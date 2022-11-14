- Home
- Vivi Bubble Tea Eden Center
6769 Wilson Blvd
Falls Church, VA 22044
SNACKS
Popcorn Chicken
Taiwanese style bite sized fried chicken with dried seasoning.
Takoyaki 章魚小丸子
Six pieces. Japanese style octopus balls filled with corn and seaweed. Topped with sauce and fish flakes.
Garlic String Bean
Daily Fresh String Bean topped with garlic piece and pepper salt.
Garlic Crispy Tofu
Crispy tofu tossed with Fried garlic pieces . Serve with home-made sauce.
Taiwanese Fried Tempura 台灣夜市甜不辣
Taiwanese Fried Tempura ( 10-13 slices), topped with authentic Taiwanese pepper-salt
Golden Sweet Potato Fries甘薯薯條
Served with sour plum powder on the side.
Taiwanese Barbecue Sausage 台南寶島香腸 (3PSS)
Taiwanese BBQ Sausage
ViVi Chicken Wings
Serve with 6 pcs and 12 pcs . Slightly Sweet and smoky on flavors .
Barbecue Crispy Chicken cutlet
Taiwanese barbecue fried chicken cutlet.
Crispy Chicken Cutlet 台灣脆皮雞排
Taiwanese fried chicken cutlet.
Braised Pork Steamed Silken Tofu
Mushroom Braised Pork Steam tofu . topping with scallion, crispy garlic and crispy onion . A traditional Taiwanese simple side dish.
Thousand Year Egg (Preserved egg)Tofu Salad 皮蛋豆腐
Preserved egg, silken tofu, home-made soy sauce, bonito flakes/pork sung
White Rice (Side)
White rice
Garlic Cauliflower
GRAB A Bowl
Taiwanese Braised Beef Stew Noodle Soup 台灣招牌紅燒牛肉麵
Mildly Spicy Beef broth. Beef Brisket , Beef Shank and Beef Tendon. Chinese bak Choy, green onion, turnip, sour pickle. Served with fresh thin noodles.
Spicy Butter Taiwanese Braised Beef Noodle Soup台灣招牌紅牛油牛肉麵
Buttery Spicy Beef broth. Beef Brisket , Beef Shank and Beef Tendon. Chinese bak Choy, green onion, turnip, sour pickle. Served with fresh thin noodles.
Braised Pork Rice 台南滷肉飯
Braised Pork over rice with homemade sauce
Braised Beef Over Rice
Braised Beef over rice with homemade sauce
Taiwanese Beef Stew Dry Noodle
Braised Pork Noodles 台南滷肉麵
Braised pork over noodles with cabbage, stir-fry tofu, tea egg and sliced bbq pork sausage ,tempura, corn and corn chowder
Mala Spicy Duck Blood Pot
Taiwanese Bento Box
Popcorn Chicken Bento 鹽酥雞便當
Taiwanese bite sized fried chicken with braised pork sauce, cabbage, bean sprout, broccoli, mixed mustard green stir fry tofu, corn, braised tea egg, sliced fried tempura and sliced barbecue pork sausage. Choice of rice or noodles. Serve with corn chowder .*Side dish might be subject to change without notice*
Taiwanese Crispy Chicken cutlet Bento 脆皮雞排便當
Taiwanese fried chicken cutlet with braised pork sauce, cabbage, bean sprout, broccoli, mixed mustard green stir fry tofu, corn, braised tea egg, sliced fried tempura and sliced barbecue pork sausage. Choice of rice or noodles. Serve with corn chowder .*Side dish might be subject to change without notice*
Taiwanese Pork Chop Bento 台式炸排骨便當
Taiwanese railroad Pork Chop with braised pork sauce, cabbage, bean sprout, broccoli, mixed mustard green stir fry tofu, corn, braised tea egg, sliced fried tempura and sliced barbecue pork sausage. Choice of rice or noodles. Serve with corn chowder .*Side dish might be subject to change without notice*
Taiwanese Braised Pork Trotter Bento 台式滷豬手便當
Taiwanese braised pork trotter with braised pork sauce, cabbage, bean sprout, broccoli, mixed mustard green stir fry tofu, corn, braised tea egg, sliced fried tempura and sliced barbecue pork sausage. Choice of rice or noodles. Serve with corn chowder .*Side dish might be subject to change without notice*
Barbecue Crispy Chicken cutlet Bento 蜜汁脆皮雞排便當
Taiwanese barbecue fried chicken cutlet with braised pork sauce, cabbage, bean sprout, broccoli, mixed mustard green stir fry tofu, corn, braised tea egg, sliced fried tempura and sliced barbecue pork sausage. Choice of rice or noodles. Serve with corn chowder .*Side dish might be subject to change without notice*
Taiwanese Barbecue Sausage Bento 台式香腸便當
Taiwanese Barbecue Sausage with braised pork sauce, cabbage, bean sprout, broccoli, mixed mustard green stir fry tofu, corn, braised tea egg, sliced fried tempura and sliced barbecue pork sausage. Choice of rice or noodles. Serve with corn chowder .*Side dish might be subject to change without notice*
Taiwanese Dessert
SnowShow custard pudding
Option of caramel sauce/ brown sugar sauce.
SnowShow Custard Pudding( box of 6)
Option of caramel sauce/ brown sugar sauce. Box of 6 cups of pudding serve in a logo gift box. Good for gift or share with friends.
House Silken Tofu Pudding
Tofu Pudding Ginger Soup ( HOT/COLD)
Herbal Jelly Dessert Bowl 燒仙草
Option of COLD/HOT, serve with Snow Show milk on side COLD: Serve with herbal Ice, bubble and herbal Jelly and choice of your topping HOT: Warm herbal Jelly Soup, bubble and choice of your topping
Signature Taro Ball 招牌芋圓甜品
Taro Ball , Sweet Potato Ball, Taro pieces, Honey Boba , *COLD serve with brown sugar shaved ice *HOT serve with red bean soup
Strawberry Bingsu
Mango Bingsu
Matcha Bingsu
Bubble Milk Tea Bingsu
Taro Ball Bowl
Taiwan Shaved Ice
Milk Tea
ViVi Milk Black Tea
Earl Grey milk tea.
ViVi Milk Green Tea
Jasmine milk tea.
ViVi Oolong Milk Tea
Oolong Milk Tea
3Q Milk Tea
Milk black tea with three toppings. Tapioca, pudding, and herbal jelly.
Coffee Jelly Bubble Milk Tea
Includes coffee jelly, bubble and milk black tea
Jasmine Honey Milk Tea
Jasmine milk tea sweetened with honey.
Red Bean Matcha Milk Tea
Using 100% pure matcha powder. Includes red bean.
Japanese Matcha Milk Tea
Using 100% pure matcha powder.
Taro Milk Tea
Taro Milk Tea
Thai Milk Tea
Fresh made in house authentic Thai tea. Pre sweetened. CONTAINS DAIRY
Ginger Milk Tea
Ginger Milk Tea
Honeydew Milk Tea
Honeydew Milk Tea
Chocolate Milk Tea
Fresh made in house authentic Thai tea. Pre sweetened. CONTAINS DAIRY
Caramel Coffee Milk Tea
Tiramisu Milk Tea
Tiramisu Milk Tea
Coconut Milk Tea
Coconut Milk Tea
Oreo Cream Burlee Milk Tea
Black Milk tea with crushed oreos. Topped with milk foam.
Fresh Taro Cream Burlee Milk Tea
Daily House-made sweetened fresh taro pieces with black milk tea. Topped with salted milk foam.
Flaming Brown Sugar Milk Tea
Seasalt Caramel Coffee Milk Tea
Seasalt Tiramisu Coffee Milk Tea
Seasalt Oreo Coffee Milk Tea
Strawberry Milk Tea
Oolong Honey Milk Tea
Fresh Fruit Series (Lactose Free)
ViVi Signature Fruit Tea
Includes lemon jelly, basil seeds, orange, lime, apple, and pineapple. One size ONLY
Lychee Jelly Tea
Fresh Lychee piece with cold brew green tea. Serve with ice jelly . Fixed ice and NO sugar added. Large size ONLY.
Kumquat Lemon Jelly Tea
Kumquat Lemon with cold brew green tea, serve with ice jelly.
Strawberry Jelly Tea
Fresh Strawberry pieces with cold brew green tea. serve with ice jelly. Fixed ice and NO sugar added. Large size ONLY
Jasmine Lemon
Made with fresh lime juice, includes ice jelly, basil seeds, orange, lime, and apple. One size ONLY
Passion Fruit Lemon
Made with fresh lime juice, includes ice jelly, basil seeds, orange, lime, and apple.
Strawberry Lemon
Made with fresh lime juice, includes ice jelly, basil seeds, orange, lime, and apple.
Peach Aloe Fruit Tea
Includes aloe, ice jelly, basil seeds, and peach pulp.
Grapefruit Fruit Tea
Includes lemon jelly, basil seeds, orange, pineapple, and grapefruit pulp.
Kumquat Lemon Fruit Tea
Includes ice jelly, basil seeds, and orange slices.
Fruit Tea Aloe
Includes aloe, lemon jelly, basil seeds, and orange slices.
Blue Galaxy
Non-caffeinated blue floral tea with crushed ice, fresh lime juice and lychee flavor, creating a wonderful blue-yellow gradient. Cannot modify sugar or ice level. Toppings are not recommended with this drink in order to maximize effect! Please remember to shake thoroughly before drinking.
Pineapple Mango Jelly Tea
Pineapple pieces and grapefruit flavor with cold brew green tea . Serve with Tea jelly. Large size only , fixed ice and no sugar added.
Pineapple Grapefruit Jelly Tea
Pineapple piece and grapefruit flavor with cold brew green tea . Serve with Tea jelly.Large Size only. Fixed ice and no sugar added.
Flavored Tea (Lactose Free)
Kumquat Lemon Green Tea
Passion Fruit Green Tea
Passion Fruit QQ
Strawberry Green Tea
Grapefruit Green Tea
Lychee Green Tea
Jasmine Honey Tea
Jasmine green tea sweetened with honey.
Mango Green Tea
Jasmine Peach Tea
Served with peach pulp.
Longan Tea
Caffeine free.
Honeydew Green Tea
Lychee Oolong Tea
Peach Oolong Tea
Oolong Tea
Fresh oolong tea.
Jasmine Tea
Fresh jasmine green tea.
Earl Grey Tea
Fresh earl grey black tea.
Earl Grey Float
Fresh black tea with salted vanilla milk foam.
Jasmine Float
Fresh green tea with salted vanilla milk foam.
Oolong Float
Fresh oolong tea with salted vanilla milk foam.
Flora Tea
Wintermelon Tea
Honey Oolong Tea
Float Series (Contains Dairy)
Fresh Milk Series (Caffeine and Lactose Free)
Red Moo Milk
Fresh Lactaid milk with bubbles and red beans. It does not contain sugar or tea.
Yellow Moo Milk
Fresh Lactaid milk with bubbles and pudding. It does not contain sugar or tea.
Black Moo Milk
Fresh Lactaid milk with bubbles and herbal jelly. It does not contain sugar or tea.
Flaming Brown Sugar Milk( NO TEA)
Sweetened by Brown Sugar Only, does not contains any tea .
Fresh Taro Cream Burlee MILK (NO TEA)
Daily house-made fresh sweetened taro with fresh milk . Topped with salted milk foam. Contains NO sugar or tea.
Oreo Cream Burlee Milk( NO TEA)
Crushed oreos cookie with fresh milk and salted milk foam. Does not contains any tea or sugar.
Jasmine Fresh Milk
Earl Grey Fresh Milk
Roasted Oolong Fresh Milk
Japanese Matcha Fresh Milk
Wintermelon Fresh Milk
Slush (Caffeine and Lactose Free)
Iced Sea Salt Cream Coffee
Vietnamese coffee based coffee with condense milk. Fixed Ice . Large Size Only
Blue Galaxy
Non-caffeinated blue floral tea with crushed ice, fresh lime juice and lychee flavor, creating a wonderful blue-yellow gradient. Cannot modify sugar or ice level. Toppings are not recommended with this drink in order to maximize effect! Please remember to shake thoroughly before drinking.
Kumquat Lemon Slush
Passion Fruit Slush
Mango Slush
Strawberry Slush
Lychee Slush
Yakult Slush
Taro Slush
Tiramisu Slush
Coffee slush with chocolate drizzle
Japanese Matcha Slush
Using 100% pure matcha powder. Contains caffeine.
Coconut Slush
Thai Tea Slush
Oreo Cookies Slush
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
