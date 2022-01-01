Restaurant header imageView gallery
Soul Food

Vivian’s Soul Food

No reviews yet

2925 Williams Parkway

Cedar Rapids, IA 52404

Order Again

Popular Items

Iowa's Best Fried Chicken
Fried Catfish
Baked Mac

Starters

Jerk Chicken Eggrolls
$13.00

$13.00
The Sampler

The Sampler

$16.00
Louisiana Shrimp
$18.00

Louisiana Shrimp

$18.00
Okra

Okra

$9.00

Garden Salad

$8.00

Meat & Poultry

Iowa's Best Fried Chicken

Iowa's Best Fried Chicken

$16.00

Voted the best chicken by Southern Living Magazine; Three assorted chicken pieces served with 2 sides and a cornbread muffin

Short Ribs

Short Ribs

$22.00Out of stock

Slow braised short ribs served with 2 sides and a cornbread muffin.

Jerk Chicken Salad
$15.00

Jerk Chicken Salad

$15.00
a la carte - catfish
$7.00

a la carte - catfish

$7.00
a la carte - ch. breast
$5.00

a la carte - ch. breast

$5.00
a la carte - ch. thigh
$4.00

a la carte - ch. thigh

$4.00
a la carte - ch. wing/leg
$3.00

a la carte - ch. wing/leg

$3.00

Smothered Turkey Legs

$18.00Out of stock

Seafood

Gumbo

Gumbo

$17.00
Blackened Red Snapper

Blackened Red Snapper

$24.00Out of stock
Jayanni's Favorite Shrimp

Jayanni's Favorite Shrimp

$18.00

Eight jumbo shrimp hand-battered and fried golden, served with your choice of two sides.

Fried Catfish

Fried Catfish

$17.00

Two perfectly seasoned and fried catfish fillets served with 2 sides and a cornbread muffin.

Shrimp Po Boy

Shrimp Po Boy

$15.00

Jumbo shrimp on a grilled french bun with lettuce, tomato and romelade sauce, served with fries.

Shrimp & Grits

Shrimp & Grits

$18.00

Pan seared jumbo shrimp served over creamy grits.

Catfish Po Boy

Catfish Po Boy

$15.00

A perfectly season catfish fillet on a grilled french bun with lettuce, tomato, and romelade sauce. Served with fries.

Blackened Salmon

$22.00

Daily Specials

Tues - Smothered Chops

Tues - Smothered Chops

$16.00Out of stock
Tues- Pot Roast

Tues- Pot Roast

$16.00Out of stock
Wed. - Meatloaf

Wed. - Meatloaf

$16.00Out of stock
Thurs - Jerk Chicken

Thurs - Jerk Chicken

$18.00Out of stock
Fri - Babyback Ribs

Fri - Babyback Ribs

$17.00Out of stock
Sat- Rib Tips

Sat- Rib Tips

$18.00Out of stock
Sun - Smothered Chops
$16.00

Sun - Smothered Chops

$16.00
Sunday - Meatloaf
$16.00

Sunday - Meatloaf

$16.00

Side a la carte

Cornbread muffin
$1.79

Cornbread muffin

$1.79
Baked Mac

Baked Mac

$5.00
Mashed Potatoes
$5.00

Mashed Potatoes

$5.00
Collard Greens
$5.00

Collard Greens

$5.00
Cornbread Dressing
$5.00

Cornbread Dressing

$5.00
Red Beans & Rice
$5.00

Red Beans & Rice

$5.00
Candied Yams
$5.00

Candied Yams

$5.00

Rice & gravy

$5.00
Spaghetti

Spaghetti

$5.00

Green Beans

$5.00Out of stock
Fries

Fries

$5.00Out of stock

Extra Sauce

$0.75

Grits

$5.00

Kids

Almost Grown Up

$11.00

Two chicken legs & 1 adult side of your choice, served with a cornbread muffin OR One catfish fillet & 1 adult side of your choice, served with a cornbread muffin.

Thanksgiving 2022 Take n Bake PREORDER

This menu category is PREORDER for Thanksgiving 2022. - All items are prepared for baking at home, directions will be provided upon pickup - Orders must be paid for at the time of purchase. - Orders not picked up on the specified date will be assumed forfeited by the customer and donated to a local organization Please include your full name and phone number in the NOTES section when placing your order. Thank you and happy holidays!
Full Pan: Jerk Chicken
$120.00

Full Pan: Jerk Chicken

$120.00
1/2 Pan: Baked Mac
$55.00

1/2 Pan: Baked Mac

$55.00
Full Pan: Baked Mac
$90.00

Full Pan: Baked Mac

$90.00
1/2 Pan: Collard Greens
$50.00

1/2 Pan: Collard Greens

$50.00
Full Pan: Collard Greens
$85.00

Full Pan: Collard Greens

$85.00
1/2 Pan: Cornbread Dressing
$55.00

1/2 Pan: Cornbread Dressing

$55.00
Full Pan: Cornbread Dressing
$90.00

Full Pan: Cornbread Dressing

$90.00
1/2 Pan: Yams

1/2 Pan: Yams

$55.00
Full Pan: Yams
$85.00

Full Pan: Yams

$85.00
1/2 Pan: Mashed Potatoes & Gravy
$40.00

1/2 Pan: Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

$40.00
Full Pan: Mashed Potatoes & Gravy
$75.00

Full Pan: Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

$75.00
