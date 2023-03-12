Restaurant header imageView gallery
Viva Taco

review star

No reviews yet

520 N 4th Street

Minneapolis, MN 55401

Popular Items

Three Tacos Meal
Two Tacos Meal
Four Tacos Meal


Tacos

Street taco style, garnish with corn tortilla, cilantro, chopped onions, radish, sides with smashed beans, shredded cheese, lettuce, Spanish rice, pico de gallo, green pepper sauce, red pepper sauce, and your choice of protein (Pork, Beef, Chicken, or Tofu)
Two Tacos Meal

Two Tacos Meal

$10.00

2 Tacos with corn tortilla, cilantro, chopped onions, radish, sides with smashed beans, shredded cheese, lettuce, Spanish rice, pico de gallo, green pepper sauce, red pepper sauce, and your choice of protein (Pork, Beef, Chicken, or Tofu)

Three Tacos Meal

Three Tacos Meal

$12.00

3 Tacos with corn tortilla, cilantro, chopped onions, radish, sides with smashed beans, shredded cheese, lettuce, Spanish rice, pico de gallo, green pepper sauce, red pepper sauce, and your choice of protein (Pork, Beef, Chicken, or Tofu)

Four Tacos Meal

Four Tacos Meal

$16.00

4 Tacos with corn tortilla, cilantro, chopped onions, radish, sides with smashed beans, shredded cheese, lettuce, Spanish rice, pico de gallo, green pepper sauce, red pepper sauce, and your choice of protein (Pork, Beef, Chicken, or Tofu)

Lunch Special

Lunch Special

$12.00

3 Tacos with Chips & Salsa

Choose Sauce

Out of stock
Build-your-own Taco

Build-your-own Taco

$3.00Out of stock

Viva Bowls

Served on Quinoa, Spanish white rice or Spanish brown rice & Revol Greens lettuce, corn, English cucumber, Pico De Gallo, shredded cheese, smashed bean, and your choice of sauce from mild, medium, and hot sauce.
Shrimps Bowl

Shrimps Bowl

$12.50
Carnitas Bowl (Pulled Pork)

Carnitas Bowl (Pulled Pork)

$12.00

Vietnamese style seasoned pork slow cooked for hours to delivery smoky juicy pulled pork Served on Quinoa, white rice or brown rice & Revol Greens lettuce with corn, English cucumber, Pico De Gallo, shredded cheese, and your choice of sauce from mild, medium, and hot sauce.

Shredded Chicken Bowl

Shredded Chicken Bowl

$12.00

Slow cooked shredded Chicken Served on Quinoa, white rice or brown rice & Revol Greens lettuce with corn, English cucumber, Pico De Gallo, shredded cheese, and your choice of sauce from mild, medium, and hot sauce.

Barbacoa Bowl (shredded Beef)

Barbacoa Bowl (shredded Beef)

$12.00

Slow cooked shredded beef Served on Quinoa, white rice or brown rice & Revol Greens lettuce with corn, English cucumber, Pico De Gallo, shredded cheese, and your choice of sauce from mild, medium, and hot sauce.

Curry Tofu Bowl

Curry Tofu Bowl

$12.00

Stir-fried tofu Served on Quinoa, white rice or brown rice & Revol Greens lettuce with corn, English cucumber, Pico De Gallo, shredded cheese, and your choice of sauce from mild, medium, and hot sauce.

Side Items

Grilled Cheese on a hand made Tortilla. Add meat for extra filling. Serve with Sour Cream, Salsa, and guacamole.
Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$5.00
Chips & Guacamole

Chips & Guacamole

$5.50
Chips & Queso

Chips & Queso

$5.50
Chips w/ Guacamole & Salsa

Chips w/ Guacamole & Salsa

$8.00
Chips Guac, Salsa, & Queso

Chips Guac, Salsa, & Queso

$10.00
Nachos

Nachos

$12.00+
Jalapeños Poppers (5)

Jalapeños Poppers (5)

$5.50

Jalapenos Cream Cheese Stuffed Breaded

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$8.00

Swiss Shred cheese on a hand made tortilla grilled for crunch and cheese melting. Serve with pico de cajo, sour cream, and guacamole

Chips quac & queso

$9.00

Empanada (3)

$12.00

Sweet

Choose from Strawberry or Chocolate. Comes with dipping sauce
Churros (4)

Churros (4)

$5.00

Drinks

Lemonade

Lemonade

$5.00

Fresh hand squeeze lemonade

Horchata

Horchata

$5.00

Handmade rice milk with hints of cinnamon

Passion Fruit

Passion Fruit

$5.00

Hand made pulp passion fruit refreshingly smooth

Mango

$5.00Out of stock

Group Order

Small Group (3-5)

Small Group (3-5)

$60.00

10 Tacos of Choice, 1 Small Nachos, 1 Order Jalapeno Poppers, and a quesadilla.

Large Group (8-10)

Large Group (8-10)

$100.00Out of stock

20 Tacos of Choice, 1 Large Nachos, 2 order Jalapeno Poppers

Tacos Box

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

612-217-8792

Website

Location

520 N 4th Street, Minneapolis, MN 55401

Directions

Gallery
Viva Taco image
Viva Taco image

Search similar restaurants

