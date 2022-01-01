Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches
Italian

Viviano's Festa Italiano Chesterfield

1,000 Reviews

$$

150 Four Seasons Shopping Center

Chesterfield, MO 63017

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Festa Italiano
You Pick 2
FULL Grilled Chicken Fettuccine

*You Pick 2

You Pick 2

$12.99

*Appetizers

12pc Toasted Ravioli

$11.99

A St. Louis favorite. Served with marinara sauce.

6pc Toasted Ravioli

$7.49

A St. Louis favorite. Served with marinara sauce.

Chicken Wings

$12.99Out of stock

Bread seasoned with herbed olive oil and garlic topped with Asiago cheese..

FULL Cheese Garlic Bread

$4.99

1/2 Cheese Garlic Bread

$2.99

*Salad

FULL Viviano's Special Salad

$13.00

FULL Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$14.00

FULL Greek Salad

$12.00

FULL Pecan Grape Salad

$12.00

FULL Garden Salad

$11.00

Full Gorgonzola

$12.00

Full Strawberry

$10.99Out of stock

1/2 Viviano's Special Salad

$9.00

1/2 Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$10.00

1/2 Greek Salad

$8.00

1/2 Pecan Grape Salad

$8.00

1/2 Garden Salad

$7.00

Half Gorgonzola

$8.00

1/2 Strawberry

$7.49Out of stock

*Sandwiches

Viviano's Special

$13.00

Festa Italiano

$13.00

Muffaletta

$13.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$11.99

Turkey Pan Bagna

$11.00

Chicken Mediterranian Sandwich

$11.00

Mangia Bene

$12.00

Meatball Sandwich

$12.00

Peppy Pepperoni

$10.00

Tuna Salad

$9.99

Hot Salami Sandwich

$9.99Out of stock

Cod Sandwich

$9.99Out of stock

Roast Beef Ciabatta

$9.99Out of stock

Salsiccia Sandwich

$10.99Out of stock

*Panini

Turkey Panini

$10.99

Chicken Havarti Panini

$10.99

The Sicilian Panini

$9.99

Lemon Chicken Panini

$9.99

*Pasta

FULL Penne Roma

$14.00Out of stock

1/2 Penne Roma

$10.00Out of stock

FULL Pasta Con Broccoli

$13.00

1/2 Pasta Con Broccoli

$9.00

FULL Grilled Chicken Fettuccine

$14.00

1/2 Grilled Chicken Fettuccine

$10.00

FULL Pasta Carbonara

$15.00

1/2 Pasta Carbonara

$11.00

FULL Tortellini

$15.00

1/2 Tortellini

$11.00

FULL Spaghetti & Meatballs

$12.00

1/2 Spaghetti & Meatballs

$8.00

FULL Vigoro Medley Spaghetti

$12.00

1/2 Vigoro Medley Spaghetti

$8.00

Full Meat Rav

$10.99

Half Meat Rav

$7.99

Full Cheese Rav

$10.49

Half Cheese Rav

$7.49

Lasagna w/side salad

$12.99Out of stock

GLUTEN FREE Full Cheese Rav

$12.99

GLUTEN FREE Half Cheese rav

$9.99

Shrimp Siciliano/salad

$14.99Out of stock

Shrimp Fettucine

$14.99Out of stock

Half Shrimp Fettucine

$9.99Out of stock

Full Shrimp Siciliano

$13.99Out of stock

*Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$11.00

Pepperoni Pizza

$12.00

Sausage Pizza

$12.00

Combo Pizza

$13.00

*Kids

Kids Spaghetti & Meatballs

$7.99Out of stock

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Kids Penne with Butter and Garlic

$5.99

Kids Chicken Strips

$6.99

Kids Cheese Sticks

$4.99

Kids Pretzel Bites

$3.99

*Dessert

Tiramisu

$6.99

REG Cannoli

$3.99

MINI Cannoli

$1.99

Lemon Bar

$3.99

Brownies

$3.99

Sweet Coco Panini

$4.99Out of stock

Cookie Full Price

$1.99

*Soup

CUP Minestrone

$5.49

BOWL Minestrone

$7.29

CUP Italian Wedding

$5.49

BOWL Italian Wedding

$7.29

CUP Mushroom Brie

$5.49

BOWL Mushroom Brie

$7.29

CUP Soup Of The Day

$5.99

BOWL Soup Of The Day

$7.59

Quart of Soup

$13.99

*Extra Options

No Utensils

No Bread

Extra Bread

$0.40
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

150 Four Seasons Shopping Center, Chesterfield, MO 63017

Directions

Gallery
Viviano's Festa Italiano image
Viviano's Festa Italiano image
Viviano's Festa Italiano image
Viviano's Festa Italiano image

Similar restaurants in your area

Cecil Whittaker's Pizza - Heritage Plaza
orange star4.3 • 773
12529 Olive Blvd St Louis, MO 63141
View restaurantnext
Katie's Pizza & Pasta Osteria- Town & Country
orange star4.4 • 1,233
14171 Clayton Road Town and Country, MO 63017
View restaurantnext
Snarf's Sandwiches - Page
orange starNo Reviews
11512 page service dr saint louis, MO 63146
View restaurantnext
Companion Ladue Cafe - Ladue
orange starNo Reviews
9781 Clayton Rd. Ladue, MO 63124
View restaurantnext
NOTO
orange starNo Reviews
5105 Westwood Dr St Charles, MO 63304
View restaurantnext
Racanelli's Pizza - Kirkwood
orange starNo Reviews
111 N. Kirkwood Rd Kirkwood, MO 63122
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Chesterfield

Bishop's Post
orange star4.5 • 2,391
16125 W Chesterfield Parkway Chesterfield, MO 63017
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - St. Louis-Town & Country MO
orange star4.5 • 2,088
294 Lamp and Lantern Village Chesterfield, MO 63017
View restaurantnext
EdgeWild Restaurant & Winery
orange star4.3 • 1,941
550 Chesterfield Center Chesterfield, MO 63017
View restaurantnext
Global Quesadilla Company - Town & Country
orange star4.6 • 1,705
189 Lamp and Lantern Village Chesterfield, MO 63017
View restaurantnext
Katie's Pizza & Pasta Osteria- Town & Country
orange star4.4 • 1,233
14171 Clayton Road Town and Country, MO 63017
View restaurantnext
Mike Duffy's Pub & Grill - Town & Country
orange star4.3 • 615
1024 Schnucks Woodsmill Plaza Town and Country, MO 63017
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Chesterfield
Ballwin
review star
Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)
Saint Peters
review star
Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
Saint Charles
review star
Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)
Eureka
review star
No reviews yet
O Fallon
review star
No reviews yet
Florissant
review star
No reviews yet
Wentzville
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Saint Louis
review star
Avg 4.5 (320 restaurants)
Alton
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston