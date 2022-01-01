  • Home
Viviano's New Fenton 55 Fenton Plaza

No reviews yet

55 Fenton Plaza

Fenton, MO 63026

Order Again

Popular Items

Festa Italiano
Viv Special
Viv Salad

*Appetizers

6pc Toasted Ravioli

$8.00

A St. Louis favorite. Served with marinara sauce.

12pc Toasted Ravioli

$14.00

Chicken Wings

$16.00

Bread seasoned with herbed olive oil and garlic topped with Asiago cheese..

Cheese Garlic Bread

$7.00

Calamari

$13.00

Roasted Eggplant Flatbread

$13.00

Chicken Spinach Flatbread

$13.00

Bruschetta

$13.00

Fried Artichokes

$10.00Out of stock

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$13.00

*Salad

Viv Salad

$14.00

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Greek Salad

$13.00

Pecan Grape Salad

$12.00

Steak Salad

$20.00

Caprese Salad

$12.00

Half/side Viv salad

$8.00

Half/side Garden Salad

$6.99

Strawberry Salad

$13.00

Half Ceasar

$8.00

*Sandwiches

Viv Special

$14.00

Festa Italiano

$15.00

Muffaletta

$15.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$13.00

Turkey Pan Bagna

$12.00

Hot Salami Sandwich

$12.00

Mangia Bene

$14.00

Meatball Sandwich

$13.00

Eggplant Sandwich

$13.99Out of stock

*Pasta

Penne Roma

$14.00

Pasta Con Broccoli

$14.00

Chicken Fettuccine

$17.00

Pasta Carbonara

$18.00

Tortellini

$17.00

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$14.00

Shrimp Siciliano

$20.00

Fettuccine Alfredo

$12.00

Tuscan Pasta

$18.00

Mushroom Ravioli

$15.00

Salmon Pasta

$22.00

Diavola Pasta

$15.00

Bolognese Pasta

$16.00

*Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$14.00

Pepperoni Pizza

$15.00

Quattro Fromaggi

$15.00

Build Your Own

$13.00

Sicilian Pizza

$20.00

Buffalo

$16.00

*Kids

Kids Chicken Strips

$6.00

Build Your Own Pasta

$6.00

*Dessert

Tiramisu

$7.99

Cannoli

$4.50

Gelato

$6.50

Zabaglione

$8.50

Bread Pudding

$9.50

Creme Brulee

$7.00

Lemon Bar

$2.99

Brownie

$2.99

*Soup

Mushroom Brie

$8.00

Lobster Bisque

$7.00

Italian Wedding

$7.00

Tomato Bisque

$7.00Out of stock

*Flatbreads

Roasted Eggplant

$13.00

Chicken Spinach

$13.00

*Entrees

8oz Filet

$34.00

Parmesan Crusted Medallions

$32.00

14oz Bone-In Ribeye

$38.00

Chicken Modega

$26.00

Salmon

$24.00

Grilled Mahi

$26.00

*Brunch

Banana Nutella Waffle

$13.00

Biscuits Gravy

$10.00

Breakfast Panini

$12.00

Cinnamon Strudel Waffles

$12.00

Creme Filled Berry French Toast

$15.00

Denver Omelette

$13.00

Prosciutto Benedict

$15.00

Shrimp and Grits

$18.00

Steak and Eggs

$19.00

Scrambled Eggs

$3.00

Bacon

$5.00

Sausage Patties

$5.00

Grits

$5.00

Waffle

$7.00

*Burgers

Viviano's Burger

$15.00

Sunny Side UP Burger

$16.00

Bourbon Bacon Burger

$16.00

Bruschetta Burger

$16.00

*Extra Options

No Bread

No Utensils

Extra Bread

$0.99

Draft

Goose Island IPA

$7.00

Mango Wheat

$7.00

Margarita

$12.00

Paloma

$12.00

Stella

$7.00

Cocktails

Rail Cocktail

$8.00

Premium Cocktail

$10.00

Bourbon Top Shelf

$12.00

Top Shelf Long Island

$13.00

Martini

$9.00

Kitchen Use Alcohol

Mimosa

$5.00

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Blue Lagoon

$9.00

Old Fasioned

$12.00

Jamican Rum Punch

$9.00

Strawberry Mojito

$9.00

Espresso Martini

$11.00

Negroni

$9.00

Aperol Spritz

$11.00

Cosmopolitan

$9.00

Moscow Mule

$9.00

Bourbon Smash

$10.00

Amaretto Sour

$10.00

Manahattan

$12.00

Italian Lemon drop

$9.00

Apple Martini

$9.00

Old Forester Bourbon

$20.00

Angels Envy

$15.00

Wine

Glass of Wine- House Red

$8.00

Glass of Wine- Premium Red

$8.00

Glass of Wine- House White

$8.00

Glass of Wine- Premium White

$8.00

Bertrand Rose Bottle

$28.00

Santa Margherita Pinot Gri Bottle

$30.00

Legendary Pinot Gri Bottle

$24.00

Hell Bender Red Blend Bottle

$24.00

Ca'Momi Red Blend Bottle

$24.00

Boccelli Sangiovese Bottle

$24.00

I Am Pinot Noir Bottle

$24.00

Felsina Chianti Bottle

$45.00

Collosorbo Brunello Bottle

$69.99

Vajra Barolo Bottle

$55.00

Campagnola Amarone Bottle

$50.00

Cleto Chiarli Lambrusco Bottle

$24.00

Flor Prosecco Bottle

$26.00

Ca del Bosco Franciacorta Bottle

$55.00

Beer

Domestic

$5.00

Imported

$6.00

Drinks

Rail Drinks

$4.00

Premium Cocktail

$5.00

Wine

$4.00

Domestic Beer

$2.50

Imported Beer

$3.00

Draft Beer

$5.00

Draft Cocktail

$9.00

Appetizers

Calamari

$6.50

Wings

$8.00

Bruschetta

$6.00

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$6.50

Garlic Cheese Bread

$3.50
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 2:30 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

55 Fenton Plaza, Fenton, MO 63026

Directions

Main pic

