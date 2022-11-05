  • Home
  • Austin
  • Vivel Crepes & Coffee - Oaks at Lakeway
Vivel Crepes & Coffee Oaks at Lakeway

2,726 Reviews

$$

2011 Main Street unit #500

Lakeway, TX 78734

Order Again

Popular Items

Grilled Chicken Panini
The Classic Crepe
Nutella Crepe

Breakfast/Brunch

Simply Omelette

$9.50

Eggs, Mozzarella cheese, Extra virgin olive oil.

Fiesta Omelette

Fiesta Omelette

$12.50

Eggs, Mozzarella cheese, Pico de gallo, Avocado, Homemade salsa.

The Harvest Omelette

The Harvest Omelette

$12.50

Eggs, Avocado, Roasted tomatoes, Spinach, Arugula, Mozzarella, Extra virgin olive oil.

The Chef's Omelette

The Chef's Omelette

$13.50

Eggs, Merguez beef sausage, Mozzarella cheese, Sauteed mushrooms, Extra virgin olive oil.

Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

$11.50

Scrambled eggs, Merguez beef sausage, Mozzarella cheese in a butter croissant.

New York Benedict

New York Benedict

$13.50

Two poached eggs, Sauteed spinach with basil pesto, over hash brown patty, Hollandaise sauce, Cherry Tomatoes.

Toast

California Avocado Toast

California Avocado Toast

$12.50

Fresh avocado spread, Cherry tomatoes, Two poached eggs, Arugula, Multigrain toast, Extra virgin olive oil.

Caprese Avocado Toast

Caprese Avocado Toast

$15.50

Fresh avocado spread, Fresh tomato, Buffalo Mozzarella, Basil leaves, Multigrain toast, Balsamic reduction, Extra virgin olive oil.

Tajines

Merguez beef sausage, Roasted bell pepper and tomato sauce, , Three sunny eggs, Feta cheese.
The Sunrise Tajine

The Sunrise Tajine

$14.95

Moroccan meatballs, Three sunny eggs, Vivel tomato garlic sauce, Ricotta cheese.

Shashuka Tajine

Shashuka Tajine

$15.95

Merguez beef sausage, Roasted Bell pepper and tomato sauce, Three sunny eggs, feta cheese.

Marrakesh Express Tajine

Marrakesh Express Tajine

$16.95

Grass-fed Australian shredded spiced lamb, Three sunny eggs, Cumin, Extra virgin olive oil.

Pasta

Penne Pesto

Penne Pesto

$14.50

Grilled chicken breast, Sauteed mushrooms, Shaved parmesan, Basil pesto sauce over penne pasta.

Penne Rosa

$17.50

Salmon filet, Shrimp, Bell pepper lite cream sauce, over penne pasta.

Bolognese Penne

$15.50

Panini

Roasted red pepper, Kalamata olives, Arugula, Mushroom pesto aioli.

Eggplant & Goat Cheese Panini

$11.50
Grilled Chicken Panini

Grilled Chicken Panini

$11.50

Roasted tomatoes, Roasted red peppers, Arugula, Mozzarella cheese, Basil pesto aioli.

The Gobbler Panini

The Gobbler Panini

$12.50

Roasted turkey, Avocado, Spinach, Roasted tomatoes, Mozzarella cheese, Basil pesto aioli.

Merguez Sausage Panini

$13.50

Moroccan beef sausage, sauteed mushrooms, sauteed onions, mozzarella cheese, Arugula, Mushroom pesto aioli.

Smoked Salmon Panini

$15.50

Red onions, Kalamata olives, Cream cheese, Spinach, Basil pesto aioli.

Salads

REG Chopped Caesar Salad

$8.50

Organic Kale , Romaine, Cherry tomatoes, Herb croutons, Shaved parmesan, Caesar dressing

LG Chopped Caesar Salad

$10.50

Organic Kale , Romaine, Cherry tomatoes, Herb croutons, Shaved parmesan, Caesar dressing

REG Mediterranean Salad

$9.50

Organic spring mix, Romaine, Cucumber, Kalamata olives, Cherry tomatoes, Shaved red onions, Feta cheese, served with homemade Mediterranean dressing,

LG Mediterranean Salad

$11.50

Organic spring mix, Romaine, Cucumber, Kalamata olives, Cherry tomatoes, Shaved red onions, Feta cheese, served with homemade Mediterranean dressing,

REG Vivel Salad

REG Vivel Salad

$10.50

Organic spring mix, Organic shredded kale, Organic dates, Toasted almonds, Goat cheese, Fresh strawberries, With homemade Vivel house dressing.

LG Vivel Salad

LG Vivel Salad

$12.50

Organic spring mix, Organic shredded kale, Organic dates, Toasted almonds, Goat cheese, Fresh strawberries, With homemade Vivel house dressing.

Nicoise Salad LG

Nicoise Salad LG

$14.50

Organic spring mix, Romaine, Baby potatoes, Green beans, Palm hearts, Antipasto Olives, Parsley, Boiled eggs, Shaved red onions, Capers, Cherry tomatoes, Dijon mustard vinaigrette.

Quinoa Avocado Salad

Quinoa Avocado Salad

$14.50

Red and white quinoa , Avocado, chickpeas, Cherry tomatoes, Feta cheese, Organic Mixed greens, Sesame seeds Mediterranean dressing, topped with poached egg.

Sweet Crepes

Cannelle Crepe

$6.50

Cinnamon, Raw sugar, Whipped butter.

Nutella Crepe

$7.50

hazelnut chocolate spread

The Classic Crepe

$9.50

Nutella, strawberries, bananas, whipped cream.

Reese's Crepe

$8.95

Peanut butter, Dark chocolate , Roasted crunchy peanuts.

S'mores Crepe

$10.50

Nutty Nutella Crepe

$10.50

Nutella, Toasted almonds, Walnuts.

Citronade Crepe

Citronade Crepe

$9.95

Lemon reduction, Raw sugar, Whipped cream, Vanilla gelato.

Apple Pie Crepe

$10.50

Baked cinnamon apples, bananas, caramel sauce, vanilla gelato.

Almondine Crepe

Almondine Crepe

$10.50

Almond butter , toasted almonds , Bananas, Honey.

The Morning Sunshine Crepe

The Morning Sunshine Crepe

$11.50

Brie cheese, Fig jam, Walnuts, bananas,

Framboise Crepe

Framboise Crepe

$11.50

White chocolate, raspberry , fresh strawberries, bananas.

The Napoleon Crepe

The Napoleon Crepe

$11.50

Mousseline cream, strawberries, dark chocolate.

Tiramisu Crepe

Tiramisu Crepe

$11.95

Tiramisu mousse, Espresso gelato, Dark chocolate sauce.

Baklava Cheesecake Crepe

Baklava Cheesecake Crepe

$11.95

Pistachio and rose cheesecake filling , Baklava topping.

Plain Crepe

$3.95

Savory Crepes

Aubergine Crepe

$12.50

Roasted eggplant, Avocado, Goat cheese, Arugula, smoked gouda béchamel sauce.

Hummus & Falafel Crepe

Hummus & Falafel Crepe

$12.50

Feta cheese, Olives, Arugula, Moroccan Salsa, Cucumber tzatziki.

Fiorentina Crepe

$13.50

sauteed spinach, Basil pesto, Ricotta cheese, Mozzarella cheese, Sauteed mushrooms.

Grilled Chicken Crepe

Grilled Chicken Crepe

$13.50

Sauteed mushrooms, Mozzarella, Arugula, Mushroom pesto sauce.

Roasted Turkey Crepe

Roasted Turkey Crepe

$14.50

Avocado, brie cheese, Mixed greens, Basil pesto sauce.

Gyro Beef Crepe

Gyro Beef Crepe

$15.50

Cucumber tzatziki, Roasted tomatoes, Sauteed onions, Feta cheese, Mixed greens.

The Norwegian Crepe

$15.95

smoked salmon, Capers, Red onions, Cream cheese, arugula, Dill sour cream.

Plain Crepe

$3.95

Burgers

The Classic Burger

The Classic Burger

$13.95

Char grilled beef patty, Grilled onions, Grilled tomatoes, Mixed greens, Cheddar onions.

The Big Bird Burger

$13.95

Grilled chicken breast , Guacamole, Red onions, Tomatoes, Cheddar cheese, Mixed greens.

The Rancher Burger

The Rancher Burger

$15.50

Char grilled beef patty, Merguez sausage, Fried egg, Sauteed onions, Mixed greens, Swiss cheese.

The Chef's Favorite Burger

The Chef's Favorite Burger

$15.95

Char grilled beef patty, Avocado, Sauteed mushrooms, Arugula, Gorgonzola cheese.

Soups

Cup Green Lentil Soup

$5.50

Bowl Green Lentil Soup

$6.50

Cup Butternut Squash Soup

$5.95

Bowl Butternut Squash Soup

$6.95

Cup Fennel & Potato Soup

$5.95

Bowl Fennel & Potato Soup

$6.95

Soup + Salad Combo

$12.50

Soup + Panini Combo

$12.50

Kid's Menu

Eggs & Mozzarella Crepe

$7.00

Eggs, Mozzarella cheese, crepe

Banana & PB & J Crepe

$7.00

Bananas, peanut butter, strawberry jam, crepe

Eggs & Mozzarella Croissandwich

$7.00

scrambled eggs, Mozzarella cheese, in a butter croissant.

Turkey & Cheddar Croissandwich

$7.00

Sliced roasted turkey, Cheddar cheese , in a butter croissant.

Grilled Cheese Panini

$7.00

Mozzarella cheese, Cheddar cheese, mayonnaise, panini bread.

Cheddar Cheese Burger

$7.00

Char grilled patty , cheddar cheese, burger bun.

White Chicken Penne

$7.00

white cheesy sauce, grilled chicken , penne pasta.

Snacks

Biscotti

$1.50

Chips

$2.25

Banana

$1.50

Pastry

Butter Croissant

$2.75

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$6.50

N.Y Cheesecake

$5.95

Red Velvet Cake

$6.50

Lemoncilo Mascarpone Cake

$5.95

Banana Nut Muffins

$2.75

Chocolate Muffin

$2.75

Blueberry Muffin

$2.75

Carrot Cake

$6.50

Macaron's 6 pcs

$10.95

Tres Leches

$6.50

Vegan G.F Mini Donuts Cakes

$11.95

Walnut Baklava

$3.25

Chocolate Chunk Brownie

$3.25

Lemon crumb Bar

$3.25

Chewy Marshmallow Square

$3.50

Toffee Crunch Blondie

$3.50

Two Truffles

$3.00

Four Truffles

$6.00

Gelato

1 Scoop Gelato

$3.95

2 Scoops Gelato

$5.50

Pint Gelato 16oz

$11.00

Sides

Side Hand Cut Potatoes

$4.75

Side Two Scrambled Eggs

$2.00

Side 3 Egg Whites

$3.50

Side House Salad

$3.50

Side White Toast

$1.50

Side Multigrain Toast

$1.75

Side 1 Poached Egg

$1.75

One Fried Egg

$1.50

Two Fried Eggs

$3.00

Side Pita Bread

$1.50

Side Two Hashbrowns

$3.95

Side GF Toast

$2.00

Side French Fries

$4.50

Side Sausage

$5.50

Side 3 Falafel

$5.00

Side Hummus

$4.50

Side Grilled Salmon 6 oz

$10.00

Fruit Cup

$3.50

Side Chicken 4 oz

$5.00

Side Grilled Shrimp 8 pcs

$10.00

Side Smoked Salmon 4 oz

$6.00

Side Half Avocado

$3.00

Coffee Beans

1 Lb Vivel Espresso

$22.00

1 Lb Dark Roast

$18.00

1 Lb Medium Roast

$18.00

Vivel Catering

Fiesta omelette crepe Platter

$75.00

Espresso/Hot Drip/Choc

Doppio Espresso

$3.50

Espresso Macchiato

$3.95

Espresso Con Panna

$4.25

Espresso Cortado

$4.25

Espresso Affogato

$5.50

Espresso Americano

$3.95+