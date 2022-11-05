Vivienne’s Bistro 2441 76th Ave SE
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
2441 76th Ave SE, Mercer Island, WA 98040
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Hap's Burgers & Taps - Mercer Island
No Reviews
2411 76th Ave SE Mercer Island, WA 98040
View restaurant