTL - Akaikes Rose (Kir-Yianni, Greece 2018)
Dry, crisp, and delicate fruit with just a touch of sweetness.
BTL - Vorin-Jumel Blanc de Blanc Gand Cru Champagne (Champagne, French, NV)
Grand Cru Blanc de blanc Champagne is synonymous with delicacy, elegance and freshness.
Cocktails
Pomegranate Martini
Stoli Vodka, Pama Pomegranate Liqueur, Splash of Lime
Lemontini
Absolute Citron, Limoncello, Triple Sec, Dash of Sour
Titos Martini
Titos Vodka with olives
Manhattan
Makers Mark, Cocchi Sweet Vermouth, bitters
Moscow Mule
Absolut Vodka, Ginger Beer, Lime
|Sunday
|4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Curbside pickup and delivery services are available. Our regular dinner menu is available plus we are offering 20% off beer and wine. We are practicing social distancing and other increased sanitary measures as recommended. We will continue serving you during this health crisis while we can, following the guidelines and restrictions the Governor has put in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Updates will be posted here. We hope you all are and remain healthy and safe.
2244 Ivy Road, Charlottesville, VA 22903