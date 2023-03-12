Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Vivir Modern Mexican

781 Reviews

$$

119 E Crawford St

Findlay, OH 45840

Popular Items

The Carne Asada One
The Chorizo One
The Plantain One

ALL DAY

Socials

Chips + Salsa Flight

$10.00

corn chips served with salsa roja + roasted verde+ rotating salsa **sub guac +2, sub queso + 2

Fried Avocado Wedges

$14.00

Tempura battered avocado wedges + Chipotle mayo for dipping

Grilled Avocado (4)

$14.00

Four grilled avocado halves, topped with pink himalayan salt + crema/cilantro-stuff it +2

Premo Guacamole

$11.00

Our very own special guacamole recipe, made in house, topped with pico and served with chips

Premo Queso Blanco

$10.00

Liquid queso topped with pico, serrano and queso fresco, comes with chips **add chorizo for +1

Chicken Tinga Flautas (3)

$13.00

3 crispy flour tortillas fried and filled with our spicy chicken tinga and cheese topped with avo lime sauce

Elote (Four 4" Corn Halves)

$10.00

4 roasted corn halves topped with tajin, mayo and cotija cheese - perfect for sharing!

Tacos

Al Pastor

$4.50

guajillo pork shoulder+onion+grilled pineapple+cilantro

The Carne Asada One

$4.50

sirloin + cilantro + onion + queso fresco

The Cauliflower Dreamin

$4.50

roasted cauliflower + avo lime sauce + red cabbage

The Chicken Tinga One

$4.50

chipotle shredded chicken + crema + microgreens

The Chorizo One

$4.50

house-made chorizo + cilantro + onion + crema

The Findlay One

$4.50

smoked pork + queso + apple jalapeno slaw + microgreens

The Plantain One

$4.50

chipotle agave jackfruit + pineapple salsa + avo lime sauce + cilantro

The Papas Con Rajas One

$4.50

poblano + potato + onion + carrot habanero + cilantro

The Pescado One

$4.50

Fried whitefish + chipotle mayo + pineapple salsa + red cabbage

Aguacate (Fried Avocado)

$4.50

Fried Avocado Taco

Del Mes

$4.50

Spicy Grilled Chicken Taco With A Soft + Hard Shell Topped With Fired Tomatoes and Grilled Shallots + Spicy Mayo

Entrees

Burrito

$14.00

Burrito Bowl

$14.00

Chorizo Burger

$14.00

house blended chorizo on a brioche bun topped with pico + guac + spring mix + pickled red onion slaw + served with crispy potatoes

Fajita Quesadilla

$14.00

Three Tacos + Two Sides

$19.00

Two Tostdada meal

$15.00

Sides

Cilantro-Lime Rice

$4.50

Esquites

$5.50

House- Made Tortillas (5)

$2.50

Large Side Salsa

$2.00

Mxcn Black Beans

$5.50

Small Side Salsa

$1.00

Extra Torts

$2.00

Cauliflower Side

$4.50

Chips+ Roja

$5.50

Chips+ Gauc

$5.50

Chips+Verde

$5.50

Chips+Queso

$5.50

Chips+Pico

$5.50

Elote (On The Cob - Full Corn)

$4.50

Crispy Potatoes Side

$4.50

Premo Salsa

$5.00

Soups + Salads

Taco Salad

$10.00

Santa Fe Salad

$14.00

Kids

Cheeseburger Quesadilla

$8.00

Oaxacan cheese + flour tortilla

Ninos- Box

$8.00

select a taco + select a side (rice/beans) + enjoy a churro for desserts

Nugget Meal

$6.00

Dessert

Fried Brownie

$8.00

Churro Dessert

$8.00

LIQUOR

Cocktails

Fever "Mich"

$12.00

Kings of Mexico Series

$45.00

La Rosa

$10.00

Mexican Riviera

$10.00

Mimosa Flight

$20.00

Pomegrante Sour

$11.00

Roja Cola

$8.00

Smoke On The Water

$20.00

Spanish #7

$9.00

The "Frida Kah-smo"

$9.00

Sunrise Mimosa

$9.00

Batanga

$9.00

Margaritas

Mango Chile Margarita

$10.00

Nuevo Leon

$20.00

Pepper Premo

$9.00

Pineapple Ginger Margarita

$10.00

Premo Margarita

$8.00

Premo Mezcarita

$8.00

Strawberry Lime Margarita

$10.00

Sunrise Margarita

$9.00

Special

$10.00

Sunset Margarita

$9.00

Desert Cactus

$11.00

Tequila Flights

Altos Blanco

$4.00

Avion Silver

$6.00

Cabo Wabo Silver

$5.00

Casa Dragones Blanco

$13.00

Casamigos Blanco

$6.00

Cazadores Blanco

$8.00

Clasa Azul Plata

$16.00

Cincoro Blanco

$13.00

Cuestion Blanco

$6.00

Deleon Blanco

$5.00

Don Julio Blanco

$9.00

Espolon Blanco

$4.00

Hornitos Plato

$4.00

Milagro Silver

$5.00

Partida Blanco

$5.00

Por Siempre

$7.00

Teramana Silver

$4.00

Tres Generaciones Plata

$5.00

Altos Reposado

$3.00

Avion Reposado

$6.00

Cabo Wabo Reposado

$5.00

Casamigos Reposados

$7.00

Cincoro Reposado

$13.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$18.00

Deleon Reposado

$5.00

Espolon Reposado

$4.00

Hornitos Reposados

$4.00

Teramana Reposado

$5.00

Avion 44

$16.00

Cabo Wabo Anejo

$7.00

Don Julio Anejo

$10.00

Hornitos Anejo

$4.00

Hornitos Cristalino Anejo

$4.00

Hornitos Black Barrel Anejo

$5.00

Mezcal Flights

Banhez Artesanal

$6.00

Bruxo Espadin Barril X Joven

$7.00

Casamigos Joven

$11.00

Creyente Joven

$8.00

Del Maguey Vida

$6.00

El Silencio Espadin

$5.00

Gem & Bolt Artesanal

$6.00

Mezcal Vago Espadin

$9.00

Monte Alban

$3.00

Montelogos Espadin Joven

$6.00

Wahaka Botaniko

$13.00

Wahaka Espadin

$6.00

Marg Flight

Marg Flight

$15.00

Special Cocktails

Lucky Charm

$9.00

Bad & Boozy

$8.00

Taste Rainbow

$10.00

Mexican Mule

$9.00

Spiked Jarrito

$6.00

Nu Seltzer

$8.00

Leprechaun

$9.00

DRINKS

Coffee + Tea

Cafe De Olla

$4.00

A Mexican delicacy. Coffee brewed with piloncillo and canela paired alongside an orange peel. Truly a taste of Mexican City!!

Mexican Iced Coffee

$3.50

Medium dark ground beans brewed over ice

Mexico Inspired Coffee

$4.00

A mexican delicacy. Coffee brewed with piloncillo and canela paired alongside an orange peel. Truly a taste of Mexico City!!

Regular Cup Of Jose

$2.50

Medium dark ground beans brewed to order.

Hot/Iced Tea

$2.50

Hot or Cold, we've got you. Just some herbal tea coming your way!

Agua Fresca

Horchata

$3.50

An authentic iced cinnamon almond flour beverage. Made with cinnamon sticks + vanilla and poured over ice!

Jamaica [ Hibiscus ]

$4.00Out of stock

We house boil hibiscus flowers to extract flavor then add water + natural sugar

Mock Tails

$3.00

Kids Drink

$1.00

Craft Soda

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.00

Mountain Dew

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Mexican Fanta

$3.00

Mexican Sprite

$3.00

Alani Nu

$4.00

Jarritos

Fruit Punch Jarrito

$3.00

Guava Jarrito

$3.00Out of stock

Lime Jarrito

$3.00

Mandarin Jarrito

$3.00

Mango Jarrito

$3.00Out of stock

Pineapple Jarrito

$3.00

Tamarindo Jarrito

$3.00

Mineragua Jarrito (Sparkling Water)

$3.00

Strawberry Jarrito

$3.00

PROMOTIONS

Haunted Historical DORA Tour Ticket

Haunted DORA Tour Ticket - Thursday October 27th - 7pm

$25.00

Haunted DORA Tour Ticket - Friday - October 28th - 7pm

$25.00Out of stock

Merch

Clay Cup

$25.00Out of stock

Sticker

$1.50

T-SHIRTS

$25.00

Candle

$15.00

HOT SAUCES

SAUCE BOSS GANG

LA JEFA

$10.00

GRANADA

$10.00

COFFIN

$13.00

DON JUAN"S

$13.00

SAUCE BOSS GANG PACKAGE

$45.00

Small Side Reaper

$1.00Out of stock

Small Side Goosebumps

$1.00Out of stock
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Eat. Drink. Live!

Website

Location

119 E Crawford St, Findlay, OH 45840

Directions

