Vivian’s Soul Food

Thanksgiving 2022 Take n Bake PREORDER

This menu category is PREORDER for Thanksgiving 2022. - All items are prepared for baking at home, directions will be provided upon pickup - Orders must be paid for at the time of purchase. - Orders not picked up on the specified date will be assumed forfeited by the customer and donated to a local organization Please include your full name and phone number in the NOTES section when placing your order. Thank you and happy holidays!