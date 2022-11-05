Main picView gallery

Vivienne’s Bistro 2441 76th Ave SE

2441 76th Ave SE

Mercer Island, WA 98040

Order Again

Popular Items

師傅炒面 Master Chef Noodle
師傅炒飯 Master Chef Fried Rice
蒜香左宗棠雞 General Tso’s Chicken

Small Eat

蝦春卷 Shrimp Egg Roll (3)

蝦春卷 Shrimp Egg Roll (3)

$12.50
豬肉蔬菜鍋貼 Pork & Vegetable Pot Stickers (6)

豬肉蔬菜鍋貼 Pork & Vegetable Pot Stickers (6)

$12.50
韓燒牛仔骨 Kalbi Short Ribs

韓燒牛仔骨 Kalbi Short Ribs

$18.50
木須 Tacos | Chicken or Tofu (3)

木須 Tacos | Chicken or Tofu (3)

$12.50

奶油蛤蜊可樂餅 Clam Croquettes

$8.50

香酥抱子甘藍 Fried Brussels Sprout

$12.50
松露紅薯條 Sweet Potato Truffle Fries

松露紅薯條 Sweet Potato Truffle Fries

$6.50
燒椒 Shishito Peppers

燒椒 Shishito Peppers

$6.50
烤豆腐 Grilled Tofu

烤豆腐 Grilled Tofu

$6.50
涼拌木耳小黄瓜 Cucumber Salad

涼拌木耳小黄瓜 Cucumber Salad

$12.50

凉拌海蜇 Sesame Jelly Fish w/ Chili Sauce

$12.50
蒜香棒棒雞翅 Garlic Lollipop Chicken Wings (6)

蒜香棒棒雞翅 Garlic Lollipop Chicken Wings (6)

$15.50
香茅烤明蝦 Grilled Prawns w/ Lemongrass

香茅烤明蝦 Grilled Prawns w/ Lemongrass

$16.50

酥炸軟殼蟹 Salt & Pepper Soft Shell Crab (2)

$16.50
酥炸生蠔 Deep Fried Oyster

酥炸生蠔 Deep Fried Oyster

$15.50

紅油抄手 Spicy Wonton

$12.50
燒賣 Xiu Mai Dumpling (4)

燒賣 Xiu Mai Dumpling (4)

$12.50

生煎包 Pan Fried Pork Buns (4）

$12.50
韭菜餃 Chive Dumplings (3)

韭菜餃 Chive Dumplings (3)

$14.50

Soup

海鮮雲吞湯 Wonton Soup w/ Seafood

$13.50

海鮮鍋巴湯 Sizzling Rice Soup w/ Seafood

$20.00

Chef's Specialties

焦糖檸檬烤鴨 Forbidden Roast Duck

焦糖檸檬烤鴨 Forbidden Roast Duck

$68.00
泰式羅勒九味牛 Nine Flavor Basil Beef

泰式羅勒九味牛 Nine Flavor Basil Beef

$20.00
松子京都肉排 Peking Pork Chops

松子京都肉排 Peking Pork Chops

$20.00
精燉牛肋骨 Slow Braised Beef Short Ribs

精燉牛肋骨 Slow Braised Beef Short Ribs

$48.00
馬來風烤羊小排 BBQ Lamb Chops (3)

馬來風烤羊小排 BBQ Lamb Chops (3)

$38.00

加包 Extra Bun (4)

$3.00

加檸檬 Extra Lemon (8)

$3.00

加工費 Extra Fee

$20.00

Entree

炒雙鮮 Sauteed Jumbo Shrimp & Scallop

炒雙鮮 Sauteed Jumbo Shrimp & Scallop

$28.00

椒鹽 Salt & Pepper Prawns / Tofu

$15.50
青蘋果蜜汁核桃蝦 (Gluten Free) Honey Walnut Prawns

青蘋果蜜汁核桃蝦 (Gluten Free) Honey Walnut Prawns

$20.00
三椒爆 Triple Pepper Chicken / Shrimp

三椒爆 Triple Pepper Chicken / Shrimp

$18.50
蒜香左宗棠雞 General Tso’s Chicken

蒜香左宗棠雞 General Tso’s Chicken

$18.50
蘑菇蠔油 Mushroom Chicken

蘑菇蠔油 Mushroom Chicken

$18.50
西蘭 Broccoli with Chicken / Beef

西蘭 Broccoli with Chicken / Beef

$18.50
橘皮 Orange Peel Beef

橘皮 Orange Peel Beef

$20.00
蒙古 Mongolian Beef / Tofu

蒙古 Mongolian Beef / Tofu

$18.50
脆皮海山肉排 Crispy Pork Belly

脆皮海山肉排 Crispy Pork Belly

$20.00

特制烤牛排 Grilled Ribeye Steak

$38.00

Vegetable

蒜炒时菜 Sauteed Seasonal Vegetable w/ Garlic

$13.50
秋葵茄子 Okra Eggplant

秋葵茄子 Okra Eggplant

$18.50

Rice & Noodle

墨汁蝦仁焗飯 Squid Ink Baked Rice

$23.00
師傅炒飯 Master Chef Fried Rice

師傅炒飯 Master Chef Fried Rice

$16.50
特制牛扒炒飯 Steak Fried Rice

特制牛扒炒飯 Steak Fried Rice

$23.00
師傅炒面 Master Chef Noodle

師傅炒面 Master Chef Noodle

$16.50

白飯 White Rice

$3.00

糙米飯 Brown Rice

$3.00

Dessert

南瓜餅 Pumpkin Donuts

$12.50

Hot Tea

Golden Monkey (HC)

$5.00

Jade Oolong (MC)

$5.00

Jasmine Phoenix Pearls (MC)

$5.00Out of stock

Decaf Earl Grey (LC)

$5.00

Chamomile (NC)

$5.00

Soda

Coke

$5.00

Coke Zero

$5.00

Diet Cola

$5.00

Sprite

$5.00

Fanta Orange

$5.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Unsweetened Tea

$5.00

Arnold Palmer

$5.00

Others

S.Pellegrino (bottle)

$5.00

Apple Cider (bottle)

$6.00

Sport Water

$3.00

FOOD

蒸叉燒包 Steam BBQ Pork Buns (3)

$12.50

生菜包 Softshell Crab Lettuce Wrap

$22.00

拉絲雲吞 Fried Wonton w/ Mozzarella Cheese (10)

$12.00

香辣爆炒魷魚 Wok Seared Spicy Squid

$22.00

FOOD

酸辣湯 Hot & Sour Soup w/ Chicken

$16.00

糖醋排骨 Sweet & Sour Spareribs

$15.00

杭州東坡肉 Dong Po Rou (Slow Braised Pork Belly)

$28.00

牙籤羊肉 Spicy Toothpick Lamb

$28.00

薑蔥魚片 Fish Fillet w/ Ginger & Onion

$20.00

南瓜咖喱 Pumpkin Curry w/ Chicken or Prawn

$18.00

廣式包菜炒粉絲 Vermicelli Noodles w/ Chinese Sausage

$18.00

蒜炒豆苗 Garlic Snow Pea Leaves

$18.00

羽衣甘藍炒藕片 Kale w/ Lotus Root

$18.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2441 76th Ave SE, Mercer Island, WA 98040

Directions

Main pic

Map
