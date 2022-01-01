Restaurant header imageView gallery
Soul Food

Vivian’s Express Grill Fountains

review star

No reviews yet

5300 Fountains Dr NE #104

Cedar Rapids, IA 52411

Order Again

Popular Items

3 ct. Chicken Tenders
6 ct. Chicken Tenders
Shrimp Po'boy

Philly

Original Philly

$14.00Out of stock

Fresh shaved prime rib meat, sautéed green peppers, onions and your choice of cheese.

Chicken Philly

$12.00

Chopped, seasoned and grilled chicken with green peppers, onion and cheese on a fresh Philly roll. Served w/ fries.

Jerk Steak Philly

$14.00Out of stock
Jerk Chicken Philly

$14.00

Grilled jerk chicken, green peppers & american cheese. Served w/ fries.

The Double Trouble

$14.00Out of stock

Prime Rib Steak & Chicken grilled together with sautéed peppers & onions on a Philly roll -- the best of both worlds!

Surf & Turf Philly

$16.00Out of stock

Fresh shaved prime rib + tiger shrimp. Green peppers, onion & cheese on Philadelphia bread.

Chicken & Wings

3 ct. Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Hand cut chicken tenders, breaded in our famous Iowa's Best Fried Chicken breading and fried to perfection. Served w/ fries.

6 ct. Chicken Tenders

$12.00

4 ct. Wings

$10.00

10 ct. Wings

$14.00

25 ct. Wings

$30.00Out of stock

Wings & Waffle

$13.00

Po'boys

Shrimp Po'boy

$13.00
Catfish Po'boy

$11.00

Chicken Po'boy

$12.00

2 for 22.22!

Chose my 2

$22.22

Chose any TWO chicken options - Philly or wraps! Match how you'd like! Comes with a large side of Fries.

Wraps

Jerk Chicken Wrap

$15.00
Jerk Shrimp Wrap

$13.00

Cajun Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Fish & Shrimp

Catfish Lunch

$9.00

Catfish Dinner

$15.00
Jayanni's Shrimp

$15.00

8 hand breaded jumbo shrimp, fried to perfection and served w/ french fries.

Cedar Platter

$15.00

1 catfish fillet + 4 fried shrimp, french fries and cole slaw.

Burgers

The Viv

$14.00

1/2 lb custom blend brisket & ground chuck on Texas toast with mayo, lettuce, American cheese, onion, ketchup & mustard.

Lil Viv

$11.00Out of stock

Smaller version of The Viv.

Vivian's Patty Melt

$13.00Out of stock

Fast Grabs

Chicken Sandwich

$12.00
Jerk Chicken Tips

$11.00

Grilled Jerk Chicken over leafy lettuce drizzled in our house-made jerk sauce. Served w/ fries.

Specialty Fries

$12.00

Options vary by week. Popular Specialty Fries include: -Jerk Chicken Fries - Cajun Chicken Fries - Seafood Fries Call today and inquire about this week's option!

Jerk Chicken Eggrolls

$9.00Out of stock

A favorite from our anchor location, Vivian's Soul Food. Jerk chicken, cilantro, sharp cheddar cheese rolled in a wrap and deep fried to perfection. Served with secret recipe, House Sauce.

Mexwell

$10.00Out of stock

Fries

$3.00

Fried Okra

$7.00
Onion Rings

$5.00

Salads

Jerk Chicken Salad

$13.00
Jerk Shrimp Salad

$13.00

Sides

French Fries

$3.00

Coleslaw

$3.00

Onion Rings

$5.00

A la carte

Wing a la carte

$2.50

Fish fillet a la carte

$5.00

Waffle

$5.00

Desserts

Caramel Cake

$6.00

Banana Pudding

$6.00Out of stock

German Chocolate

$6.00Out of stock

Strawberry Cake

$6.00Out of stock

Chocolate Cake

$6.00Out of stock

Lemon Cake

$6.00Out of stock

Red Velvet Cake

$6.00

Kids Menu

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

2 Tenders

$7.50

Waffle a la carte

$5.00

Extra Sauces

Jerk Sauce

$0.25

Mild Sauce

$0.25

Hot Sauce

$0.25

Ranch

$0.25

Lemon Pepper

$0.25

House Sauce

$0.25

Cocktail

$0.25

Tartar

$0.25

Cheese Sauce

$0.25

Beverages

We proudly serve Coca Cola products!

Glass Bottle

$2.50

Smartwater

$2.60

Fountain Drink

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Vivian's Express Grill is a spin-off of Vivian's Soul Food. Located at 5300 Fountains Dr. NE #104 we specialize in scratch kitchen quick service. Place your order now!

Location

5300 Fountains Dr NE #104, Cedar Rapids, IA 52411

Directions

