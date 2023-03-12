Vietnamese
Sandwiches
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Viva Taco
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
612-217-8792
Location
520 N 4th Street, Minneapolis, MN 55401
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Afro Deli & Grill- Downtown Mpls
No Reviews
705 Marquette Avenue South Minneapolis, MN 55402
View restaurant