Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Vivi Bubble Tea Eden Center

2,770 Reviews

$

6769 Wilson Blvd

Falls Church, VA 22044

Order Again

Popular Items

Popcorn Chicken
Popcorn Chicken Bento 鹽酥雞便當
ViVi Milk Black Tea

SNACKS

Popcorn Chicken

Popcorn Chicken

$6.75

Taiwanese style bite sized fried chicken with dried seasoning.

Takoyaki 章魚小丸子

Takoyaki 章魚小丸子

$7.50

Six pieces. Japanese style octopus balls filled with corn and seaweed. Topped with sauce and fish flakes.

Garlic String Bean

Garlic String Bean

$6.50

Daily Fresh String Bean topped with garlic piece and pepper salt.

Garlic Crispy Tofu

Garlic Crispy Tofu

$6.50

Crispy tofu tossed with Fried garlic pieces . Serve with home-made sauce.

Taiwanese Fried Tempura 台灣夜市甜不辣

$6.50

Taiwanese Fried Tempura ( 10-13 slices), topped with authentic Taiwanese pepper-salt

Golden Sweet Potato Fries甘薯薯條

Golden Sweet Potato Fries甘薯薯條

$6.50

Served with sour plum powder on the side.

Taiwanese Barbecue Sausage 台南寶島香腸 (3PSS)

Taiwanese Barbecue Sausage 台南寶島香腸 (3PSS)

$10.95

Taiwanese BBQ Sausage

ViVi Chicken Wings

ViVi Chicken Wings

$9.80

Serve with 6 pcs and 12 pcs . Slightly Sweet and smoky on flavors .

Barbecue Crispy Chicken cutlet

Barbecue Crispy Chicken cutlet

$8.50

Taiwanese barbecue fried chicken cutlet.

Crispy Chicken Cutlet 台灣脆皮雞排

$7.50

Taiwanese fried chicken cutlet.

Braised Pork Steamed Silken Tofu

Braised Pork Steamed Silken Tofu

$7.50

Mushroom Braised Pork Steam tofu . topping with scallion, crispy garlic and crispy onion . A traditional Taiwanese simple side dish.

Thousand Year Egg (Preserved egg)Tofu Salad 皮蛋豆腐

Thousand Year Egg (Preserved egg)Tofu Salad 皮蛋豆腐

$6.50

Preserved egg, silken tofu, home-made soy sauce, bonito flakes/pork sung

White Rice (Side)

$2.50

White rice

Garlic Cauliflower

$7.95

GRAB A Bowl

Taiwanese Braised Beef Stew Noodle Soup 台灣招牌紅燒牛肉麵

Taiwanese Braised Beef Stew Noodle Soup 台灣招牌紅燒牛肉麵

$15.95

Mildly Spicy Beef broth. Beef Brisket , Beef Shank and Beef Tendon. Chinese bak Choy, green onion, turnip, sour pickle. Served with fresh thin noodles.

Spicy Butter Taiwanese Braised Beef Noodle Soup台灣招牌紅牛油牛肉麵

Spicy Butter Taiwanese Braised Beef Noodle Soup台灣招牌紅牛油牛肉麵

$16.95

Buttery Spicy Beef broth. Beef Brisket , Beef Shank and Beef Tendon. Chinese bak Choy, green onion, turnip, sour pickle. Served with fresh thin noodles.

Braised Pork Rice 台南滷肉飯

$7.95

Braised Pork over rice with homemade sauce

Braised Beef Over Rice

$14.95

Braised Beef over rice with homemade sauce

Taiwanese Beef Stew Dry Noodle

$14.95

Braised Pork Noodles 台南滷肉麵

$9.50

Braised pork over noodles with cabbage, stir-fry tofu, tea egg and sliced bbq pork sausage ,tempura, corn and corn chowder

Mala Spicy Duck Blood Pot

$17.95

Taiwanese Bento Box

Popcorn Chicken Bento 鹽酥雞便當

$12.50

Taiwanese bite sized fried chicken with braised pork sauce, cabbage, bean sprout, broccoli, mixed mustard green stir fry tofu, corn, braised tea egg, sliced fried tempura and sliced barbecue pork sausage. Choice of rice or noodles. Serve with corn chowder .*Side dish might be subject to change without notice*

Taiwanese Crispy Chicken cutlet Bento 脆皮雞排便當

$13.50

Taiwanese fried chicken cutlet with braised pork sauce, cabbage, bean sprout, broccoli, mixed mustard green stir fry tofu, corn, braised tea egg, sliced fried tempura and sliced barbecue pork sausage. Choice of rice or noodles. Serve with corn chowder .*Side dish might be subject to change without notice*

Taiwanese Pork Chop Bento 台式炸排骨便當

$14.50

Taiwanese railroad Pork Chop with braised pork sauce, cabbage, bean sprout, broccoli, mixed mustard green stir fry tofu, corn, braised tea egg, sliced fried tempura and sliced barbecue pork sausage. Choice of rice or noodles. Serve with corn chowder .*Side dish might be subject to change without notice*

Taiwanese Braised Pork Trotter Bento 台式滷豬手便當

$14.50

Taiwanese braised pork trotter with braised pork sauce, cabbage, bean sprout, broccoli, mixed mustard green stir fry tofu, corn, braised tea egg, sliced fried tempura and sliced barbecue pork sausage. Choice of rice or noodles. Serve with corn chowder .*Side dish might be subject to change without notice*

Barbecue Crispy Chicken cutlet Bento 蜜汁脆皮雞排便當

$14.50

Taiwanese barbecue fried chicken cutlet with braised pork sauce, cabbage, bean sprout, broccoli, mixed mustard green stir fry tofu, corn, braised tea egg, sliced fried tempura and sliced barbecue pork sausage. Choice of rice or noodles. Serve with corn chowder .*Side dish might be subject to change without notice*

Taiwanese Barbecue Sausage Bento 台式香腸便當

$15.50

Taiwanese Barbecue Sausage with braised pork sauce, cabbage, bean sprout, broccoli, mixed mustard green stir fry tofu, corn, braised tea egg, sliced fried tempura and sliced barbecue pork sausage. Choice of rice or noodles. Serve with corn chowder .*Side dish might be subject to change without notice*

Taiwanese Dessert

SnowShow custard pudding

SnowShow custard pudding

$2.50

Option of caramel sauce/ brown sugar sauce.

SnowShow Custard Pudding( box of 6)

SnowShow Custard Pudding( box of 6)

$15.00

Option of caramel sauce/ brown sugar sauce. Box of 6 cups of pudding serve in a logo gift box. Good for gift or share with friends.

House Silken Tofu Pudding

House Silken Tofu Pudding

$5.50Out of stock

Tofu Pudding Ginger Soup ( HOT/COLD)

Herbal Jelly Dessert Bowl 燒仙草

Herbal Jelly Dessert Bowl 燒仙草

$6.50

Option of COLD/HOT, serve with Snow Show milk on side COLD: Serve with herbal Ice, bubble and herbal Jelly and choice of your topping HOT: Warm herbal Jelly Soup, bubble and choice of your topping

Signature Taro Ball 招牌芋圓甜品

Signature Taro Ball 招牌芋圓甜品

$9.00

Taro Ball , Sweet Potato Ball, Taro pieces, Honey Boba , *COLD serve with brown sugar shaved ice *HOT serve with red bean soup

Strawberry Bingsu

Strawberry Bingsu

$8.50Out of stock
Mango Bingsu

Mango Bingsu

$8.50Out of stock
Matcha Bingsu

Matcha Bingsu

$10.50Out of stock
Bubble Milk Tea Bingsu

Bubble Milk Tea Bingsu

$8.50Out of stock
Taro Ball Bowl

Taro Ball Bowl

$7.50
Taiwan Shaved Ice

Taiwan Shaved Ice

$9.50

Milk Tea

ViVi Milk Black Tea

ViVi Milk Black Tea

$4.25

Earl Grey milk tea.

ViVi Milk Green Tea

ViVi Milk Green Tea

$4.25

Jasmine milk tea.

ViVi Oolong Milk Tea

$4.25

Oolong Milk Tea

3Q Milk Tea

3Q Milk Tea

$5.00

Milk black tea with three toppings. Tapioca, pudding, and herbal jelly.

Coffee Jelly Bubble Milk Tea

Coffee Jelly Bubble Milk Tea

$5.00

Includes coffee jelly, bubble and milk black tea

Jasmine Honey Milk Tea

$5.00

Jasmine milk tea sweetened with honey.

Red Bean Matcha Milk Tea

Red Bean Matcha Milk Tea

$5.25

Using 100% pure matcha powder. Includes red bean.

Japanese Matcha Milk Tea

$4.50

Using 100% pure matcha powder.

Taro Milk Tea

Taro Milk Tea

$4.50

Taro Milk Tea

Thai Milk Tea

Thai Milk Tea

$4.50

Fresh made in house authentic Thai tea. Pre sweetened. CONTAINS DAIRY

Ginger Milk Tea

$4.50Out of stock

Ginger Milk Tea

Honeydew Milk Tea

Honeydew Milk Tea

$4.50

Honeydew Milk Tea

Chocolate Milk Tea

$4.50

Fresh made in house authentic Thai tea. Pre sweetened. CONTAINS DAIRY

Caramel Coffee Milk Tea

$4.50
Tiramisu Milk Tea

Tiramisu Milk Tea

$5.00

Tiramisu Milk Tea

Coconut Milk Tea

Coconut Milk Tea

$4.50

Coconut Milk Tea

Oreo Cream Burlee Milk Tea

Oreo Cream Burlee Milk Tea

$5.50

Black Milk tea with crushed oreos. Topped with milk foam.

Fresh Taro Cream Burlee Milk Tea

Fresh Taro Cream Burlee Milk Tea

$5.50

Daily House-made sweetened fresh taro pieces with black milk tea. Topped with salted milk foam.

Flaming Brown Sugar Milk Tea

Flaming Brown Sugar Milk Tea

$5.50

Seasalt Caramel Coffee Milk Tea

$6.50

Seasalt Tiramisu Coffee Milk Tea

$6.50

Seasalt Oreo Coffee Milk Tea

$6.50

Strawberry Milk Tea

$4.50

Oolong Honey Milk Tea

$4.50

Fresh Fruit Series (Lactose Free)

ViVi Signature Fruit Tea

ViVi Signature Fruit Tea

$6.50

Includes lemon jelly, basil seeds, orange, lime, apple, and pineapple. One size ONLY

Lychee Jelly Tea

Lychee Jelly Tea

$6.50

Fresh Lychee piece with cold brew green tea. Serve with ice jelly . Fixed ice and NO sugar added. Large size ONLY.

Kumquat Lemon Jelly Tea

Kumquat Lemon Jelly Tea

$6.50

Kumquat Lemon with cold brew green tea, serve with ice jelly.

Strawberry Jelly Tea

$6.50

Fresh Strawberry pieces with cold brew green tea. serve with ice jelly. Fixed ice and NO sugar added. Large size ONLY

Jasmine Lemon

Jasmine Lemon

$6.50

Made with fresh lime juice, includes ice jelly, basil seeds, orange, lime, and apple. One size ONLY

Passion Fruit Lemon

$6.50

Made with fresh lime juice, includes ice jelly, basil seeds, orange, lime, and apple.

Strawberry Lemon

$6.50

Made with fresh lime juice, includes ice jelly, basil seeds, orange, lime, and apple.

Peach Aloe Fruit Tea

Peach Aloe Fruit Tea

$6.50

Includes aloe, ice jelly, basil seeds, and peach pulp.

Grapefruit Fruit Tea

$6.50

Includes lemon jelly, basil seeds, orange, pineapple, and grapefruit pulp.

Kumquat Lemon Fruit Tea

Kumquat Lemon Fruit Tea

$6.50

Includes ice jelly, basil seeds, and orange slices.

Fruit Tea Aloe

Fruit Tea Aloe

$6.50

Includes aloe, lemon jelly, basil seeds, and orange slices.

Blue Galaxy

Blue Galaxy

$6.50

Non-caffeinated blue floral tea with crushed ice, fresh lime juice and lychee flavor, creating a wonderful blue-yellow gradient. Cannot modify sugar or ice level. Toppings are not recommended with this drink in order to maximize effect! Please remember to shake thoroughly before drinking.

Pineapple Mango Jelly Tea

Pineapple Mango Jelly Tea

$6.50

Pineapple pieces and grapefruit flavor with cold brew green tea . Serve with Tea jelly. Large size only , fixed ice and no sugar added.

Pineapple Grapefruit Jelly Tea

Pineapple Grapefruit Jelly Tea

$6.50

Pineapple piece and grapefruit flavor with cold brew green tea . Serve with Tea jelly.Large Size only. Fixed ice and no sugar added.

Flavored Tea (Lactose Free)

Kumquat Lemon Green Tea

$4.25
Passion Fruit Green Tea

Passion Fruit Green Tea

$4.25
Passion Fruit QQ

Passion Fruit QQ

$5.00
Strawberry Green Tea

Strawberry Green Tea

$4.25

Grapefruit Green Tea

$4.25

Lychee Green Tea

$4.25
Jasmine Honey Tea

Jasmine Honey Tea

$4.50

Jasmine green tea sweetened with honey.

Mango Green Tea

Mango Green Tea

$4.25

Jasmine Peach Tea

$4.25

Served with peach pulp.

Longan Tea

$4.25

Caffeine free.

Honeydew Green Tea

$4.25

Lychee Oolong Tea

$4.25
Peach Oolong Tea

Peach Oolong Tea

$4.25
Oolong Tea

Oolong Tea

$4.00

Fresh oolong tea.

Jasmine Tea

Jasmine Tea

$4.00

Fresh jasmine green tea.

Earl Grey Tea

$4.00

Fresh earl grey black tea.

Earl Grey Float

$4.50

Fresh black tea with salted vanilla milk foam.

Jasmine Float

$4.50

Fresh green tea with salted vanilla milk foam.

Oolong Float

$4.50

Fresh oolong tea with salted vanilla milk foam.

Flora Tea

$4.50Out of stock

Wintermelon Tea

$5.50

Honey Oolong Tea

$4.50

Float Series (Contains Dairy)

Iced Sea Salt Cream Coffee

$6.00

Vietnamese coffee based coffee with condense milk. Fixed Ice . Large Size Only

Mango Cloud

Mango Cloud

$6.75
Strawberry Cloud

Strawberry Cloud

$6.75
Avocado Cloud

Avocado Cloud

$6.95
Jasmine Float

Jasmine Float

$4.75
Earl Grey Float

Earl Grey Float

$4.76
Oolong Float

Oolong Float

$4.75
Dragon Fruit Cream Float

Dragon Fruit Cream Float

$6.50
Strawberry Cream Float

Strawberry Cream Float

$6.50

Fresh Milk Series (Caffeine and Lactose Free)

Red Moo Milk

$4.50

Fresh Lactaid milk with bubbles and red beans. It does not contain sugar or tea.

Yellow Moo Milk

$4.50

Fresh Lactaid milk with bubbles and pudding. It does not contain sugar or tea.

Black Moo Milk

$4.50

Fresh Lactaid milk with bubbles and herbal jelly. It does not contain sugar or tea.

Flaming Brown Sugar Milk( NO TEA)

Flaming Brown Sugar Milk( NO TEA)

$5.50

Sweetened by Brown Sugar Only, does not contains any tea .

Fresh Taro Cream Burlee MILK (NO TEA)

Fresh Taro Cream Burlee MILK (NO TEA)

$5.50

Daily house-made fresh sweetened taro with fresh milk . Topped with salted milk foam. Contains NO sugar or tea.

Oreo Cream Burlee Milk( NO TEA)

Oreo Cream Burlee Milk( NO TEA)

$5.50

Crushed oreos cookie with fresh milk and salted milk foam. Does not contains any tea or sugar.

Jasmine Fresh Milk

Jasmine Fresh Milk

$5.00
Earl Grey Fresh Milk

Earl Grey Fresh Milk

$5.00
Roasted Oolong Fresh Milk

Roasted Oolong Fresh Milk

$5.00
Japanese Matcha Fresh Milk

Japanese Matcha Fresh Milk

$5.25

Wintermelon Fresh Milk

$6.00

Slush (Caffeine and Lactose Free)

Iced Sea Salt Cream Coffee

$6.00

Vietnamese coffee based coffee with condense milk. Fixed Ice . Large Size Only

Blue Galaxy

$6.50

Non-caffeinated blue floral tea with crushed ice, fresh lime juice and lychee flavor, creating a wonderful blue-yellow gradient. Cannot modify sugar or ice level. Toppings are not recommended with this drink in order to maximize effect! Please remember to shake thoroughly before drinking.

Kumquat Lemon Slush

Kumquat Lemon Slush

$5.25
Passion Fruit Slush

Passion Fruit Slush

$5.25
Mango Slush

Mango Slush

$5.25
Strawberry Slush

Strawberry Slush

$5.25
Lychee Slush

Lychee Slush

$5.25

Yakult Slush

$5.25
Taro Slush

Taro Slush

$5.50
Tiramisu Slush

Tiramisu Slush

$5.50

Coffee slush with chocolate drizzle

Japanese Matcha Slush

Japanese Matcha Slush

$5.50

Using 100% pure matcha powder. Contains caffeine.

Coconut Slush

$5.50

Thai Tea Slush

$5.50
Oreo Cookies Slush

Oreo Cookies Slush

$5.50

Yakult Drink (Caffeine Free)

Green Tea Yakult Drink

$4.75
Mango Yakult Drink

Mango Yakult Drink

$4.75
Strawberry Yakult Drink

Strawberry Yakult Drink

$4.75
Passion Fruit Yakult Drink

Passion Fruit Yakult Drink

$4.75

Grapefruit Yakult Drink

$4.75
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

6769 Wilson Blvd, Falls Church, VA 22044

