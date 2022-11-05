Vivel Crepes & Coffee Oaks at Lakeway
2,726 Reviews
$$
2011 Main Street unit #500
Lakeway, TX 78734
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Breakfast/Brunch
Simply Omelette
Eggs, Mozzarella cheese, Extra virgin olive oil.
Fiesta Omelette
Eggs, Mozzarella cheese, Pico de gallo, Avocado, Homemade salsa.
The Harvest Omelette
Eggs, Avocado, Roasted tomatoes, Spinach, Arugula, Mozzarella, Extra virgin olive oil.
The Chef's Omelette
Eggs, Merguez beef sausage, Mozzarella cheese, Sauteed mushrooms, Extra virgin olive oil.
Breakfast Sandwich
Scrambled eggs, Merguez beef sausage, Mozzarella cheese in a butter croissant.
New York Benedict
Two poached eggs, Sauteed spinach with basil pesto, over hash brown patty, Hollandaise sauce, Cherry Tomatoes.
Toast
Tajines
The Sunrise Tajine
Moroccan meatballs, Three sunny eggs, Vivel tomato garlic sauce, Ricotta cheese.
Shashuka Tajine
Merguez beef sausage, Roasted Bell pepper and tomato sauce, Three sunny eggs, feta cheese.
Marrakesh Express Tajine
Grass-fed Australian shredded spiced lamb, Three sunny eggs, Cumin, Extra virgin olive oil.
Pasta
Panini
Eggplant & Goat Cheese Panini
Grilled Chicken Panini
Roasted tomatoes, Roasted red peppers, Arugula, Mozzarella cheese, Basil pesto aioli.
The Gobbler Panini
Roasted turkey, Avocado, Spinach, Roasted tomatoes, Mozzarella cheese, Basil pesto aioli.
Merguez Sausage Panini
Moroccan beef sausage, sauteed mushrooms, sauteed onions, mozzarella cheese, Arugula, Mushroom pesto aioli.
Smoked Salmon Panini
Red onions, Kalamata olives, Cream cheese, Spinach, Basil pesto aioli.
Salads
REG Chopped Caesar Salad
Organic Kale , Romaine, Cherry tomatoes, Herb croutons, Shaved parmesan, Caesar dressing
LG Chopped Caesar Salad
Organic Kale , Romaine, Cherry tomatoes, Herb croutons, Shaved parmesan, Caesar dressing
REG Mediterranean Salad
Organic spring mix, Romaine, Cucumber, Kalamata olives, Cherry tomatoes, Shaved red onions, Feta cheese, served with homemade Mediterranean dressing,
LG Mediterranean Salad
Organic spring mix, Romaine, Cucumber, Kalamata olives, Cherry tomatoes, Shaved red onions, Feta cheese, served with homemade Mediterranean dressing,
REG Vivel Salad
Organic spring mix, Organic shredded kale, Organic dates, Toasted almonds, Goat cheese, Fresh strawberries, With homemade Vivel house dressing.
LG Vivel Salad
Organic spring mix, Organic shredded kale, Organic dates, Toasted almonds, Goat cheese, Fresh strawberries, With homemade Vivel house dressing.
Nicoise Salad LG
Organic spring mix, Romaine, Baby potatoes, Green beans, Palm hearts, Antipasto Olives, Parsley, Boiled eggs, Shaved red onions, Capers, Cherry tomatoes, Dijon mustard vinaigrette.
Quinoa Avocado Salad
Red and white quinoa , Avocado, chickpeas, Cherry tomatoes, Feta cheese, Organic Mixed greens, Sesame seeds Mediterranean dressing, topped with poached egg.
Sweet Crepes
Cannelle Crepe
Cinnamon, Raw sugar, Whipped butter.
Nutella Crepe
hazelnut chocolate spread
The Classic Crepe
Nutella, strawberries, bananas, whipped cream.
Reese's Crepe
Peanut butter, Dark chocolate , Roasted crunchy peanuts.
S'mores Crepe
Nutty Nutella Crepe
Nutella, Toasted almonds, Walnuts.
Citronade Crepe
Lemon reduction, Raw sugar, Whipped cream, Vanilla gelato.
Apple Pie Crepe
Baked cinnamon apples, bananas, caramel sauce, vanilla gelato.
Almondine Crepe
Almond butter , toasted almonds , Bananas, Honey.
The Morning Sunshine Crepe
Brie cheese, Fig jam, Walnuts, bananas,
Framboise Crepe
White chocolate, raspberry , fresh strawberries, bananas.
The Napoleon Crepe
Mousseline cream, strawberries, dark chocolate.
Tiramisu Crepe
Tiramisu mousse, Espresso gelato, Dark chocolate sauce.
Baklava Cheesecake Crepe
Pistachio and rose cheesecake filling , Baklava topping.
Plain Crepe
Savory Crepes
Aubergine Crepe
Roasted eggplant, Avocado, Goat cheese, Arugula, smoked gouda béchamel sauce.
Hummus & Falafel Crepe
Feta cheese, Olives, Arugula, Moroccan Salsa, Cucumber tzatziki.
Fiorentina Crepe
sauteed spinach, Basil pesto, Ricotta cheese, Mozzarella cheese, Sauteed mushrooms.
Grilled Chicken Crepe
Sauteed mushrooms, Mozzarella, Arugula, Mushroom pesto sauce.
Roasted Turkey Crepe
Avocado, brie cheese, Mixed greens, Basil pesto sauce.
Gyro Beef Crepe
Cucumber tzatziki, Roasted tomatoes, Sauteed onions, Feta cheese, Mixed greens.
The Norwegian Crepe
smoked salmon, Capers, Red onions, Cream cheese, arugula, Dill sour cream.
Plain Crepe
Burgers
The Classic Burger
Char grilled beef patty, Grilled onions, Grilled tomatoes, Mixed greens, Cheddar onions.
The Big Bird Burger
Grilled chicken breast , Guacamole, Red onions, Tomatoes, Cheddar cheese, Mixed greens.
The Rancher Burger
Char grilled beef patty, Merguez sausage, Fried egg, Sauteed onions, Mixed greens, Swiss cheese.
The Chef's Favorite Burger
Char grilled beef patty, Avocado, Sauteed mushrooms, Arugula, Gorgonzola cheese.
Soups
Kid's Menu
Eggs & Mozzarella Crepe
Eggs, Mozzarella cheese, crepe
Banana & PB & J Crepe
Bananas, peanut butter, strawberry jam, crepe
Eggs & Mozzarella Croissandwich
scrambled eggs, Mozzarella cheese, in a butter croissant.
Turkey & Cheddar Croissandwich
Sliced roasted turkey, Cheddar cheese , in a butter croissant.
Grilled Cheese Panini
Mozzarella cheese, Cheddar cheese, mayonnaise, panini bread.
Cheddar Cheese Burger
Char grilled patty , cheddar cheese, burger bun.
White Chicken Penne
white cheesy sauce, grilled chicken , penne pasta.